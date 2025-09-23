MEXC-handelsplattformen
Top Crypto To Buy Now As Elon Musk’s X Cracks Down On Employees Taking Crypto Bribery
The post Top Crypto To Buy Now As Elon Musk’s X Cracks Down On Employees Taking Crypto Bribery appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Elon Musk’s X is moving decisively after uncovering a bribery scheme tied to suspended accounts. The company confirms it is pursuing legal action against insiders who accepted crypto payments to reinstate banned users. These accounts were linked to scams and manipulation efforts that stretched beyond X and into platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Roblox. …
CoinPedia
2025/09/23 20:32
Kazakhstan Partners with Solana and Mastercard to Launch Evo Stablecoin
TLDR Kazakhstan Unveils Evo Stablecoin, Backed by Tenge and Built on Solana Evo Stablecoin Bridges Crypto & Finance with Solana and Mastercard Help Evo Stablecoin Launched in Kazakhstan’s Sandbox with Solana & Mastercard Kazakhstan Pushes Digital Frontier with Evo Stablecoin and Solana Tenge-Pegged Evo Stablecoin Goes Live via Mastercard and Solana Alliance Kazakhstan has introduced [...] The post Kazakhstan Partners with Solana and Mastercard to Launch Evo Stablecoin appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 20:27
Huang Licheng started to shift from shorting to long ASTER, opening a triple long position of 100,000 ASTER 20 minutes ago.
PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa has confirmed that "Brother" Huang Licheng has begun shifting from shorting to long ASTER. Twenty minutes ago, he opened a triple long position of 100,000 ASTER tokens at $1.7876, worth $185,000. This marked his first long position on ASTER.
PANews
2025/09/23 20:24
Ryan Salame’s Plea Deal Still a Key Focus in Wife Michelle Bond’s Case
TLDR Michelle Bond’s criminal case is linked to her husband Ryan Salame’s plea deal over campaign finance fraud. Salame’s plea deal includes allegations of directing $400K in FTX funds to Bond’s political campaign. Bond’s defense team argues her testimony is crucial to understanding the couple’s state of mind. Ryan Salame is serving a prison sentence [...] The post Ryan Salame’s Plea Deal Still a Key Focus in Wife Michelle Bond’s Case appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 20:22
Best crypto to buy now: Pudgy Pandas gain traction as Fnality secures $136M funding
Fnality secures $136M to expand blockchain payments backed by major banks. Bitcoin consolidates near $113K as Ethereum edges higher after market dip. Pudgy Pandas meme coin raises $2.87M in Asia presale, targets global expansion. As cryptomarkets consolidated after Monday’s sharp fall, Fnality International Ltd., a London-based blockchain payments company, has secured $136 million in fresh […] The post Best crypto to buy now: Pudgy Pandas gain traction as Fnality secures $136M funding appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal
2025/09/23 20:10
SentismAI Taps AGIX to Advance DeFi and AI Integration
This partnership is aimed at combining the AI and DeFi applications for the establishment of more efficient and smarter on-chain solutions.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 20:00
Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive Expands Bitcoin Holdings With $1.34B Semler Scientific Merger
Strive Inc., a Bitcoin treasury company co-founded by former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, announced on Monday that it will acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.34 billion. Semler shareholders will receive 21.05 shares of Strive Class A stock for each Semler share, which represents a 210% premium over Semler’s last closing […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/23 20:00
Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone
TLDR Ripple is focusing on stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets to strengthen the XRP Ledger. XRPL has surpassed $1 billion in stablecoin transactions within a single month. Ripple plans to make XRPL the primary platform for issuing, trading, and managing stablecoins and tokenized assets. The upcoming XRPL version 3.0.0 will introduce a native lending protocol [...] The post Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 19:51
Best Crypto to Buy Now? Wall Street Pepe Shows Strength in a Weak Market
We are nearing the end of September, and the market conditions have made it difficult for most to determine the best crypto to buy now. Triggering factors like ETH and XRP liquidations have led to a broader pullback. Even Wall Street Pepe, a meme coin that recently made waves thanks to a slew of new […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/23 19:02
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Here’s When SHIB Could Rally Over 10x to $0.00020 and Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Will Deliver Better Gains
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at around $0.000013, after seeing a little 1.30% increase over the past 24 hours and a market cap of $7.33 billion.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 18:23
