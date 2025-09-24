2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Federal Court Denies Justin Sun’s Attempt to Stop Bloomberg Over His Crypto Portfolio

Federal Court Denies Justin Sun’s Attempt to Stop Bloomberg Over His Crypto Portfolio

  TLDR Justin Sun’s attempt to stop Bloomberg from publishing his crypto holdings was denied by a federal court. Sun’s crypto portfolio includes 60 billion TRX, 17,000 BTC, and 700 million USDT. The court found no evidence of confidentiality promises regarding Sun’s crypto assets. The legal battle adds to Sun’s ongoing scrutiny from U.S. regulators [...] The post Federal Court Denies Justin Sun’s Attempt to Stop Bloomberg Over His Crypto Portfolio appeared first on CoinCentral.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08665-3.58%
Union
U$0.009851-9.20%
SUN
SUN$0.028471-9.26%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/24 19:43
Del
XRP and Cardano Price Both Eye $5 by 2026, But Another Altcoin Is Set To Steal The Show

XRP and Cardano Price Both Eye $5 by 2026, But Another Altcoin Is Set To Steal The Show

XRP and ADA are both making headlines as traders set sights on potential $5 targets by 2026. XRP has shown steady adoption in cross-border payments, while Cardano continues to expand its ecosystem. Yet amid these established names, one token is grabbing the crypto community’s attention for its speed, low fees, and explosive presale potential. Layer [...] The post XRP and Cardano Price Both Eye $5 by 2026, But Another Altcoin Is Set To Steal The Show appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004422-3.13%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24815+2.97%
XRP
XRP$2.8776+0.67%
Del
Blockonomi2025/09/24 19:36
Del
Burn, Mint, Repeat: Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100 After $11,000,000 Mint

Burn, Mint, Repeat: Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100 After $11,000,000 Mint

The post Burn, Mint, Repeat: Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100 After $11,000,000 Mint appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s stablecoin desk is playing active supply games, with the latest sequence showing both sides of the ledger. First, there was an eight million RLUSD mint, then an eleven million burn, and then another three million tokens spun out of the treasury. The pattern is not random; it is controlled cycling that shows Ripple is adjusting liquidity around live flows rather than just letting supply drift. The total float is now around $741 million, which is enough to push Ripple USD above Raydium — the token of Solana’s main decentralized exchange — in the market cap rankings. The jump is important because RLUSD is still pretty young, only launching months ago, but it is already moving $150 million in daily volume.  That means it has a turnover rate of over 20% of supply every single day. For a stablecoin that is still finding its distribution rails, that kind of speed is a statement. What is so specific about Ripple USD stablecoin? What makes RLUSD stand out is how well institutions are already plugging in. Investors can swap tokenized fund shares like BlackRock’s BUIDL into RLUSD using Securitize, closing the loop between tokenized treasuries and dollars.  DBS Bank is listing RLUSD alongside sgBENJI in Asia, enabling trading, borrowing and collateralizing using Ripple’s stablecoin in the same environment as tokenized money market funds. Source: CoinMarketCap The mint-burn-mint cycle shows that Ripple is treating RLUSD like a live monetary instrument, not a one-way issuance machine. If you look at the market size of Raydium, it is already overtaking some of the big names in DeFi.  Connections with large institutions show the target is bigger than crypto trading pairs; Ripple wants RLUSD to be at the center of global tokenized finance. Source: https://u.today/burn-mint-repeat-ripple-usd-stablecoin-breaks-into-top-100-after-11000000-mint
Union
U$0.009851-9.20%
Capverse
CAP$0.11732-0.92%
KIND
KIND$0.002715-5.89%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:34
Del
Trump Is Slashing Grad School Loans. Private Firms Are Racing To Profit

Trump Is Slashing Grad School Loans. Private Firms Are Racing To Profit

The post Trump Is Slashing Grad School Loans. Private Firms Are Racing To Profit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Republicans ending the Grad Plus program, private lenders are eyeing billions in new business, while some students could be left in the cold. In the 22 years since Ken Ruggiero jumped from tech to the private student loan business, he’s lived through a dramatic boom and bust. In the early 2000s, the market more than quadrupled, fueled by soaring college prices and federal subsidies in the form of loan guarantees. Then Uncle Sam decided to do the lending itself, directly, and private loan originations collapsed from more than $20 billion in 2008 to less than $6 billion in 2011. Since then, they’ve grown at a glacial pace to $13 billion a year, prompting one big bank after another to exit the business. Now Ruggiero and other industry players are getting ready for a new private student loan boom, courtesy of President Donald Trump’s and Congressional Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which aims to save $307 billion over the next decade from the student loan program. The law makes paying back government loans more onerous, caps the amount parents can borrow and eliminates the Grad Plus loan program for students beginning their graduate studies after July 1, 2026. While undergraduates have always been limited in the amount they can borrow from Uncle Sam, since 2006, grad students have been able to borrow up to their full cost of attendance (including tuition, fees, housing, food and books) for as many years as their studies took, thanks to Grad Plus. But new PhD and master’s students will be limited to borrowing $20,500 per year ($100,000 over the life of their studies) from the government, while new entrants in medical, dental, law and other professional programs will be capped at $50,000 a year (and $200,000 over their lives). That’s left the…
1
1$0.0139-3.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.692+0.14%
Boom
BOOM$0.008005+3.50%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:30
Del
CLARITY Act Markup Faces Delay as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

CLARITY Act Markup Faces Delay as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

TLDR Senate CLARITY Act markup postponed until October due to looming government shutdown. The bill still expected to reach the Senate floor by the end of the year. Democrats are seeking bipartisan collaboration on the CLARITY Act before moving forward. Crypto market structure bill is crucial in addressing market concerns and regulation. The much-anticipated markup [...] The post CLARITY Act Markup Faces Delay as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.009851-9.20%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03412+0.82%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002301--%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/24 19:30
Del
Dennis Porter continues to disappoint Bitcoiners

Dennis Porter continues to disappoint Bitcoiners

The post Dennis Porter continues to disappoint Bitcoiners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yesterday’s news from Dennis Porter was supposed to “cause a seismic shift in Bitcoin politics” and be “a defining moment” so important that “one of the largest broadcasting stations in the country” tried to scoop the announcement early. However, rather than a headline “to make the internet crash out” as Porter had promised, the Bitcoin community learned about a minor gubernatorial campaign announcement from California hopeful Ian Calderon with low polling odds. The disappointing announcement, previews for which had earned millions of impressions on X, was livestreamed by Mario Nawfal’s Crypto Town Hall. Read more: No, California didn’t pass a law to seize your idle bitcoin Dennis Porter’s nothingburger Almost immediately following Porter’s announcement, the phrase “Nothingburger” began to trend on social media. Thousands of followers also blocked and unfollowed him. They laughed that his marquee reveal was a political endorsement for yet another democratic governor of a long-standing democratic state. The social audio space on X during the announcement was awkwardly brief with quick drop-off in attendance after the underwhelming news. 🚫MASSIVE BLOCKING🚫 Thousands Mute & Unfollow Dennis Porter After Latest “Nothingburger” Announcement — Users Say They’re Done Relaying Dennis Porter’s Spam pic.twitter.com/q1HCY26Hsq — Bugle.News 📯 (@bitcoin_bugle) September 23, 2025 Porter hadn’t even planned properly to avoid a scheduling overlap with a critical speech by President Donald Trump at the UN convention in New York. Critics called the announcement a clown show and parodied the event using various memes. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the first time Porter had attracted disproportionate attention through lengthy previews for ultimately underwhelming news. The same cycle of hype and disappointment has occurred for years, earning him a spoonerism nickname and a claim that he plagiarized a draft of a presidential executive order to feign credibility. Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos…
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.64%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.692+0.14%
Alttown
TOWN$0.002599+2.16%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:29
Del
Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and BlockchainFX in Focus

Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and BlockchainFX in Focus

The post Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and BlockchainFX in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September crypto presale wave has the Lyno AI on the forefront in a market that has been shaken by a recent 25 bps rate reduction. Lyno AI surpasses its rivals with the sales of 742,543 tokens in sales and 37,127 raised due to its innovative AI arbitrage engine. Ozak AI and BlockchainFX are also being targeted by their new trading systems. Lyno AI Dominates With Real-Time AI Arbitrage. Lyno AI takes advantage of Ethereum and BNB network arbitrage with milliseconds accuracy, letting traders earn returns that are typically only available to major institutions. It has the ability to support multi-chain across 15 networks and can make real cross-chain arbitrage without new upfront capital via flash loans. This is an autonomous system that trades fast and is backed by audited smart contracts that are insured by Cyberscope , making it reliable and trustworthy. The Predictive Edge of Ozak AI and Trading Hub of BlockchainFX. Ozak AI specializes in predictive agents to predict market movements, which is an alternative way of trading to gain. In the meantime, BlockchainFX incorporates a multi-chain trading platform to promote asset swaps with decentralization. Although they are both innovative, the combination of AI speed, safety, and community governance in Lyno AI creates a competitive moat that is very attractive to investors. Lyno AI’s Current Presale Snapshot and Exclusive Giveaway The Lyno AI price at the Early Bird level is $0.05, and the subsequent presale is increased to $0.055. Already 742,543 tokens have been sold, bringing in more than $37,000 towards the ultimate target price of 0.10. Customers who fund up to 100 or above join a giveaway with a possibility of winning one of ten prizes worth 100K, which is an attractive offer to early adopters. Liquidity mining, governance voting, and high-quality security audited by Cyberscope are…
Binance Coin
BNB$1,012.1-0.38%
RealLink
REAL$0.06278+4.07%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.19268+863.40%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:26
Del
XRP Price Holds $3 Resistance, But Experts Say Rollblock Could Deliver 40x Before 2026

XRP Price Holds $3 Resistance, But Experts Say Rollblock Could Deliver 40x Before 2026

The post XRP Price Holds $3 Resistance, But Experts Say Rollblock Could Deliver 40x Before 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 14:21 As the XRP price movement steadies near $3 after cooling from recent highs, Rollblock is stealing headlines with a remarkable surge. Its momentum is built on adoption, not hype, with millions already processed through its platform and $11.8 million raised so far. The contrast between XRP’s consolidation and Rollblock’s rise has caught the eye of traders looking for the next breakout. Many believe Rollblock could deliver far greater returns before 2026 if momentum holds. Trust, Transparency, and Growth: The Rollblock Formula Explained Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly separated itself from the endless wave of crypto projects by proving adoption first, not just pushing promises. With millions in wagers already processed, the platform is showing that there’s real demand behind its ecosystem. Rollblock’s reach is broad. The library boasts more than 12,000 games, spanning from blackjack and poker to immersive live dealer tables. A sports prediction hub further adds to its appeal, covering global competitions and drawing steady engagement from players worldwide. This wide offering has been matched with strong oversight, with Rollblock licensed by Anjouan Gaming and audited by SolidProof, giving it a level of transparency that has often been missing in GameFi. The tokenomics model is designed to reward holders while keeping supply tight. Weekly revenue buybacks and token burns consistently reinforce scarcity, while staking provides income opportunities for long-term participants. Key reasons Rollblock is gaining traction include: Over $15 million in activity processed before any exchange debut. A catalog of 12,000+ games paired with sports prediction features. Licensed and audited for transparency and credibility. Weekly buybacks reduce supply alongside staking rewards. Now priced at $0.068 with $11.8 million raised, Rollblock is already surging. This early momentum sets the stage for it to deliver 40x returns before 2026. XRP Price Holds $3 Resistance…
NEAR
NEAR$3.073+2.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.06278+4.07%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.11-5.27%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:24
Del
Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the WSCT

Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the WSCT

The post Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the WSCT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hash Hedge, an international proprietary trading firm providing traders with capital to manage, together with AI trading platform Walbi, announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) — the first ever global series for traders, set to culminate in a live offline final in Dubai. A New Global Stage for Traders The WSCT is designed as a true world-class competition: all participants start under equal conditions, by October 20, 8 finalists will be determined, all finalists will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai, including flights, accommodation, and transfers. The grand final will take place October 28–29 in Dubai, during Blockchain Life 2025, one of the largest blockchain conferences in the world, where thousands of attendees will witness trading battles live. Human vs AI: A World First For the first time in history, human traders will compete not only against each other but also against artificial intelligence. Tournament technology partner Walbi will introduce three AI-driven strategies trading in real time — making WSCT the first-ever event where algorithms face off against traders in front of a live audience. Walbi is already being called the “ChatGPT of trading”, and its debut in WSCT will showcase how AI and humans compare when put under the same market conditions. The Prize The champion will receive the WSCT bracelet — a symbol of greatness and legacy — along with a cash prize and a Hash Hedge funded account to manage, equal to the combined profits of all finalists. Why It Matters The World Series of Crypto Trading is more than a competition — it’s the birth of a new tradition. Just as poker tournaments once created global stars and household names, WSCT is set to crown the first legends of the rapidly growing world of crypto trading. About Hash Hedge Hash Hedge…
RealLink
REAL$0.06278+4.07%
CROWN
CROWN$0.047--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544-0.30%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:23
Del
‘Tokenized markets are here’ – CFTC to allow stablecoins in derivatives markets

‘Tokenized markets are here’ – CFTC to allow stablecoins in derivatives markets

The post ‘Tokenized markets are here’ – CFTC to allow stablecoins in derivatives markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 24, 2025 Key Takeaways  Why does CFTC want to include stablecoins in derivatives markets? To allow 24/7 settlement, liquidity management, and drive innovation.  When will CFTC’s tokenized asset plan go live?  The details will be known after public input is collected by the 20th of October.  The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is doubling down on crypto, with the latest plans to add stablecoins and other tokenized assets as collateral in regulated derivatives markets.  In a statement on the 23rd of September, CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham said the move would ‘drive progress’ in derivatives markets. She added,  “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future. For years, I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in markets.” Crypto leaders hail the move Currently, traders only use cash and government securities like T-bills as collateral (also known as margin) in the regulated derivatives market. As such, the plan to include stablecoins and tokenized assets as collateral alternatives is another win for crypto.  Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino welcomed the update as a ‘step toward strengthening U.S. leadership in global finance and market competitiveness.’ He added, “Stablecoins, now a nearly $300 billion global market, are becoming a core building block of modern finance by enabling faster settlement, deeper liquidity, and greater market resilience.” Ripple’s SVP of stablecoins, Jack McDonald, also echoed the same stance, highlighting that tokenized collateral would ‘drive greater efficiency and transparency’ in derivatives markets.  Additionally, Coinbase and Circle representatives, who are part of the CFTC’s plans, reiterated that the move would drive financial innovation in the U.S. But the alternatives won’t stop at stablecoins and tokenized assets, added Crypto.com’s CEO Kris Marszalek. He noted,  “We support the recommendations advanced by the GMAC related to the use…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08665-3.58%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03156+1.97%
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.64%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 19:13
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns