Don’t Let the SEC Privacy Roundtable Miss the Point

The post Don’t Let the SEC Privacy Roundtable Miss the Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC should use their roundtable to discuss moving policy into alignment with what is already technologically possible, creating clear guidance for privacy preservation, and recognizing proofs as valid forms of regulatory compliance. Washington is finally paying attention to the full spectrum of crypto issues; earlier this week, it was the Bitcoin reserve, and soon it’s privacy. On October 17, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will hold a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy. This is a rare chance to change how privacy is treated in economic regulation. When people use blockchains today, they expose drastically more than they realize. Link a social identity to a wallet, and an economic life becomes a public feed. This level of data exposure can’t be overlooked in the upcoming public roundtable.. Zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) offer a different default option that patches this leak and meets compliance requirements without revealing personal data. The SEC’s October roundtable suggests the agency is open to discussion on smarter attestations. The SEC is reviewing a filing that would let tokenized securities trade on a national exchange; proof that market methods can modernize without ditching surveillance for real risks. Though ZKPs were born to preserve privacy, most real-world deployments, including that which I’ve focused on — such as launching Zcash — chase scalability. But the privacy potential is mindboggling, and the ability to prove facts without revealing data is the best path to restoring confidentiality. This opportunity in October gives everyone a chance to stop treating privacy as a synonym for secrecy and finally start designing regulated privacy. Privacy is not secrecy Radical transparency, a term seen throughout Web3, reads great in a white paper but turns daily life into an open book in practice. A wallet tied to a person’s real-life ID becomes overexposed,…
Big Ideas Series, Part 5: VPN Token

The post Big Ideas Series, Part 5: VPN Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Editorial > Big Ideas Series, Part 5: VPN Token I have had a bunch of these ideas kicking around in my head for years, and I’m going to start giving them out to entrepreneurs so we can get this party started in the Ternode era. If you turn my idea into a thriving company, please credit me and/or throw me a bone! Now, for the content!  Didn’t you just write about VPN, Kurt?  Yeah, yeah yeah… But I focused on the problems of existing Virtual Private Network (VPN), and I broke one of my key rules: I didn’t really give a great solution, and it occurred to me that the right way to fix the problem is with tokenized incentives. In summary, Facebook’s Onavo VPN turned out to be a surveillance project, and Kape Technologies, a company with links to Israeli intelligence, bought up some of the largest VPN brands over the last few years. Clearly, “free” privacy is a honeypot with an estimated 1.6 billion people thinking they are using the tech for privacy, which is brutal because most routes go through a handful of companies with powerful incentives to monitor traffic. It is also well known that intelligence agencies and bad actors run exit nodes on TOR and commercial VPNs, turning the last hop into a similar, but technically unrelated, trap for your privacy. I explained it all last month, but now I have realized we need a decentralized overlay network that pays people to handle traffic honestly, gives users privacy, services customers reliably, makes metadata scarce, and scales as far as Teranode can take it. The big idea! The proposal is a user‑distributed VPN overlay running on BSV. Participants fall into four roles:  Users initiate sessions and pay for throughput; Relays forward encrypted…
Chicago Fed’s Goolsbee Dismisses Immediate 50 Bp Rate Cut

The post Chicago Fed’s Goolsbee Dismisses Immediate 50 Bp Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Update: Chicago Fed’s Goolsbee Dismisses Immediate 50 Bp Rate Cut Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Update: Chicago Fed’s Goolsbee Dismisses Immediate 50 bp Rate Cut Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/goolsbee-dismisses-fed-rate-cut/
Chicago Fed President Goolsbee says officials have to be careful not to get too aggressive with rate cuts

The post Chicago Fed President Goolsbee says officials have to be careful not to get too aggressive with rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee expressed caution Tuesday about lowering interest rates as the U.S. economy grapples with the forces of slower growth and a weaker labor market. While he joined the rest of the Federal Open Market Committee last week in voting to cut the central bank’s key borrowing rate, he told CNBC that further moves would depend on economic progress. “I’m OK with moving to be in a better spot, and I think eventually, at a gradual pace, rates can come down a fair amount if we can get this stagflationary dust out of the air,” he said during a “Squawk Box” interview. “But with inflation having been over the target for four and a half years in a row and rising, I think we need to be a little careful with getting all really up-front aggressive.” The FOMC voted 11-1 to lower the federal funds rate to a range of 4%-4.25%, the first easing this year. Committee members have worried about the impact that tariffs will have on prices. While inflation has stayed above the Fed’s 2% target, the pace of price increases has accelerated only modestly since the tariffs came on line in April. Much of the Fed’s calculus comes down to finding the “neutral” rate that neither boosts nor restricts growth. Projections released following the meeting show the committee thinks that the neutral level would be consistent with a funds rate around 3.1%, an area where Goolsbee said he feels “comfortable.” That in turn would imply bringing down the benchmark rate another percentage point, which the FOMC “dot plot” indicated would come with two more cuts this year followed by one each in the subsequent two years. “I think the neutral rate of interest is somewhere below where we are right now,” he said.…
Penfold Golf Strives To Get Back Into Fold Ahead Of 100th Anniversary

The post Penfold Golf Strives To Get Back Into Fold Ahead Of 100th Anniversary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Penfold Golf Ryder Cup 1927 Collection celebrates the 100th anniversary of both Penfold and the Ryder Cup. Penfold Golf On the eve of the 2025 Ryder Cup, a consortium of emerging golf brands will host an event in New York City to not only add to the excitement surrounding golf’s premier biennial event beginning Friday at nearby Bethpage Black, but, more importantly, the game’s exponential growth since the Covid-19 pandemic. While brands including Del Campo Golf, Pluto Golf, Devereux Golf, Penfold Golf and Hazy Golf will combine their forces for an evening of celebration in the Concrete Jungle, one of the brands is not like the others. “People don’t realize that we weren’t revived—we just weren’t really doing anything,” said Gavin Perrett, CEO of Penfold Golf Limited, a licensee of Penfold parent firm in England. “And then, yes, it was like a revival of trying to then sort of re-do stuff.” Founded in 1927 by A.E. Penfold, who previously worked in R&D at Dunlop, Penfold began manufacturing golf balls out of his factory in Birmingham, England. Known for its innovative golf ball technology, Penfold Golf partnered with LPGA co-founder Shirley Spork and rising Spanish star Seve Ballesteros. Despite Penfold being killed when his cargo ship was torpedoed by a German U-boat in 1941, Penfold Golf continued under the guidance of his son, Dick. The brand rose to prominence as the Penfold Ace was played by the likes of Gary Player, Lee Trevino and Ballesteros. Penfold peaked when it was included in the iconic golf scene in 1964’s Goldfinger. Featuring Sean Connery as James Bond, 007 mentions Penfold by name—“Here’s my Penfold Hearts”—while hoodwinking the villainous Goldfinger. While “the little piece of product placement sent Penfold’s sales through the roof,” according to MyGolfSpy, Penfold Golf was unable to capitalize on…
ShapeShift pays $750K fine over more than 17,000 possible sanctions violations

The post ShapeShift pays $750K fine over more than 17,000 possible sanctions violations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Erik Voorhees’ defunct crypto exchange ShapeShift has been ordered to pay a $750,000 fine to settle its case with the US Treasury after it processed $12.6 million in potentially sanction-violating crypto transactions. The order, published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) yesterday, stems from 17,183 possible sanctions violations involving the firm’s offering of digital asset transactions to users in Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria between 2016 and 2018.  ShapeShift usage from Iranian users alone made up 16,839 of these possible sanction violations.  The exchange had no sanctions compliance program in place to check users for any possible violations, which OFAC claims showed “a minimal degree of caution or care for its sanctions compliance obligations.”  Read more: EU sanctions to Russia include crypto platforms for the first time Additionally, OFAC determined that ShapeShift likely knew it was dealing with sanctioned jurisdictions thanks to the IP address data it was collecting.  It only introduced such a program after OFAC issued it a court subpoena. It then began to screen for individuals from OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List or any sanctioned jurisdictions.  As such, OFAC determined that “ShapeShift did not voluntarily self-disclose the apparent violations and that the apparent violations constitute a non-egregious case.” Fine reflects ShapeShift’s lack of operations The settlement was reduced from a potential base civil monetary penalty of $39.5 million to $750,000.  This is because ShapeShift responded to OFAC’s investigations in good faith and implemented the relevant sanctions compliance protocols.  The fact that ShapeShift was a relatively small firm at the time and is now defunct was also considered. Therefore, OFAC said ShapeShift isn’t likely to be offering crypto transactions any time soon and remains in “a highly constrained financial condition.” The volume of crypto representing the possible sanctions violations was also minimal compared…
Bitcoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano: WisdomTree Wants Them All in One ETF

The asset manager has quietly registered a new product in Delaware that will mirror the CoinDesk 20 Index, a benchmark […] The post Bitcoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano: WisdomTree Wants Them All in One ETF appeared first on Coindoo.
TikTok Eyes $10B Brazil Data Hub Amid Environmental Pushback

TLDRs; TikTok plans a $10B data hub in Brazil’s Ceará, making it one of the country’s biggest tech investments. President Lula met TikTok’s CEO in New York, signaling government-level discussions about the project’s approval. Indigenous groups and activists oppose the plan, citing land rights disputes and water resource concerns. The move comes as TikTok faces [...] The post TikTok Eyes $10B Brazil Data Hub Amid Environmental Pushback appeared first on CoinCentral.
Why Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 Could Make Bitcoin Relevant for Developers & Modern Demands

Bitcoin is arguably the most popular cryptocurrency in the world. When someone talks about crypto, they’re almost always referring to Bitcoin. $BTC commands around 57% of the total crypto market cap, sitting at $2.52T. Most of the crypto rags-to-riches stories you’ve heard are more often than not attributed to Bitcoin. However, despite all the pomp […]
NVIDIA and OpenAI Collaborate on Historic AI Infrastructure Initiative

The post NVIDIA and OpenAI Collaborate on Historic AI Infrastructure Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 22, 2025 14:46 NVIDIA and OpenAI have announced a groundbreaking partnership to deploy 10 gigawatts of AI infrastructure, marking a significant milestone in AI development and deployment. In a significant development for the artificial intelligence sector, NVIDIA and OpenAI have announced a partnership to deploy a massive AI infrastructure powered by millions of NVIDIA GPUs. This collaboration aims to scale OpenAI’s computing capabilities with at least 10 gigawatts of data centers, according to NVIDIA. Expanding AI Capabilities The announcement was made during a discussion with CNBC, where NVIDIA’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang described it as “the biggest AI infrastructure project in history.” The initiative is set to transition AI from research labs to real-world applications, leveraging NVIDIA’s advanced systems, including the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the unmatched scale and speed that NVIDIA brings to this initiative, stating, “There’s no partner but NVIDIA that can do this at this kind of scale, at this kind of speed.” The partnership includes a commitment from NVIDIA to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as each gigawatt is deployed. Meeting Growing AI Demand OpenAI has experienced rapid growth since the launch of its ChatGPT, which reached 100 million users in record time. The company now boasts over 700 million weekly active users and offers advanced capabilities such as AI reasoning and support for multimodal data. This explosive growth necessitates a robust infrastructure to support both training and inference demands of its sophisticated AI models. Altman noted that the increasing computational power would lower the cost per unit of intelligence while raising the frontier of AI capabilities. This expansion allows for more impactful use cases without forcing choices between critical applications like cancer research and education. Long-Term…
