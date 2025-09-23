JPMorgan CEO doubts more Fed rate cuts ahead

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said on Monday he doesn't see the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates further unless inflation drops. The tech executive also revealed that he isn't concerned about stablecoins threatening the banking sector. Dimon spoke at CNBC's TV18 and stated that if inflation persists, it's going to be hard for the Fed to cut rates further. He also argued that inflation remained stagnant at 3%, adding that he could give arguments for why it will go up and not down. JPMorgan's CEO also hopes for decent economic growth and a rate cut instead of the central bank cutting rates due to a recession. Fed expects two more rate cuts in 2025 JPMorgan's Dimon expectation has drifted away from the rest of the market's expectation of multiple rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets expect up to two rate cuts over the remaining 3 months of the year. The central bank cut rates by a quarter basis point on Wednesday for the first time this year. Data reveals that markets expect another 25 bps cut during the Fed's meeting in late October and another in early December. The Fed also projects roughly two more cuts to come before the end of the year, with another possibly in 2026. Cuts have historically been a boon for crypto markets, since cheaper borrowing allows investors to bet on riskier assets. Last week's rate cut led the Bitcoin price to rise to over $117,500 for the first time in over a month. According to the latest U.S. inflation data released on September 11, U.S. inflation surged by 0.4% in August. Inflation also increased by 2.9% over the last 12 months, above the central bank's target inflation of 2%. Cryptopolitan previously reported that the Fed's Alberto Musalem, president of the Bank…