Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,211 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 25,851 ETH.
PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,211 BTC today, valued at $363 million. Fidelity saw a net outflow of 2,463 BTC, valued at $278 million, and currently holds 204,906 BTC, valued at $2.315 billion. On the same day, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 25,851 ETH, valued at $108 million. Fidelity saw a net outflow of 7,986 ETH, valued at $33.46 million, and currently holds 797,170 ETH, valued at $334 million.
PANews
2025/09/23 21:45
Fitell Corporation secures $100 million in funding to support the launch of its Solana financial strategy
PANews reported on September 23rd that Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL), a global provider of fitness equipment and wellness solutions, announced that it has secured up to $100 million in financing to support the launch of its Solana treasury, marking the first digital asset treasury based on Solana in Australia. Fitell has commenced dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Following the initial launch of the Solana treasury, the company plans to change its name to "Solana Australia Corporation."
PANews
2025/09/23 21:37
Smart Digital, a US-listed company, will establish a crypto asset pool, focusing on investing in BTC and ETH.
PANews reported on September 23 that according to PR Newswire, Nasdaq-listed company Smart Digital Group Limited announced that it will establish a diversified cryptocurrency asset pool, with a strategic focus on investing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum that are stable, transparent and consistent with the company's long-term strategic goals.
PANews
2025/09/23 21:29
A whale that has suffered huge losses several times shorted ASTER again, with the liquidation price at $2.68
PANews reported on September 23 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, as the price of ASTER broke through $2 again, the whale trader who previously "lost $35.84 million on long ETH and then turned to short BTC and lost another $7.5 million" shorted ASTER again. He shorted 1.825 million ASTER at $1.92 10 minutes ago, worth $3.55 million, and the liquidation price was $2.68.
PANews
2025/09/23 21:29
Seedify founder: A SFUND cross-chain bridge was hacked and is under investigation
PANews reported on September 23rd that Meta Alchemist, founder of Web3 incubator and launchpad platform Seedify, announced on the X platform that one of its SFUND cross-chain bridges was recently hacked and is currently under investigation. All relevant contracts have been audited, and the cross-chain bridge contract has been operating stably for over three years. They have contacted Layerzero and will provide updates as the investigation progresses. They will also fully cooperate with law enforcement and cybersecurity teams in tracking down the hacker. Meta Alchemist also urgently called out to @zachxbt, offering a generous reward for help locating the hacker and resolving the situation. The situation is extremely urgent, as hackers are using the cross-chain bridge to mint tokens and transfer funds stolen from the liquidity pool.
PANews
2025/09/23 21:26
Morgan Stanley partners with Zero Hash to offer cryptocurrency trading services to E*Trade clients
PANews reported on September 23rd that Bloomberg News reported that Morgan Stanley is collaborating with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Zero Hash to enable clients of online brokerage E*Trade to trade popular cryptocurrencies starting in the first half of next year. According to Jed Finn, head of wealth management at Morgan Stanley, the company will initially support Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solver. Allowing clients to trade cryptocurrencies directly is only the first phase; the company will also develop a complete wallet solution for clients. This collaboration signals the accelerated development of digital assets by major banks following a significant shift in US regulatory policy.
PANews
2025/09/23 21:16
Central bank could embrace Bitcoin in just five years, Deutsche Bank says
Central banks have long relied on gold as a safe haven, but Bitcoin is starting to make its mark with prices near record highs. Analysts Marion Laboure and Camilla Siazon say the two could co-exist on balance sheets, each playing…
Crypto.news
2025/09/23 21:10
Samsung and Galeon partner on AI ultrasound and Web3 medical records
Tech giant Samsung is stepping into blockchain-powered healthcare with a new partnership with Web3 health tech firm Galeon, aimed at bringing AI-driven ultrasound data into a decentralized medical record system. Samsung has announced a partnership with Galeon to connect its…
Crypto.news
2025/09/23 21:07
CfC St. Moritz Establishes Bitcoin Reserve With Signum Bank
CfC St. Moritz is allocating 25% of its treasury to Bitcoin as global corporate Bitcoin reserves surpass $116 billion. The post CfC St. Moritz Establishes Bitcoin Reserve With Signum Bank appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/23 20:54
Belarusians can now shop with crypto on Russia’s leading e-commerce platform, Wildberries
Belarusians can now shop on Russia’s leading e-commerce platform, Wildberries, using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether. The feature meets legal requirements for such transactions in Belarus, which is updating its regulations in order to facilitate crypto payments for its citizens. Wildberries accepts cryptocurrencies in Belarus Russian online retail giant Wildberries is piloting cryptocurrency payments […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 20:50
