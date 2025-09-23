2025-09-24 Wednesday

JPMorgan CEO doubts more Fed rate cuts ahead

JPMorgan CEO doubts more Fed rate cuts ahead

The post JPMorgan CEO doubts more Fed rate cuts ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said on Monday he doesn’t see the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates further unless inflation drops. The tech executive also revealed that he isn’t concerned about stablecoins threatening the banking sector. Dimon spoke at CNBC’s TV18 and stated that if inflation persists, it’s going to be hard for the Fed to cut rates further. He also argued that inflation remained stagnant at 3%, adding that he could give arguments for why it will go up and not down. JPMorgan’s CEO also hopes for decent economic growth and a rate cut instead of the central bank cutting rates due to a recession. Fed expects two more rate cuts in 2025 JPMorgan’s Dimon expectation has drifted away from the rest of the market’s expectation of multiple rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets expect up to two rate cuts over the remaining 3 months of the year.  The central bank cut rates by a quarter basis point on Wednesday for the first time this year. Data reveals that markets expect another 25 bps cut during the Fed’s meeting in late October and another in early December. The Fed also projects roughly two more cuts to come before the end of the year, with another possibly in 2026.  Cuts have historically been a boon for crypto markets, since cheaper borrowing allows investors to bet on riskier assets. Last week’s rate cut led the Bitcoin price to rise to over $117,500 for the first time in over a month. According to the latest U.S. inflation data released on September 11, U.S. inflation surged by 0.4% in August. Inflation also increased by 2.9% over the last 12 months, above the central bank’s target inflation of 2%. Cryptopolitan previously reported that the Fed’s Alberto Musalem, president of the Bank…
Diamondbacks Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo Quietly Having Exceptional Year

Diamondbacks Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo Quietly Having Exceptional Year

The post Diamondbacks Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo Quietly Having Exceptional Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Though they remain on the outskirts of the NL wild card race, 2025 clearly hasn’t worked out as planned for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Their pitching staff has been decimated by injuries, potentially wasting incredible seasons from Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and perhaps most of all, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. Some eyebrows were raised when Perdomo signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season. That deal seems destined to be an incredible bargain from the Diamondbacks’ perspective. From the first time I ever watched him play, Perdomo struck me as one of “those” guys – nothing flashy, especially on the offensive side of the game, but he just exudes advanced knowledge of the game. He grinds out quality at bats, and is always in the right position and thinking a play or two ahead on defense or on the bases. Each season I prepare a list of top minor league position player prospects, based solely on offensive production relative to league and level, adjusted for age. Perdomo made my list twice, peaking at #70 in 2019. That’s a pretty strong peak ranking for a shortstop, as my list doesn’t adjust for position. I recently published my monthly update of the NL MVP race, and Perdomo narrowly failed to crack my Top Ten, finishing 11th. He just might be on my year-end ballot. Now one might say, Perdomo doesn’t impact the baseball significantly, and my rankings rely heavily on batted ball authority, so how the heck does Perdomo fare so well? Well, there are a few reasons. Most years, there typically will be…
Tether Vows to Comply With GENIUS Act for Both USDT and USAT

Tether Vows to Comply With GENIUS Act for Both USDT and USAT

The post Tether Vows to Comply With GENIUS Act for Both USDT and USAT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer by market share, has announced that it will align with the US stablecoin regulation known as the GENIUS Act. The new regulatory framework will apply to both of Tether’s stablecoin offerings: the widely used USDT and its newer, US.-asset-backed counterpart, USAT. USDT to Comply with GENIUS Act Bo Hines, Tether’s US Operations Lead, confirmed the move during a press conference held Tuesday at the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2025) in Seoul. Sponsored Sponsored “I believe that both USDT and USAT will meet the same compliance standards outlined in the GENIUS Act,” Hines said at the conference. BeInCrypto was present at the event, where Hines suggested that compliance with the GENIUS Act positions Tether to work more closely with US financial institutions and regulators going forward. Tether recently launched a new stablecoin brand, USAT, separate from its well-known USDT. The company stated that it launched USAT in response to the US government’s enactment of the GENIUS Act. This is a comprehensive stablecoin regulation. Following the launch, Tether appointed Hines, a former Executive Director of the White House’s Digital Asset Advisory Committee, to lead its US operations. This has led to speculation that USAT is intended for US use, while USDT will remain for the rest of the world. USDT has previously faced regulatory challenges in various countries. For instance, it was effectively expelled from Europe after the MiCA law took effect. Bo Hines Speaking at the KBW2025 Event. Source: Factblock However, Tether rejects this speculation. Hines predicted that USDT will also comply with the GENIUS Act, citing the law’s reciprocity clause. He stated, “We expect the US to apply reciprocity to Tether International.” Article 18 of the GENIUS Act includes a reciprocity clause, which allows stablecoin issuers from countries with regulatory frameworks similar to the US…
WisdomTree Wants Them All in One ETF

WisdomTree Wants Them All in One ETF

The post WisdomTree Wants Them All in One ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 23 September 2025 | 16:17 The race to package digital assets for mainstream investors is heating up, and WisdomTree is making its move. The asset manager has quietly registered a new product in Delaware that will mirror the CoinDesk 20 Index, a benchmark tracking the largest cryptocurrencies by market relevance. The filing comes just after the SEC approved new rules designed to streamline crypto fund listings, cutting red tape and allowing exchanges to get products live in as little as 75 days. Analysts believe the change could unleash a wave of new filings, with Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas calling it one of the most important regulatory shifts for crypto ETFs to date. WisdomTree’s planned fund is expected to hold a wide mix of assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving exposure to XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Sui, Hedera, and others. The approach offers investors diversification while also testing whether Wall Street is ready to embrace altcoins as part of standard portfolio construction. But there are still limits on how far issuers can go. While a handful of spot Bitcoin ETFs have already proven massively successful, the SEC has not yet approved a spot ETF directly tied to altcoins under the Securities Act of 1933. Recent debuts from REX-Osprey and Tuttle—covering XRP and Dogecoin under the 1940 Act—show there’s appetite, but they also highlight the complicated regulatory patchwork facing issuers. By moving early, WisdomTree could position itself ahead of competitors as investor demand shifts toward diversified crypto exposure. If approved, its CoinDesk 20 Fund would mark another step in bringing digital assets firmly into the realm of traditional finance. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always…
Long-Awaited NikeSKIMS Launches To Reignite Nike’s Women’s Business

Long-Awaited NikeSKIMS Launches To Reignite Nike's Women's Business

The post Long-Awaited NikeSKIMS Launches To Reignite Nike’s Women’s Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline After delays due to product issues in its scheduled May release, the first NikeSKIMS activewear collections – the strategic partnership between the sportswear giant and Kim Kardashian’s $4 billion disruptive shapewear venture – will launch on both companies’ websites and in select Nike and SKIMS stores this Friday, September 26. Serena Williams for NikeSKIMS Courtesy of Nike Key Facts NikeSKIMS’ first outing will include three core activewear collections, along with four seasonal collections, all designed to support women with high-performance fabrication expected from Nike and the body-conscious styling SKIMS is known for. The introductory offering features 58 items in neutral colorways that can be combined into more than 10,000 different looks suited for an intense gym workout or a coffee run. An all-star cast of 50 elite female athletes star in the “Bodies at Work” release video, including Jordan Chiles, Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, Chloe Kim, Nelly Korda, Sha’Carri Richardson, Madisen Skinner and Serena Williams, as well as Kardashian and members of UCLA and USC women’s teams. Prices will range from $38 for a bra to $128 for footed leggings, with the sweet spot for the collection in the $50 to $70 range, about even or slightly below the list price of premium activewear brands such as Lululemon and Alo Yoga. Crucial Quote “NikeSKIMS is more than a collaboration – It’s a new brand redefining activewear. With this launch, we are establishing a platform to grow NikeSKIMS, reach consumers worldwide and set a new benchmark for how activewear is experienced across retail, digital and cultural touch points,” said Jens Grede, SKIMS’ co-founder and CEO, in a statement. Key Background Nike has a lot riding on the success of the SKIMS-style meets Nike-function launch of NikeSKIMS. Nike brand revenues dropped 9% to $44.7 billion in fiscal year ended May 31…
UXLINK Hacker Loses $48M to Phishing Scam

UXLINK Hacker Loses $48M to Phishing Scam

The post UXLINK Hacker Loses $48M to Phishing Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes UXLINK’s multi-signature wallet hacked, millions in tokens stolen. The original hacker lost $48 million to a separate phishing attack. UXLINK price plunges over 75%, now trading near $0.08. AI-powered Web3 platform UXLINK recently suffered a major security breach on September 22. Initially, a malicious actor compromised UXLINK’s multi-signature wallet and began unauthorized minting of UXLINK tokens, a move that violates the project’s whitepaper. According to LookOnChain, the hacker minted 2 billion UXLINK and obtained about 490 million tokens. They transferred large sums to decentralized exchanges to secure roughly 6,732 ETH (about $28.1 million). UXLINK was hacked! The hacker received 490M $UXLINK and also minted 2B $UXLINK. The hacker has sold a massive $UXLINK on DEXes through six wallets, obtaining 6,732 $ETH ($28.1M). He also sold a large amount of $UXLINK on CEXes. Address:… pic.twitter.com/i2XFO7u4ZU — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 23, 2025 The platform quickly engaged law enforcement, blockchain security firms, and major exchanges to freeze suspicious deposits and track the stolen funds. A large portion of those assets has already been frozen as investigations continue. Phishing Attack Drains the Attacker Ironically, the very hacker who drained UXLINK’s wallet became a phishing scam victim themselves. On-chain data revealed that about 542 million UXLINK tokens, worth around $48 million, were siphoned from the exploiter’s wallet. Interestingly, the hacker who attacked $UXLINK was targeted by a phishing attack and lost 542M $UXLINK($48M).https://t.co/Cp9QNHPE8Xhttps://t.co/M8tbPYAdiq pic.twitter.com/PxadIIfkDi — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 23, 2025 Scam Sniffer reported that the hacker signed a malicious “increaseAllowance” contract tied to a phishing scam. This allowed another group of attackers, believed to be linked to the Inferno Drainer network, to drain the stolen funds. 🚨 ~41 minutes ago, the UXLINK exploiter address appears to have signed a malicious `increaseAllowance` approval to a phishing contract,resulting in ~542M UXLINK being moved to phishing…
Ex-FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Still at the Center of Court Case

Ex-FTX Exec's Plea Deal Still at the Center of Court Case

The post Ex-FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Still at the Center of Court Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nearly three years after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, courtroom battles tied to its executives and their associates are still unfolding. This week, Michelle Bond, spouse of former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame, will return to court for an evidentiary hearing in her criminal case. In a Sunday filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Bond’s legal team requested that a federal judge allow her to testify despite prosecutors’ objections. Prosecutors had argued Friday that it was unlikely Bond could offer testimony relevant to Salame’s plea agreement involving allegations of campaign finance fraud. He’s currently serving time in prison for charges related to his role in the company’s downfall. Salame’s plea deal sits at the heart of Bond’s case over alleged campaign finance violations. Prosecutors alleged that Salame ordered $400,000 in funds tied to FTX sent to her campaign. Bond was charged with conspiracy to cause unlawful campaign contributions, causing and accepting excessive campaign contributions, causing and receiving an unlawful corporate contribution, and causing and receiving a conduit contribution in August 2024. She pleaded not guilty to all charges. “The government has no grounds to pre-emptively bar Ms. Bond from testifying because her testimony is neither redundant nor irrelevant,” said her attorneys. “Ms. Bond’s and her husband’s state of mind in entering into the plea agreement are directly relevant to the issues before the Court […]” Sunday filing by Michelle Bond’s lawyers. Source: Courtlistener As one of five defendants included in the indictment of former FTX and Alameda Research executives, Salame pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and defraud the Federal Election Commission and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, where he reported in October 2024.  After Salame’s guilty plea,…
Single-family rent growth is starting to show new weakness

Single-family rent growth is starting to show new weakness

The post Single-family rent growth is starting to show new weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “For Rent” sign in front of a building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. After strengthening in the first half of this year, single-family home rents began to slow in July. This could be a sign that as the consumer struggles, landlords are going to have to move to meet them.  Single-family rent prices in July increased 2.3% from the same month last year, which is slower than the 3.1% average increase a year ago, according to the latest data from Cotality. Rent growth has now fallen below the lower end of the 10-year average range of pre-pandemic growth.  “After a strong start to the year, single-family rent growth is clearly losing steam,” said Molly Boesel, senior principal economist at Cotality. “In July, we broadly saw weakening in annual single-family rent growth across metro areas and price tiers.” Rent growth was just 0.2% higher in July compared with June, which is far below the historical July average monthly growth of 0.7%. That is a notable shift from monthly gains that had been stronger than usual earlier this year.  Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. “Even markets like Los Angeles, which had been buoyed by post-wildfire demand, are now cooling off. Chicago stands out as…
Ripple to unlock 1 billion XRP on October 1; Here’s what’s next

Ripple to unlock 1 billion XRP on October 1; Here's what's next

The post Ripple to unlock 1 billion XRP on October 1; Here’s what’s next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s monthly escrow schedule is set to release 1 billion XRP on October 1, continuing the company’s long-running mechanism to manage the token’s circulating supply. The 1 billion XRP unlock, part of an escrow system established in 2017, often draws attention given its scale relative to the total 100 billion supply.  While the smart contract releases tokens on the first day of each month, Ripple typically sells only a fraction for operations and relocks the rest. The event can influence short-term liquidity and price, as sell-offs add market pressure and traders often position around unlocks. However, Ripple’s practice of returning large portions to escrow usually softens the actual supply impact. It’s worth noting that this year, Ripple’s escrow activity has shown irregularities such as delayed or split tranches. However, the blockchain firm clarified that the schedule remains intact, with delays stemming from transaction submission mechanics rather than contract changes. Notably, October’s unlocks are of interest considering it coincides with regulatory and institutional developments, including the potential approval of a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) later in the month.  If demand strengthens, the release may have little effect; if sentiment stays weak, added supply could weigh on prices. Key signals to watch will be how much XRP is sold versus re-escrowed and whether tokens reach exchanges. Historically, large portions have been returned, easing market impact. XRP price analysis The timing also comes as XRP struggles to reclaim the $3 resistance zone. As of press time, the token was trading at $2.87, up about 1.6% in the past 24 hours but down 5.5% on the week. XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Notably, XRP is sitting just below its 50-day SMA of $3.01 but remains comfortably above the 200-day SMA of $2.56. This positioning suggests the asset is still in a broader…
Fred VanVleet’s ACL Tear Leaves The Houston Rockets With No Easy Fixes

Fred VanVleet's ACL Tear Leaves The Houston Rockets With No Easy Fixes

The post Fred VanVleet’s ACL Tear Leaves The Houston Rockets With No Easy Fixes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLEVELAND, OHIO – JANUARY 25: Amen Thompson #1 and Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets listen to head coach Ime Udoka during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 25, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Rockets defeated the Cavaliers 135-131. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025-26 NBA season hasn’t even tipped off yet, but the Houston Rockets have already suffered a devastating blow. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday that starting point guard Fred VanVleet tore his ACL and could miss the entire season. VanVleet led the Rockets with 5.6 assists per game last season, was third on the team in points (14.1) and was second in made three-pointers (2.7), trailing only the now-departed Jalen Green. The Rockets have other playmaking options, including starting center Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson and offseason addition Kevin Durant, but they’re going to miss VanVleet’s steady two-way play. The Rockets’ best healthy point guard is now Aaron Holiday, a 28-year-old journeyman with only 66 career starts in his seven NBA seasons. In other words, VanVleet’s injury will force head coach Ime Udoka to get creative. Thompson, Şengün and Durant are locks for the Rockets’ starting lineup. Jabari Smith Jr. figures to be the starting 4 after he signed a five-year, $122 million extension this summer, although Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith will be gunning for that spot as well. The Rockets could go big and start two of Smith, Eason and Finney-Smith alongside Thompson, Şengün and Durant, or they could start 2024 No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard, who played sparingly as a rookie, next to…
