ETH-Based Meme Token Little Pepe Secures $26 Million in Presale

The post ETH-Based Meme Token Little Pepe Secures $26 Million in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Ethereum-based memecoin project Little Pepe has reached a new milestone, raising approximately $26 million in its presale at stage 13, with a token price of $0.0022. Little Pepe stands out from the crowd of memecoins with its own Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and a combination of meme culture and proposed functional applications. The project incorporates several features intended to support its utility and ecosystem. The roadmap is designed to reward early participants while also ensuring long-term sustainability, a feature many memecoin projects lack. One of the project’s main strengths is that it applies a zero-trading-tax policy to both purchases and sales, facilitating simplified transactions that streamline trading and minimize transactional friction. Advertisement &nbsp In the future, the project plans to incorporate staking mechanisms, sniper bot protection to promote equitable trading, DAO-based community governance, a meme launchpad, and an NFT marketplace. Of a capped supply of 100 billion LILPEPE tokens, 26.5% is allocated to the ongoing presale phase. Another 30% is designated as chain reserves to support potential expansion and infrastructure development. Of the remaining supply, 13.5% is allocated for staking and rewards, 10% for marketing initiatives, 10% for liquidity provisioning, and 10% for centralized exchange listings and reserves. So far, 15.98 billion tokens have been sold, raising nearly $26 million, which leaves only 1.26 billion tokens available out of the 17.25 billion tokens allocated at this stage to reach the fundraising target of $28.77 million for this stage. To reward early participants, the Little Pepe team has announced several promotional initiatives. One…
2025/09/23 20:31
JPMorgan Chase: US GDP growth is expected to slow to near stagnation in the next two quarters

PANews reported on September 23 that according to Jinshi, JPMorgan Chase said that the US GDP growth is expected to slow to a near-stagnant level in the next two quarters.
2025/09/23 20:24
Michael Saylor joins the debate over Bitcoin spam filter removal

On Sep. 16, 2025, the Strategy co-founder, Michael Saylor, said that “the good idea for Bitcoin will destroy Bitcoin.” He has been referring to the change in the Bitcoin Core protocol that goes live in October. It will remove a…
2025/09/23 20:08
Ethereum's DAI Strategy: Establishing New Standards: ERC-8004 and x402, Striving to Become a Decentralized AI Settlement Layer

Author: Francesco, Castle Labs Translation: Golden Finance xiaozou Ethereum’s announcement to double down on its investment in AI and establish a dAI (decentralized AI) team came as a surprise to most. The team, led by Davide Crapis, is dedicated to "making Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI." In practice, the DAI team will focus on two specific areas: Infrastructure decentralization: With the rise of AI giants, it is necessary to avoid over-reliance on a few centralized entities and ensure that AI runs on a decentralized technology stack. Decentralization of the AI economy: Beyond the underlying infrastructure, there is an urgent need to ensure that execution, coordination, and alignment among intelligent entities are achieved in a decentralized, permissionless, and third-party-free manner. Two core elements of Ethereum’s unique value proposition are its trusted blockspace neutrality and censorship resistance; therefore, it will be interesting to observe the creation of AI agents that align with these principles. In the team's official statement, its goal is to "connect two fields that have long been developing in parallel." By doing so, both parties can achieve mutual benefit and win-win results: AI agents become safer, more trustworthy, and more decentralized. Ethereum becomes the primary settlement layer, ushering in a new era of efficiency led by AI agents. So this is not just another way to release an AI agent…it’s about creating a completely neutral, verifiable, and censorship-resistant agent. The dAI team will not operate in isolation, but will collaborate closely with the Ethereum Foundation's protocol and ecosystem teams to ensure a lasting impact. This will open up interesting design spaces—AI agents could eventually be entrusted with tasks like asset management and applied to a wider range of use cases. This initiative has already had ripple effects, and we’re already seeing some signs of this. For example, the dAI team has released a proposal to supplement ERC-8004, which aims to enable a trustless agent architecture. The newly deployed x402 adds native encrypted payment capabilities to Google's recently launched A2A agent communication protocol For AI agents, this means: Possess on-chain settlement capabilities ERC8004 trustless and verifiable certificate system can be used A universal standard for encrypted payments between agents The proposal has received widespread support from ecosystem participants such as MetaMask, which announced close cooperation with Google. "We believe that unified, interoperable payment standards are critical for intelligent entities to buy and sell digital resources and services." How will MetaMask use this technology? ConsenSys similarly promises to “implement multi-asset, multi-chain, and self-custody-level support for x402 across our product stack.” There are already examples in place - DINBuild supports "x402 micropayment functionality, enabling intelligent entities to purchase RPC access rights on demand." Some hackathon projects have begun to build tools around ERC8004. In addition, Ethereum has partnered with Virtuals to launch a series of official workshops for developers and deploy new types of intelligent agents using the Virtual platform.
2025/09/23 20:00
Vitalik Buterin Ends Speculation on Ethereum’s Base, Coinbase CEO Cosigns

