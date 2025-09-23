Mutuum Finance Targets $3.5 By Q1 2026
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing growing attention among investors as the altcoin presale enters phase 6, currently 45% filled. The current phase price has surged to $0.035, marking a 250% increase from the first phase price of $0.01. Since the presale began, Mutuum Finance has raised $16,200,000 and attracted 16,500 holders, signaling strong demand. Phase 6 is selling out fast, and the opportunity to secure tokens at this price is rapidly diminishing. Phase 7 will launch at $0.04, reflecting a 14.3% increase, and the official token launch is set at $0.06, rewarding current buyers with a 372% return. Mutuum Finance Presale Highlights The presale has steadily progressed through multiple stages, with phase 6 underway and selling fast. Investors are drawn to Mutuum Finance's practical utility in DeFi, from staking opportunities to token rewards. The team has passed its audit through Certik successfully reaching 90/100 token scan score, it's demonstrated a high level of security protection. Also, the project has initiated a Bug Bounty Program through Certik where $50,000 USDT will be split among critical, major, minor and low severity bugs respectively. These efforts build on the confidence in Mutuum Finance's security and development framework. Mutuum Finance has also introduced a dashboard leaderboard showing the top 50 token holders, who will receive bonus tokens for maintaining their ranks. The tokenomics allow early investors to benefit from presale pricing, ensuring projected returns after launch. Moreover, the platform is celebrating its presale momentum with a $100,000 MUTM giveaway. Ten winners will receive $10,000 each, and participation requires submitting a wallet address, completing all steps, and investing a minimum of $50 in the presale. MUTM Price Prediction and Comparison Mutuum Finance is aiming for $3.5 by the first quarter of 2026.
