2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Shibarium Bridge Hacker Offloads Entire BAD Holdings: Details

Shibarium Bridge Hacker Offloads Entire BAD Holdings: Details

The post Shibarium Bridge Hacker Offloads Entire BAD Holdings: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Christopher Johnson, President of Lightspeed Crypto Services and advisor to the Bad Idea AI (BAD) project, confirmed that the hackers of Shibarium Bridge have cleared their holdings. Recently, 2,057.39 BAD tokens were swapped for 3.2 ETH through MetaMask. The Shiba Inu team earlier froze 4.6 million BONE to avoid further exploitation. The bad actors behind the Shibarium Bridge exploit have successfully offloaded the entire Bad Idea AI (BAD) holdings that were siphoned. The transaction was spotted by Christopher Johnson, President of Lightspeed Crypto Services and advisor to the Bad Idea AI (BAD) project. On-chain data also confirmed that the last batch of the BAD token holdings was sold recently. Shibarium Bridge Exploiter Execute Multiple Tranches of Token Sales According to Mr. Lightspeed, as Johnson is called on X, there are no BAD tokens left in the wallets of the Shibarium bridge exploiter. Just moments ago the Shibarium Bridge Exploiter sold all the $BAD tokens held. There are none left now in the stashes.https://t.co/cxIuX6KSz0 — Mr. Lightspeed (@Mr_Lightspeed) September 22, 2025 He shared the link to blockchain data supporting his claim. Apparently, the attackers initiated and executed a swap of BAD to Ethereum ETH $4 195 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $506.56 B Vol. 24h: $33.61 B . Precisely, 2,057.39 BAD tokens were swapped for 3.2 ETH through the self-custodial wallet MetaMask. By the timestamp, the transaction was executed at 02:36 (UTC) on Sept. 22, 2025. This transaction marks the offload of the last batch of BAD in their holdings. The attackers wasted no time in transferring all 3.2 ETH to another wallet with the address 0x45b…0DF2a. Based on the ETH current price of $4,208.50, the transferred holding is worth about $13,467. CoinMarketCap data shows that ETH market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume are at $508.37 billion and $39.62…
Where Bitcoin and DeFi stand against TradFi markets – Is crypto finally reaching an inflection point?

Where Bitcoin and DeFi stand against TradFi markets – Is crypto finally reaching an inflection point?

The post Where Bitcoin and DeFi stand against TradFi markets – Is crypto finally reaching an inflection point? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Introduction Over the past decade, Bitcoin has grown from a niche experiment into a financial instrument that regulators, institutions, and global investors now weigh against some of the most established benchmarks in traditional finance. What once existed on the fringes of the internet is now a staple of discussions in investment committees, trading desks, and payments departments. The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States last year accelerated that convergence. For the first time, the largest asset managers in the world were offering straightforward, regulated access to Bitcoin, and the inflows that followed showed that demand was never the problem. The bottleneck had always been the wrapper. That institutionalization sets the stage for a larger exercise. Bitcoin is no longer best understood in isolation. To grasp where it fits today and where it might go next, it helps to compare its size, reach, and trading structure against the systems that have long defined modern markets. By looking at the number of people who own crypto versus those who hold bank cards, by stacking the AUM of Bitcoin ETFs against equity and gold funds, by measuring the notional size of Bitcoin futures against S&P contracts, and by weighing on-chain payments activity against Visa, Mastercard, and ACH, we can place crypto in a context that traditional audiences immediately recognize. For DeFi, the same logic applies. Total value locked and stablecoin float can be viewed alongside hedge fund AUM or money market fund balances, while decentralized trading venues can be measured against centralized exchanges and even compared to exchange volumes on Wall Street. The exercise is not about claiming parity or announcing that crypto has “caught up” to the systems it is measured against. The gap is still vast in many areas, and in some categories, it may never close in…
Why Analysts Predict TAP Could Outperform SOL and ADA in 2025

Why Analysts Predict TAP Could Outperform SOL and ADA in 2025

The post Why Analysts Predict TAP Could Outperform SOL and ADA in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 15:00 Analysts say Solana and Cardano face limits in 2025, while Digitap’s $TAP presale with real-world utility could be the smarter play. In crypto, attention often goes to big names such as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). They have held top spots for years and still draw plenty of traders. Yet, despite their scale, both tokens are now showing limits. Analysts are starting to suggest that the next big move could come not from these established projects but from a presale token with a bold design. Digitap ($TAP) has already raised more than $100,000 in its early stages, and some forecasts see it as a stronger play for 2025. Big Names, Big Limits Solana has been called one of the fastest blockchains in the market. It can handle thousands of transactions per second with fees close to zero. That speed has drawn developers of NFTs, DeFi apps, and retail-focused tokens. But Solana has also faced technical setbacks. Its history of network outages still leaves questions about reliability. Even with upgrades, traders remember that the network has not always been stable. Cardano, on the other hand, took a very different path. It was built with a heavy focus on research, using academic studies to shape its design. It relies on proof-of-stake, which is efficient, and its layered structure is built for future expansion. Still, development has been slow. Many expected more DeFi projects, apps, and partnerships on Cardano by now. While the network remains secure and respected, it struggles with adoption compared to faster rivals. Source: CoinMarketCap/Cardano Why Digitap Feels Built for Real Users Both Solana and Cardano have demonstrated their staying power. Yet, they also reflect a common pattern in older projects. Growth becomes harder as networks mature, and competition rises from all sides.…
'Jolly LLB 3' Ranks Among Global Top 10 Scorers

‘Jolly LLB 3’ Ranks Among Global Top 10 Scorers

The post ‘Jolly LLB 3’ Ranks Among Global Top 10 Scorers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indian stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla on a poster of the Bollywood film ‘Jolly LLB 3’. Star Studio 18 The latest Hindi release, Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 3, has earned the love of the audience and climbed up the global charts. The Bollywood court-room drama scored $9.7 million over its first three days to rank among the top-grossing films worldwide this weekend. Comscore ranked the Indian film at the eighth slot on its weekly global list of top-scoring films for the weekend ending September 21. Jolly LLB 3: Indian film ranks among global top scorers for third week in a row Indian actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as back as advocates on the Bollywood film ‘Jolly LLB 3’. Star Studio 18 The week ending September 21 was the third week in a row when an Indian film made it to Comscore’s list of films scoring the highest worldwide for a weekend. After AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi and Karthik Gattamneni’s Mirai ranked on the list over the past two weeks. The Hindi film Jolly LLB 3 is the latest film to rank on Comscore’s list (and the third Indian one in a row). Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao who reprise their lead roles in the film. Jolly LLB 3 Box office report Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 had a decent opening on September 19 when it hit theatres. In India the film opened a little below $2 million while the global score crossed $2.2 million on the first day. The positive reviews and a good word-of-mouth helped the film’s score soar significantly over the first weekend. Jolly LLB 3 earned a little above $4.5 million in two days and closed its first weekend at…
Vitalik Buterin and Coinbase Address Misconceptions on Base Security

Vitalik Buterin and Coinbase Address Misconceptions on Base Security

The post Vitalik Buterin and Coinbase Address Misconceptions on Base Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 23 September 2025 | 15:00 Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer-2 network, Base, has faced mounting skepticism over how much control it wields. This week, both Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Coinbase’s legal chief stepped in to challenge the narrative. Buterin argued that fears of Base acting as a custodial service are misplaced. Speaking on X, he explained that funds on Layer-2 networks remain secured by Ethereum itself, meaning operators cannot seize assets or prevent withdrawals. For him, L2s are not centralized servers but extensions of Ethereum’s blockchain logic. The comments come as Coinbase prepares to launch a governance token for Base, part of a broader effort to broaden community participation. At the same time, Buterin defended watchdog projects like L2beat, saying their role is to highlight practical safeguards, not to enforce ideological standards. Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal also addressed one of the more persistent claims: that L2 sequencers should be regulated as exchanges. Grewal rejected the idea, noting that sequencers simply order transactions, while trading functions are left to the decentralized apps built on top. Drawing a comparison, he asked whether Amazon AWS should be labeled an exchange just because many exchanges rely on its servers. Together, Buterin’s technical defense and Coinbase’s legal stance reflect a coordinated push to reinforce confidence in Base at a time when questions around centralization and regulation remain front and center for Ethereum’s scaling solutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more…
New Guide Equips Executives To Align Teams And Foster Thriving Workplaces

New Guide Equips Executives To Align Teams And Foster Thriving Workplaces

The post New Guide Equips Executives To Align Teams And Foster Thriving Workplaces appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michele Herlein releases “Cultural Excellence” with Forbes Books. FORBES BOOKS NEW YORK (September 23, 2025)—Cultural Excellence: A Leader’s Guide to Strengthening the Heart of Your Organization by Michele Herlein is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Organizational culture has become one of the most powerful drivers of success—and one of the most overlooked. In Cultural Excellence, organizational development expert Michele Herlein provides leaders with a proven framework for transforming company culture from a passive byproduct into a strategic advantage. Bringing with her more than two decades of experience at companies like Bridgestone, Bandag, and Barge Design Solutions,” Herlein demonstrates how to create a culture that inspires employees, fuels innovation, and delivers high-performance results. She details a step-by-step process for diagnosing existing culture, aligning executive leadership, empowering managers—“the Mighty Middle”—and cascading values throughout every level of an organization. Herlein emphasizes that a thriving culture is less about slogans on the wall and more driven by behaviors, systems, and strategies that are lived daily. With practical tools and real-world case studies, she shows how companies can move from disengagement and misalignment to unity and purpose, improving retention, customer satisfaction, and overall outcomes. “Cultural transformation is not to be undertaken lightly. It takes time, effort, and commitment, Herlein said. “I hope this book will inspire you to put in that time, effort, and commitment to intentionally create a culture in which your organization and your people can thrive, and help you understand how to align your organization’s culture to your strategic direction to achieve sustainable and outstanding results.” Whether you’re a CEO looking to revitalize your company’s direction or an HR professional tasked with driving organizational change, Cultural Excellence equips you with the insights and strategies…
Bitcoin Could Still Crash To $99,000 If This Happens: Ostium Labs

Bitcoin Could Still Crash To $99,000 If This Happens: Ostium Labs

The post Bitcoin Could Still Crash To $99,000 If This Happens: Ostium Labs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
PEPE Falls, Polygon Rises as BlockDAG Nears $410M in 2025

PEPE Falls, Polygon Rises as BlockDAG Nears $410M in 2025

The post PEPE Falls, Polygon Rises as BlockDAG Nears $410M in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 14:55 See how PEPE dips while Polygon climbs. BlockDAG secures almost $410M, 3M+ users, 19,900 miners, and a live demo. Could it be 2025’s strongest coin pick? Market shifts in 2025 show two clear stories: hype-driven coins facing turbulence and adoption-focused projects showing strength. PEPE has once again come under pressure, falling after a whale sold millions, sparking doubts about its future. Polygon (POL), however, is on the rise, backed by strong partnerships and usage. Both remain widely discussed among top coins to watch, but their long-term paths look very different. BlockDAG (BDAG) is carving its own space. With its flat price at $0.0013 in Batch 30, the project raised almost $410M, selling 26.3B coins and building a base of 312,000 holders. Big players also stepped in with purchases over $4 million, while deals with the Seattle Seawolves and Orcas have boosted visibility across mainstream audiences. PEPE Price Drop Raises New Concerns PEPE has once again faced sharp pressure. A whale sold more than $4.8 million worth of holdings, sparking a steep fall in value. This event shows how fragile memecoins can be when a few large players make moves. While PEPE still manages to outperform many rivals in its category, the sudden drop highlights how sentiment-driven projects remain unstable. The fall has shifted attention toward projects with clear foundations and measurable adoption. Short-term rallies may still appear, but PEPE’s reliance on hype makes it a weaker option for those seeking coins with more reliable growth. Without stronger adoption or practical uses, long-term strength is uncertain. For now, PEPE keeps fueling conversations in the market. Yet it remains a high-risk example of how memecoins can generate excitement but still struggle to build lasting value. Polygon Price Surge Signals Strength Polygon (POL) has been gaining…
Fnality Raises $136M to Expand Blockchain Payment Systems for Banks

Fnality Raises $136M to Expand Blockchain Payment Systems for Banks

The post Fnality Raises $136M to Expand Blockchain Payment Systems for Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fnality, a fintech firm building tokenized versions of major currencies collateralized by cash held at central banks, has raised $136 million in a Series C round to expand its blockchain-based wholesale payment systems, the London-based firm said Tuesday. The investment was led by WisdomTree, Bank of America, Citi, KBC Group, Temasek and Tradeweb, with existing backers including Goldman Sachs, UBS and Barclays also participating. Fnality raised $95 million in 2023, a round led by Goldman and BNP Paribas. The firm’s settlement infrastructure runs on distributed ledger technology and allows sterling payments to be processed on-chain with central bank money. The new capital will go toward rolling out similar systems in other currencies, enhancing liquidity management tools and supporting settlement of tokenized assets such as securities and stablecoins, according to a press release. The firm’s offering enables real-time settlement of trades, delivery-versus-payment for digital securities, and payment-versus-payment for foreign exchange. For banks, that could mean fewer intermediaries, faster settlement and more efficient use of capital. For example, a repo trade that typically takes a day to settle could close instantly, freeing up cash for other transactions. Fnality CEO Michelle Neal said the funding marks a step toward “a hybrid future of global finance,” where traditional institutions interact seamlessly with decentralized markets. Backers such as WisdomTree and Bank of America framed the investment as part of a broader shift to modernize financial infrastructure for tokenized assets. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/23/fnality-raises-usd136m-to-expand-blockchain-payment-systems-for-banks
New Perspective On Success Encourages Americans To Work Less And Live More

New Perspective On Success Encourages Americans To Work Less And Live More

The post New Perspective On Success Encourages Americans To Work Less And Live More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shemin Nurmohamed releases “The Paris Paradox” with Forbes Books. FORBES BOOKS NEW YORK (September 23, 2025)—The Paris Paradox: Embracing the French Ideals of Leisure to Transform American Work–Life Balance by Shemin Nurmohamed is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. In The Paris Paradox, Shemin Nurmohamed—technology leader and member of the exclusive executive support network, World Fifty Group—offers a bold reimagining of success for American professionals exhausted by hustle culture. Drawing from nearly two decades of life and leadership in France, she reveals how embracing French ideals—unhurried meals, restorative vacations, authentic conversations, and prioritizing life over work—can paradoxically lead to greater productivity and more meaningful fulfillment. “The life–work French approach may even offer a solution to the remote work standoff we’re seeing in many companies,” Nurmohamed said. “Employees prefer remote work because they feel they lack the time to be with family and to live their lives. But work is less of a burden in France, where employees can expect long lunches, thirty-five-hour workweeks, five weeks off a year, and a strong communal experience in the office. Instead of struggling to see your spouse or your kids, you can be home for every dinner, have time every weekend, take long breaks to refresh yourself, and look forward to the strong relationships you’ve built in the office.” Rather than urging readers to abandon ambition, Nurmohamed provides strategies that harmonize achievement with contentment. Through personal anecdotes and expert analysis, she demonstrates how slowing down can sharpen creativity, strengthen relationships, and prevent burnout—all while fostering higher work performance. Each chapter explores a principle that Americans can adopt without moving abroad, offering a blueprint for a more balanced, resilient, and joyful life. Whether you’re an executive seeking to…
