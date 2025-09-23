2025-09-24 Wednesday

Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Announces 24/7 RLUSD Redemption for BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Funds

The post Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Announces 24/7 RLUSD Redemption for BlackRock, VanEck Tokenized Funds appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple is giving institutional investors a new way to access crypto instantly.  The company just announced a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to redeem their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD) anytime – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.  CEO Brad Garlinghouse tweeted: “Enterprise-grade instant onchain …
CoinPedia2025/09/23 21:31
Cardano Price Outlook, Solana Updates and ChatGPT’s Best Crypto To Buy Ahead of Q4

Cardano eyes $1.50, Solana targets $300, but ChatGPT’s top Q4 pick is Layer Brett—an Ethereum L2 meme coin with $3.9M raised and a 12,000% rally forecast.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 21:10
White House Signals Crypto Market Bill Could Pass This Year

The post White House Signals Crypto Market Bill Could Pass This Year appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A White House official said the administration expects a comprehensive crypto market structure bill could become law later this year, with collaboration across the House and Senate. The package would clarify SEC–CFTC jurisdiction, set rules for market integrity and custody, and codify stablecoin oversight, giving clearer pathways for exchanges, brokers, and issuers. Bipartisan momentum and …
CoinPedia2025/09/23 20:56
Unlocking A Revolutionary Digital Future With Solana

The post Unlocking A Revolutionary Digital Future With Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan Stablecoin Pilot: Unlocking A Revolutionary Digital Future With Solana Skip to content Home Crypto News Kazakhstan Stablecoin Pilot: Unlocking a Revolutionary Digital Future with Solana Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/kazakhstan-stablecoin-pilot-solana/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 20:50
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analysts Eye $2 Rally, Which Has Prompted 16,500% Layer Brett Forecasts

Dogecoin could hit $2 with X payments and adoption, but Layer Brett’s $3.9M presale, 660% staking, and L2 tech fuel analyst forecasts of 16,500% gains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 20:50
Clanker Rejects Rainbow’s Acquisition Offer, Sparks Market Chaos

Clanker rejects Rainbow’s offer, causing market chaos and volatility. Rainbow’s public acquisition letter sparks tensions and a 70% token surge. Clanker’s position in the crypto space solidifies despite ongoing dispute. In a surprising move, Ethereum wallet provider Rainbow made a bold offer to acquire Clanker, a token launchpad built on Coinbase’s Base blockchain. The offer included 4% of Rainbow’s upcoming RNBW token supply, which represents 20% of the circulating supply at the token generation event. However, the offer was swiftly rejected by Clanker’s founder, Ack Dishman, who confirmed that discussions between the two companies ended the previous week. The rejection has since triggered a flurry of reactions and significant market volatility. Also Read: Whales Scoop 30 Million XRP in One Day – Something About to Happen? Clanker’s Token Price Surges Amid Tension with Rainbow Dishman revealed that the initial talks with Rainbow ultimately did not result in an agreement. He explained that the Clanker team felt the acquisition was not a suitable fit for the platform. After the rejection, Rainbow reportedly reached out again, warning Clanker that it would go public with the proposal if the company didn’t respond. Despite this, Clanker maintained its stance, further rejecting the offer. As a result, Rainbow proceeded to release the letter, sparking a firestorm on social media and within the broader crypto community. The response from Rainbow on X (formerly Twitter) defended the public release of the letter, claiming it was not a threat but a necessary move. The company argued that the Clanker community seemed to support the deal based on the recent surge in market activity. This fueled speculation within the community and caused Clanker’s token price to soar by 70%, increasing from $28 to $48 before settling at $33, as per CoinGecko data. Ongoing Fallout: Clanker’s Position in the Crypto Space Clanker, which has generated approximately $40 million in cumulative fees according to Dune Analytics, remains a significant player in the crypto space. The platform allows users to launch ERC-20 tokens on the Base blockchain and provides services through Farcaster and its website. The public dispute has increased visibility for the platform, but it has also raised questions about the ongoing relationship between Clanker and Rainbow. Despite the ongoing tensions, Clanker’s position as a token launchpad remains strong, and the company is expected to continue to grow. The controversy has only fueled more attention on the two platforms, with analysts speculating about how the fallout will affect their future operations. The rivalry between Clanker and Rainbow is expected to continue to influence the broader blockchain ecosystem. Also Read: UK Parliament Discusses XRP for Global Payments? Pundit Shares Details The post Clanker Rejects Rainbow’s Acquisition Offer, Sparks Market Chaos appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/23 20:45
Crypto Prices Surge Amid Market Shifts

The cryptocurrency market has been experiencing notable fluctuations, with Bitcoin maintaining its position above the critical $112,000 support line. However, Bitcoin continues to linger below its 50-day simple moving average, indicating potential short-term vulnerabilities.Continue Reading:Crypto Prices Surge Amid Market Shifts
Coinstats2025/09/23 20:42
Forget Stocks—Bitcoin Could Crush Everything In 2025 And Beyond, Top Investor Says

Despite a recent pullback, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 21% in 2025, trading around $113,150 as of Tuesday.read more
Coinstats2025/09/23 20:41
Fnality Raises $136 Million for Global Settlement Expansion

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fnality-global-settlement-funding-expansion/
Coinstats2025/09/23 20:40
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – September 23, 2025

The crypto market is steady today, with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization ticking up by 0.1% to $3.99 trillion.
Coinstats2025/09/23 20:37
