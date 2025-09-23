2025-09-24 Wednesday

XRP Price Prediction 2025: Could Ripple Reach $10 as This Small-Cap Token Eyes Cardano’s Top 10 Spot?

XRP Price Prediction 2025: Could Ripple Reach $10 as This Small-Cap Token Eyes Cardano’s Top 10 Spot?

The post XRP Price Prediction 2025: Could Ripple Reach $10 as This Small-Cap Token Eyes Cardano’s Top 10 Spot? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News While many investors debate the latest XRP price prediction models, a new Layer 2 project is generating significant buzz with a high-energy presale. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is an Ethereum-based token that fuses meme culture with powerful blockchain utility, offering a stark contrast to the slower growth trajectories of established giants.  As traders weigh their options …
CoinPedia2025/09/23 22:45
US Rejects Golden Share in TikTok Deal, Board to Stay Private

US Rejects Golden Share in TikTok Deal, Board to Stay Private

TLDRs; The U.S. will not take equity or a golden share in TikTok’s American operations under the new deal. A majority-American board will govern TikTok US, with ByteDance keeping less than a 20% minority stake. Oracle will monitor TikTok’s algorithm and data flows to safeguard U.S. national security concerns. Trump extended TikTok’s divest-or-ban deadline by [...] The post US Rejects Golden Share in TikTok Deal, Board to Stay Private appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 22:42
Global Crypto Adoption Accelerates as HashJ Investors Capture $30,000 Daily Across BTC, ETH, and XRP

Global Crypto Adoption Accelerates as HashJ Investors Capture $30,000 Daily Across BTC, ETH, and XRP

Hashj redefines crypto investing with safe, transparent contracts delivering steady daily returns on BTC, ETH, and XRP. Sign up now and claim your $118 bonus.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 22:36
Will ETH Price Crash to $500?

Will ETH Price Crash to $500?

Ethereum is slipping again, with Fed uncertainty adding fuel to the selloff.
Crypto Ticker2025/09/23 22:35
RI Mining Launches New Cloud Mining Program: Easily Mine BTC and DOGE, with a Chance to Win an iPhone 17 Pro

RI Mining Launches New Cloud Mining Program: Easily Mine BTC and DOGE, with a Chance to Win an iPhone 17 Pro

RI Mining launches upgraded BTC and DOGE cloud mining. Start from $100, earn daily passive income, enjoy eco-friendly power, and join the iPhone 17 Pro raffle.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 22:30
UNI Holders Slam Lack of Rev Share as Uniswap Sees Record Volumes

UNI Holders Slam Lack of Rev Share as Uniswap Sees Record Volumes

The post UNI Holders Slam Lack of Rev Share as Uniswap Sees Record Volumes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uniswap is nearing $1 trillion in annual trading volume, but UNI token holders are still watching from the sidelines. Uniswap, the second-largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume, is nearing $1 trillion in yearly volumes, but holders of the platform’s token say that the success is not being shared with them. UNI holders took to X this week to call out that Uniswap’s soaring metrics have not provided them with payouts, revenue share, or some other structural benefits. The uproar on X started after Uniswap founder Hayden Adams published a post on Sunday, Sept. 21, boasting about the platform’s metrics and saying “Always funny to see people bear post Uniswap,” adding further that the protocol’s volumes “are at all time high” exceeding $1 trillion per year for the first time. Top DEXs by trading volume. Source: Token Terminal Data from Token Terminal shows that Uniswap is nearing the $1 trillion mark for yearly volume, next only to PancakeSwap, which has already surpassed $1.1 trillion in the past year. Adams’ post sparked an immediate reaction in the crypto community, which wasn’t pleased with how things are unfolding for UNI holders. Arca chief investment officer Jeff Dorman fired back at the Uniswap founder, saying in an X post that UNI has become a “complete nonsense token in today’s market & changing regulatory environment.” “Everything you and your VCs stand for is irrelevant. Turn on revenues & buybacks, or don’t bother having a token,” Dorman added in the X post. Crypto investor Mike Dudas also responded to Adams’ post yesterday, saying “reasonable to ask why there is no value accrual to the UNI token 5 years post-TGE[.] nearly every other major defi primitive has figured this out by now[.]” As of press time, Uniswap (UNI) is trading at $8.13, down 81.7% from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 22:26
SegaSwap closes seed round at $10M valuation led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures

SegaSwap closes seed round at $10M valuation led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures

The post SegaSwap closes seed round at $10M valuation led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SegaSwap closed a $10 million seed round led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures. Funds will enhance liquidity, introduce new features, and support the launch of SegaSOL on Solana. SegaSwap, a decentralized automated market maker operating on Solana and Sonic SVM, has completed a seed round valuing the project at $10 million, led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures. The fresh capital will be used to expand liquidity on Sonic SVM, roll out new pool types, enhance analytics for traders, grow liquidity providers’ incentives, and build tooling for asset launch teams. The protocol recently launched SegaSOL, a liquid-staked SOL that maintains staking yield while enabling the same capital to be used in swaps, liquidity pools, and farms on the Solana mainnet. SegaSwap plans to implement a two-tier pool structure on Sonic SVM, featuring Main Pools for established assets and Attention Pools for newer, higher-volatility assets. Pool advancement from Attention to Main status will be determined by a public leaderboard tracking trading volume and TVL. “SegaSwap is built for permissionless markets on Sonic SVM, with straightforward swaps and incentives aligned to real participation,” the SegaSwap team said. “This round lets us ship deeper routing, clearer analytics, and programmatic rewards that reflect where users actually trade and provide liquidity.” “We see SegaSwap complementing Sonic SVM’s focus on high-throughput consumer apps by routing attention and liquidity where it’s earned,” said Chris Zhu, CEO of Sonic SVM, noting that SegaSwap’s structure and SegaSOL allow builders to establish markets without leaning on short-term incentives. The team also plans to use the funding to accelerate the development of deeper routing, broaden the use cases of SegaSOL, sustain LP incentives, and streamline pool creation. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/segaswap-seed-funding-sonic-svm/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 21:59
Cardano Price Pumps Above $0.83: What’s Behind the Sudden Move & Which Is the Next Crypto to Explode?

Cardano Price Pumps Above $0.83: What’s Behind the Sudden Move & Which Is the Next Crypto to Explode?

Cardano is surprising markets today after jumping past $0.83, a sudden 4% leap within an hour that reignited trader interest. Crypto charts are showing that this push from $0.80 to $0.835 is sparking debates about whether ADA is regaining momentum or simply staging a short-term rally.  The spike has also renewed questions about what crypto [...] The post Cardano Price Pumps Above $0.83: What’s Behind the Sudden Move & Which Is the Next Crypto to Explode? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/23 21:50
Revolutionary SEC Crypto Sandbox to Fast-Track Product Launches

Revolutionary SEC Crypto Sandbox to Fast-Track Product Launches

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary SEC Crypto Sandbox to Fast-Track Product Launches The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation! The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to launch a groundbreaking initiative this year: a regulatory sandbox program. This move could significantly reshape how new crypto products and services reach the market, offering a streamlined path for innovation. The introduction of the SEC crypto sandbox marks a pivotal moment for digital asset development in the United States. What Exactly is the SEC Crypto Sandbox? A regulatory sandbox is essentially a controlled environment where businesses can test innovative products, services, or business models without immediately facing the full brunt of existing regulations. The SEC’s version is designed specifically for cryptocurrency firms. Bloomberg reported that this program aims to help these companies introduce new offerings more quickly. It’s a strategic move to foster innovation while maintaining a degree of oversight. The goal is to allow experimentation in a supervised setting, reducing the regulatory uncertainty that often hinders growth in the crypto space. This structure provides a crucial bridge between cutting-edge technology and established legal frameworks. Why is the SEC Launching This Initiative Now? SEC Chairman Paul Atkins highlighted the core philosophy behind this new program. He emphasized the need for companies to bring new technologies and products to market rapidly. However, he also stressed the importance of avoiding conflicts with existing regulations or overly burdensome requirements. The commission’s support for crypto firms launching new offerings on a stable foundation is clear. This approach recognizes the potential of crypto innovation while ensuring a responsible growth trajectory. The SEC crypto sandbox is seen as a tool to achieve this delicate balance. This initiative reflects a growing understanding within regulatory bodies that traditional frameworks may not always fit the fast-paced nature of blockchain and crypto. Therefore, a flexible approach is necessary to prevent the US from falling behind in global innovation. Major Benefits for Crypto Innovators: Unlocking Growth The introduction of the SEC crypto sandbox offers several compelling advantages for cryptocurrency firms. These benefits could significantly accelerate the pace of development and market entry for innovative projects. Faster Time to Market: Companies can test and refine products without lengthy pre-approval processes. This speeds up the launch cycle considerably. Reduced Regulatory Friction: Firms gain direct access to regulators, allowing for real-time feedback and clarification on compliance issues. Cost Efficiency: The sandbox environment can help identify potential regulatory hurdles early, saving significant legal and compliance costs down the line. Enhanced Innovation: By providing a safer space for experimentation, the sandbox encourages more daring and novel crypto solutions. Ultimately, the SEC crypto sandbox aims to cultivate an environment where groundbreaking ideas can flourish without being stifled by regulatory ambiguity. Navigating the Regulatory Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities While the prospect of an SEC crypto sandbox is exciting, its success hinges on careful implementation. There are inherent challenges in balancing innovation with essential investor protection and market integrity. One key challenge will be defining clear entry and exit criteria for the sandbox. How will the SEC select participants? What are the parameters for successful graduation from the program? Transparency in these areas will be crucial. Moreover, ensuring that the sandbox doesn’t become a loophole for non-compliant activities will be paramount. The SEC must maintain robust oversight to prevent misuse. This is an opportunity for the SEC to demonstrate its adaptability and commitment to fostering responsible innovation in the digital asset space. A Global Trend: How the US Compares The US is not alone in exploring regulatory sandboxes for fintech and crypto. Countries like the UK, Singapore, and Australia have already implemented similar programs, with varying degrees of success. These global examples offer valuable lessons. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) sandbox, for instance, has been operational for years, supporting numerous fintech firms. The insights gained from these international models can inform the design and operation of the SEC crypto sandbox, helping it avoid common pitfalls and maximize its effectiveness. This global context underscores the growing recognition among regulators worldwide that traditional approaches need updating to keep pace with technological advancements. A Bright Future for Crypto Innovation? The SEC’s plan to introduce a regulatory sandbox is a significant and positive development for the cryptocurrency industry. It signals a more pragmatic and forward-thinking approach to digital asset regulation in the US. By providing a structured pathway for new products, the SEC crypto sandbox has the potential to unlock a new wave of innovation, benefiting both firms and consumers. This initiative could help solidify the US as a leader in crypto innovation, fostering a stable yet dynamic environment for growth. The coming year will reveal the full impact of this exciting regulatory evolution. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main purpose of the SEC crypto sandbox? A1: The primary purpose is to help cryptocurrency firms launch new products and services more quickly by providing a controlled environment for testing, thereby reducing regulatory conflicts and burdens. Q2: Who will benefit most from this program? A2: Cryptocurrency firms, especially startups and innovators, stand to benefit most by gaining a faster, clearer path to market for their new technologies and services. Q3: How does a regulatory sandbox work? A3: It allows companies to test innovative offerings with real customers under specific conditions and time limits, with reduced regulatory requirements, while being closely monitored by the regulator. Q4: Will the SEC crypto sandbox protect investors? A4: Yes, while fostering innovation, the sandbox is designed to operate under SEC oversight, which inherently includes investor protection mechanisms and risk mitigation strategies. Q5: Are other countries using similar regulatory sandboxes? A5: Absolutely. Countries like the UK, Singapore, and Australia have already implemented similar regulatory sandbox programs for fintech and crypto innovations. We hope this article shed light on the exciting developments surrounding the SEC’s new initiative. Share your thoughts on how the SEC crypto sandbox might impact the future of digital assets! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary SEC Crypto Sandbox to Fast-Track Product Launches first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:45
Federal Reserve Cuts Rates Amid Labor Concerns

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates Amid Labor Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-cuts-rates-labor-inflation/
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:42
