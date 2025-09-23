Seedify founder: A SFUND cross-chain bridge was hacked and is under investigation

PANews reported on September 23rd that Meta Alchemist, founder of Web3 incubator and launchpad platform Seedify, announced on the X platform that one of its SFUND cross-chain bridges was recently hacked and is currently under investigation. All relevant contracts have been audited, and the cross-chain bridge contract has been operating stably for over three years. They have contacted Layerzero and will provide updates as the investigation progresses. They will also fully cooperate with law enforcement and cybersecurity teams in tracking down the hacker. Meta Alchemist also urgently called out to @zachxbt, offering a generous reward for help locating the hacker and resolving the situation. The situation is extremely urgent, as hackers are using the cross-chain bridge to mint tokens and transfer funds stolen from the liquidity pool.