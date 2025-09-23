2025-09-24 Wednesday

Golden visas attract Bitcoin-paying crypto millionaires worldwide

The post Golden visas attract Bitcoin-paying crypto millionaires worldwide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Globally, there are now 241,700 people whose crypto holdings put them in the millionaire ranks, up 40% in a year, as digital assets start to influence how the rich transfer funds or secure residency and citizenship. Henley & Partners’ Crypto Wealth Report 2025 estimates that, by June, the tally of Bitcoin millionaires rose 70% year over year to 145,100. From the Caribbean to the Gulf, authorities are beginning to accept cryptocurrency for residency and citizenship-by-investment programs. “While the percentage of clients actually transacting in cryptocurrency remains relatively small due to current program limitations, we’re seeing significant interest and inquiries about crypto payment options,” said Dominic Volek, group head of private clients at Henley & Partners, in comments to Business Insider. “We’ve gone from virtually zero crypto-related inquiries five years ago to fielding questions regularly, particularly from tech entrepreneurs and younger high-net-worth individuals,” he added. Property market opens to crypto buyers Real estate is one channel. Many schemes link qualification to buying property, and developers in St. Kitts & Nevis, Panama, and the UAE now accept crypto as payment, creating what Volek calls “an indirect pathway for crypto holders to participate.” “These programs only started accepting crypto in late 2023 and 2024, so there’s years of pent-up demand finally finding an outlet,” Volek said. “When established programs like St. Kitts & Nevis, running since 1984, start accepting cryptocurrency, that signals institutional acceptance.” A large share of some investors’ wealth sits in tokens, and switching into fiat can be cumbersome and may bring taxes and extra charges. “For someone with substantial digital wealth, a blockchain transaction that settles in minutes versus a three-day wire transfer, there’s no comparison,” Volek said. Governments adapt to crypto risks and regulations There are still pitfalls, even as authorities adjust. Supervisors flag anti-money-laundering compliance and the swings…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 21:36
BTC, ETH, and DOGE to earn stable returns

The post BTC, ETH, and DOGE to earn stable returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, far exceeding any other asset class. Users are seeking sustainable income growth and opportunities. As a leading global environmentally friendly mining company, Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) is breaking new ground in “cloud mining,” offering users unprecedented, stable daily cryptocurrency returns while contributing to carbon neutrality. Unlike most energy-intensive mining operations, the company’s global data centers are powered by 100% renewable energy, enabling both sustainable growth and higher profits. This next-generation mining model requires no hardware, no electricity, and no noise. You only need to receive a secure and transparent daily income from our state-of-the-art data center. Why Green Cloud Mining is the Future Traditional mining requires expensive machines and consumes massive amounts of electricity, placing a burden on the environment. FLAMGP solves this by powering operations with wind, solar, and energy storage systems, achieving 100% carbon-neutral mining in line with global ESG standards. At the same time, the cloud mining model lowers both technical and non-technical barriers. Users no longer need to worry about maintenance or setup—register, choose a contract, and start earning immediately. Whether you are a beginner or experienced, anyone can easily unlock the potential for crypto growth. Advertisement &nbsp Daily Rewards: Driving Steady Wealth Growth FLAMGP rewards long-term participation and compounding returns with: $15 Welcome Bonus – instantly credited upon registration $0.60 Daily Login Reward – consistent income through ongoing engagement Referral Commission (3%–4.5%) – invite friends and earn more together These incentives encourage, boosting profits and creating an accelerator effect. Three Simple Steps…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 21:28
Bitcoin Hyper Promises to Fix Bitcoin and Make It Future-Proof for Modern Demands

The post Bitcoin Hyper Promises to Fix Bitcoin and Make It Future-Proof for Modern Demands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin remains crypto’s heavyweight, commanding a $2.25T+ market cap and more institutional inflows than any other asset. Yet for all its dominance, it still struggles with the basics: slow block times, high fees, and no real way to run payments or DeFi at scale. That’s the gap Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to fill. As the first true Bitcoin Layer 2, it uses Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM) to unlock sub-second transactions and near-zero costs for Bitcoin. Investors are already paying attention: the presale has pulled in $17.7M, with $HYPER trading at $0.012965 and staking yields set at 66% APY. And whales are rushing to get in, with $30.5K bought on Sunday ($17.6K and $12.9K). If Bitcoin can finally scale, its dominance won’t just hold… it could expand into whole new sectors. The Problem: Bitcoin’s Scalability Roadblock Bitcoin was designed for security and decentralization, not speed. The trade-off shows in its performance: the network handles roughly 7 transactions per second (tps), with new blocks arriving only every ten minutes. That’s fine for long-term settlement, but it falls flat when stacked against modern demands. Live data from Chainspect shows the gap between Bitcoin and Solana clearly. Bitcoin is processing around 4.07 tps in real time, while Solana handles over 831 tps – a 99.5% difference. Even at current peak capacity, Bitcoin caps out near 13.2 tps, compared to Solana’s 4,709 tps. Source: Chainspect And try paying for a Starbucks coffee with $BTC and the transaction fee would outweigh the cost of the drink. During peak congestion (like the Runes protocol minting frenzy in April 2024) fees have even surged above $100, effectively locking out everyday transactions. This gulf has left Bitcoin typecast as ‘digital gold.’ It’s unmatched as a store of value, but clumsy as a medium of exchange. And attempts to patch…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 21:16
Mysten Labs Co-Founder in Egypt to build blockchain use cases for MENA

The post Mysten Labs Co-Founder in Egypt to build blockchain use cases for MENA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer of Mysten Labs, Kostas Kryptos Chalkias, Mohamed Abdou, CEO and Founder of MENA-based Pravica, Gregorios Siourounis, Co-Founder and CEO of Xmoney Global, and A. Tony Amer, CEO of EMURGO Labs, met in Egypt to integrate blockchain into the economies and societies of Egypt and MENA. The global and regional blockchain leaders met in Egypt this week to discuss building blockchain solutions across multiple sectors in the Arab world. They plan to integrate blockchain technology into the financial sector, logistics, academia, government, and other areas, as they seek to build MENA’s digital economies. The meeting was hosted by the newly established Arab Blockchain Center, a joint initiative between Egyptian-based Pravica, a MENA-focused blockchain infrastructure company building secure digital communication tools and fintech solutions such as S3 Money, and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport (AASTMT). Founders to develop blockchain solutions in Egypt The expert group seeks to grow mass adoption in blockchain and challenges centered around blockchain use cases for off-chain transactions and the cross-border payments sector. Also, on the table was documentation sharing, especially for governmental sector where security of documents and confidentiality are key. In addition, the remittance sector was discussed, given that 9% ($35 billion) of Egypt’s $386 billion GDP comes from remittances sent by more than 15 million Egyptians abroad. “The discussions we’ve had here in Cairo, focused on practical blockchain applications like cross-border payments and digital identity, are essential for building a more inclusive and efficient financial future for the MENA region. Sui’s architecture, with its focus on scalability and asset ownership, is uniquely positioned to empower this transition and help create a digital economy that benefits everyone,” Kostas Kryptos Chalkias, Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer of Mysten Labs, creators of Sui, stated. Mohamed Abdou, CEO and Founder of Pravica,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 21:15
Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans: House Republicans Press SEC

The post Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans: House Republicans Press SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A group of House Republicans is pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to swiftly carry out President Donald Trump’s recently signed executive order that could bring Bitcoin into 401(k) retirement plans. The order could expand access to Bitcoin in 401(k) retirement plans and other alternative assets, giving millions of Americans new portfolio choices. Lawmakers Press for Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans In a letter dated September 22, lawmakers, including House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee on Capital Markets Chair Ann Wagner, expressed support for Executive Order 14330, signed on August 7. Sponsored Sponsored The order instructs regulators to revise rules so that participants in employer-sponsored retirement plans can diversify beyond conventional stocks and bonds. “We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans that are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement,” the Republican lawmakers said. The order sets a new policy that “every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when the relevant plan fiduciary determines that such access provides an appropriate opportunity…to enhance the net risk-adjusted returns,” according to the White House directive. Alternative assets, as defined in the order, cover private equity, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, and digital assets such as Bitcoin. For the roughly 90 million Americans enrolled in 401(k) retirement plans, the change could create exposure to markets long reserved for institutions and wealthy investors. Lawmakers Push SEC to Act The lawmakers urged regulators to align with the Department of Labor (DOL) and revise guidance that currently limits such access. They also requested the SEC to review bipartisan House bills aimed at modernizing the definition of “accredited investor.” These proposals would allow individuals with relevant licenses, professional experience, or examinations to qualify for private investments, rather…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 21:08
SwissBorg to launch $15M-backed cashback program on trading fees

The post SwissBorg to launch $15M-backed cashback program on trading fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SwissBorg, the European crypto investing app, will roll out a new cashback program starting September 30, allowing users to save up to 90% on trading fees, according to details shared with Finbold on Tuesday, September 23. The initiative will be supported by an estimated $15 million in annual BORG buybacks, a twentyfold increase compared to 2024. Cashbacks distributed in BORG Under the program, cashback is applied automatically to every trade, with higher rates available to users staking larger amounts of BORG tokens. Rewards are distributed in BORG, which SwissBorg will purchase on the open market, removing tokens from circulation through auto-staking. This mechanism links trading activity with continuous buy pressure on BORG and ties the program’s growth to the wider ecosystem. “The cashback campaign aligns user benefits with the growth of our ecosystem,” said Cyrus Fazel, Co-Founder and CEO of SwissBorg. “By linking trading activity to sustained BORG buybacks, we’re creating a straightforward way for users to reduce fees while strengthening the long-term stability of our token and platform.” As cashbacks are auto-staked, users advance in SwissBorg’s Loyalty Ranks, which unlock further benefits such as boosted yield rates, access to pre-TGE deals, and eligibility for rewards and airdrops. Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/swissborg-to-launch-15m-backed-cashback-program-on-trading-fees/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 21:06
Current Week Is the Third Worst Week Historically for BTC

The post Current Week Is the Third Worst Week Historically for BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 38th week of the year is historically the third-worst performing week for bitcoin, averaging a return of -2.25%. Only week 28 (-2.78%) and week 14 (-3.91%) have been weaker historically, according to Coinglass data. This week, bitcoin is already down nearly 2%, trading around $113,000, with September’s monthly options expiry pointing to a max pain level at $110,000, according to Deribit, this could imply further downside. Max pain refers to the strike price at which the largest number of options contracts (calls and puts) expire worthless, effectively maximizing losses for option buyers. In addition, market enthusiasm has faded. Perpetual funding rates for bitcoin, which measure the ongoing cost of holding leveraged long or short positions in perpetual futures contracts, have dropped to 4%, one of their lowest levels in a month. A low positive funding rate suggests reduced demand for leveraged long exposure, often signaling that speculative froth in the market has cooled. While, implied volatility (IV), which reflects market expectations for future price swings, is also near historic lows at 37. Despite the weekly dip, bitcoin remains 4% higher in September and up 6% for the quarter. With roughly 14 weeks left in the year and most of those weeks historically producing positive returns, this may represent calm before potential volatility. Meanwhile, gold has continued its impressive rally, climbing another 1% on Tuesday and now more than 42% higher year to date, which continues to take the sting out of bitcoin. Another factor weighing on bitcoin sentiment is the massive gains in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing stocks, for example IREN (IREN), which may have taken some shine away from bitcoin in the short term. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/23/bitcoin-stumbles-in-week-38-its-third-worst-week-on-average
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 21:04
Tigers’ Collapse Sets Up Showdown With Guardians

The post Tigers’ Collapse Sets Up Showdown With Guardians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 06: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians stretches a single as starting pitcher Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers tries to make the tag during the third inning at Progressive Field on July 06, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images On July 8th, things could not be better in Detroit. The Tigers had just finished up a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. They were less than a week away from the All-Star Break, which would feature six representatives from the Tigers. Above all else, the Tigers were controlling a 14-game lead in the division, after their 59-34 start to the regular season. This was not only the best in the AL Central, but the best in all of baseball. Winning the division seemed, at this point, like an afterthought, as the next-closest team to the Tigers was the 45-48 Kansas City Royals at the time. However, that afterthought is now at the front of manager AJ Hinch’s mind, as they are at risk of losing that division lead with less than a week remaining in the regular season. It is not the Royals who are attempting to catch them, but instead the Cleveland Guardians. On that same date in early July, the Guardians trailed the Tigers by 15.5 games. After a 10-game losing streak, the Guardians had fallen to below .500 at 42-48. Now, after going 42-24 since that date, Cleveland somehow has the chance to steal the division from Detroit. So, what changed? For Cleveland, the lack of changes to the roster was the biggest catalyst for their second-half success. The Guardians had 18 games to prove to the front office that they could still compete this season. If they did not, then Cleveland could have seen…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 20:54
Analyst updates Palantir stock price target

The post Analyst updates Palantir stock price target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been on a remarkable streak, soaring nearly 140% since January, fueled by the broader market enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI). Accordingly, Bank of America (BofA) Securities analyst Mariana Pérez Mora raised her PLTR stock price target from $180 to $215 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 23. Following a discussion with Akshay Krishnaswamy, the company’s Chief Architect, Pérez Mora reportedly cited stronger growth across Palantir’s applications as one of the primary reasons for the upgrade. The revision marks the bank’s second upgrade in less than two months, as the same analyst had already raised the price from $150 to $180 on August 5 this year, just as Palantir’s quarterly revenue surpassed $1 billion for the first time.  Following the upgrade, the PLTR shares were up 1.41% in pre-market on Tuesday, trading at $179.36 at the time of writing. Palantir stock gets an upgrade BofA further highlighted momentum in Palantir’s Maven Smart System, which was recently chosen by NATO to improve intelligence, target recognition, and decision-making for military operations.  In addition, the note mentioned previous optimism in the firm’s Ontology architecture and Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) market strategy as “the secret sauce.”  The software giant is also enjoying additional tailwinds generated by the recent announcement of a new strategic partnership with the UK Ministry of Defence during President Trump’s recent state visit.  “We expect other countries to increasingly consider Maven as their global digital battle-management system, as it provides both interoperability with the U.S. and allies as well as governance on their own data,” the analyst wrote. The five-year deal, valued at up to £750 million, marks Palantir’s first billion-dollar contract outside the U.S.  Accordingly, the bank now forecasts government sales exceeding $8 billion by 2030, raising the 2025–2030 CAGR estimate to 30% from 27%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 20:51
Karma Hits: UXLINK Hacker Loses $48M to Another Phishing Scam

UXLINK reported a multi-sig wallet breach, but the bigger twist is the hacker got scammed and lost $48 million to a phishing scam. The post Karma Hits: UXLINK Hacker Loses $48M to Another Phishing Scam appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/23 20:34
