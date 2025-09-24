Digital euro unlikely to launch before 2029, ECB board member says

Introduced in October 2020, Europe’s digital euro may not launch until 2029, according to ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone. The digital euro, the European Union’s long-planned central bank digital currency (CBDC) project, is facing delays, with its launch now expected around mid-2029.The EU’s digital euro could become a reality in 2029, European Central Bank Executive Board member Piero Cipollone said in a Bloomberg Future of Finance event Tuesday in Frankfurt.“The middle of 2029 could be a fair assessment,” he said, adding that the ECB has been actively discussing the project at the level of EU member states.Read more