MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now: Bitcoin Hyper, Nexchain AI
Key Takeaways Presales are always attractive to investors as they offer early access to new crypto tokens at discounted prices. Additionally, the platforms offer rewards and incentives for early investors. Some of the top ongoing crypto presales are those of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Nexchain AI (NEX), Maxi Doge ($MAXI), and PEPENODE ($PEPENODE). These projects have ... Read more The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now: Bitcoin Hyper, Nexchain AI appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
HYPER
$0.28766
+9.66%
MORE
$0.08543
-0.47%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Del
Bitemycoin
2025/09/23 21:45
Del
Nasdaq-Listed AgriFORCE to Rebrand as AVAX One, Launches $550M Raise and $700M Avalanche Treasury
AVAX One’s $700M accumulation plannings, paired with backing from high-profile advisors, signals a strong wave of institutional adoption that could strengthen Avalanche’s market position. The treasury-driven demanding for over 20 million AVAX tokens provides a potential price floor through staking yields. As the AgriFORCE growing systems is transforming itself. The small agritech company will also [...]]]>
AVAX
$34.32
+0.05%
Del
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 21:33
Del
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon doesn’t see more Fed rate cuts unless inflation drops
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said he doesn’t see the Fed cutting interest rates further unless inflation drops.
T
$0.01559
--%
MORE
$0.08543
-0.47%
Del
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 21:22
Del
Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Becomes a Gateway for BlackRock and VanEck’s Tokenized Funds
PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Cointelegraph, Ripple and Securitize, a security token issuance platform, have integrated the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin into a share exchange channel for security funds from two major crypto investment giants, BlackRock and VanEck. Ripple and Securitize have launched a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck's Treasury Bond Fund (VBILL) to exchange their security token shares for the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin. This smart contract allows BUIDL and VBILL investors to instantly convert their holdings into RLUSD at any time, enabling more on-chain transfers.
BOND
$0.1581
-2.10%
MORE
$0.08543
-0.47%
TOKEN
$0.01218
+0.08%
Del
PANews
2025/09/23 21:14
Del
DefiMiner: Decentralized Financial Mining, Unlocking a New Era of Digital Asset Growth
As cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) gain global recognition, more individuals and businesses are seeking safe and efficient ways to enhance the value of their digital assets.
BTC
$112,976.89
-0.01%
GAIN
$0.18321
+816.05%
MORE
$0.08543
-0.47%
Del
Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 21:14
Del
HYPE Coin Supply Faces Major Cut
The post HYPE Coin Supply Faces Major Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hyperliquid ecosystem is currently weighing a revolutionary proposal initiated by DBA Asset Management that seeks to permanently slash over 45% of the ‘HYPE’ altcoin supply. This suggestion has ignited varied reactions among community members, with some predicting that the altcoin’s value could soar to $100 by year-end. Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Supply Faces Major Cut Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/hype-coin-supply-faces-major-cut
HYPE
$44.7
-6.77%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004423
-2.36%
COM
$0.017007
+3.22%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 20:58
Del
OneBullEx Unveils 300 SPARTANS Bots Beta: A Glimpse into AI-Powered Trading Backed by OneMore Group
The cryptocurrency industry is packed with options, and a lot of the native platforms can be very complicated. That’s where OneBullEx takes a different path. Their goal is simple: make trading easy to start, transparent to follow, and optimized for trading performance through strategies assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Instead of trying to differentiate itself […]
LOT
$0.01902
-0.15%
AI
$0.1246
-0.08%
Del
CryptoPotato
2025/09/23 20:57
Del
Dogecoin Price Prediction: For DOGE Price To Hit $1, These Three Things Need To Happen In 2025/26
The Dogecoin Price Prediction for the next two years is again dominating crypto discussions. DOGE has shown resilience but many investors want to know if $1 is within reach by 2025 or 2026. Analysts suggest that while the odds are challenging, three conditions could align to make it possible. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) has already raised […]
1
$0.013428
-6.58%
DOGE
$0.24452
+1.86%
Del
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 20:50
Del
Cardano in Spotlight as Pioneer of First Tokenization Reinsurance Fund
Cardano is now one of the pioneers for MembersCap's tokenization reinsurance fund, dubbed MCM Fund I. The post Cardano in Spotlight as Pioneer of First Tokenization Reinsurance Fund appeared first on Coinspeaker.
FUND
$0.019
+5.55%
NOW
$0.00554
-1.59%
Del
Coinspeaker
2025/09/23 20:47
Del
Altcoin season on the way? Ethereum accelerates while Bitcoin Dominance is at a crossroads
After weeks of consolidation, ETH has made a decisive rise, returning to touch the psychological threshold of $4900.
RISE
$0.010196
-11.50%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004423
-2.36%
ETH
$4,163.95
-0.60%
Del
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/23 20:35
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced
Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns