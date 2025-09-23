Penfold Golf Strives To Get Back Into Fold Ahead Of 100th Anniversary
The post Penfold Golf Strives To Get Back Into Fold Ahead Of 100th Anniversary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Penfold Golf Ryder Cup 1927 Collection celebrates the 100th anniversary of both Penfold and the Ryder Cup. Penfold Golf On the eve of the 2025 Ryder Cup, a consortium of emerging golf brands will host an event in New York City to not only add to the excitement surrounding golf’s premier biennial event beginning Friday at nearby Bethpage Black, but, more importantly, the game’s exponential growth since the Covid-19 pandemic. While brands including Del Campo Golf, Pluto Golf, Devereux Golf, Penfold Golf and Hazy Golf will combine their forces for an evening of celebration in the Concrete Jungle, one of the brands is not like the others. “People don’t realize that we weren’t revived—we just weren’t really doing anything,” said Gavin Perrett, CEO of Penfold Golf Limited, a licensee of Penfold parent firm in England. “And then, yes, it was like a revival of trying to then sort of re-do stuff.” Founded in 1927 by A.E. Penfold, who previously worked in R&D at Dunlop, Penfold began manufacturing golf balls out of his factory in Birmingham, England. Known for its innovative golf ball technology, Penfold Golf partnered with LPGA co-founder Shirley Spork and rising Spanish star Seve Ballesteros. Despite Penfold being killed when his cargo ship was torpedoed by a German U-boat in 1941, Penfold Golf continued under the guidance of his son, Dick. The brand rose to prominence as the Penfold Ace was played by the likes of Gary Player, Lee Trevino and Ballesteros. Penfold peaked when it was included in the iconic golf scene in 1964’s Goldfinger. Featuring Sean Connery as James Bond, 007 mentions Penfold by name—“Here’s my Penfold Hearts”—while hoodwinking the villainous Goldfinger. While “the little piece of product placement sent Penfold’s sales through the roof,” according to MyGolfSpy, Penfold Golf was unable to capitalize on…
