Mutuum Finance Targets $3.5 By Q1 2026

The post Mutuum Finance Targets $3.5 By Q1 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 15:05 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing growing attention among investors as the altcoin presale enters phase 6, currently 45% filled. The current phase price has surged to $0.035, marking a 250% increase from the first phase price of $0.01. Since the presale began, Mutuum Finance has raised $16,200,000 and attracted 16,500 holders, signaling strong demand. Phase 6 is selling out fast, and the opportunity to secure tokens at this price is rapidly diminishing. Phase 7 will launch at $0.04, reflecting a 14.3% increase, and the official token launch is set at $0.06, rewarding current buyers with a 372% return. Mutuum Finance Presale Highlights The presale has steadily progressed through multiple stages, with phase 6 underway and selling fast. Investors are drawn to Mutuum Finance’s practical utility in DeFi, from staking opportunities to token rewards. The team has passed its audit through Certik successfully reaching 90/100 token scan score, it’s demonstrated a high level of security protection. Also, the project has initiated a Bug Bounty Program through Certik where $50,000 USDT will be split among critical, major, minor and low severity bugs respectively. These efforts build on the confidence in Mutuum Finance’s security and development framework. Mutuum Finance has also introduced a dashboard leaderboard showing the top 50 token holders, who will receive bonus tokens for maintaining their ranks. The tokenomics allow early investors to benefit from presale pricing, ensuring projected returns after launch. Moreover, the platform is celebrating its presale momentum with a $100,000 MUTM giveaway. Ten winners will receive $10,000 each, and participation requires submitting a wallet address, completing all steps, and investing a minimum of $50 in the presale. MUTM Price Prediction and Comparison Mutuum Finance is aiming for $3.5 by the first quarter of 2026. This projection is rooted in tokenomics,…
Embark On a Global World Travel Adventure

The post Embark On a Global World Travel Adventure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Landlord is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new season “World Travel,” kicking off on September 26, 2025 and running until October 2, 2025. This marks one of the most innovative and ambitious seasons since Landlord’s debut, where players will compete across virtual international cities — investing, managing, and strategizing in a cross-border on-chain economic adventure. The highlight of this season is the new globalized map. Unlike previous single-scenario setups, world Travel will feature multiple international world maps, including Singapore, Dubai, Turkey, and New York. Each world has its own unique economic dynamics and competitive landscape. As more players invest and acquire land, each world’s regional popularity score will rise. Top-ranking cities will unlock additional grand prizes for their participants, pushing players to carefully weigh their strategies — should they support their favorite world, or target the one with the highest potential returns? This season also introduces more variability and direct competition between players. New event-driven mechanics and card-based items allow players to hedge risks or seize opportunities, making every move more intense and strategic. Each match becomes a mix of unpredictability, tension, and excitement. Meanwhile, alliance gameplay is under development, designed to expand cooperative opportunities. Players will be able to form real estate alliances and jointly develop regions. Once an alliance’s total assets reach a certain scale, the community can vote to unlock mega construction projects such as shopping malls or CBDs. Unlike traditional plots, these mega projects will be co-managed by alliance members, with rewards distributed proportionally based on contributions. This adds richer layers of collaboration and competition to the game economy. From an economic design perspective, Landlord continues to prioritize sustainability. Landholders continuously generate LT tokens, which can be reinvested to upgrade plots for higher returns. Upgraded plots also yield greater profits when acquired by others,…
United On Crypto: UK And US Announce Joint Regulatory Effort

London and Washington have launched a joint group to align rules for crypto and digital assets, officials said. Based on reports, the effort — named the Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future — will include finance ministry staff and financial regulators from both countries and aims to produce recommendations within 180 days. Related […]
XRP Price Could Rally Another 500%, But These Two Cryptos Are Being Forecast For 50,000% ROI

XRP could climb 500% with ETF hype, but STBL and Layer Brett steal the spotlight—analysts forecast up to 50,000% ROI as adoption and presales surge.
ChatGPT Names 5 Coins That Will Create the Most Millionaires in 2025, Excludes Shiba Inu & XRP

