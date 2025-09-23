Investors Pull Millions from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Ahead of Powell’s Speech

Highlights: Investors withdrew millions from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs ahead of Powell’s speech. Bitcoin trades near $113,000 support, while Ethereum holds just above $4,200 levels. Analysts see mixed trends, citing liquidity sell-offs and weakening on-chain profitability signals. A few hours before Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke at 11:30 a.m. ET, investors pulled large amounts from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. This showed caution in the market. Bitcoin is trading near key support levels, and Powell’s speech could decide its next direction. Bitcoin ETFs See Major Outflows On September 22, neither spot Bitcoin ETFs nor Ethereum ETFs had any new inflows, reflecting a risk-off mood among investors. Bitcoin ETFs posted a total net outflow of $363.17 million, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $276.68 million. Ark & 21Shares followed with $52.30 million, Grayscale’s GBTC withdrew $24.65 million, and VanEck’s HOLD had a small sale of $9.54 million. Overall trading reached $3.43 billion, with total net assets at $148.09 billion, showing strong user activity and growing confidence in the asset. This represents 6.59% of the total Bitcoin market capitalization. Ethereum ETFs Face $76 Million Outflow On the other hand, Ethereum ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $75.95 million on Monday. Fidelity’s FETH led with $33.12 million, followed by Bitwise ETHW and Grayscale ETH at $22.30 million and $5.4 million, respectively. BlackRock’s ETHA withdrew $15.07 million. None of the nine ETFs saw any inflows that day. The total trading value of Ethereum ETFs reached $2.06 billion, showing steady market activity and a strong industry position. Net assets stood at $27.52 billion, representing 5.45% of Ethereum’s total market capitalization. The outflows follow a pattern of ups and downs seen earlier this year. Ethereum ETFs saw a change in investor interest. Fidelity and Bitwise led most of the withdrawals. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum ETF had some inflows that partially balanced the trend. Since their launch in July last year, spot Ethereum ETFs have gathered more than $13 billion in total net inflows. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s legacy trust experienced outflows exceeding $4.5 billion, as investors shifted to newer, lower-fee options. Outflows often happen when Bitcoin’s price becomes volatile. Investors usually pull funds if the price drops below key support levels. On September 22, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded total net outflows of $363 million, with none of the 12 funds seeing inflows. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw total net outflows of $75.95 million, with all nine funds posting no inflows.https://t.co/Hj2Gs49bWa pic.twitter.com/YqCrJSMnIg — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 23, 2025 Fed’s Recent Rate Cut and Market Impact Today’s speech follows the Fed’s recent rate cut. The quarter-point cut lowered rates to 4.00%-4.25%. Powell said the move was for risk management, not aggressive easing. He added that risks to jobs have increased. The Fed decided to take another step toward a neutral policy. Markets are waiting to see if the Fed will stay cautious or signal more rate cuts. This decision could guide Bitcoin’s next move. BTC is trading around $113,000, with support near $111,000. Ethereum is just above $4,200. The Fear & Greed Index is at 40, showing neutral sentiment. Analysts have different views. Joao Wedson from Alphractal says BTC’s cycle “is losing momentum” as on-chain profits fall. Michaël van de Poppe refers to the drop as a “classic liquidity sell-off” which could trigger a rebound. Altcoins now come into view for some analysts as the next opportunity. The altcoin-season index last reached a record high since last year with rising rotation. Bitcoin is already showing signs of cycle exhaustion — and very few are seeing it. The SOPR Trend Signal is excellent at signaling when blockchain profitability is drying up.Never in Bitcoin’s history have investors accumulated BTC so late and at such high prices.Maybe only… pic.twitter.com/I1GBdEJH03 — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) September 22, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.