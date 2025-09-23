MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Falcon Finance's public offering has surpassed US$100 million in subscriptions on the Buildpad platform.
PANews reported on September 23rd that Buidlpad announced on the X platform that the total subscription amount for Falcon Finance's FF token public sale on the Buidlpad platform has exceeded US$100 million.
TOKEN
$0.01222
+0.90%
PUBLIC
$0.05754
-0.79%
Del
PANews
2025/09/23 21:41
Del
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Stability, Powell’s Comments, and Q4 Breakout Hopes
Bitcoin markets stabilized after leveraged liquidations to the tune of more than $1.7 billion. It has increased the share in the cryptocurrency to 57%, with Ethereum sharing now down to 12 percent. The month of October is traditionally the most successful month of BTC. With Q4 near, analysts are optimistic of a breakout, and the […]
NEAR
$3.072
+2.02%
1
$0.0139
-3.29%
BTC
$112,908.15
+0.08%
Del
Tronweekly
2025/09/23 21:30
Del
SEC Chair Atkins Unveils Innovation Exemption for Crypto Firms
The post SEC Chair Atkins Unveils Innovation Exemption for Crypto Firms appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SEC Chair Paul Atkins plans to roll out an “innovation exemption” by year‑end, allowing qualified crypto firms to launch new products under streamlined safeguards. He said the agency is drafting fresh digital‑asset rules, has shelved several Gensler‑era enforcement cases, and formed a task force to craft a modern framework, shifting from regulation‑by‑enforcement to clear guardrails …
ERA
$0.6046
+1.39%
CLEAR
$0.0165
+0.97%
Del
CoinPedia
2025/09/23 21:28
Del
US and UK Explore Crypto Regulatory Collaboration – Which Are the Best Cryptos to Buy Now?
The US and the UK have joined forces to streamline crypto regulations. Specifically, the US Treasury Department and His Majesty’s Treasury plan to launch the Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future – a joint effort to simplify cross-border investment. While the US has made some progress on the crypto front during the Trump […]
TRUMP
$7.691
+0.13%
CROSS
$0.24815
+2.97%
FUTURE
$0.12149
-10.52%
Del
Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 21:20
Del
Visa and Stripe Join Forces to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card
The post Visa and Stripe Join Forces to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Visa and Stripe announced a partnership with Fold to launch a Bitcoin rewards credit card, issued on the Visa network and powered by Stripe Issuing. Cardholders earn bitcoin on everyday purchases and can spend anywhere Visa is accepted, with management and custody handled in the Fold app. The product targets mainstream adoption by combining familiar …
APP
$0.002184
+8.06%
Del
CoinPedia
2025/09/23 21:02
Del
Shiba Inu at Risk as Pepe Challenges Meme Coin Ranking
The post Shiba Inu at Risk as Pepe Challenges Meme Coin Ranking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rivalry between Shiba Inu and Pepe is intensifying as the battle for the second-biggest meme coin position narrows. Shiba Inu has long held the spot behind Dogecoin, but its dominance is increasingly under threat. Pepe’s recent market movements have brought it within striking distance of overtaking its rival. Market data now highlights how quickly momentum can shift in the volatile meme coin sector. Shiba Inu Faces Pressure from Pepe’s Growth Since the beginning of 2022, Shiba Inu has been the second-largest meme coin. The most recent statistics, however, reveal that it has lost a significant part of its lead over Pepe. Pepetoshi Nakamoto, the proponent of meme coins, has stated, according to the statistics of CompareMarketCap, that Pepe was just 1.69x behind Shiba Inu in the market cap. The figures showed Pepe trading at $0.000010 with a valuation of $4.51 billion, compared to Shiba Inu’s $0.000012 price and $7.62 billion market cap. Based on these numbers, analysts said Pepe needed a 69% surge to overtake Shiba Inu and become the second-biggest meme coin. Such a move would place Pepe’s price around $0.000018, narrowing the gap in ranking further. Source: X The challenge for Shiba Inu has been its persistent decline in value over the year. Reports indicated that SHIB has lost 42.7% since January, with additional drops of 9.13% over the past month and 10.96% in the past week. This sustained downturn has created room for rivals like Pepe to threaten its position. Pepe’s Position Amid Market Volatility Pepe has also faced steep losses in recent months, though its year-long performance tells a different story. Data showed the frog-themed token has declined 51.2% year-to-date, including a 15.7% drop in the last 30 days and 13.7% in the past week. Despite these setbacks, Pepe has managed to post an 18.13%…
1
$0.0139
-3.29%
SHIB
$0.00001219
+0.08%
CAP
$0.11732
-0.92%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:02
Del
SwissBorg Introduces Cashback on Every Trade, Backed by $15M Yearly Buyback
Lausanne, Switzerland, 23rd September 2025, Chainwire
TRADE
$0.10064
-1.63%
Del
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 21:00
Del
Beyond MemeCoins: The Crypto Opportunities Hiding in Plain Sight
While memecoins symbolize hype and community-driven speculation, the real opportunity lies in coins that connect blockchain to the real economy.
REAL
$0.06278
+4.07%
HYPE
$45.21
-5.06%
Del
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/23 20:45
Del
Dogecoin Down 9% In 1 Week But ETF Preparations Fuel Bulls' Hopes
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) may be gearing up for a rally as another spot ETF inches closer to trading, fueling optimism among traders.read more
1
$0.0139
-3.29%
MORE
$0.08541
-0.33%
MAY
$0.03992
-0.44%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/23 20:44
Del
Sharps Technology Bets Big On Solana With New DeFi Partnership
Sharps Technology Inc. partners with Jupiter Exchange to integrate staking infrastructure and support Solana's network security.read more
MORE
$0.08541
-0.33%
DEFI
$0.001729
+0.23%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/23 20:43
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced
Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns