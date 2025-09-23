2025-09-24 Wednesday

Bitcoin Prediction Today as Strategy Buys the Bitcoin Dip

The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as Strategy Buys the Bitcoin Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as Strategy Buys the Bitcoin Dip Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-23-2025/
As BTC, DOGE, and XRP plummet, IOTA Miner helps investors achieve steady profits and await the return of the bull market.

The post As BTC, DOGE, and XRP plummet, IOTA Miner helps investors achieve steady profits and await the return of the bull market. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [London, September 2025] The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a significant correction, with Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP) all experiencing sharp declines, which has temporarily weighed on investor confidence. However, some investors, through the IOTA Miner cloud mining platform, have successfully mitigated their losses and maintained stable passive income amidst the volatility, positioning themselves for the next bull market. Market declines bring challenges Over the past week, BTC fell below $95,000, while DOGE and XRP also experienced significant declines, leading to a sharp decline in market sentiment. Many retail and institutional investors have been forced into a passive wait-and-see mode, suffering significant asset losses. IOTA Miner has become a safe haven for investors. Unlike traditional buy-and-hold strategies, IOTA Miner leverages cross-chain computing power integration and a multi-contract mechanism to enable users to generate stable daily returns from mining, even during periods of price decline. For example, even when the market price is falling, XRP holders can still receive thousands of XRP daily through the platform, significantly mitigating losses caused by the falling price. This two-way advantage of “earning in a falling market and earning even more in a rising market” is becoming a new option for investors to mitigate risk and achieve steady growth. Green, secure, and compliant cloud mining model IOTA Miner’s success stems not only from stable returns but also from its UK-based, compliant operations, 100% green energy-powered mining farms, and top-tier security systems. This ensures the platform not only provides confidence during bear markets but also helps investors rapidly expand their profits during bull markets. How to quickly earn daily income with IOTA Miner Step 1: Register for a free account on the IOTA Miner platform using any email address (new users receive a $15 welcome bonus and a $0.6 daily sign-in bonus). Step 2:…
Retail Is Doing the Same with Bitcoin Hyper

The post Retail Is Doing the Same with Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy continues to dominate as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder as the company announces another $BTC purchase amid falling prices. Michael Saylor’s investment company issued a press release stating it had bought another 850 $BTC for $99.7M, averaging out at $117K per Bitcoin. Today, Strategy holds over $72B in $BTC and shows no signs of slowing down even in a rocky crypto market. To achieve the accumulation, Strategy sold nearly $100M of its own stock, showing serious confidence in the future of Bitcoin even though the gap from its recent ATH of $124K has widened, with the $BTC price down at $113K. It’s that same investor confidence in Bitcoin that’s seeing a new token – Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – rack up massive funds in its presale. With plans to introduce a revolutionary Layer-2 designed to unleash Bitcoin’s full potential, $HYPER has grabbed the attention of retail investors. Why is Strategy Buying Bitcoin Now? Strategy (listed on the Nasdaq as MSTR) stocks hit a five-month low at around $320 in early September, prompting a shift towards $BTC, which is outperforming MSTR. While MSTR has seen a 6.2% decline over the last month, $BTC has seen only a 1.6% loss in the same period. While retail investors are spooked by the volatile performance of $BTC, following its fall from a recent ATH, institutional investors like Saylor believe the dip is an opportunity to scoop up cheap Bitcoin that will inevitably rise after the current period of volatility is over. Source: X/@saylor As we can see, Strategy has an overall purchase history that reflects this attitude. Even during the crypto lull in 2022, Strategy continued dollar-cost averaging its Bitcoin reserves, expecting that the industry would recover. This isn’t the first time Strategy has sold its own stock to purchase $BTC, either. Saylor’s…
Ethereum treasury company FG Nexus disclosed that its ETH holdings have reached 50,000

