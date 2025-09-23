MEXC-handelsplattformen
Thai Police Arrest 25 in $15M Fraud Scheme Targeting South Korean Victims
TLDR Thai police have dismantled a $15M scam ring targeting over 870 South Koreans. The group, known as Lungo Company, used crypto, romance, and fake lottery fraud schemes. Investigators arrested 25 suspects in South Korea and nine core members in Thailand. Lungo Company employed multiple tactics to launder stolen funds through prepaid cards and casino [...] The post Thai Police Arrest 25 in $15M Fraud Scheme Targeting South Korean Victims appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 19:42
US-UK Treasury Departments Form Joint Crypto Regulatory Task Force
TLDR US and UK Treasury departments announced a transatlantic task force for crypto regulatory collaboration The Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future will deliver recommendations within 180 days The task force will seek input from industry experts on crypto laws and regulations Coinbase expressed support for the partnership with VP Daniel Seifert participating in [...] The post US-UK Treasury Departments Form Joint Crypto Regulatory Task Force appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/23 19:17
XRP Bull Run Hits, IOTA Miner Users Easily Earn 6,700 XRP Daily!
The US SEC has streamlined the process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, allowing direct listings of assets with a six-month futures trading record on Coinbase. XRP and DOGE ETFs will launch on major US exchanges on September 18th, marking the beginning of a new era of compliant altcoin investing. With XRP’s price holding steady at $3 [...] The post XRP Bull Run Hits, IOTA Miner Users Easily Earn 6,700 XRP Daily! appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/23 19:00
White House Pushes for Final Crypto Bill by Year-End
The post White House Pushes for Final Crypto Bill by Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump administration is fast-tracking crypto legislation to strengthen US leadership. Stablecoin regulation is being prioritized as a foundation for the global financial system. Plans include establishing a national Bitcoin reserve and clear crypto tax guidelines. The Trump administration is pushing to fast-track a sweeping crypto legislation package, aiming to cement the United States as the world’s hub for digital assets. Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2025, Patrick Witt, the executive director of the White House Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, said he expects a final market structure bill to pass before the end of the year. The administration, he stated, is actively working with both the House and the Senate to resolve any roadblocks and get a bill to the president’s desk. Origin Summit has officially launched in Seoul as part of Korea Blockchain Week 2025, becoming the premier event focused on intellectual property (IP), artificial intelligence (AI), and real-world assets on blockchain. This event has attracted significant attention from the… https://t.co/j1JEfcEqRx pic.twitter.com/5nd2NHq3xH — Anlog.ip (@An03894438) September 23, 2025 Building the U.S. Crypto Framework The White House strategy, detailed in a recent report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, is focused on several key priorities. These include passing legislation to provide regulatory clarity, establishing a strategic national Bitcoin reserve from seized assets, creating clear tax guidelines, and protecting the rights of software developers. The push involves coordinated action across the SEC, CFTC, Treasury, and the Commerce Department to create a unified federal approach. Related: Senate Banking Committee Roundtable to Feature Hoskinson on Crypto Legislation Stablecoin regulation is a core piece of this agenda. The administration views U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins as critical infrastructure for the future of the financial system. The “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act,” or GENIUS Act, was already signed…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 18:57
Crypto hacker falls victim to own scam losing $50 million to Inferno Drainer’s phishing attack
The post Crypto hacker falls victim to own scam losing $50 million to Inferno Drainer’s phishing attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The hacker who drained UXLINK in a high-profile exploit has ironically become a victim of crypto crime himself. On Sept. 23, blockchain security platform Scam Sniffer reported that the attacker lost roughly 542 million UXLINK tokens, valued at more than $50 million, to a phishing scheme executed by another bad actor. SlowMist co-founder Yu Xian suggested the theft bore the hallmarks of Inferno Drainer, a notorious “draining-as-a-service” (DaaS) provider known for selling phishing kits and fake websites. Inferno Drainer’s involvement would not be entirely surprising, considering the group is responsible for stealing several million dollars from unsuspecting crypto users across multiple chains. Considering this, Xian mocked the irony of the situation, noting that the hacker fell for basic authorization traps similar to those he had deployed against UXLINK. UXLINK hack The original UXLINK breach occurred on Sept. 22, when the AI-powered Web3 social platform was compromised. Blockchain security firm Cyvers reported that the breach began when an attacker executed a delegateCall function to strip admin privileges and add themselves as an owner to the platform’s smart contract. This move allowed the theft of $4 million in USDT, $500,000 in USDC, 3.7 wrapped Bitcoin, and 25 ETH. The stolen stablecoins were quickly swapped into DAI, while funds moved across the Ethereum and Arbitrum networks. Hours later, a second address received 10 million UXLINK tokens, worth about $3 million, and began offloading them through decentralized exchanges. By Sept. 23, the situation had escalated further. Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain reported that the attacker minted 2 billion UXLINK tokens and sold large amounts across bEXs and centralized exchanges, netting 6,732 ETH, roughly $28 million. In response, UXLINK confirmed the exploit and moved to limit the damage. The team stated that it was working with exchanges to freeze stolen assets. It also added that it…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 18:48
Solana price prediction: SOL could reclaim $250 soon as bears lose momentum
Key takeaways SOL is down 1% in the last 24 hours and is now trading below $220. The coin could reclaim the $250 psychological level soon if market recovery continues. SOL dips below $220 As seen in recent weeks, the cryptocurrency market began the new week in a bearish mode. Bitcoin dropped below the $112k […] The post Solana price prediction: SOL could reclaim $250 soon as bears lose momentum appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal
2025/09/23 18:46
Fnality Secures $136M to Expand Blockchain Payment Systems
Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/fnality-raises-136m-blockchain-expansion/
Coinstats
2025/09/23 18:39
Soft Forks, Silent License Changes, and Self-Promo: Etor Sees It All
In this paper, we discuss Etor, an ontology-based tool that uses SWRL rules to automatically identify unethical activity in GitHub Open Source Software (OSS) projects. Both repository and issue/pull request analysis are supported by Etor's architecture, which integrates with the GitHub API and uses extra elements like a license detector and a code similarity checker (AC2) to find infractions.
Hackernoon
2025/09/23 17:00
The Decentralized Internet Is a Mirage
The decentralized internet promises freedom from Big Techs . You control your data, no censorship, equal access for everyone. The reality is, it's technically possible but practically challenging. Running servers costs money, most phones can't handle it and people prefer simple apps that just work. Plus, we naturally stick to platforms where our friends are, which is why Facebook and YouTube stay popular. Even if we decentralize, new power centers would emerge. Without content filters, we'd face more spam and misinformation. Most people don't want to manage crypto wallets or run their own servers, it's just too complicated. We've been discussing this for over a decade with limited progress. The decentralized web might happen but it won't be the perfect solution we imagine. The bottom line: Decentralization is more complex than it appears, but like the moon landing, maybe it just needs the right moment to succeed.
Hackernoon
2025/09/23 14:30
Understanding Contextuality in General Probabilistic Theories
This article explains contextuality within General Probabilistic Theories (GPTs), focusing on prepare-and-measure scenarios that describe how systems like qubits behave under different states and measurements. By outlining GPT systems as convex sets of states and effects, it highlights how contextuality emerges, why composites and tensor products matter, and how these frameworks extend beyond classical systems to capture quantum-like behaviors.
Hackernoon
2025/09/23 10:45
