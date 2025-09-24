The 6 Point Plan For Getting A License To Run A Disney Park

The post The 6 Point Plan For Getting A License To Run A Disney Park appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Abu Dhabi will be the second independently operated Disney resort after Tokyo (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Few achievements in the leisure industry are as exclusive as being awarded the license to run a Disney theme park. The only resort that can currently lay claim to that accolade is in Japan but this is soon set to change. In May Abu Dhabi announced that it is due to become the home of the second Disney theme park which isn’t owned or operated by the media giant. The Abu Dhabi government recently confirmed this reporter’s scoop that the park could open by 2030 which would be a spellbinding feat as the contract with Disney was only signed on April 29 this year. However, if anyone can pull it off, it’s Miral, the local leisure operator which will run the park. 1. A perfect portfolio Miral already operates the region’s best theme parks, including Ferrari World (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Getty Images In just the past 15 years, Miral has emerged as a powerhouse of the theme park industry thanks to its portfolio of impeccable attractions on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. No expense has been spared on its theme parks and there is good reason for that as this report explained. The ultimate objective of Abu Dhabi’s investment in the leisure industry is to diversify the city’s economy away from its declining fossil fuel reserves. The more tourists that visit its theme parks, the more money is spent there and the more diverse Abu Dhabi’s economy becomes. Cutting corners in the parks could dent this strategy as it could put tourists off from visiting. Instead, Miral’s pristine portfolio of parks has had a magic touch on Yas Island as visits to the destination rose…