The post ChatGPT Names 5 Coins That Will Create the Most Millionaires in 2025, Excludes Shiba Inu & XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Recent insights point in another direction for coins that could create the most millionaires in 2025 apart from SHIB and XRP. ChatGPT named five coins that may hold more substantial potential this year, and at the top of that list is Little Pepe.  Alongside it are Tron (TRX), Cardano (ADA), Sui (SUI), and Stellar (XLM). These projects bring different strengths, but Little Pepe stands out with early entry gains that could still deliver 36.36% upside before its token even lists. That kind of projected return is rare in today’s maturing market. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — The Meme With Real Utility At the time of writing, Little Pepe is selling at $0.0022 in stage 13 of its presale. More than $25,624,175 has already been raised out of a $28,775,000 target, with over 15.8 billion tokens sold out of 17.25 billion available. Stage 12 closed quickly, and early buyers are already up 120% from stage one, where tokens were priced at $0.001. Even at this point, current buyers can still expect a 36.36% potential gain when the presale ends at $0.0030. Little Pepe is not just another meme token. It is a project built on a next-generation Layer 2 chain designed for ultra-low fees, high security, and fast finality. It has been listed on CoinMarketCap, audited by Certik, and continues to capture community attention with a presale structure that rewards early trust. The project recently introduced a Mega Giveaway alongside its $777k community giveaway, adding over 15 ETH prizes for top buyers between stages 12 and 17. Even search data confirms the buzz. Between June and August 2025, ChatGPT query trends for Little Pepe peaked above Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE. That grassroots momentum has historically translated into tangible gains for early believers. Tron (TRX) — The Established Player With…
Wall Street vs. Silicon Valley: The Defining Battle for the Next Financial Era

The post Wall Street vs. Silicon Valley: The Defining Battle for the Next Financial Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For more than a decade, while institutions, governments, and fintech giants have pursued scale, control, and revenue monopolisation, DeFi projects have championed open-source innovation and community-driven models. At its core, this has always been a competition for the same prize: customers. However, while people are taking sides, the future is not about one camp defeating […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/wall-street-vs-silicon-valley-the-defining-battle-for-the-next-financial-era/
US, China dispute rare earths remains unresolved despite key meetings

The post US, China dispute rare earths remains unresolved despite key meetings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Representatives from the U.S. and China have held a series of meetings to discuss trade and security concerns. U.S. delegates met with Chinese leaders to discuss trade and security in the first U.S. House delegation to China since 2019.  The rare earths dispute between the United States and China remains unresolved, despite a series of high-level meetings in Beijing this week. Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, confirmed that talks have not led to progress on the issue. U.S. and China fail to iron out rare earths dispute Smith is leading the first official U.S. House delegation to China since 2019. The visit included meetings with Premier Li Qiang and other senior officials. A major goal of the visit is to stabilize relations ahead of a potential meeting next month between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in South Korea. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Smith acknowledged that no breakthrough on the dispute had been reached. “I don’t think we resolved the rare earth question. I think that still needs to be worked on,” he said. Back in June, China and the United States reached an agreement, under which Beijing committed to reviewing applications for exports of rare earth magnets. Few details of that deal have been disclosed, but Trade Representative Jamieson Greer recently said that rare earth shipments to the U.S. had “bounced back up significantly.” Meanwhile, European manufacturers have complained of shortages and have warned that supply constraints could disrupt production across several industries. Dialogue continues about trade, TikTok, and aircraft deals Beyond minerals, the delegation also discussed technology and trade. Smith was asked whether TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance Ltd., would maintain any role in the app’s U.S. algorithm under the pending arrangement. He described the matter as “not…
Over 180 Public Firms Hold Bitcoin, and the Number Is Set to Rise

Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, believes the next year will see a surge in corporate adoption, […] The post Over 180 Public Firms Hold Bitcoin, and the Number Is Set to Rise appeared first on Coindoo.
MUTM Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Targets $3.5 By Q1 2026

The current phase price has surged to $0.035, marking a 250% increase from the first phase price of $0.01. Since […] The post MUTM Price Prediction: Mutuum Finance Targets $3.5 By Q1 2026 appeared first on Coindoo.
UAE investment firm launches $100 million AI startup fund

The post UAE investment firm launches $100 million AI startup fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UAE-based Presight, a global AI and big data analytics company, and Shorooq, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered investment firm regulated by the FSRA as a fund manager, have launched a $100 million global AI innovation fund for startups in the AI field. The fund called Presight-Shorooq Fund 1 aims to deploy significant capital into AI ventures globally. His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman of Presight, stated that the world is increasingly looking to the UAE as a trusted leader in AI development and deployment. He explained that the Fund is an extension of the UAE’s vision, where the most promising AI startups from around the world will not only seek capital from Abu Dhabi but also utilize the UAE’s ability to rapidly implement transformative AI solutions. The Fund will invest in smart cities, energy, fintech, AI/ML  The fund will invest in high-impact startups that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. The startups will have access to a distribution network through the UAE’s G42 and Presight’s international customer network. The key areas of interest to the fund will include smart cities, energy, fintech, AI/ML, AR/VR, game dev, Industry 4.0, and deep tech. Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, “We’re combining Presight’s AI leadership with Shorooq’s investment acumen to fuel the next wave of AI innovation. The fund will enable us to identify and support bold entrepreneurs – from Silicon Valley to Southeast Asia – who are building AI solutions that can transform businesses and societies.” He noted that this was more than just a fund because the startups will have access to infrastructure resources and international markets. He explains, “This combination of funding, infrastructure, and distribution channels is designed to give AI companies the edge they need to scale quickly and responsibly, and that is the unique value…
