Shiba Inu at Risk as Pepe Challenges Meme Coin Ranking

The post Shiba Inu at Risk as Pepe Challenges Meme Coin Ranking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rivalry between Shiba Inu and Pepe is intensifying as the battle for the second-biggest meme coin position narrows. Shiba Inu has long held the spot behind Dogecoin, but its dominance is increasingly under threat. Pepe’s recent market movements have brought it within striking distance of overtaking its rival. Market data now highlights how quickly momentum can shift in the volatile meme coin sector. Shiba Inu Faces Pressure from Pepe’s Growth Since the beginning of 2022, Shiba Inu has been the second-largest meme coin. The most recent statistics, however, reveal that it has lost a significant part of its lead over Pepe. Pepetoshi Nakamoto, the proponent of meme coins, has stated, according to the statistics of CompareMarketCap, that Pepe was just 1.69x behind Shiba Inu in the market cap. The figures showed Pepe trading at $0.000010 with a valuation of $4.51 billion, compared to Shiba Inu’s $0.000012 price and $7.62 billion market cap. Based on these numbers, analysts said Pepe needed a 69% surge to overtake Shiba Inu and become the second-biggest meme coin. Such a move would place Pepe’s price around $0.000018, narrowing the gap in ranking further. Source: X The challenge for Shiba Inu has been its persistent decline in value over the year. Reports indicated that SHIB has lost 42.7% since January, with additional drops of 9.13% over the past month and 10.96% in the past week. This sustained downturn has created room for rivals like Pepe to threaten its position. Pepe’s Position Amid Market Volatility Pepe has also faced steep losses in recent months, though its year-long performance tells a different story. Data showed the frog-themed token has declined 51.2% year-to-date, including a 15.7% drop in the last 30 days and 13.7% in the past week. Despite these setbacks, Pepe has managed to post an 18.13%…