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Globenewswire, FG Nexus (NASDAQ: FGNX, FGNXP) announced that its ETH holdings reached 50,000 on September 22, 2025. The company implemented its ETH treasury strategy in August and has continued to increase its ETH holdings over the past month. The company's 50,000 ETH holdings are valued at approximately $210 million, with an average ETH purchase price of approximately $3,860.
STBL founder: A buyback plan will be launched in the fourth quarter, and 100% of the minting fees will be used for buybacks

PANews reported on September 23rd that STBL founder Avtar Sehra stated on the X platform that a buyback program will be launched in the fourth quarter, gradually approaching the protocol's vision of a treasury buyback. At that time, 100% of minting fees will be used for buybacks, driving the value of STBL tokens. With the launch of STBL, the following plans are in place: 1. Multi-factor staking mechanism; 2. Launch of the buyback program; 3. U launch of USST minting; 4. 100% of transaction fees will be used for buybacks and recorded publicly on-chain.
What’s the intention behind a radical proposal to burn 45% of HYPE’s supply?

Author: David, TechFlow Recently, amid the Perp DEX craze, various new projects have sprung up like mushrooms after rain, constantly challenging Hyperliquid's status as the big brother. With so much attention focused on the innovations of new players, the price fluctuations of the leading token, $HYPE, have been overlooked. However, the most direct correlation to token price fluctuations is the supply of $HYPE. What affects the supply is, first, continuous repurchases, which is equivalent to constantly buying in the stock market to reduce circulation and reduce the water in the pool; and the other is the adjustment of the overall supply mechanism, which is equivalent to turning off the tap. A closer look at $HYPE's current supply design reveals issues: The circulating supply is approximately 339 million coins, with a market capitalization of approximately $15.4 billion; however, the total supply is close to 1 billion coins, with an FDV of up to $46 billion. The nearly threefold gap between MC and FDV comes mainly from two parts: 421 million tokens allocated to the Future Emissions and Community Rewards (FECR) and 31.26 million tokens in the Assistance Fund (AF). The Assistance Fund is Hyperliquid's account for repurchasing HYPE using protocol revenue. It buys HYPE daily but doesn't burn it, instead holding it. The problem is that investors often feel overvalued when they see 46 billion FDV, even though only a third of it is actually in circulation. Against this backdrop, investment manager Jon Charbonneau (DBA Asset Management, which holds a large position in HYPE) and independent researcher Hasu released an unofficial proposal for $HYPE on September 22nd. The content is very radical; the simplified version is: Burning 45% of the current total $HYPE supply will bring FDV closer to its actual circulation value. This proposal quickly sparked community discussion, and as of press time, the post had received 410,000 views. Why such a strong response? If the proposal is adopted, burning 45% of the HYPE supply means the value of each HYPE token will almost double. A lower FDV may also attract investors who were previously on the sidelines. We have also quickly summarized the content of the original post of this proposal and organized it below. Reduce FDV to make HYPE look less expensive Jon and Hasu's proposal looks simple, burning 45% of the supply, but the actual operation is more complicated. To understand this proposal, we first need to understand HYPE's current supply structure. According to the data sheet Jon provided, at $49 (the HYPE price at the time of their proposal), of the total HYPE supply of 1 billion, only 337 million were actually in circulation, corresponding to a market capitalization of $16.5 billion. But where did the remaining 660 million go? The two largest pieces are: 421 million are allocated to "Future Emissions and Community Rewards" (FECR), which is equivalent to a huge reserve pool, but no one knows when and how to use it; the other 31.26 million are in the hands of the Assistance Fund (AF), which buys HYPE every day but does not sell it, and just hoards it. Let’s first talk about how to burn. The proposal includes three core actions: First, the authorization for 421 million FECRs (Future Emissions and Community Rewards) was revoked. These tokens were originally intended for future staking rewards and community incentives, but there has been no clear issuance schedule. Jon believes that rather than letting these tokens hang like a sword of Damocles over the market, it would be better to directly revoke the authorization. When necessary, the issuance can be re-approved through a governance vote. Second, the 31.26 million HYPE tokens held by the Assistance Fund (AF) will be destroyed, and all future HYPE tokens purchased by AF will also be destroyed. Currently, AF uses protocol revenue (primarily 99% of transaction fees) to repurchase HYPE daily, with an average daily purchase volume of approximately $1 million. Under Jon's plan, these purchased tokens will no longer be held but will be burned immediately. Third, remove the 1 billion supply cap. This sounds counterintuitive: if we want to reduce the supply, why remove the cap? Jon explained that the fixed cap is a legacy of Bitcoin's 21 million token model and is meaningless for most projects. With the cap removed, any future issuance of new coins (such as staking rewards) could be determined through governance, rather than allocated from a reserved pool. The comparison table below clearly shows the changes before and after the proposal: the left side is the current situation, and the right side is the situation after the proposal. Why are they so radical? The core reason given by Jon and Hasu is that HYPE’s token supply design is an accounting issue, not an economic issue. The problem lies in the calculation methods of major data platforms such as CoinmarketCap. Each platform handles burned tokens, FECR reserves, and AF holdings differently when calculating FDV, total supply, and circulating supply. For example, CoinMarketCap always uses a maximum supply of 1 billion to calculate FDV, and does not adjust even if tokens are burned. The result is that no matter how HYPE repurchases or burns it, the displayed FDV cannot be reduced. It can be seen that the biggest change in the proposal is that 421 million FECR and 31 million AF will disappear, and the 1 billion hard cap will also be cancelled and replaced by issuance through governance as needed. Jon wrote in the proposal: "Many investors, including some of the largest and most mature funds, only look at the superficial FDV numbers." With a FDV of $46 billion, HYPE looks more expensive than Ethereum. Who would dare to buy it? However, most proposals seem to be driven by one's own opinion. Jon explicitly stated that the DBA Fund he manages holds a "material position" in HYPE, which he personally holds as well, and that if there were a vote, they would vote in favor. The proposal concludes by emphasizing that these changes will not affect the relative shares of existing holders, will not affect Hyperliquid's ability to fund projects, and will not change the decision-making mechanism. In Jon's words, “It just keeps the books more honest.” When “distribution to the community” becomes an unspoken rule But will the community buy into this proposal? The original post's comments section has already exploded. Among them, Dragonfly Capital partner Haseeb Qureshi's comments put this proposal into a larger industry context: “Some of the ‘sacred cows’ in the crypto industry just won’t die, and it’s time to slaughter them.” He was referring to an unspoken rule throughout the crypto industry: after tokens are generated, projects must always reserve 40-50% of their tokens for the "community." This sounds very decentralized and Web3-esque, but it's actually a form of performance art. In 2021, at the height of the bull market, every project was competing to be more "decentralized." Consequently, token economics specifications included claims of 50%, 60%, or even 70% community ownership, with the higher the number, the more politically correct it seemed. But how exactly will these tokens be used? No one can explain. From a more malicious perspective, some project parties are more realistic about the tokens they allocate to the community, allowing them to use them whenever and however they want, under the euphemism of "for the community." The problem is, the market is not stupid. Haseeb also revealed an open secret: professional investors automatically give these "community reserves" a 50% discount when evaluating projects. A project with a FDV of 50 billion but 50% of it allocated to the community is only worth 25 billion in their eyes. Unless there is a clear ROI, these tokens are just empty promises. This is precisely the problem HYPE faces. Of HYPE's $49 billion in FDV, over 40% is reserved for "future emissions and community rewards." This figure can be dissuading for investors. It's not because HYPE is bad, but because the numbers on paper are too inflated. Haseeb believes that Jon's proposal has a driving effect, gradually turning radical ideas that were originally not openly discussed into acceptable mainstream views; we need to question the crypto industry's practice of allocating tokens to "community reserves." To summarize, the supporters' argument is simple: If you want to use tokens, you need to implement governance, clearly stating why they are being issued, how much to issue, and what the expected returns are. It should be transparent and accountable, not a black box. At the same time, because this post is too radical, there are some objections in the comment section. We can summarize it into three parts: First, some HYPE must be used as a risk reserve. From a risk management perspective, some believe the 31 million HYPE in the AF support fund isn't just inventory, but also emergency funds. What if regulatory fines or hacker attacks require compensation? Burning all the reserves would eliminate the crisis buffer. Second, HYPE already has a complete destruction mechanism technically. Hyperliquid already has three natural destruction mechanisms: spot transaction fee destruction, HyperEVM gas fee destruction, and token auction fee destruction. These mechanisms automatically adjust supply based on platform usage, so why would anyone need to intervene? Usage-based destruction is healthier than a one-time destruction. Third, large-scale destruction is not conducive to incentives. Future emissions are Hyperliquid's most important growth tool, used to incentivize users and reward contributors. Burning them would be tantamount to self-destruction. Furthermore, large stakers would be locked out. Without new token rewards, who would be willing to stake? Who does the token serve? On the surface, this seems to be a technical discussion about whether to burn the coin or not. However, a closer look at the positions of all parties reveals that the disagreement is actually a matter of opinion. The view represented by Jon and Haseeb is clear: institutional investors are the main source of incremental funds. These funds manage billions of dollars, and their purchases can truly drive prices. The problem is, they're hesitant to enter the market when they see the $49 billion FDV. So, we need to correct this number to make HYPE more attractive to institutions. The community's perspective is completely different. They see the platform's foundation as the retail traders who open and close positions daily. Hyperliquid's success isn't due to VC funding, but rather the support of 94,000 airdrop recipients. Changing the economic model to cater to institutions is putting the cart before the horse. This isn't the first time this disagreement has arisen. Looking back at DeFi history, almost every successful project has experienced a similar crossroads. When Uniswap launched its token, the community and investors argued fiercely over control of the treasury. The core issue is always the same: Does a project on a blockchain serve big money or grassroots crypto natives? This proposal seems to serve the former. "Many of the largest and most mature funds only look at FDV." The implication is clear: if you want to let these big money come in, you have to play by their rules. Jon, the proposer, is an institutional investor himself, and his DBA Fund holds a significant amount of HYPE. If the proposal passes, it will be large investors like him who will benefit the most. With a reduced supply, the price of the coin is likely to rise, and the value of their holdings will also increase. Considering Arthur Hayes' recent $800,000 sale of HYPE, which he jokingly described as buying a Ferrari, we can sense a subtle timing. The earliest backers are cashing out, and now some are proposing to burn tokens to drive up the price. Who are they actually helping? As of press time, Hyperliquid has yet to officially release its position. Regardless of the final decision, this debate has revealed a truth that no one wants to face: With profit at the forefront, we may never have cared that much about decentralization and were just pretending.
Here’s the Price of Cardano if Ethereum reaches $20,000

Cardano could rally multiple times from its current market valuation if Ethereum reaches an unprecedented price of $20,000. Cardano currently trades at $0.82, recovering slightly from yesterday’s dip.Visit Website
Expert Says XRP Is Like a 401(k), Here’s Why

Leading decentralized exchange First Ledger, operating on the XRPL, has called 401(k) and XRP "basically the same thing." The remark came as U.S. lawmakers urged the SEC to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at opening the $12 trillion 401(k) retirement market to crypto.Visit Website
Expert Says Bitcoin Falling to $112,000 is Nothing More Than a Liquidation Event

According to a top market commentator, Bitcoin fell to $112,000 to hunt leveraged market traders; nothing more than that. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a significant decline on Monday, marking an unexpected turn of events.Visit Website
Top Analyst Says Shiba Inu Is ‘For Sure Dead’ but Predicts +600% Ahead

Pseudonymous analyst MMBTtrader described the current Shiba Inu market as “dead” and frustrating for investors, warning that if the trend continues, SHIB risks falling out of the top 40 cryptocurrencies. Despite this, the analyst noted that SHIB is still holding two key daily supports, which could enable a strong breakout if a red descending trendline is breached.Visit Website
