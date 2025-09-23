MEXC-handelsplattformen
SegaSwap Raises Seed Round at $10M Valuation, Led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures
SegaSwap raised a seed round at a $10M valuation, led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures, to expand its AMM on Solana and Sonic SVM. The funding will accelerate new pool models, deeper routing, and wider adoption of SegaSOL, its liquid-staked SOL product. SegaSwap has raised a seed round at a $10 million valuation, led [...]]]>
SOL
$211.96
-3.39%
SVM
$0.000848
-8.02%
SONIC
$0.18802
+1.52%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 21:44
Amazon, NLRB Push Back on New York Labor Regulation
TLDRs; Amazon filed a federal lawsuit to block New York’s new labor law, citing conflicts with federal oversight. The case stems from the firing of a Staten Island union leader, already under NLRB review. New York says the law is needed due to NLRB backlogs caused by federal gridlock earlier this year. The lawsuit could [...] The post Amazon, NLRB Push Back on New York Labor Regulation appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUSH
$0.03024
-5.91%
ISLAND
$0.011375
-3.19%
BLOCK
$0.05061
+4.82%
Coincentral
2025/09/23 21:34
Top Altcoin Picks: 2021 Had SHIB, 2024 Had PEPE – Here’s What Traders Favor in 2025
SHIB ruled 2021, PEPE ran 2024, and traders now eye Layer Brett in 2025—an Ethereum L2 meme coin with $3.9M raised, 660% staking, and $0.0058 entry price.
SHIB
$0.00001219
+0.08%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004422
-3.13%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 21:30
Oracle ($ORCL): Surges 6.31% on TikTok Algorithm Oversight Deal
TLDRs; Oracle stock surged 6.31% as it secured oversight of TikTok’s U.S. algorithm and user data operations. ByteDance will cut its stake in TikTok’s U.S. venture below 20%, with Americans controlling the majority. Trump extended TikTok’s divestment deadline by 120 days and will approve the restructuring via executive order. Lawmakers remain uncertain whether TikTok’s algorithm [...] The post Oracle ($ORCL): Surges 6.31% on TikTok Algorithm Oversight Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.009851
-9.20%
TRUMP
$7.691
+0.13%
ORDER
$0.2289
-19.93%
Coincentral
2025/09/23 21:19
Coinbase and Cloudflare will collaborate to establish the x402 Foundation, aiming to establish x402 as a universal standard for AI-driven payments.
PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to an official blog post, Coinbase announced its partnership with Cloudflare to jointly launch the x402 Foundation, aiming to establish x402 as a universal standard for AI-driven payments. Coinbase stated that the x402 protocol is revolutionizing internet payments. By leveraging the HTTP "402 Payment Required" status code, x402 embeds payments directly into web interactions, enabling AI agents, APIs, and applications to exchange value as easily as data. This innovation eliminates the friction of traditional payment systems and paves the way for a new era of automated, scalable commerce. The x402 Foundation will focus on the following areas: 1. Governance: Establishing x402 as a neutral, open standard to encourage adoption by developers, businesses, and AI platforms. 2. Ecosystem Development: Supporting developers building on x402 by providing grants, tools, and resources. 3. Interoperability: Ensuring x402 can operate seamlessly across different platforms, industries, and regions.
1
$0.0139
-3.29%
AI
$0.1246
+0.08%
ERA
$0.6046
+1.39%
PANews
2025/09/23 21:09
peaq Launches World’s First Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong With DualMint and KanayaAI
peaq has partnered with DualMint and KanayaAI to launch the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in Hong Kong. The AI-powered vertical farm will share revenue with NFT holders while boosting efficiency and sustainability. peaq, the blockchain platform for the Machine Economy, has launched the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in partnership with DualMint and agritech firm KanayaAI. [...]]]>
FARM
$26.95
+1.46%
AI
$0.1246
+0.08%
PEAQ
$0.11134
-5.64%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 21:07
Bloomberg: US SEC plans to introduce an "innovation exemption" for cryptocurrency companies by the end of the year
PANews reported on September 23 that according to market news, Bloomberg reported that the US SEC plans to introduce an "innovation exemption" for cryptocurrency companies before the end of the year.
PANews
2025/09/23 20:57
BlackRock Leads $76M Outflows in Ethereum ETFs Amid Market Shifts
TLDR Bitcoin ETFs experienced significant outflows, totaling $363.17 million on September 22. Fidelity’s FBTC led Bitcoin ETF withdrawals with $276.68 million. Ethereum ETFs saw a total net outflow of $75.95 million on the same day. BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF, ETHA, recorded a withdrawal of $15.07 million. Trading volume in Bitcoin ETFs reached $3.43 billion with net [...] The post BlackRock Leads $76M Outflows in Ethereum ETFs Amid Market Shifts appeared first on CoinCentral.
NET
$0.00008787
+2.57%
Coincentral
2025/09/23 20:52
OECD expects tariff blows ahead despite expectation-defying global growth
Global growth is proving sturdier than expected, but the hit from higher U.S. import tariffs has not fully shown up yet. For now, strong spending on artificial intelligence in the United States is supporting activity, while government measures are softening China’s slowdown. The Paris-based OECD said many companies have cushioned the tariff shock by accepting […]
U
$0.009851
-9.20%
NOT
$0.001667
-0.23%
NOW
$0.00554
-1.59%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 20:35
The Last Crypto Decision You’ll Need To Make: How XRP Tundra Presale Ends Financial Uncertainty
XRP Tundra’s presale delivers fixed launch prices, dual tokens, staking tools, and audits — offering clarity in a market defined by uncertainty.
XRP
$2.8783
+0.70%
LL
$0.01052
-1.49%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 18:12
