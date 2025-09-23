2025-09-24 Wednesday

Borse Stuttgart Opens Doors for Crypto Trading in Spain

The post Borse Stuttgart Opens Doors for Crypto Trading in Spain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Boerse Stuttgart, Europe’s sixth‑largest exchange, has launched regulated Bitcoin and crypto trading services in Spain through its Madrid hub. The platform offers institutional‑grade execution and secure custody designed for banks, brokers, and professional investors under the EU’s MiCA rules. The move targets strong demand in Southern Europe and aims to connect Spanish institutions and retail …
CoinPedia2025/09/23 20:42
Bitcoin Hyper Could Fix Bitcoin and Make It Ready for Modern Demands

Bitcoin remains crypto’s heavyweight, commanding a $2.25T+ market cap and more institutional inflows than any other asset. Yet for all its dominance, it still struggles with the basics: slow block times, high fees, and no real way to run payments or DeFi at scale.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 20:34
XRP flash crash triggers $75 million in liquidations; COME Mining cloud mining opens new avenues for holders

The post XRP flash crash triggers $75 million in liquidations; COME Mining cloud mining opens new avenues for holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [Blockchain News] In September 2025, XRP fell to $2.70 in a flash crash. In just 24 hours, the liquidation volume exceeded $1.7 billion, of which XRP alone accounted for more than $75 million. Although the market has high hopes for the approval of the XRP ETF, the price is still hovering in the range of $2.96 to $3.10 in the short term, and uncertainty remains. In this context, more and more XRP holders no longer choose to simply “hold coins for appreciation”, but instead turn their attention to COME Mining cloud mining. Through computing power contracts paid and settled in XRP, users can convert tokens into stable income settled daily without the cost of mining machines and electricity. This model not only avoids the inefficiency of funds during sideways or falling markets, but also avoids the high threshold and high risks of frequent transactions. For investors, COME Mining cloud mining is becoming a rational choice that can maintain liquidity while resisting market fluctuations, allowing XRP to truly move from “static holding” to “dynamic interest generation.” COME Mining Application Highlights 1. Mobile operation, participate anytime, anywhere: The simple and intuitive mobile interface allows users to view earnings, manage contracts, and adjust settings on their phones, providing a smooth experience. 2. Multi-currency support and flexible asset allocation: The platform supports payment and settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc., meeting the diverse needs of investors. 3. Bank-grade security: Combining McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection and using distributed cold wallet storage, we provide users with bank-grade encryption and fund security. 4. Registration and Login Rewards: New users can receive a $15 computing power reward upon registration, and receive $0.60 for daily logins, lowering the threshold and making it easy to get started. 5. Stable operation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 20:16
XRP Risks Falling Below The $2.80 Low

The post XRP Risks Falling Below The $2.80 Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 23, 2025 at 11:08 // Price The XRP price analysis by Coinidol.com. Ripple has been moving sideways between the $2.80 support and the $3.20 resistance. XRP long-term analysis: bearish Today, the bearish momentum broke through the $2.80 support and reached a low of $2.71. However, the bulls capitalised on the dips and pushed back above the $2.80 level or the 21-day SMA support. Since August 2, the bulls have successfully defended the current support level of $2.80. Despite the recent recovery above the $2.80 or 21-day SMA support, the cryptocurrency is expected to fall even lower. If the bears break above the 21-day SMA support level, the selling pressure will increase again. According to the price indication, XRP will fall to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension or the low of $1.85. Currently, the XRP stands at $2.85. Technical indicators:   XRP price indicators analysis On the weekly chart, XRP has fallen but found support above the moving averages. The 21-day and 50-day moving average lines are trending upwards, indicating a past rally. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are clearly below the moving average lines, indicating a downtrend. XRP/USD weekly chart – September 22, 2025 What is the next direction for XRP? XRP continues to trade in a bearish trend zone. On the 4-hour chart, XRP has recovered above the $2.70 support level. The upward correction has peaked at $2.85. Meanwhile, XRP is trading in a narrow range between the support at $2.80 and the moving average lines which are a resistance at $3.00. If the range is broken, the altcoin will develop a trend. XRP/USD 4-hours chart – September 22, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 20:14
Unveiling The Revolutionary Future Of Digital Dollars

The post Unveiling The Revolutionary Future Of Digital Dollars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether USAT: Unveiling The Revolutionary Future Of Digital Dollars Skip to content Home Crypto News Tether USAT: Unveiling the Revolutionary Future of Digital Dollars Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tether-usat-digital-dollar/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 20:12
Via, Waymo Join Forces to Expand US Robotaxi Services

TLDRs; Via partners with Waymo to provide software for robotaxi services, starting in Chandler, Arizona before expanding nationwide. Ride-pooling features from Via’s platform aim to cut costs, ease congestion, and improve robotaxi efficiency for riders. Via’s IPO raised $493M at a $4B market cap, as it expands its footprint in public and autonomous transit. Waymo’s [...] The post Via, Waymo Join Forces to Expand US Robotaxi Services appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 20:09
Crypto Whales Are Watching BlockchainFX ($BFX): Can It Outperform Neiro and Other Meme Coins?

Ever what it would feel like to catch the next BNB or Dogecoin before it made millionaires? The crypto market keeps proving that opportunities appear ,  but only for those bold enough to act. Right now, excitement is swirling around BlockchainFX ($BFX), a presale project promising to change how traders interact with crypto and traditional [...] The post Crypto Whales Are Watching BlockchainFX ($BFX): Can It Outperform Neiro and Other Meme Coins? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/23 20:00
Gold reaches record high of $3,800 per ounce

The post Gold reaches record high of $3,800 per ounce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Gold hit a new record high of $3,800 per ounce in 2025 amid economic uncertainty. Year-to-date, gold prices are up over 40%, consistently posting new highs. Gold reached a record high of $3,800 per ounce today, marking another milestone for the precious metal amid continued economic uncertainties and investor demand for safe-haven assets. The surge extends gold’s remarkable rally in 2025, with the metal posting multiple record highs throughout the year after surpassing $3,000 per ounce earlier. The precious metal has gained more than 40% year-to-date. Recent price increases have been fueled by U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and a weakening dollar, driving investors toward traditional safe assets during periods of global instability. Central banks have been accumulating gold reserves at record levels, with China among the nations building positions as part of a broader de-dollarization trend where countries diversify away from U.S. currency holdings. Global gold demand reached over 4,000 tonnes annually in recent years, with physical demand for bars and coins surging among retail investors. Mining production has remained relatively stable at around 3,000 tonnes per year, creating supply pressures. Gold historically surges during economic instability, rising from around $800 to over $1,900 per ounce between the 2008 financial crisis and 2011 as investors sought protection against market volatility and inflation. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/gold-record-high-3800-2025-analysis/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:57
Revolutionary Blockchain Payment System: Fnality Secures $136M to Transform Global Finance

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary Blockchain Payment System: Fnality Secures $136M to Transform Global Finance The financial world is witnessing a seismic shift, driven by innovative technologies that promise to redefine how money moves across borders and within institutions. At the forefront of this transformation is Fnality, a pioneering entity that has just made headlines with a significant funding announcement. They are building a revolutionary blockchain payment system designed to bring unparalleled efficiency and security to global finance. Fnality’s Remarkable $136 Million Funding Round: A Vote of Confidence In a powerful demonstration of institutional confidence, blockchain payments startup Fnality recently secured an impressive $136 million in its Series C funding round. This substantial capital injection was spearheaded by major financial players including Bank of America, Citi, and WisdomTree, as reported by Cointelegraph. Such backing from established giants signals a strong belief in Fnality’s vision and the potential of its underlying technology to reshape the financial landscape. The company’s primary objective is clear: to construct a robust, blockchain-based payment system. This innovative infrastructure will be directly linked to central bank reserves, ensuring stability and trust within the digital realm. It represents a critical step towards integrating distributed ledger technology (DLT) into the core of traditional finance, moving beyond speculative cryptocurrencies to practical, enterprise-grade solutions. What Makes This Blockchain Payment System a Game Changer for Global Finance? Traditional payment systems often grapple with inefficiencies, high costs, and delays, particularly in cross-border transactions and wholesale markets. Fnality’s approach aims to directly address these long-standing issues. By leveraging blockchain technology, they are paving the way for a new era of financial settlements, enabling faster, cheaper, and more secure transactions. Here’s why this initiative is so significant for financial institutions: Instantaneous Settlements: Payments can settle in real-time, drastically reducing the delays common in current systems, which often take days for interbank transfers. Reduced Counterparty Risk: The atomic nature of blockchain transactions minimizes the risk between parties by ensuring that payment and asset transfer occur simultaneously. Lower Operational Costs: Automation and streamlined processes, facilitated by smart contracts on the blockchain, can lead to substantial cost savings for financial institutions by cutting out intermediaries and manual reconciliation. Enhanced Transparency and Security: Distributed ledgers provide an immutable and auditable record of transactions, boosting both transparency and security while reducing fraud. Central Bank Integration: Linking directly to central bank reserves offers a stable, reliable, and compliant foundation for digital payments, addressing concerns about volatility and regulatory oversight. This advanced blockchain payment system is not just an incremental improvement; it is a foundational shift. It seeks to create a more resilient, efficient, and interconnected global financial ecosystem, ultimately enhancing market liquidity and stability. Navigating the Future of Digital Payments with a Robust Blockchain Payment System The path to revolutionizing global payments is not without its challenges. While the potential is immense, several hurdles must be addressed. Regulatory clarity across different jurisdictions, seamless interoperability with existing legacy financial infrastructures, and broad institutional adoption are crucial. Fnality must also ensure robust cybersecurity measures and scalability to handle the vast volumes of global transactions. However, the strong support from leading global banks indicates a collective push towards embracing this future. This isn’t just about moving money; it’s about reimagining financial processes. For example, Fnality’s system could enable more efficient collateral management, accelerate securities settlement, and streamline foreign exchange transactions, thereby reducing capital requirements and operational complexities for banks. The capital raised will empower Fnality to accelerate its development, expand its talented team, and further refine its technology to meet stringent financial industry standards. This investment is a testament to the growing acceptance of blockchain as a legitimate and transformative force in the financial industry, moving beyond speculative assets to practical, enterprise-grade solutions that deliver tangible value. The Promise of a Seamless Financial Future with a New Blockchain Payment System Fnality’s successful Series C funding round marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital finance. By attracting significant investment from traditional financial powerhouses, Fnality is poised to deliver a robust and reliable blockchain payment system. This system holds the potential to dramatically enhance the speed, security, and cost-effectiveness of global payments, ultimately benefiting institutions and economies worldwide. It’s an exciting step towards a more integrated, efficient, and resilient financial landscape, promising a future where value transfer is as instant and seamless as information transfer. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Fnality’s primary goal with this funding? A1: Fnality aims to use the $136 million funding to build a robust, blockchain-based payment system linked to central bank reserves, enhancing the efficiency and security of wholesale financial transactions. Q2: Who are the key investors in Fnality’s Series C funding round? A2: The Series C funding round was led by major financial institutions including Bank of America, Citi, and WisdomTree, signaling strong confidence in Fnality’s innovative approach. Q3: How does a blockchain payment system benefit financial institutions? A3: A blockchain payment system offers benefits such as instantaneous settlements, reduced counterparty risk, lower operational costs, and enhanced transparency and security for transactions, particularly in wholesale markets. Q4: What are the main challenges Fnality faces in deploying its blockchain payment system? A4: Key challenges include navigating complex regulatory environments, ensuring seamless interoperability with existing financial infrastructures, achieving broad institutional adoption, and maintaining robust cybersecurity and scalability. Q5: What does linking to central bank reserves mean for Fnality’s system? A5: Linking to central bank reserves provides a stable, reliable, and compliant foundation for digital payments, addressing concerns about volatility and regulatory oversight, and building trust within the financial ecosystem. Did you find this insight into Fnality’s groundbreaking blockchain payment system valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about how blockchain is revolutionizing global finance and sparking conversations about the future of money! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary Blockchain Payment System: Fnality Secures $136M to Transform Global Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 19:45
UXLink hack turns ironic as attacker gets phished mid-exploit

Hackers breached UXLink’s multisignature wallet to steal an estimated $30 million in assets and minted nearly 10 trillion UXLINK tokens, but later got nabbed in a phishing scam. AI-powered Web3 social platform and infrastructure UXLink saw its crypto token collapse by over 90% after a malicious actor minted billions of unauthorized tokens. On Tuesday, the project announced that it had identified a breach involving its multisignature wallet. The company said a significant amount of crypto was being illicitly transferred to centralized and decentralized exchanges (DEXs). UXLink said it had reached out to exchanges to freeze suspicious deposits and reported the incident to law enforcement. In another update, the company confirmed some of the funds had been frozen with the help of exchanges. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/23 19:27
