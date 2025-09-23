MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
GitHub Recognized as Leader in AI Code Assistants by Gartner for 2025
The post GitHub Recognized as Leader in AI Code Assistants by Gartner for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Sep 22, 2025 15:15 GitHub has been named a Leader in Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants for the second consecutive year, highlighting its innovative contributions to AI-powered software development. GitHub has once again been positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants, marking the second consecutive year of such recognition. This accolade underscores GitHub’s ongoing commitment to revolutionizing software development through AI-powered innovations, according to GitHub. AI’s Growing Influence in Software Development The integration of AI in software development is gaining momentum, with Gartner forecasting that by 2028, 90% of enterprise software engineers will utilize AI code assistants, a significant increase from less than 14% in early 2024. This shift highlights the transformative impact AI is having on software engineering, enhancing productivity and creativity while reducing development friction. GitHub’s Dominance in the AI Code Assistants Market GitHub Copilot, with over 20 million users across 77,000 enterprises, continues to lead the AI Code Assistants market. The platform’s ability to execute and its comprehensive vision were key factors in Gartner’s evaluation, placing GitHub as the highest in ability to execute and the furthest right in completeness of vision. Gartner’s report emphasizes the leaders’ role in setting benchmarks for end-to-end developer enablement through advanced AI capabilities. Innovations Driving GitHub’s Leadership GitHub’s recognition is attributed to its advancements in AI-driven tools such as the GitHub Copilot Coding Agent, which aids developers by handling issues and sending fully tested pull requests, and the Copilot Application Modernization tool, which helps update and refactor legacy codebases. These tools, along with seamless integrations into platforms like VS Code and Visual Studio, exemplify GitHub’s commitment to enhancing developer productivity and code quality. Future Directions for GitHub Looking ahead, GitHub aims to…
COM
$0.017007
+3.29%
MAGIC
$0.17733
-0.96%
LIKE
$0.008038
-4.28%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:43
Del
XRP Mining Launches Secure Mobile App to Democratize Automated Cryptocurrency Mining Worldwide
The post XRP Mining Launches Secure Mobile App to Democratize Automated Cryptocurrency Mining Worldwide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Mining officially has launched its new secure and user friendly app. This innovative, secure mining app makes crypto mining available to everyone regardless of where you are in the world. For years, people only had access to mining if you had expensive hardware, lots of capital and complicated knowledge. The new XRP Mining app provides a simple and secure automated platform for anyone to passive income from anywhere, direct from their smartphone. The platform utilizes advanced technology and is sustainable and user friendly digital mining. It aims to democratize crypto sourcing, allowing anyone to earn income from crypto regardless of their past experience or where they are located. Key Advantages of XRP Mining The release of this mobile app delivers powerful benefits for every type of user: Automated Cloud Mining – Contracts run automatically without the need for technical knowledge. Multiple Crypto Options – Supports withdrawals in different cryptocurrencies for portfolio flexibility. Green Energy Infrastructure – Uses renewable energy sources to reduce environmental concerns. High-Level Security – Equipped with strong cybersecurity features to protect funds and accounts. Global Reach – Available in more than 150 countries with multilingual support around the clock. Together, these benefits make XRP Mining a practical and reliable choice for those seeking both short-term earnings and long-term financial growth. How It Works: Three Quick Steps Getting started is simple and takes only minutes: 1.Register an Account – Create a profile on https://xrpmining.com. Every new user receives a $15 sign-up bonus that instantly begins generating $0.60 per day with no deposit. 2.Choose a Contract – Select from USD-pegged mining contracts. Deposits in leading cryptocurrencies are converted to USD for stable returns. 3.Activate and Earn – Once the contract is live, daily mining payouts begin. Withdrawals are available once earnings reach $100, or they can be reinvested…
1
$0.013428
-6.60%
MORE
$0.08542
-0.66%
MOBILE
$0.0003078
-1.02%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:42
Del
21Shares’ spot DOGE ETF listed on DTCC – Market eyes Dogecoin rally
The post 21Shares’ spot DOGE ETF listed on DTCC – Market eyes Dogecoin rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Does the DTCC listing mean that the ETF is approved by the SEC? No. The DTCC listing is a procedural step, not regulatory approval. The U.S. SEC is still reviewing the filing, which involves public comment periods and multiple rounds of feedback before any decision. What are the key technical levels for Dogecoin right now? DOGE is holding strong at the $0.23 support level, with a secondary cushion at $0.20. Resistance is at $0.31, and a breakout above could target $0.35–$0.38. Dogecoin [DOGE] just took a major step toward mainstream adoption. The 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (ticker: TDOG) got officially listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) platform, marking an important procedural step toward its potential launch. This listing allows institutional and retail investors to prepare for integrating Dogecoin into their portfolios while leveraging the DTCC’s established infrastructure for compliance and settlement. Interestingly, the milestone comes as the U.S. SEC recently approved rule changes that streamline ETF approvals, ending over a decade of case-by-case reviews since the first Bitcoin [BTC] ETF filing in 2013. Roadblock ahead However, experts emphasize that the DTCC listing does not equate to regulatory approval. The U.S. SEC will still review the proposal, with the process involving public comment periods and multiple rounds of agency feedback. Hence, approval timelines remain uncertain, as the SEC is known for its cautious and often unpredictable pace. This development follows the delay of REX-Osprey’s DOGE ETF debut, the first-ever U.S.-listed Dogecoin fund, which would give investors direct spot exposure to the memecoin. Meanwhile, Grayscale has also updated its Dogecoin ETF filing, naming Coinbase as custodian. In fact, Rival Osprey’s ETF (ticker: DOJE) has already attracted $17 million in debut trading volume, highlighting growing investor appetite. DOGE’s price action and analysts’ prediction Against this backdrop, market watchers suggest…
U
$0.009862
-9.12%
BTC
$112,955.24
--%
TRUST
$0.0004646
-1.44%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:34
Del
Ethereum Price Outlook, Pi Network News and the Meme Coin Dubbed ‘SHIB 2.0’
Ethereum price is showing resilience in 2025, Pi Network news is reigniting debates around adoption, and Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight as the meme coin is already being dubbed SHIB 2.0. Each of these projects is driving a very different narrative, and together they’re shaping how traders position themselves for the next wave of [...] The post Ethereum Price Outlook, Pi Network News and the Meme Coin Dubbed ‘SHIB 2.0’ appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIB
$0.00001219
-0.16%
LAYER
$0.4512
+0.71%
PI
$0.28285
+3.44%
Del
Blockonomi
2025/09/23 21:30
Del
Tom Brady joins robotics massage company Aescape
The post Tom Brady joins robotics massage company Aescape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom Brady. Mike Ehrmann | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images Tom Brady struck a partnership with robotic massage device maker Aescape to provide the company with exclusive rights to his recovery and longevity protocols, Aescape announced on Tuesday. As part of the deal Brady has been given the title of chief innovation officer for the company. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Brady’s business partner Alex Spiro will also join Aescape, as a strategic advisor. They will support both product development and Aescape’s growth into capital markets, the company said. Brady, a 7-time Super Bowl champion, played in the NFL until age 45 and is arguably one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the league. He attributes much of his success and longevity to his training and recovery efforts. Aescape will work with the MVP to integrate his daily routines into its personalized robotics platform. “After 23 years playing professionally, there’s no way I could have accomplished what I did professionally without all the massage work and recovery protocols,” Brady told CNBC. “The reason why I’m still able to do what I love to do is because of the bodywork, the care that I received on a daily and weekly basis, and I want to try to make that available for everybody.” Aescape is a New York-based robotics company with over 100 locations in North America. Aescape Aescape was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Eric Litman. The New York-based company uses AI technology to provide a fully automated and customizable massage. It has more than 100 locations and has delivered more than 25,000 massages using its automated robots. Aescape’s partners include high-end fitness company Equinox and select Four Seasons, Marriott, and Ritz-Carlton hotel properties across North America. The company is backed by $130 million in funding…
M
$2.40583
-3.62%
ALEX
$0.00444
+0.45%
PLAY
$0.03901
+1.24%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:30
Del
PUMP Gains 160% Monthly, Digitap is Tipped for 50x
The post PUMP Gains 160% Monthly, Digitap is Tipped for 50x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun (PUMP) has climbed a staggering 160% in the past month. The original memecoin launchpad has touched $0.00869 after $62 million in buybacks and an unexpected memecoin and streamer surge. Early PUMP holders who stuck through the post-ICO crash are finally back in profit, with prices now 223% above July’s lows. However the fun is almost over for PUMP, investors seem glued to the Digitap ($TAP) presale to catch similar moves after the ICO phase ends. Considered the best crypto to buy now, $TAP is tipped for a 50x price jump once its presale concludes. Branded as the world’s first omni-bank, its presale is already racing toward $200K. Pump.fun (PUMP) Rides Meme Coin Wave With a 160% Price Gain Pump.fun is now under the spotlight after jumping more than 160% in a month, according to data from TradingView. PUMP’s price sits at $0.00735, a big leap from July’s bottom of $0.00228. Memecoins enjoyed the month of September a little extra this year. The memecoin market cap jumped from $64 billion to $83 billion in just a few weeks. And this gave tokens like PUMP plenty of attention. PUMP jumped on the bandwagon and landed among the best meme coins to buy. On September 14, 2025, its daily trading volume broke past $1 billion. For holders, it’s been a wild ride, but it hasn’t been smooth. Pump.fun’s token price touched $0.00869 on September 18, only to dip back under $0.00750 the following day. Analysts, like Ali, now mark that level as support. Some call it healthy consolidation. Others see the momentum vanishing. Either way, the hype that powered PUMP looks stretched. No doubt, PUMP has delivered quick gains. It has also proved that meme tokens still move markets. But short-term pumps rarely last. The market knows this story well. That’s why,…
1
$0.013428
-6.60%
T
$0.01559
+0.19%
RIDE
$0.000873
-2.45%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:19
Del
Hyperliquid considers bold tokenomics to stabilize HYPE token
The post Hyperliquid considers bold tokenomics to stabilize HYPE token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized exchange platform Hyperliquid is weighing a sweeping proposal that could reshape its tokenomics. The plan, introduced on Sept. 22 by DBA investment manager Jon Charbonneau and pseudonymous researcher Hasu, calls for a 45% reduction in the total supply of HYPE. Charbonneau and Hasu argue that Hyperliquid’s current setup distorts valuation metrics, leaving the protocol at a disadvantage compared to peers. They say that by cleaning up the balance sheet, the market can better assess Hyperliquid’s fundamentals and investors can make more informed decisions. They stated: “Given HYPE’s current supply dynamics, it’s one of the most unfairly penalized tokens on the market today.” This proposal comes at an interesting time when fears of an impending $12 billion HYPE token unlock have sparked concerns within the crypto community. Considering this, the proposal outlined several key changes to Hyperliquid’s HYPE token supply to reduce those concerns and stabilize its market standing. Burning excess HYPE’s supply At the heart of the proposal is a recommendation to revoke and burn more than 450 million tokens originally earmarked for the Future Emissions and Community Rewards (FECR) fund and the Assistance Fund (AF). According to Charbonneau and Hasu, this excess authorized supply, including the 421 million HYPE for the reward program and 31 million for the assistance fund, has led the market to penalize the token unfairly. They argue that these large reserves create downward pressure by skewing expectations of future distribution. According to them: “Hyperliquid currently has a large amount of authorized non-outstanding supply…This is problematic because the market penalizes this excess supply in valuing the protocol.” By eliminating these allocations, the authors contend that Hyperliquid can clean its balance sheet and allow capital to flow more efficiently without the overhang of unused tokens. Removing the supply cap The proposal also made a controversial call…
HYPE
$44.77
-6.51%
MORE
$0.08542
-0.66%
CAP
$0.11712
-1.03%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:14
Del
Fetch.ai launches Fetch Coder to enhance decentralized app development
The post Fetch.ai launches Fetch Coder to enhance decentralized app development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fetch.ai launched Fetch Coder to simplify decentralized app development with AI-powered coding assistance. Fetch Coder supports multi-chain ecosystems like Cosmos, features agent integration, and enables rapid, coordinated codebase edits. Fetch.ai, which merges artificial intelligence with decentralized infrastructure to power autonomous agents, announced Tuesday the launch of Fetch Coder, an AI coding assistant to help developers build across Fetch.ai, Cosmos, and web3. The new tool uses agentic search to analyze entire codebases rapidly, enabling coordinated multi-file edits and seamless integration with Agentverse for agent development. “Fetch Coder makes it faster and easier to build for the next era of AI and decentralized applications,” said Fetch.ai CEO Humayun Sheikh. The platform features integrated agent support with direct access to Fetch.ai’s agent framework, multi-chain compatibility with Cosmos SDK, AI-powered build and plan modes for generating code and documentation, and ecosystem integration with existing developer tools. Fetch Coder keeps developers in charge, requiring permission for file edits while adapting to personal coding norms. It can be tailored, expanded through its SDK, or deployed inside VSCode. “By combining powerful AI-native coding with seamless ecosystem integration, we’re giving developers the tools they need to unlock the potential of the agent economy,” Sheikh noted. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fetch-ai-coding-assistant-launch/
COM
$0.017007
+3.29%
LIKE
$0.008038
-4.28%
AI
$0.1246
-0.08%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:11
Del
XRP Price Chatter Heats Up After Developer’s $4 Hint
The post XRP Price Chatter Heats Up After Developer’s $4 Hint appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
STUFF
$0.00412
-0.72%
MODE
$0.001404
-1.40%
PLAY
$0.03901
+1.24%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:10
Del
Analysis Firm Announces Level to Be Maintained in Etheruem: Otherwise Further Decline May Come!
The post Analysis Firm Announces Level to Be Maintained in Etheruem: Otherwise Further Decline May Come! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins experienced a major crash yesterday, with $1.7 billion worth of leveraged trades being liquidated. As the market faced its biggest wave of liquidations this year, Bitcoin fell to $112,000 and Ethereum to $4,200. While this decline has made investors nervous, one analyst said that $4,000 is critical for Ethereum (ETH). According to analysis by Adam, an analyst at crypto options analysis firm Greeks.live, a drop below $4,000 could trigger a broader decline in ETH. The analyst noted that Bitcoin has declined alongside Ethereum, but ETH’s volatility has declined relatively less. Conversely, concerns about downside risk for ETH have increased in the options market, as the market has shifted significantly toward put options, with put premiums significantly exceeding call premiums. This suggests increased demand to hedge against further price declines. Options traders remain concerned about downside risks. A drop below key support levels is a highly negative signal. The psychological $4,000 level now requires close monitoring. If this level is breached, the options market could face bear market repricing. The analyst recently explained that the overall outlook for the crypto market in the fourth quarter remains optimistic, but many participants are currently focused on short-term risk management. “Market optimism about the fourth quarter remains. However, the current options market is primarily focused on short-term hedging.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-announces-level-to-be-maintained-in-etheruem-otherwise-further-decline-may-come/
1
$0.013428
-6.60%
BTC
$112,955.24
--%
COM
$0.017007
+3.29%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 20:55
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced
Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns