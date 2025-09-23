MEXC-handelsplattformen
Plasma Mainnet Beta Release Imminent, On-Chain Markets to Begin First Stress Test
PANews reported on September 23rd that with the imminent launch of the Plasma mainnet beta, its on-chain market will undergo its first stress test, involving a large injection of liquidity in a short period of time. The primary priority is to steadily attract capital to support the long-term development of the DeFi ecosystem. The plan is as follows: First, USDT will be migrated from Veda's deposit vault to Aave in phases over five days to manage fund utilization and risk. Second, high XPL incentives will be provided to the vault during this period. Third, in the first few days of the mainnet beta launch, user withdrawals will be subject to a 48-hour cooldown period, which will be shortened to 24 hours after market stability. Fourth, depositors who withdraw will forfeit all rewards during the cooldown period. Deposits will utilize Veda's vault to deploy stablecoins to Aave. During the mainnet beta phase, $1 billion in USDT will be bridged from the Ethereum mainnet to Plasma, with liquidity gradually introduced. USDT will be provided from Veda to Aave in a controlled sequence to maintain the health of the DeFi ecosystem. Supply caps will be adjusted with risk managers, and some liquidity will be reserved to match borrowing demand. Depositors will also receive additional XPL rewards. Earlier news, last week, Plasma announced that its stablecoin blockchain will enter the "mainnet testing phase" on September 25 .
PANews
2025/09/23 19:40
Sui Price Prediction 2025 Points to $2.56 as BullZilla Presale Delivers 6,565% ROI: Best Crypto to Invest in 2025
September’s crypto scene is buzzing with meme coin hype, early entry projects, and presale tokens trending now. Analysts remain torn: […] The post Sui Price Prediction 2025 Points to $2.56 as BullZilla Presale Delivers 6,565% ROI: Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/23 19:15
TD Signal Flashes Green for Dogecoin – $0.50 Incoming?
Dogecoin steadies near $0.24 as a TD buy signal forms. Analysts track support levels with eyes on $0.50 breakout.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/23 18:46
Bull Run Top Picks: BlockchainFX, PI Network, or Cronos — Which Could Deliver the Highest ROI?
Every market cycle crowns a few standout winners. With optimism building for the next run, three names keep popping up: BlockchainFX, PI Network, and Cronos. All three pitch distinct strengths, but one project is stealing the spotlight for high-upside potential. That project is BlockchainFX. While PI Network pushes mobile-first adoption and Cronos expands an exchange-backed
Coinstats
2025/09/23 18:39
Bitcoin beweegt traag in september maar uitbraak kan dichtbij zijn
De koers van Bitcoin blijft opvallend rustig deze maand, zeker in vergelijking met de flinke schommelingen van de afgelopen jaren. Met nog maar een paar dagen te gaan in september, staat de maandelijkse beweging op ongeveer 10%. Dat maakt deze maand de stilste sinds lange tijd. Toch denkt analist Daan... Het bericht Bitcoin beweegt traag in september maar uitbraak kan dichtbij zijn verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 18:29
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can't Keep Up With This New Meme Coin, Tipped to Rise 10553% in 72 Days
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is fast emerging as a serious rival to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Unlike many meme tokens that rely only on community hype, the project combines viral energy with blockchain innovation.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 18:17
The Best Courses for Learning AI in 2025
Artificial intelligence is redefining what it means to build a career in tech. Today’s professionals need structured, hands-on learning experiences that translate into real-world skills. At Udacity, thousands of learners have leveraged our Nanodegree programs to advance their careers.
Hackernoon
2025/09/23 14:23
Does Quantum Theory Hide a Secret Heat Signature?
This article examines the fine-tuning problem in quantum contextuality, where distinctions at the ontological level vanish at the operational level. It explores how this disappearance might be explained through a physical process of information erasure, tied to entropy and potential heat dissipation, echoing earlier ideas like Valentini’s quantum equilibrium. By reframing ontological models as fundamental theories, the piece suggests that quantum theory itself could emerge from a deeper layer of physics, resolving the apparent paradox of contextuality.
Hackernoon
2025/09/23 10:45
The Database Zoo: Inside Time-Series Engines (InfluxDB, Prometheus, Timescale)
Time-Series Databases (TSDBs) are purpose-built for continuous, high-volume, time-ordered data. They optimize writes with append-only layouts and time partitioning, speed queries via time-first indexing and compression-aware scans, and control storage with retention and downsampling. Engines like InfluxDB, TimescaleDB, Prometheus, and VictoriaMetrics embody these design choices differently. Use a TSDB when you need massive ingest, time-range analytics, and efficient storage—especially for monitoring, IoT, telemetry, and financial ticks—rather than stretching general-purpose SQL/NoSQL beyond their comfort zone.
Hackernoon
2025/09/23 10:01
The Database Zoo: SQL, NoSQL, and the Rise of Specialized Engines
Over the past 40 years, databases have evolved from relational systems to NoSQL engines, each solving new challenges of scale, flexibility, and performance. Yet modern workloads—like time-series metrics, vector search, and geospatial queries—expose the limits of general-purpose systems. This article traces the journey from SQL to NoSQL and introduces the rise of specialized databases designed to handle today’s most demanding data problems.
Hackernoon
2025/09/23 09:51