The post Vitalik Buterin Ends Speculation on Ethereum’s Base, Coinbase CEO Cosigns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase CEO Armstrong reacts Is Base legit? Base, the Coinbase-backed EVM chain pitched as Ethereum’s own layer 2, has just received its strongest endorsement yet, straight from Vitalik Buterin.  In a rare social media shoutout, Vitalik declared Base the right way to scale, offering a faster user experience through centralized sequencing while remaining connected to Ethereum’s security layer, meaning that funds cannot be stolen or frozen. Vitalik explained that Base does not hold custody, withdrawals are guaranteed by the Ethereum mainnet code and the L2Beat stage 1 tag means that users are truly protected against rug pulls, rather than it being just marketing talk. He also dismissed the idea that L2s are “just servers,” citing examples where censorship was blocked and funds remained secure even when operators were offline.  Even Base’s security council setup includes external members to prevent unilateral control. Coinbase CEO Armstrong reacts Brian Armstrong did not pen a long essay but simply boosted the thread with a short comment: “Great thread to read through on Base,” which is enough to show that Coinbase is fully supporting Vitalik’s perspective. From the Base side, Jesse Pollak spelled out how sequencers work: they bundle and order transactions, then the main layer settles them and at any moment a user can bypass Base entirely by going straight through Ethereum. He added that Base already runs on stage-1 decentralization, with permissionless block proposals live, while stage 2 is in progress. Is Base legit? The takeaway is clearly that Base is not a custodial sidechain or an exchange in disguise. It is Ethereum infrastructure built to scale without breaking trust. Vitalik endorsed it, Armstrong amplified it and now the debate over Base’s legitimacy appears to be over. Source: https://u.today/vitalik-buterin-ends-speculation-on-ethereums-base-coinbase-ceo-cosigns
2025/09/23 19:56
Hundreds of Koreans targeted in $15M crypto scam ring busted by Thailand police

The post Hundreds of Koreans targeted in $15M crypto scam ring busted by Thailand police appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thailand authorities have dismantled a crypto scam ring that stole over $15.1 million from 878 Korean victims through systematic multi-method scams. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Economic Crime Investigation Division announced the arrest of 25 members of “Lungo Company,” which operated from a resort in Pattaya, Thailand. Multi-method crypto scam targets 878 Korean victims Lungo Company was a criminal group from July 2022 until July 2023 when it swindled 21 billion won ($15.1 million) with well-organized schemes of fraud. The group split into special teams, which dealt with various methods of scams unlike the usual rings, which deal with a single approach. Police officers indicated that the strategy stood out from the previously used schemes by the criminals. The romance scamming group stole photos and used them to create fictitious profiles for social media sites and disguised themselves as potential love interests. The victims were slowly persuaded into investing money into fake sites after forming attachments. Yet another expert team used a stolen database from a lottery number suggestion portal to attack chosen victims. The hackers approached victims posing as those providing refunds or compensation for the leakage of personal data from the exploited platform. The victims were thus lured into buying bogus cryptocurrency during the fake compensation transaction. The group also operated fake reservation scams and impersonated public institutions to trick victims into financial transfers. Each team maintained detailed victim profiles and communication logs to coordinate their deception efforts. The leaders maintained strict discipline for all members by taking away passports and imposing communication restriction. The members were not allowed to exit the Pattaya resort facility as telephones were also strictly monitored. Advanced money laundering techniques exploit cross-chain networks Crypto security expert analysis reveals the Lungo Company used “multi-layered laundering” techniques to hide stolen funds. The organization likely used chain-hopping…
2025/09/23 19:52
Zero Hash Funding: Unlocking a Game-Changing $104M Investment

BitcoinWorld Zero Hash Funding: Unlocking a Game-Changing $104M Investment The world of digital finance is buzzing with exciting news! Stablecoin infrastructure innovator, Zero Hash, has just secured a massive Zero Hash funding round of $104 million. This significant investment, reported by CNBC, propels the company’s valuation to an impressive $1 billion, marking a pivotal moment for the crypto industry. What Does This Zero Hash Funding Mean for Crypto Infrastructure? This latest Zero Hash funding round was spearheaded by Interactive Brokers, a major player in the financial services sector. They weren’t alone, with significant participation from financial giants like Morgan Stanley and SoFi. This institutional backing highlights a growing confidence in the foundational technology powering the digital asset economy. Zero Hash provides essential infrastructure for cryptocurrency trading and custody services. Interactive Brokers, already a user of Zero Hash’s technology, plans to expand its offerings by launching new stablecoin products through this partnership. This move signals a strong push towards integrating digital assets more deeply into traditional financial systems. Why Are Major Institutions Investing in Zero Hash Funding? The involvement of such prominent financial institutions in this Zero Hash funding round isn’t just about the money; it’s a testament to the increasing demand for secure, compliant, and scalable infrastructure in the crypto space. Traditional finance is looking for reliable bridges to the digital asset world, and Zero Hash appears to be building them. Zero Hash’s platform simplifies the complexities of cryptocurrency operations for businesses. It handles the regulatory burdens, technical challenges, and operational intricacies, allowing companies to offer crypto-related services without building everything from scratch. This makes it an attractive partner for firms aiming to enter the burgeoning stablecoin and digital asset markets. The Broader Impact of This Significant Zero Hash Funding This substantial Zero Hash funding round is set to have far-reaching effects beyond the company itself. It reinforces the idea that stablecoins and digital assets are not just fleeting trends but are becoming integral components of the global financial landscape. The investment empowers Zero Hash to innovate further and expand its services, benefiting the entire ecosystem. Increased Trust: Institutional investment can boost confidence in the stability and future of digital asset infrastructure. Enhanced Compliance: Zero Hash’s focus on regulatory compliance helps more businesses offer crypto services legally and safely. Broader Adoption: As more financial firms integrate stablecoins and crypto through Zero Hash, mainstream adoption of digital assets is likely to accelerate. What’s Next for Zero Hash Following This Investment? With this fresh capital, Zero Hash is well-positioned for significant growth and innovation. The funding will likely fuel expansion into new markets, enhance existing product offerings, and support the development of cutting-edge stablecoin solutions. For businesses considering digital asset integration, Zero Hash’s strengthened position makes it an even more compelling partner. This investment also underscores a strategic shift within the financial industry, where established players are actively seeking to leverage blockchain technology and digital assets. Zero Hash’s success demonstrates the value of providing robust, enterprise-grade infrastructure in this rapidly evolving sector. The Zero Hash funding of $104 million is more than just a financial milestone; it is a clear indicator of the growing institutional confidence in stablecoins and the underlying infrastructure that supports them. This investment strengthens Zero Hash’s position as a leader in the stablecoin infrastructure space and paves the way for greater integration of digital assets into traditional finance. It’s an exciting time to watch how this development will shape the future of crypto. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Zero Hash? Zero Hash is a stablecoin infrastructure startup that provides the technology for businesses to offer cryptocurrency trading and custody services, handling regulatory compliance and operational complexities. Who led the recent Zero Hash funding round? The recent $104 million Zero Hash funding round was led by Interactive Brokers, with participation from Morgan Stanley and SoFi. What services does Zero Hash provide? Zero Hash offers infrastructure for cryptocurrency trading, custody, and stablecoin products, enabling businesses to integrate digital assets into their platforms seamlessly. How does this funding impact the stablecoin market? This significant funding is expected to boost institutional confidence in stablecoins, accelerate their adoption, and foster innovation in stablecoin-related products and services. What is Zero Hash’s valuation after this funding round? Following the $104 million funding round, Zero Hash is now valued at $1 billion. How will Interactive Brokers use Zero Hash’s services? Interactive Brokers currently uses Zero Hash for crypto trading and custody and plans to launch new stablecoin products in partnership with the firm. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments in the cryptocurrency and stablecoin space. To learn more about the latest stablecoin infrastructure trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital finance institutional adoption. This post Zero Hash Funding: Unlocking a Game-Changing $104M Investment first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/23 19:40
Thailand police dismantles a crypto scam ring targeting Koreans

Thailand authorities have dismantled a crypto scam ring that stole over $15.1 million from 878 Korean victims.
2025/09/23 19:30
Altcoins MNT, AVAX, ASTER Defy Market Downturn—Here’s Why

Mantle and Avalanche have posted double-digit gains on the day while the broader crypto market downturn continued.
2025/09/23 19:28
Best Ethereum Coin to Buy in 2025: Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction if ETH Hits $7,500 vs. $10,000

What stands out about Ethereum is its smart contracts, NFTs, and decentralized finance. Ethereum is still leading the pack in terms of blockchain advancement.
2025/09/23 17:31
