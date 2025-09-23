US, China dispute rare earths remains unresolved despite key meetings

Representatives from the U.S. and China have held a series of meetings to discuss trade and security concerns. U.S. delegates met with Chinese leaders to discuss trade and security in the first U.S. House delegation to China since 2019. The rare earths dispute between the United States and China remains unresolved, despite a series of high-level meetings in Beijing this week. Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, confirmed that talks have not led to progress on the issue. U.S. and China fail to iron out rare earths dispute Smith is leading the first official U.S. House delegation to China since 2019. The visit included meetings with Premier Li Qiang and other senior officials. A major goal of the visit is to stabilize relations ahead of a potential meeting next month between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in South Korea. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Smith acknowledged that no breakthrough on the dispute had been reached. "I don't think we resolved the rare earth question. I think that still needs to be worked on," he said. Back in June, China and the United States reached an agreement, under which Beijing committed to reviewing applications for exports of rare earth magnets. Few details of that deal have been disclosed, but Trade Representative Jamieson Greer recently said that rare earth shipments to the U.S. had "bounced back up significantly." Meanwhile, European manufacturers have complained of shortages and have warned that supply constraints could disrupt production across several industries. Dialogue continues about trade, TikTok, and aircraft deals Beyond minerals, the delegation also discussed technology and trade. Smith was asked whether TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance Ltd., would maintain any role in the app's U.S. algorithm under the pending arrangement. He described the matter as "not…