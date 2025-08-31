2025-09-24 Wednesday

Have Traders Found the Next Dogecoin? Analysts Weigh In On The Meme Coin Everyone Wants To Own

Have Traders Found the Next Dogecoin? Analysts Weigh In On The Meme Coin Everyone Wants To Own

Dogecoin’s legacy as the king of meme coins is hard to ignore. From an internet joke to a mainstream phenomenon, it showed the world how community power and viral energy could pump a token into the stratosphere. But the crypto crowd has short attention spans, and now, sharp traders are talking about the need for [...] The post Have Traders Found the Next Dogecoin? Analysts Weigh In On The Meme Coin Everyone Wants To Own appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/23 20:30
Dogecoin vs. Shiba Inu, Pepe and Layer Brett: Which Meme Coin Has The Highest Ceiling This Cycle?

Dogecoin vs. Shiba Inu, Pepe and Layer Brett: Which Meme Coin Has The Highest Ceiling This Cycle?

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe face supply hurdles, while Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale with Ethereum L2 speed and staking makes it a 100x meme coin contender.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 20:10
The DeFi Whisper Network: Why Aave Protocol Developers Are Betting On XRP Tundra’s Success

The DeFi Whisper Network: Why Aave Protocol Developers Are Betting On XRP Tundra’s Success

The post The DeFi Whisper Network: Why Aave Protocol Developers Are Betting On XRP Tundra’s Success appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In decentralized finance, new projects rarely gain traction through advertising alone. Word travels through code reviews, governance votes, and the informal “whisper network” where developers trade observations about promising designs. When those discussions highlight a presale, the attention often comes before retail investors notice. That is the case with XRP Tundra. Reports from within the …
CoinPedia2025/09/23 20:07
PEPE Struggles, Polygon Advances While BlockDAG’s Partnerships and Live Demo Boost Buyer Trust

PEPE Struggles, Polygon Advances While BlockDAG’s Partnerships and Live Demo Boost Buyer Trust

Market shifts in 2025 show two clear stories: hype-driven coins facing turbulence and adoption-focused projects showing strength. PEPE has once […] The post PEPE Struggles, Polygon Advances While BlockDAG’s Partnerships and Live Demo Boost Buyer Trust appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/23 19:55
Bitcoin Faces Turbulence in a Challenging Week

Bitcoin Faces Turbulence in a Challenging Week

Bitcoin‘s performance this week aligns with a historically difficult period for the cryptocurrency. The financial journey of Bitcoin has exhibited recurrent patterns, especially during the 38th week of the year.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces Turbulence in a Challenging Week
Coinstats2025/09/23 19:45
Why Is Community Divided on Bitcoin Core v30?

Why Is Community Divided on Bitcoin Core v30?

Bitcoin to welcome new upgrade as community members remain split on its adoption
Coinstats2025/09/23 19:45
SAVVY MINING Has Launched a New Cloud Mining Contract Based on XRP, Bringing Users New XRP Opportunities

SAVVY MINING Has Launched a New Cloud Mining Contract Based on XRP, Bringing Users New XRP Opportunities

SAVVY MINING, a globally renowned cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK, recently officially launched its new XRP cloud mining contract. This means XRP holders can directly invest in mining without exchanging their assets for other cryptocurrencies, allowing them to passively increase their assets. This move not only expands XRP’s ecosystem applications but also provides […] The post SAVVY MINING Has Launched a New Cloud Mining Contract Based on XRP, Bringing Users New XRP Opportunities appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/09/23 19:45
CleanSpark Expands Mining Operations with $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan from Coinbase Prime

CleanSpark Expands Mining Operations with $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan from Coinbase Prime

