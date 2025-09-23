2025-09-24 Wednesday

A HYPE whale sold another 178,000 HYPE today and still holds 3.8 million HYPE

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to @mlmabc monitoring, an unidentified HYPE whale sold another 178,000 HYPE (worth $8.6 million) today, exchanging it for 75.63 BTC (equivalent to $8.6 million). The whale also began selling another 232,000 HYPE (worth $11.1 million) from a new wallet. The whale has sold a total of 1.26 million HYPE (valued at $60.5 million), purchased 401.37 BTC (valued at $45.4 million), and transferred 21.5 million USDC to the Aster platform. The address currently holds 3.8 million HYPE (valued at $183 million), representing a reduction of approximately 24.85% (at current prices).
PANews2025/09/23 20:41
SharpLink: No ETH was purchased last week, but 509 ETH was obtained through staking rewards

PANews reported on September 23rd that SharpLink, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, disclosed that it received 509 ETH through staking rewards last week. Since the launch of the strategy on June 2, 2025, its cumulative staked ETH has reached 3,749 ETH. No new ETH was purchased or repurchased last week, and no press release will be issued today.
PANews2025/09/23 20:27
Zerohash raises $104 million in Series D backed by major financial firms

Zerohash secures $104M in Series D, valuing the crypto startup at $1B. Interactive Brokers leads raise; Apollo and other strategic investors join. Zerohash expands crypto trading, stablecoins, and tokenization services. Crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash has secured $104 million in fresh funding, drawing support from some of the world’s most prominent financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley […] The post Zerohash raises $104 million in Series D backed by major financial firms appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/09/23 20:20
Solana Price Prediction, Pi Network News and an ETH Layer 2 Predicted To Deliver 5,000% Gains

Solana and Pi Network face scale challenges, while Layer Brett’s $0.0058 Ethereum L2 presale nears $4M, with analysts eyeing 5,000% upside potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 20:20
Fold to Launch New Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card Powered by Stripe and Visa

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bitcoin financial services company Fold has selected programmable financial services company Stripe to power its upcoming Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card. The card is a Bitcoin-only rewards product designed to turn everyday purchases into a direct path to Bitcoin. Issued on the Visa network and powered by Stripe Issuing, the card offers up to 3.5% cash back on every purchase, with no category restrictions and no deposit required. Cardholders receive an instant, unlimited 2% cash back, and can earn up to an additional 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases using their Fold checking account. Additionally, cardholders can earn up to 10% cash back on purchases at top brands in the Fold Rewards Network, including Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Uber/Uber Eats, Starbucks, DoorDash, Best Buy, and hundreds more.
PANews2025/09/23 20:19
Arthur Hayes just bought 1,630 AAVE for about $370,000

PANews reported on September 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Arthur Hayes just spent US$374,999 to buy 1,630 AAVE at a price of US$230.
PANews2025/09/23 20:11
Tokenized securities infrastructure firm Synthesys completes $11 million in seed and strategic funding

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to PR Newswire, Singapore startup Synthesys (formerly known as Equitize) announced that it has completed US$11 million in seed and strategic rounds of financing to build tokenized securities infrastructure. This round of financing was led by Mark Pui. According to reports, Synthesys (formerly Equitize), founded in 2023, has developed a global liquidity network that brings together more than 40 different primary and secondary distribution channels. Its platform automates cross-jurisdictional compliance and provides a universal liquidity layer for tokenized securities.
PANews2025/09/23 20:10
Crypto VC firm Archetype raises $100 million for its third fund

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Fortune magazine, crypto venture capital firm Archetype announced that its third fund has raised $100 million. The fund will focus on supporting early-stage seed rounds for blockchain companies. Archetype raised its first $55 million fund in 2021 and then raised a second $155 million fund in 2022, at the peak of the previous cryptocurrency bull market. Although Archetype's third fund is smaller, at only $100 million, Egan said that choosing the right supporters (i.e., limited partners) was a deliberate decision, and only one new LP was introduced.
PANews2025/09/23 20:09
Cloudburst Completes $7 Million Series A Funding to Expand Off-Chain Crypto Intelligence Platform

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Cloudburst Technologies announced the completion of a $7 million Series A funding round, which will be used to develop its off-chain crypto intelligence platform. This round was led by Borderless Capital, bringing the company's total funding to $11 million since its founding in 2022. Strategic Cyber Ventures, CoinFund, Coinbase Ventures, Bloccelerate VC, and In-Q-Tel also provided additional support. This round of funding will be used to expand Cloudburst's artificial intelligence and data science teams, accelerate product development, and expand its market reach among financial institutions, regulators, and crypto-native businesses. The company specializes in analyzing data sources such as chatrooms and regulatory filings to detect fraudulent networks, illicit actors, scams, and social media trends. The company says its tools are designed to provide real-time intelligence and predictive insights to regulators, law enforcement agencies, exchanges, investors, and other market participants. Its platform collects millions of off-chain data points, covering Telegram groups, niche forums, regulatory filings, and news sources, and applies proprietary artificial intelligence models to identify emerging threats and patterns.
PANews2025/09/23 20:04
The Crypto Calculator Everyone Needs: How $100 In XRP Tundra Presale Becomes $2500 At Launch

Most crypto presales ask investors to imagine what their tokens might be worth after listing. Launch values are left to market speculation, and returns are framed as possibilities rather than certainties. That lack of clarity has long been a barrier for retail buyers who want concrete numbers rather than vague projections. XRP Tundra changes that […]
Tronweekly2025/09/23 20:00
