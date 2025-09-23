2025-09-24 Wednesday

3 Coins Under $0.30 That Could Replicate Solana or XRP’s Success

The post 3 Coins Under $0.30 That Could Replicate Solana or XRP’s Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When you think about coins that exploded into global relevance, Solana and XRP are often the first that come to mind. Both started small but grew into giants by focusing on real utility and strong communities. Today, a new generation of tokens priced under $0.30 may be setting up for a similar journey.  Among them, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Hedera (HBAR) stand out. Each offers something different, but Little Pepe’s presale gains of over 120% already show why it could be the superior alternative. At the time of writing, investors in stage 13 can still capture 36.36% projected gains before launch, which is rare in today’s market. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Meme Coin With Real Tech Little Pepe is not just another playful meme coin. It is a project designed on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network focusing on fast and secure transactions with low fees. The presale has drawn massive attention, raising over $25.47 million and selling over 15.7 billion tokens. When writing, the presale is in stage 13 with the token price at $0.0022, after successfully selling out stage 12. The confirmed listing price is $0.0030, which means buyers at this stage can still look forward to around 36.36% in projected gains when the token launches. The growth has not gone unnoticed. Little Pepe has been audited by CertiK, listed on CoinMarketCap, and achieved a Freshcoins trust score above 80. These are critical trust markers, especially where credibility separates thriving projects from those that disappear. Community engagement has been another powerful driver. A $777K giveaway is running, while the Mega Giveaway promises over 15 ETH rewards for top presale buyers between stages 12 and 17. These features could allow it to follow the early success patterns of Solana’s speed and scalability, echoing XRP’s strength in community…
2025/09/23
From Bitcoin to Nexa: Advancing the UTXO Model for Global Enterprise Finance

The post From Bitcoin to Nexa: Advancing the UTXO Model for Global Enterprise Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. Nexa, an innovative UTXO Layer-1, is making a play to become a global leader in enterprise-ready blockchains, targeting mainstream business use cases such as Art, Antiquities and Collectibles tracking and digital image licensing, Real World Assets tokenisation, Decentralised Science and financial payment services and integrations. Developed by the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/from-bitcoin-to-nexa-advancing-the-utxo-model-for-global-enterprise-finance/
2025/09/23
Fold Unveils A Revolutionary Way To Earn Bitcoin

The post Fold Unveils A Revolutionary Way To Earn Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Cashback Credit Card: Fold Unveils A Revolutionary Way To Earn Bitcoin Skip to content Home Crypto News BTC Cashback Credit Card: Fold Unveils a Revolutionary Way to Earn Bitcoin Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-cashback-credit-card-fold/
2025/09/23
Participate in ALL4 Mining BTC and XRP cloud mining contracts and automatically generate $5,000 worth of ETH daily

The post Participate in ALL4 Mining BTC and XRP cloud mining contracts and automatically generate $5,000 worth of ETH daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market continues to expand, offering investors far more options than just buying and holding tokens. Cloud mining is one of the most profitable ways to generate passive income, and ALL4 Mining is setting new records in this area. Whether you prefer Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), or Ethereum (ETH), ALL4 Mining’s diverse contracts offer everyday investors the opportunity to earn consistent returns on a regular basis without having to worry about managing mining equipment. Here we will explain in detail how much money a user can earn daily from ALL4 Mining by reviewing the most popular contracts and making a conclusion about the contracts, which has made thousands of people turn to this platform for a reliable crypto income. Why ALL4 Mining Leads in Daily Returns Many cloud mining providers simply make promises, which aren’t always clear and difficult to verify. However, ALL4 Mining’s published contracts clearly specify the contract amount, duration, daily returns, and total profit. This transparent approach helps investors understand their potential returns. ALL4 Mining’s daily payout system also serves as a differentiator in the market. Rewards are paid out every 24 hours, allowing investors to see a return on their investment within a very short period of time. Furthermore, incentives like XRP cashback rewards, like those offered by ALL4 Mining, provide an immediate boost to returns, something uncommon among most competitors. ALL4 Mining offers a variety of contract options, both long-term and short-term, to meet the needs of different investor levels. Contract Price the term Daily Profit Total income (principal + profit) Capital Return $100 2 days $4 $100+$8=$108 Yes $600 6days $7.38 $600+$44.28=$644.28 Yes $3000 20 days $43.2 $3000+$886=$3864 Yes $10,000 35 days $173 $10,000+$6,055=$16,055 Yes $100,000 50 days $2,300 $100,000+$115,000=$215,000 Yes $450,000 35 days $16,425 $450,000+$574,875=$1,024,875 Yes How Much You Can…
2025/09/23
30K BTC In Realized Losses Over 24 Hours

The post 30K BTC In Realized Losses Over 24 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
2025/09/23
Nvidia-Powered Diligent Robotics Is Optimizing ‘Last-Mile’ Tasks In Healthcare

The post Nvidia-Powered Diligent Robotics Is Optimizing ‘Last-Mile’ Tasks In Healthcare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Moxi works to integrate itself within clinical teams. Diligent Robotics With rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and technology, there are numerous opportunities to improve key aspects of the healthcare value chain, ranging from workflow automation to supply chain optimization and increased patient engagement. Diligent Robotics is working on an often overlooked portion of the healthcare industry: last mile operations. Specifically, the company’s flagship robot, Moxi, is helping medical teams with routine tasks that would otherwise require dedicated human focus and time, such as transporting goods, delivering lab samples, and distributing medical supplies or medications, all while seamlessly integrating itself into existing spaces and workflows. Moxi was built with functionality and ease-of-use as priorities, with a robotic arm to aid with intricate tasks such as navigating elevators and doors, multiple safety sensors and a storage box to provide ample space to carry payloads across physical spaces. Beyond just the physical form, Moxi is powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence, designed to display social intelligence (e.g., the robot will automatically detect a busy elevator and navigate to prevent bumping into others) and continuously learn from its users. Importantly, Diligent is working closely with Nvidia to power its intelligence platform by using state-of-the-art robotics training hardware. Nvidia, perhaps most well known for GPUs and the significant part the company has played in the recent AI boom, is a novel innovator in the robotics space. The company’s Jetson platform for edge AI and robotics enables advanced generative AI solutions to be deployed at scale. David Niewolny, senior director and global head of business development for healthcare at Nvidia, discusses how the world is entering into a new era of robotics and edge computing, enabling massive potential. In the context of Moxi, Niewolny enthusiastically explains that “there is huge opportunity to be able to significantly improve…
2025/09/23
Bitcoin Stands Firm Amid Market Caution

The post Bitcoin Stands Firm Amid Market Caution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin hovers around $113,000, market participants are keenly observing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s anticipated speech and the forthcoming core PCE inflation data set to be announced on September 26. The cryptocurrency market is searching for a decisive direction as it heads into October following recent volatility. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Stands Firm Amid Market Caution Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-stands-firm-amid-market-caution
2025/09/23
A whale spent $1.188 million to buy about 595,000 ASTER tokens

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x8bcd just spent $1.188 million in a single transaction to buy 595,580 ASTER at a price of $1.995.
2025/09/23
Decentralized automated market maker SegaSwap completes seed round of financing, with a valuation of $10 million

PANews reported on September 23 that according to Chainwire, SegaSwap, a decentralized automated market maker built on Solana and Sonic SVM, has completed a seed round of financing led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures, with a valuation of US$10 million. According to reports, SeagSwap is a decentralized protocol designed to support fast transactions, permissionless pool creation and innovative income opportunities.
2025/09/23
Arthur Hayes bought 1,630 AAVE tokens worth $442,000

PANews reported on September 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Arthur Hayes had just bought 1,630 AAVE worth US$442,000.
2025/09/23