Highlights: CleanSpark expands energy and mining operations with a fresh $100 million Bitcoin-backed loan from Coinbase Prime. The mining firm will invest the capital in improving its mining operations. CleanSpark also plans to explore other operations aside from mining. American Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm CleanSpark has increased its capital strategy by securing an additional $100 million from Coinbase Prime. The mining company announced the new move in a press release on September 22, eliciting widespread reactions from Bitcoin and mining enthusiasts. According to the publication, CleanSpark stated that it plans to allocate the funds into key areas to fuel growth. First, the mining company will invest in energy expansion by adding more megawatts to its energy portfolio. Second, CleanSpark aims to scale its Bitcoin mining operations to improve capacity and efficiency. Lastly, the mining firm will invest in high-performance computing (HPC). This allows the company to explore other opportunities beyond mining. CleanSpark and Coinbase Prime Top Executives React Reacting to the development, CleanSpark’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Matt Schultz, expressed satisfaction with his company’s relationship with Coinbase Prime and the desire to add more energy capacities to its operations. The CEO also noted that CleanSpark might use some of its data centres for operations beyond Bitcoin mining. Schultz added: “We see tremendous opportunity to accelerate mining growth while simultaneously optimising our assets, particularly those near major metro centres and in our immediate pipeline, through the potential development of high-performance compute campuses.”  Similarly, Brett Tejpaul, Coinbase’s Head of Institution, noted that CleanSpark is strengthening the crypto ecosystem through its innovative strategies. He added that with Coinbase Prime’s collaboration, CleanSpark will gain access to secure and regulated infrastructures to drive its mining operations. Gary A. Vecchiarelli, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and President at CleanSpark, emphasised growth over issuing new shares. “Our ‘Infrastructure First’ strategy has been proven historically and will further enhance shareholder value as we expand into more diversified compute opportunities,” the CFO added. We’re proud to deepen our partnership with @CleanSpark_Inc . Through Coinbase Prime, we’re enabling the expansion of their $100M bitcoin-backed credit facility—a bold step in scaling mining operations and advancing crypto’s role in global capital markets. https://t.co/Irxy946U7S — Coinbase Institutional (@CoinbaseInsto) September 22, 2025 August Mining Performance CleanSpark reported its Bitcoin mining metrics for last month in a press release on September 3. According to the publication, CleanSpark produced 657 BTC in August with a peak single-day production of 21.71 tokens. Average daily production was 21.20 BTC, while the total number of Bitcoin produced between January 2025 and August 2025 was 5,296 coins. Under fleet metrics, operational hashrate was 50.0 EH/s (exahashes per second), with an average operating hashrate of 43.3 EH/s. CleanSpark recorded a 16.07 J/Th (joules per terahash) as its fleet’s peak efficiency. Meanwhile, as of August 31, 2025, CleanSpark had deployed 242,222 units of mining machines to power operations. Overall, the mining firm owns a total of 12,827 BTC. It sold 533.5 BTC in August, realising $60,712,990 from the sales at an average cost of $113,800 and a volume weighted average price (VWAP) of $114,981. Meanwhile, total power under contract was 2.03 gigawatts, while power utilised in August was 808 megawatts. Introducing $CLSK's August Bitcoin Mining Update (as of 8/31/25): *Bitcoin Production: 657*Total Bitcoin Holdings: 12,827*Operational Hashrate: 50.0 EH/s*Average Operating Hashrate: 43.3 EH/s(1.4 EH/s Growth Month Over Month)*Peak Efficiency of Deployed Fleet: 16.07 J/Th… pic.twitter.com/SthtDSLV0d — CleanSpark Inc. (@CleanSpark_Inc) September 3, 2025 Countries and Institutions Adopt Mining as CleanSpark Expands Operations On September 10, Crypto2Community reported that Kyrgyzstan’s parliament voted in support of new bills, favouring the establishment of a state cryptocurrency reserve and mining operations, using national resources. The move aims to boost the country’s economic outlook via digital innovation. In related news, Donald Trump Jr.-backed Thumzup Media Corporation announced on September 9 that it has reached an agreement to acquire a Dogecoin mining operation with 2,500 active mining rigs and 1,000 more units. The move is part of the company’s effort to change its focus from an adtech to a crypto mining firm. France’s Rassemblement National Party has also proposed to convert excessive nuclear energy into state-backed Bitcoin mining operations. Stakeholders backing this proposal noted that it will reduce energy waste while generating revenue for the country. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/23 19:31
The US GENIUS Act Has Been Enacted, DOT Miners Has Officially Launched a New XRP Cloud Mining Plan

The US GENIUS Act Has Been Enacted, DOT Miners Has Officially Launched a New XRP Cloud Mining Plan

At a time when the global regulatory environment is rapidly evolving, US President Trump officially signed the GENIUS Act on the 18th of this month, marking the first time that the United States has included stablecoins in the federal regulatory framework. The market has responded positively to this, especially digital assets that are linked to […] The post The US GENIUS Act Has Been Enacted, DOT Miners Has Officially Launched a New XRP Cloud Mining Plan appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/09/23 19:30
Will LINK Price Rebound as Whales Buy 800K LINK in Dip?

Will LINK Price Rebound as Whales Buy 800K LINK in Dip?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/will-link-price-rebound-as-whales-buy/
Coinstats2025/09/23 19:23
