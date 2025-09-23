2025-09-24 Wednesday

Ostium Research’s latest weekly note opened with Bitcoin under pressure after a swift selloff into the new week, describing “a mass liquidation event” that pushed price as low as $111,761, after rejection near resistance in the mid-$117,000s. The team frames the drawdown as part of a previously flagged “window of weakness… into early October,” while stressing the higher-timeframe uptrend remains intact unless key weekly levels fail. The report, published September 22, 2025, sets out both the technical map and the event calendar that could govern path-dependency over the next several sessions. Bitcoin Crash To $99,000 Looms On the weekly chart, Ostium notes last week’s consolidation around the August open and a wick into “key resistance… at $117.5k,” followed by a close marginally below the open. Early-week price action then carried price beneath reclaimed support into the $111k handle, with the analysts highlighting “over $1.6bn in longs liquidated so far today.” Two structural inflection zones anchor the bearish risk: “Acceptance below $107k on a weekly close would open up more downside into $99k,” whereas on the topside “the weekly high at $115.3k… is at least revisited some time later in the week.” Related Reading: Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Signals ‘Fear’ As Price Falls To $112,000 On the daily timeframe, the August open at $115.7k is the pivot the market must reclaim to reassert momentum. As the authors put it, “that August open at $115.7k [is] a key level to flip into support to resume bullishness.” The immediate battleground is the prior all-time high at $112k, where “a reclaim of $112k as support” would tilt probabilities toward a higher low and force shorts to cover into a move back through $115.7k. Their base case, however, is for additional chop “between $112k-$115k before a second push lower below today’s low,” which will determine whether the market undercuts the June swing at $107k or marks out a bottom sooner. Tactically, Ostium lays out both long and short triggers with unusual clarity. On the long side: “a sweep of today’s low early this week and then a reclaim of $112k as support,” riding momentum “back into the weekly high.” On the short side, they float what they call “a really nice short setup… a sharp v-reversal… back above the weekly high… before… rejecting and breaking back below $115.3k,” which would then target “$112k and lower.” In other words, a squeeze-then-fade path that punishes both late longs and late shorts. Related Reading: Bitcoin Stuck In Neutral While Markets Roar — Analyst Explains Why Positioning and derivatives breadth round out the near-term blueprint. The note shares snapshots of 3-month annualized basis, Bitcoin versus altcoin open interest, and one-week/one-month liquidation maps, underscoring how quickly liquidity pockets can flip into magnets in thin conditions. This informs their near-term expectation that “the next leg lower or second liquidation event this week [could] be a high probability low,” followed by a retest of $115.3k that will act as the tape’s verdict on whether another down-leg or a bear-trap reversal is in play into quarter-end. The house view remains probabilistic rather than doctrinaire. If $107k fails on a weekly close, the weakness window could extend into “$99k”; if it holds—and especially if the market can “flip $115.7k into support”—the higher-low narrative stays alive. In the authors’ words, for Ethereum “nothing about this higher timeframe structure or momentum is currently giga-bearish,” and, by analogy, Bitcoin’s structure is best judged by the reaction around $111.7k–$112k this week. Whether today’s flush proves to be prelude to capitulation or the trap before new highs, Ostium’s bottom line is clear: “we move much higher from early October” unless those weekly thresholds are accepted lower. At press time, BTC traded at $113,002. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
Kazakhstan’s central bank is pioneering a new initiative to develop a stablecoin pegged to the Kazakhstani tenge, marking a significant step in the country’s adoption of blockchain and digital assets. Announced as part of its Digital Assets Regulatory Sandbox, the project involves collaboration with Solana and Mastercard, aiming to bridge traditional finance with the burgeoning [...]
BitcoinWorld USD/KRW: Barclays’ Crucial Forecast Reveals Volatile Trading Range In the dynamic world of global finance, where every ripple can send waves across markets, the latest forex news from Barclays offers a crucial insight into the future trajectory of the USD/KRW pair. For cryptocurrency investors, understanding these broader macroeconomic shifts is paramount, as currency fluctuations can significantly impact sentiment, capital flows, and the overall health of the digital asset ecosystem. Barclays’ recent USD/KRW forecast predicts a trading range of 1350-1400, driven by a complex interplay of opposing forces. What does this mean for the South Korean Won, and how should traders and investors position themselves in this evolving landscape? Unpacking Barclays’ Latest USD/KRW Forecast: What Does it Mean? Barclays, a global financial services giant, has provided a specific outlook for the US Dollar to South Korean Won exchange rate, projecting it to hover between 1350 and 1400. This USD/KRW forecast is not merely a number; it represents a careful analysis of numerous economic indicators and geopolitical factors. The anticipated range suggests that while the South Korean Won may face periods of depreciation against the US Dollar, there are also underlying strengths or counteracting forces preventing a complete freefall or a significant appreciation beyond these levels. The 1350-1400 Range: This specific band indicates Barclays’ expectation of continued volatility but within defined boundaries. A move towards 1400 would signal a stronger US Dollar relative to the Won, often driven by safe-haven demand or aggressive Federal Reserve policies. Conversely, a move towards 1350 would suggest a strengthening Won, possibly due to improved domestic economic conditions or a weaker US Dollar. Significance for Traders: For those engaged in forex trading, this range provides critical reference points for setting entry and exit strategies, as well as managing risk. It highlights areas where resistance and support might be encountered, guiding decisions on long or short positions. Broader Economic Implications: Beyond trading, this forecast impacts import/export businesses, international investors, and even the cost of living for those dealing with cross-border transactions. The South Korean Won Under Pressure: Decoding Domestic and External Factors The value of the South Korean Won is influenced by a multitude of factors, both internal to South Korea and external global developments. Understanding these forces is key to comprehending Barclays’ outlook. Domestic Factors: Export Performance: South Korea’s economy is heavily export-oriented, particularly in semiconductors, automobiles, and electronics. Strong global demand for these products typically boosts the Won, while a slowdown can weaken it. Recent trends in global tech demand play a significant role. Interest Rate Policy (Bank of Korea): Like any central bank, the Bank of Korea’s (BOK) interest rate decisions are crucial. Higher rates can attract foreign capital, strengthening the Won, while lower rates can have the opposite effect. The BOK’s stance on inflation and economic growth guides these decisions. Inflation and Economic Growth: Persistent inflation or slowing economic growth can pressure the Won, as investors might seek more stable economies. Conversely, robust growth and contained inflation tend to support the currency. Geopolitical Risks: Regional tensions, particularly with North Korea, can periodically introduce uncertainty and lead to capital outflows, weakening the Won as investors seek safer assets. External Factors: US Federal Reserve Policy: The monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is arguably the most significant external factor. Aggressive rate hikes by the Fed make US assets more attractive, drawing capital away from emerging markets like South Korea and strengthening the US Dollar against the Won. Global Risk Sentiment: In times of global uncertainty or risk aversion (e.g., financial crises, pandemics, major geopolitical conflicts), the US Dollar often acts as a safe-haven currency. This typically leads to a depreciation of riskier assets and emerging market currencies, including the Won. Commodity Prices: As an energy importer, South Korea’s economy is sensitive to global oil prices. Higher oil prices can worsen South Korea’s trade balance, putting downward pressure on the Won. China’s Economic Performance: China is South Korea’s largest trading partner. A robust Chinese economy often translates to higher demand for South Korean exports, benefiting the Won. Conversely, a slowdown in China can have a detrimental effect. Table: Key Drivers of South Korean Won Volatility Factor Impact on KRW (Generally) Current Trend/Outlook US Interest Rates (Fed Policy) Higher rates weaken KRW Hawkish stance, potential for further hikes South Korean Exports Strong exports strengthen KRW Mixed, tech cycle recovery anticipated Global Risk Sentiment Risk-off weakens KRW Elevated due to geopolitics, inflation China’s Economic Growth Strong growth strengthens KRW Gradual recovery, some headwinds Barclays’ Currency Outlook: Navigating Global Economic Forces Barclays’ analysis suggests that the Barclays currency outlook for USD/KRW is shaped by a battle between these powerful “opposing forces.” On one side, the robust US economy, hawkish Federal Reserve, and ongoing global uncertainties often bolster the US Dollar, pushing the USD/KRW pair higher. The dollar’s role as the world’s primary reserve currency and a safe haven means it tends to strengthen during periods of global stress. On the other side, potential catalysts for a stronger South Korean Won include: A turn in the global technology cycle: If demand for semiconductors and other tech products picks up significantly, South Korean exports would surge, supporting the Won. A dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve: If the Fed signals an end to rate hikes or even cuts rates, the interest rate differential would narrow, making the US Dollar less attractive and potentially weakening it against the Won. Stronger-than-expected economic recovery in China: This would directly benefit South Korean exports and investment flows. Bank of Korea’s policy: If the BOK maintains a relatively tighter monetary policy compared to its peers, it could provide support for the Won. The 1350-1400 range thus reflects a scenario where neither side gains absolute dominance, leading to a dynamic equilibrium where the pair fluctuates within these bounds as different forces temporarily gain the upper hand. This nuanced currency outlook requires constant monitoring of global economic data and central bank communications. Forex Market Trends: Broader Implications for Traders and Investors The predicted range for USD/KRW by Barclays is indicative of broader forex market trends that impact various currency pairs. The concept of “opposing forces” is a common theme across global currency markets, where economic fundamentals, monetary policy divergence, and geopolitical events constantly jostle for influence. Increased Volatility: When opposing forces are strong, currency pairs tend to exhibit higher volatility. This presents both opportunities and risks for traders. Rapid price swings require robust risk management strategies. Correlation with Risk Assets: The South Korean Won, like many other emerging market currencies, often has a correlation with global risk sentiment. During “risk-on” periods (when investors are optimistic and seek higher returns), the Won may strengthen. During “risk-off” periods (when investors are cautious), the Won may weaken as capital flows into safe-haven assets like the US Dollar. Impact on Global Trade: Currency fluctuations directly affect the competitiveness of exports and the cost of imports. A stronger Won makes South Korean exports more expensive and imports cheaper, while a weaker Won has the opposite effect. This dynamic influences trade balances and corporate earnings. Monetary Policy Divergence: The differing paths of central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Korea, are a primary driver of forex market trends. When one central bank is aggressively tightening while another is pausing or easing, significant currency movements can occur. Understanding these overarching trends is crucial not just for forex traders, but also for international businesses, portfolio managers, and even individual consumers making cross-border payments. Navigating Global Economic Forces: Strategies for the Prudent Investor Given Barclays’ USD/KRW forecast and the complex interplay of global economic forces, what actionable insights can investors and traders glean? Prudence and informed decision-making are paramount. Key Strategies: Stay Informed on Central Bank Policies: Closely monitor announcements from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Korea. Interest rate decisions, forward guidance, and inflation outlooks are major currency movers. Track Economic Data: Pay attention to key economic indicators from both the US and South Korea, such as GDP growth, inflation rates, employment figures, and trade balances. Surprises in these data points can trigger significant currency reactions. Monitor Global Risk Sentiment: Keep an eye on geopolitical developments, global stock market performance, and commodity prices (especially oil). These factors often dictate periods of risk-on or risk-off, impacting the USD’s safe-haven demand. Implement Robust Risk Management: Given the expected volatility, employing stop-loss orders, position sizing, and diversification across different asset classes (including potentially hedging currency exposure) becomes even more critical. Consider Long-Term Trends vs. Short-Term Noise: While the 1350-1400 range offers short-term trading opportunities, it’s also important to consider the longer-term structural trends impacting both economies. For those involved in cryptocurrency, these currency dynamics can indirectly affect the market. A stronger US Dollar can sometimes lead to a “risk-off” environment that might put pressure on Bitcoin and other altcoins, while a weaker dollar could signal a more risk-tolerant market. Therefore, understanding the nuances of the global economic forces driving major currency pairs like USD/KRW is an essential part of a comprehensive investment strategy. Barclays’ forecast for the USD/KRW pair, predicting a trading range of 1350-1400, underscores a period of continued dynamism and sensitivity to a myriad of domestic and global influences. The “opposing forces” at play—ranging from US monetary policy and global risk appetite to South Korea’s export performance and internal economic health—will continue to shape the Won’s trajectory. For investors and traders, this outlook necessitates vigilance, a deep understanding of macroeconomic drivers, and a disciplined approach to risk management. As currency markets remain a critical barometer of global economic health, staying informed is not just beneficial, but essential for navigating the complex financial landscape. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our articles on key developments shaping global currencies and their impact on institutional adoption. This post USD/KRW: Barclays’ Crucial Forecast Reveals Volatile Trading Range first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
"Slowly, then all at once," a market analyst says, calling attention to the impressive gains XRP has witnessed over the past year. Notably, while XRP has been one of the best performers among the top 100 crypto assets in the last year, its price action was less impressive just a few years back.Visit Website
Cardano is gaining traction in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization sector, following its involvement in a landmark initiative tied to the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Yesterday, the LSEG welcomed investment manager Members Capital Management (MembersCap) to open the market.Visit Website
As the overall crypto market crashed today, WiverRiders, a notable market analyst, has identified a bearish formation in Cardano price structure. According to the analyst, Cardano currently remains in a bearish trend with no signs of price stabilization, as the token has broken below key levels that previously acted as support.Visit Website
Pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan argues that the SEC lawsuit is no longer a valid excuse for XRP’s stagnant price and limited adoption. The prominent legal commentator made this assertion in response to a community member’s query regarding the fine in escrow that Ripple was ordered to pay to the SEC.Visit Website
Swiss-based asset manager 21Shares has moved closer to launching a Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. The proposed product, listed under the ticker TDOG, recently appeared on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website, signaling preparation for a potential market debut.Visit Website
Axelar Network has introduced mXRP, a new liquid staking token built to give XRP holders a way to earn steady returns. In a recent commentary, Axelar pointed out that for years, XRP has ranked among the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap but offered no built-in yield.Visit Website
Homomorphic Polynomial Public Key Cryptography (HPPK) is the latest step in a series of cryptographic innovations that began with deterministic polynomial public key (DPPK) in 2021, evolved into multivariate polynomial public key (MPPK), and eventually matured into homomorphic schemes built on hidden ring structures. These developments, including applications in digital signatures and key encapsulation, show both promise and challenges—such as optimization and attack vectors—marking HPPK as an important frontier in modern cryptography.
