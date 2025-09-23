MEXC-handelsplattformen
Shiba Inu Price Outlook: 138% Upside Possible, but Analysts Call Layer Brett the Next 100x Meme Coin
The Shiba Inu price has been showing resilience in 2025, with analysts suggesting it could see gains of up to 138% if momentum continues into the next bull run. As one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the world, SHIB continues to benefit from its loyal community and expanding ecosystem. Yet many traders are […] The post Shiba Inu Price Outlook: 138% Upside Possible, but Analysts Call Layer Brett the Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 19:45
Trump reveals $8B Boeing agreement with Uzbekistan
Trump announced an $8.5 billion Boeing deal with Uzbekistan Airways for up to 22 Dreamliners.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 19:10
Kazakhstan's Central Bank partners with Solana and Mastercard to launch a stablecoin pegged to local fiat currency
PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Cointelegraph, the Central Bank of Kazakhstan is partnering with Solana and Mastercard to launch a pilot project to issue a new stablecoin pegged to the local fiat currency, the Kazakhstani tenge. According to a statement, the National Bank of Kazakhstan is launching this project within its digital asset regulatory sandbox. The new Evo (KZTE) stablecoin is being issued by sandbox participants Intebix and Eurasian Bank with the assistance of the two companies. The founder of Intebix stated that KZTE, based on the Solana blockchain, has been launched within the Central Bank's regulatory sandbox, and Mastercard plans to connect it with global stablecoin issuers. Kazakhstan's newly launched Evo stablecoin, described as a "national stablecoin," aims to bridge cryptocurrency innovation with traditional finance. Use cases include expanding crypto-to-fiat channels, enabling exchanges, and supporting crypto-to-card transactions. The project is part of the National Bank's strategy to build a digital asset ecosystem. While issued by Intebix and Eurasian Bank Technologies, the central bank participates in the project through regulatory oversight.
PANews
2025/09/23 18:55
Best Crypto Presale for Early Investors – Lyno AI Outpaces Meme Coins and Layer-1s
The post Best Crypto Presale for Early Investors – Lyno AI Outpaces Meme Coins and Layer-1s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current best crypto presale is Lyno AI to early investors. When meme coins dropped 7% in September and Layer-1s such as Solana are clogged, Lyno AI has presale deals that are hard to match. Early Bird stage is being supported by traders who previously prophesied the Dogecoin 2024 ETF hype. Presale Momentum Beats Market Noise. Meme coins have not performed well in the 4.12 trillion market with indications of volatility and poor performance. Single-layer projects such as Solana are congested with network time delays, blocking traders. It is against this background that Lyno AI has presold 661,198 at $0.05 each, and has already raised $33,059. The second stage will arrive at $0.055, which will demonstrate the early bird advantage. The last target is 0.10, which doubles the prospective gains of the action takers. State-of-the-art AI Arbitrage Technology. Lyno AI introduces its AI-based cross-chain trading to retail investors to bring institutional grade arbitrage. The platform performs lightning-fast trades with the help of neural networks and real-time data streams across Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and more than a dozen other blockchains. This uninterrupted user experience does not congest the Layer-1 and automates risk management. Memes coins will be unable to offer the same benefits to token holders who acquire governance rights and enjoy 30% fee burns that foster scarcity. Presale Benefits of Lyno AI Only. Customers who spend over 100 dollars as presale buyers are entitled to a giveaway where they have a chance of winning 100K tokens, which will be split up among 10 lucky investors. Cyberscope audits smart contracts of Lyno AI and offers secure attitude to participants. Having sold 661,198 tokens and raised 33,059, Lyno AI demonstrates high demand and trust among the community which can beat the volatility of meme coins and long delays in the Layer-1…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 18:51
21Shares Launches Dogecoin ETF on DTCC — Could DOGE Break $0.50 With Institutional Flows?
The cryptocurrency world got a jolt as 21Shares unveiled its latest offering, a Dogecoin ETF, now available on DTCC. This development has generated buzz about the potential for DOGE to climb past the $0.50 mark. The new fund raises questions about which coins might see significant growth with the influx of institutional interest. Dogecoin Bounces: Will It Hit New Heights? Source: tradingview Dogecoin is trading between a quarter to just under 30 cents right now. It's faced a tough week with a dip of about ten percent, yet a monthly rise shows some recovery. Eyes are on the 30-cent mark, a key point where it might struggle but could leap beyond if it gains momentum. If it breaks this, Dogecoin could aim for the mid 30s, potentially rising around 20%. The coin still has strong backing, and enthusiasts are hopeful for continued growth. But, watch out for the 24-cent line, as slipping below might slow its upward path. The current numbers suggest some hesitation, yet there's room for optimism. Conclusion The launch of the new ETF could attract significant interest from institutional investors. This development might push the value of DOGE upwards, with a potential target of $0.50. Increased visibility and accessibility in major markets play a crucial role. While Bitcoin and Ethereum usually dominate the scene, smaller coins like DOGE can gain traction with such initiatives. The market's response in the coming days will be crucial in determining DOGE's price movement. Whether or not it hits the $0.50 mark, this launch sets a precedent for similar coins in the future. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 18:46
White House Crypto Advisor Outlines Four Priority Targets, Including Bitcoin (BTC) Reserve! Sets Date for Highly Anticipated Crypto Bill!
White House crypto advisor Patrick Witt stated that the Bitcoin reserve and the cryptocurrency restructuring bill are the primary targets. Continue Reading: White House Crypto Advisor Outlines Four Priority Targets, Including Bitcoin (BTC) Reserve! Sets Date for Highly Anticipated Crypto Bill!
Coinstats
2025/09/23 18:37
Crypto AI Startup dHealth Intelligence Releases Privacy-Focused Medical-Grade AI Agent
The healthcare industry is experiencing a seismic shift as AI meets blockchain in ways that finally make sense for everyday users. dHealth just launched a revolutionary AI agent that transforms how you manage medical data, and access AI consultation. Imagine a voice-activated privacy guaranteeing system that consolidates everything from fitness trackers to hospital records while […]
CryptoPotato
2025/09/23 18:31
Trump-Xi summit off the table this year, says U.S. ambassador
The long-rumored meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping is officially not happening this year, according to U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 18:26
The Math Behind GPT Systems and Their Ontological Models
This article unpacks the operational theory behind GPT (Generalized Probability Theory) systems, defining how states, effects, and measurements are constructed. It explores how GPT systems can be simulated using ontological models, distinguishes classical from quantum behavior, and introduces univalent simulations as a tool to understand embeddability and contextuality. Together, these concepts provide a rigorous framework for analyzing how generalized probabilistic systems behave and interact.
Hackernoon
2025/09/23 10:45
Save, Load, and Export Keras Models the Right Way
Clear, hands-on guide to Keras v3 saving: use the unified .keras format to store architecture, weights, compile state, and optimizer; load with keras.models.load_model. Handle custom layers/functions via @register_keras_serializable, custom_objects, or custom_object_scope. Serialize configs with get_config/from_config, clone models, and save or transfer only weights when needed. For serving, export a lightweight SavedModel with model.export() or customize endpoints via ExportArchive. (Requires Keras ≥ 2.13; content adapted under CC BY 4.0.)
Hackernoon
2025/09/23 10:22
