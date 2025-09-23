2025-09-24 Wednesday

Bitcoin News: Was die Ruhe bei BTC für Michal Saylor bedeutet

Bitcoin zeigt weniger Kursschwankungen und stabilisiert sich. Michael Saylor sieht das als Zeichen für Reife und für den Einstieg großer Investoren. Neue Finanzprodukte sollen Bitcoin in den Kreditmarkt bringen. Viele Menschen verbinden Bitcoin mit wilden Kursschwankungen. Doch Michael Saylor, Chef von Strategy, sieht die aktuelle Ruhe als Stärke. Er glaubt, dass gerade diese Entwicklung mehr […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/23 19:41
ETHZilla to Invest $350M in Ethereum and DeFi Ecosystem Through Convertible Bonds

  TLDR ETHZilla secures $350M via convertible bonds to boost Ethereum holdings and DeFi investments. The company plans to use funds for Ethereum Layer-2 projects and tokenized real-world assets. ETHZilla now holds around 102,000 ETH, becoming a significant institutional player in Ethereum. ETHZilla’s pivot from biotech to crypto aims for recurring revenue through Ethereum-based investments. [...] The post ETHZilla to Invest $350M in Ethereum and DeFi Ecosystem Through Convertible Bonds appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 19:33
5 đồng coin có thể đạt vốn hóa 10 tỷ USD trong đợt bùng nổ crypto năm 2025

Thị trường meme coin đã tăng gấp đôi vốn hóa kể từ đầu tháng 11, nhờ tâm lý lạc quan lan rộng trong thị trường tiền điện tử. Bên cạnh sự tăng trưởng mạnh mẽ của Bitcoin, nhiều altcoin cũng đang ghi nhận đà tăng giá mạnh mẽ và thu hút sự chú ý của […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/23 19:33
Avalanche (AVAX), Near Protocol (NEAR), Sei (SEI) ready to rally?

With Bitcoin (BTC) perhaps making a local bottom after the recent dump, is now a good time to start taking some positions in altcoins? Are Avalanche (AVAX), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Sei (SEI) good possibilities for decent rallies? Not likely.
Cryptodaily2025/09/23 19:29
Ripple Launches XRPL Institutional DeFi Roadmap with Native Lending Protocol

TLDR Ripple has released an updated XRPL roadmap focusing on institutional DeFi with lending and stablecoins XRP Ledger has surpassed $1 billion in monthly stablecoin volume and ranks among top 10 chains for RWAs A native lending protocol is scheduled for release in XRPL Version 3.0.0 later this year New compliance tools include Credentials, Deep [...] The post Ripple Launches XRPL Institutional DeFi Roadmap with Native Lending Protocol appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/23 19:13
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Was So Close To All-Time Highs But Could Slip Under $2,000 In 2026

The Ethereum spike spike in from mid-August to early September saw the price reaching near the old ATH; however, the hype was not sustained. This is, as a new Ethereum price prediction suggests, that the current slide could see the Ethereum price return to below $2,000 by 2026. The Ethereum price prediction is drawing from [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Was So Close To All-Time Highs But Could Slip Under $2,000 In 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/23 19:00
OpenAI and NVIDIA Forge Strategic Alliance for AI Infrastructure Expansion

The post OpenAI and NVIDIA Forge Strategic Alliance for AI Infrastructure Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 22, 2025 13:40 OpenAI and NVIDIA announce a strategic partnership to deploy 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems, marking a significant step in AI infrastructure development with a $100 billion investment plan. OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership aimed at deploying at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems to enhance OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure. This move is set to revolutionize the landscape of artificial intelligence, according to NVIDIA Newsroom. Investment and Deployment Plans The collaboration involves a substantial investment from NVIDIA, which plans to inject up to $100 billion into OpenAI as the deployment progresses. The first gigawatt of NVIDIA systems is scheduled to be operational by the second half of 2026, utilizing the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. This initiative is expected to significantly bolster OpenAI’s capabilities in training and running advanced AI models. Leadership Insights Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, emphasized the historical synergy between the two companies, stating, “NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT.” Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI, highlighted the importance of compute infrastructure, noting, “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future.” Strategic Goals and Collaborations The partnership aims to scale AI capabilities globally, with OpenAI and NVIDIA working in tandem to optimize both hardware and software roadmaps. Greg Brockman, cofounder and president of OpenAI, expressed excitement about the potential to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute power, stating, “We’re excited to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute with NVIDIA to push back the frontier of intelligence.” This initiative aligns with existing collaborations involving Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate partners, furthering the development of advanced AI infrastructure. OpenAI’s user base has expanded to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 18:50
Is Coinbase’s Base the Future of Ethereum L2? Vitalik Buterin Weighs In

TLDR Vitalik Buterin praises Coinbase’s Base for maintaining decentralization while improving user experience in Ethereum’s Layer-2 ecosystem. Buterin clarifies that Base does not hold custody over funds, ensuring users can withdraw without interference. Coinbase’s Base is not a centralized exchange, as it focuses on processing transactions rather than acting as a matching engine. Jesse Pollak [...] The post Is Coinbase’s Base the Future of Ethereum L2? Vitalik Buterin Weighs In appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 18:46
Bitcoin hovers below $113K as traders eye Powell speech and inflation data

Bitcoin has steadied after a $1.7B leverage flush, with futures positioning reset ahead of Powell’s remarks and Friday’s core PCE.
Coinstats2025/09/23 18:40
Investors Pull Millions from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Ahead of Powell’s Speech

Highlights: Investors withdrew millions from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs ahead of Powell’s speech. Bitcoin trades near $113,000 support, while Ethereum holds just above $4,200 levels. Analysts see mixed trends, citing liquidity sell-offs and weakening on-chain profitability signals. A few hours before Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke at 11:30 a.m. ET, investors pulled large amounts from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. This showed caution in the market. Bitcoin is trading near key support levels, and Powell’s speech could decide its next direction.  Bitcoin ETFs See Major Outflows On September 22, neither spot Bitcoin ETFs nor Ethereum ETFs had any new inflows, reflecting a risk-off mood among investors. Bitcoin ETFs posted a total net outflow of $363.17 million, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $276.68 million. Ark & 21Shares followed with $52.30 million, Grayscale’s GBTC withdrew $24.65 million, and VanEck’s HOLD had a small sale of $9.54 million.  Overall trading reached $3.43 billion, with total net assets at $148.09 billion, showing strong user activity and growing confidence in the asset. This represents 6.59% of the total Bitcoin market capitalization. Ethereum ETFs Face $76 Million Outflow On the other hand, Ethereum ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $75.95 million on Monday. Fidelity’s FETH led with $33.12 million, followed by Bitwise ETHW and Grayscale ETH at $22.30 million and $5.4 million, respectively. BlackRock’s ETHA withdrew $15.07 million. None of the nine ETFs saw any inflows that day. The total trading value of Ethereum ETFs reached $2.06 billion, showing steady market activity and a strong industry position. Net assets stood at $27.52 billion, representing 5.45% of Ethereum’s total market capitalization. The outflows follow a pattern of ups and downs seen earlier this year. Ethereum ETFs saw a change in investor interest. Fidelity and Bitwise led most of the withdrawals. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum ETF had some inflows that partially balanced the trend. Since their launch in July last year, spot Ethereum ETFs have gathered more than $13 billion in total net inflows. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s legacy trust experienced outflows exceeding $4.5 billion, as investors shifted to newer, lower-fee options. Outflows often happen when Bitcoin’s price becomes volatile. Investors usually pull funds if the price drops below key support levels. On September 22, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded total net outflows of $363 million, with none of the 12 funds seeing inflows. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw total net outflows of $75.95 million, with all nine funds posting no inflows.https://t.co/Hj2Gs49bWa pic.twitter.com/YqCrJSMnIg — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 23, 2025 Fed’s Recent Rate Cut and Market Impact Today’s speech follows the Fed’s recent rate cut. The quarter-point cut lowered rates to 4.00%-4.25%. Powell said the move was for risk management, not aggressive easing. He added that risks to jobs have increased. The Fed decided to take another step toward a neutral policy. Markets are waiting to see if the Fed will stay cautious or signal more rate cuts. This decision could guide Bitcoin’s next move. BTC is trading around $113,000, with support near $111,000. Ethereum is just above $4,200. The Fear & Greed Index is at 40, showing neutral sentiment. Analysts have different views. Joao Wedson from Alphractal says BTC’s cycle “is losing momentum” as on-chain profits fall. Michaël van de Poppe refers to the drop as a “classic liquidity sell-off” which could trigger a rebound. Altcoins now come into view for some analysts as the next opportunity. The altcoin-season index last reached a record high since last year with rising rotation. Bitcoin is already showing signs of cycle exhaustion — and very few are seeing it. The SOPR Trend Signal is excellent at signaling when blockchain profitability is drying up.Never in Bitcoin’s history have investors accumulated BTC so late and at such high prices.Maybe only… pic.twitter.com/I1GBdEJH03 — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) September 22, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/23 18:32
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns