Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Becomes a Gateway for BlackRock and VanEck’s Tokenized Funds

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Cointelegraph, Ripple and Securitize, a security token issuance platform, have integrated the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin into a share exchange channel for security funds from two major crypto investment giants, BlackRock and VanEck. Ripple and Securitize have launched a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck's Treasury Bond Fund (VBILL) to exchange their security token shares for the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin. This smart contract allows BUIDL and VBILL investors to instantly convert their holdings into RLUSD at any time, enabling more on-chain transfers.