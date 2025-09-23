Diamondbacks Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo Quietly Having Exceptional Year
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Though they remain on the outskirts of the NL wild card race, 2025 clearly hasn't worked out as planned for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Their pitching staff has been decimated by injuries, potentially wasting incredible seasons from Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and perhaps most of all, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. Some eyebrows were raised when Perdomo signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season. That deal seems destined to be an incredible bargain from the Diamondbacks' perspective. From the first time I ever watched him play, Perdomo struck me as one of "those" guys – nothing flashy, especially on the offensive side of the game, but he just exudes advanced knowledge of the game. He grinds out quality at bats, and is always in the right position and thinking a play or two ahead on defense or on the bases. Each season I prepare a list of top minor league position player prospects, based solely on offensive production relative to league and level, adjusted for age. Perdomo made my list twice, peaking at #70 in 2019. That's a pretty strong peak ranking for a shortstop, as my list doesn't adjust for position. I recently published my monthly update of the NL MVP race, and Perdomo narrowly failed to crack my Top Ten, finishing 11th. He just might be on my year-end ballot. Now one might say, Perdomo doesn't impact the baseball significantly, and my rankings rely heavily on batted ball authority, so how the heck does Perdomo fare so well? Well, there are a few reasons. Most years, there typically will be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 22:39