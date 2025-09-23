2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
CleanSpark Expands Capital Strategy with $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit Line

CleanSpark Expands Capital Strategy with $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit Line

TLDR CleanSpark receives a $100M credit line from Coinbase Prime to expand mining and energy operations. The funds will be used to scale Bitcoin mining and invest in high-performance computing capabilities. CleanSpark focuses on non-dilutive financing to enhance shareholder value without issuing new shares. The company plans to use the credit to develop high-performance computing [...] The post CleanSpark Expands Capital Strategy with $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit Line appeared first on CoinCentral.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000031-9.88%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/23 19:28
Del
Why Is Avalanche (AVAX) Up Today?

Why Is Avalanche (AVAX) Up Today?

AVAX tops the charts as the day’s best performer from the top 100 club.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Avalanche
AVAX$34.33+0.02%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.009923+1.17%
Del
CryptoPotato2025/09/23 19:12
Del
Which Crypto to Buy Now? Momentum Builds in SUI, HBAR, LBRETT, and LINK

Which Crypto to Buy Now? Momentum Builds in SUI, HBAR, LBRETT, and LINK

Big names like Sui, HBAR, and Chainlink are moving in interesting ways, but the real hype lately has been around […] The post Which Crypto to Buy Now? Momentum Builds in SUI, HBAR, LBRETT, and LINK appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06295+4.15%
SUI
SUI$3.3932+0.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.9-6.10%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/23 19:10
Del
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Defends Coinbase’s New Blockchain Amid Controversy – What’s Going On?

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Defends Coinbase’s New Blockchain Amid Controversy – What’s Going On?

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin defended Coinbase’s Base blockchain against criticism, emphasizing that Layer 2 solutions provide genuine security guarantees through Ethereum’s base layer rather than operating as “glorified servers.” His comments addressed growing confusion about L2Beat’s role as a security assessment platform and misconceptions about Layer 2 custody models. Buterin clarified that Base maintains non-custodial properties where users retain ultimate control over their funds through smart contract logic on Ethereum’s main chain. The defense came amid broader discussions about Ethereum’s economic sustainability and infrastructure development ahead of the December 3 Fusaka upgrade. The intervention occurred as Layer 2 networks face scrutiny over centralized features while providing enhanced user experiences. Recent incidents, including Sony’s Soneium censorship attempts and the dYdX v3 shutdown, have highlighted both the risks and protective mechanisms built into modern L2 architectures. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s on-chain revenue fell 44% to $14.1 million in August despite ETH reaching new highs, which has raised questions about the network’s long-term economic model as Layer 2 adoption reduces base layer fee generation. Real-World Proof: When Layer 2 Security Actually Works The dYdX v3 shutdown provided concrete evidence of Layer 2 escape mechanisms functioning as designed. When the decentralized exchange ceased operations, users accessed over $70 million in trapped funds through StarkEx’s built-in “Escape Hatch” system, with $30 million successfully withdrawn using L2Beat’s open-source interface. The escape process required users to submit three Ethereum transactions, each accompanied by a Merkle proof verifying their asset state. While technically complex, the mechanism operated without requiring permission from dYdX operators, validating Buterin’s claims about Layer 2 non-custodial properties. Similarly, Sony’s Soneium network showed censorship resistance when the company attempted to block “unapproved” tokens at the RPC level. A developer bypassed the sequencer entirely by forcing transactions through Ethereum’s main chain, proving that OP Stack architecture prevents permanent censorship, regardless of operator intentions. The incident destroyed early token positions worth thousands of dollars before the workaround emerged. However, the successful bypass validated OP Stack’s design philosophy that forces all Layer 2 networks to inherit Ethereum’s core security properties, including transaction finality guarantees. These real-world examples support Buterin’s argument that Layer 2 solutions represent genuine extensions of Ethereum rather than independent systems with custody risks. The concrete pathways implemented in smart contract logic have proven functional under stress conditions, including operator shutdowns and attempts at censorship. Ethereum Seeks Sustainable Revenue Beyond Speculation Notably, Buterin also highlighted L2 security, and his mathematical framework for Layer 2 security stages reveals why gradual progression from centralized control to full decentralization makes sense. His analysis shows that Stage 1 rollups with 75% security council override requirements provide optimal security when proof systems remain unproven. However, Stage 2 systems should only be activated once sufficient mathematical confidence in the underlying cryptographic systems is achieved.Source: Vitalik’s Blog Post The security council model requires quorum-blocking minorities outside primary organizations to prevent unilateral censorship or fund theft. This distributed governance approach strikes a balance between innovation speed and user protection during the maturation process of complex cryptographic systems. The Fusaka upgrade scheduled for December 3 supports this evolution through infrastructure improvements that enhance both Layer 2 capabilities and mainnet sustainability. Blob capacity expansions and PeerDAS implementation will reduce costs for rollups while maintaining security guarantees that distinguish Ethereum from competitors offering less rigorous decentralization paths. Growing development efforts focus on improving Ethereum’s foundation for low-risk applications that Buterin envisions as the network’s economic future. These initiatives aim to create sustainable revenue streams that support innovation without relying on speculative trading or compromising the principles that make Ethereum a valuable decentralized platform. Furthermore, Buterin recently proposed low-risk DeFi protocols as Ethereum’s potential revenue anchor, comparing the model to Google Search’s role in funding broader company operations. He argued that protocols offering stable yields around 5% on blue-chip stablecoins could provide economic sustainability without compromising the network’s ethical foundations. The proposal addresses Ethereum’s economic challenges as Layer 2 adoption reduces base layer revenues. August’s 44% revenue decline to $14.1 million occurred despite ETH hitting new highs, which has now put more pressure on the tension between scaling success and mainnet profitability
Del
CryptoNews2025/09/23 19:06
Del
Coinbase Updates Roadmap with Centrifuge and TROLL Listings in Progress

Coinbase Updates Roadmap with Centrifuge and TROLL Listings in Progress

TLDR Coinbase adds Centrifuge and TROLL to its roadmap, signaling future listings for these tokens. Centrifuge tokenizes real-world assets and has surpassed $1.1 billion in TVL. TROLL, a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, saw a 13.92% price increase after its roadmap inclusion. Coinbase’s listing roadmap shows future assets once market-making and technical integration are [...] The post Coinbase Updates Roadmap with Centrifuge and TROLL Listings in Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.013433-6.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.06295+4.15%
TROLL
TROLL$0.000000003488+1.30%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/23 19:04
Del
BitMine Hits 2% Holdings of Total ETH Supply Target

BitMine Hits 2% Holdings of Total ETH Supply Target

Tom Lee’s Ethereum treasury firm has hit another milestone for holdings, but the asset tanked this week.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000288+2.49%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.541-0.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,166.56-0.38%
Del
CryptoPotato2025/09/23 18:56
Del
Crypto Treasury Craze Cracks as Firms Start Borrowing to Buy Back Share

Crypto Treasury Craze Cracks as Firms Start Borrowing to Buy Back Share

Crypto treasury firms are launching debt-funded share buybacks as their stock prices tumble.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0009875-17.19%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 18:45
Del
The TechBeat: What Is an MCP Server? Full Guide + 12 Best Examples for Developers (9/23/2025)

The TechBeat: What Is an MCP Server? Full Guide + 12 Best Examples for Developers (9/23/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Enter Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest by Oct 7! Write on #spacetech, #blockchain-use-case, or #decentralized-internet and more to win from 15000 USDT! Read More. Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] Remote Work in Paradise? 4 Years, 3 Islands, 1 Honest Guide. Discover the real trade-offs of Malta, Madeira &amp; Canary Islands for digital nomads. Read More. Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases? By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More. ⁠ ⁠Is Elon Musk’s Timeline for Mars Colonization Still Feasible After 2025? By @lonewolf [ 8 Min read ] Analyzing if Elon Musk's Mars colonization plans remain achievable beyond 2025, factoring in technology, funding, and future challenges. Read More. How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More. XYO, the DePIN Project With 10M+ Nodes, Launches Blockchain’s First Data-Focused L1 By @chainwire [ 5 Min read ] With this launch, XYO introduces the first blockchain built to handle large volumes of data without slowing performance. Read More. Making LLMs Efficient: Reducing Memory Usage Without Breaking Quality By @sushant523 [ 3 Min read ] Optimal memory-quality tradeoffs for efficient language models. Read More. Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] Discover the most reliable passive income strategies in crypto for 2025 — from tokenized treasuries to staking, lending, farming, and more. Read More. Can You Spend Crypto Without Selling It? Inside The ether.fi Cash Card’s “Never Sell” Revolution By @ishanpandey [ 10 Min read ] In-depth review of the Ether.Fi Cash Card – a DeFi-driven Visa that lets you spend crypto without selling it. Read More. Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. New frontiers in Human AI Interface By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] Recent tech advances are breaking free from 20 years of 5-inch screen limits, unlocking full human senses in computing through AI interfaces and wearables. Read More. Securing Your MCP Server: a Step-by-Step Guide By @wassimchegham [ 8 Min read ] This guide will walk you through securing a Node.js MCP server from the ground up using JWT. Read More. How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System By @lev-goukassian [ 4 Min read ] Ternary Moral Logic ensures accountability through parallel conscience, auditable logs, and the Goukassian Promise. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Reliability with Continuous Performance by Design By @siafoundation [ 7 Min read ] Sia delivers true cloud reliability by eliminating single points of failure. Decentralized design ensures continuous performance, even during outages. Read More. How People Use ChatGPT By @hacker-Antho [ 5 Min read ] A groundbreaking NBER Working Paper, “How People Use ChatGPT”, finally pulls back the curtain on this phenomenon. Read More. I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story By @MichaelJerlis [ 3 Min read ] Discover how DeFi lending and EMCD Onlock differs from banks: no middlemen, just protocols, smart contracts, and instant liquidity for borrowers and depositors. Read More. 10 Influential Women in The AI Space By @vicloskutova [ 15 Min read ] Meet 10 influential women redefining AI—leaders, founders, and innovators shaping technology with creativity, ethics, and bold vision. Read More. What Is an MCP Server? Full Guide + 12 Best Examples for Developers By @ainativedev [ 4 Min read ] Explore 12 powerful MCP servers that supercharge your dev workflow - from Docker and GitHub to Slack, Snyk, and more. Read More. Developers Gain Version Control, A/B Testing for Prompts in OpenAI Rollout By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] OpenAI now treats prompts as API primitives - centralized, versioned, and callable - enabling collaboration, A/B testing, and dynamic integration like never before. Read More. Michael Saylor Predicts $21 Million BTC, Analysts Choose Pepeto Over XRP By @tokenwire [ 3 Min read ] Saylor's ambitious prediction has led investors to seek out altcoins with strong growth potential for the upcoming cycle. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Del
Hackernoon2025/09/23 14:10
Del
How HPPK DS Balances Security and Efficiency Across NIST Levels

How HPPK DS Balances Security and Efficiency Across NIST Levels

The article analyzes the HPPK DS digital signature scheme, focusing on key recovery and signature forgery attacks, and presents its performance across three NIST security levels. With entropy values of 144–272 bits and remarkably small key and signature sizes, HPPK DS offers both robustness and efficiency. While the current study outlines attacks and complexity measures, future work will benchmark its performance against standardized algorithms.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1216-10.27%
Del
Hackernoon2025/09/23 11:03
Del
Contextuality 101: What “POM Success Probability” Means for AI

Contextuality 101: What “POM Success Probability” Means for AI

This article introduces a hierarchy of contextuality within GPT systems, framed through the lens of resource theory. It explores how contextuality can be quantified using “monotones” like classical excess, and applies the parity oblivious multiplexing (POM) game as a practical measure. Together, these approaches provide both a theoretical and operational foundation for understanding contextuality in generalized probabilistic theories.
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.0739+4.16%
Wink
LIKE$0.00805-4.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+0.16%
Del
Hackernoon2025/09/23 10:45
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns