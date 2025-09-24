2025-09-24 Wednesday

ChainUp Wins Top Crypto Compliance Technology Honor at Thomson Reuters-Presented Awards

ChainUp Wins Top Crypto Compliance Technology Honor at Thomson Reuters-Presented Awards

TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cryptodaily2025/09/24 19:39
Is Shiba Inu At Risk Of Losing Its Second-Largest Meme Coin Position To PEPE And MemeCore?

The war among meme coins for dominance has been rising with more and more contenders popping up over the years. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have maintained their positions as the largest meme coins in the game, the possibility of losing these positions is still very real. Just like Shiba Inu was able to briefly […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 19:30
Best Altcoins to Invest in This Week as Ethereum (ETH) Gains Momentum

Ethereum (ETH) is again back in the limelight with institutional usage and network adoption driving inexorable momentum, becoming one of the leading smart contract platforms. With ETH contributing stability and established market resilience, newer coins are on the rise for guaranteeing disproportionate returns.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is among such coins. The […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 19:20
UXLINK hack update: Hacker moves stolen funds, sells $6.8m ETH

The attacker responsible for the UXLINK hack is still shuffling their loot, recently dumping millions in assets in a bid to convert the proceeds of the hack. The UXLINK hack has entered a new chapter as the attacker continues to…
Crypto.news2025/09/24 19:15
Cardano & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets You Should Hold Today

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) continues to trend as a top PayFi altcoin. The project has sold over 669 million tokens at […] The post Cardano & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets You Should Hold Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 18:50
GBC Mining: The Leading Cloud Mining Platform in 2025

Cloud mining has become a revolutionary solution for anyone looking to profit from cryptocurrency mining without purchasing expensive hardware. GBC Mining offers professional cloud mining services with guaranteed daily profits and transparent operating conditions.Unlike traditional mining, cloud mining allows investors to earn stable income without technical knowledge, large initial investments, or electricity concerns. GBC Mining [...] The post GBC Mining: The Leading Cloud Mining Platform in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 18:48
Unlocking A Revolutionary Cross-Chain Future

The post Unlocking A Revolutionary Cross-Chain Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uniswap Compact V1: Unlocking A Revolutionary Cross-Chain Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Uniswap Compact V1: Unlocking a Revolutionary Cross-Chain Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uniswap-compact-v1-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 18:47
Novogratz Says US Crypto Laws Could Trigger a Cycle-Breaking Surge

Mike Novogratz said new US crypto legislation could invite fresh participation and disrupt the four-year cycle. He pointed to the GENIUS Act on stablecoins and the CLARITY Act on market structure in remarks on Bloomberg. US Crypto Legislation: GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act Set the Stage Mike Novogratz, the Galaxy Digital chief executive, tied the […] The post Novogratz Says US Crypto Laws Could Trigger a Cycle-Breaking Surge appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/24 18:44
Blockchain Analytics Firm Elliptic Secures HSBC Investment, Now Backed by Four Megabanks

Elliptic, a prominent provider of blockchain analytics tools, has secured investment from HSBC, marking its entry into an exclusive club.
Coinstats2025/09/24 18:43
Digital euro unlikely to launch before 2029, ECB board member says

Introduced in October 2020, Europe’s digital euro may not launch until 2029, according to ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone. The digital euro, the European Union’s long-planned central bank digital currency (CBDC) project, is facing delays, with its launch now expected around mid-2029.The EU’s digital euro could become a reality in 2029, European Central Bank Executive Board member Piero Cipollone said in a Bloomberg Future of Finance event Tuesday in Frankfurt.“The middle of 2029 could be a fair assessment,” he said, adding that the ECB has been actively discussing the project at the level of EU member states.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/24 18:34
