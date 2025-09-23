2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Amazon ($AMZN) Stock: Faces FTC Trial Over Prime Practices

Amazon ($AMZN) Stock: Faces FTC Trial Over Prime Practices

TLDR Amazon (AMZN) closed at $227.63 on September 22, 2025, ahead of its FTC Prime membership trial. The FTC alleges Amazon tricked millions into enrolling in Prime and made cancellations too difficult. Amazon denies wrongdoing, saying Prime’s terms are clear and customer-first. Judge Chun already ruled Amazon violated a consumer protection law before trial. AMZN [...] The post Amazon ($AMZN) Stock: Faces FTC Trial Over Prime Practices appeared first on CoinCentral.
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0165+0.97%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/23 22:30
Del
LayerZero Foundation Announces Buyback of 50 Million ZRO Tokens

LayerZero Foundation Announces Buyback of 50 Million ZRO Tokens

TLDR LayerZero Foundation repurchases 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors to reduce supply. ZRO launched in June 2024 with a $3B valuation, with 8.5% of tokens distributed via airdrop. LayerZero connects over 50 blockchains and has facilitated 100 million cross-chain messages. The buyback reflects LayerZero’s long-term confidence and commitment to its token’s growth. LayerZero [...] The post LayerZero Foundation Announces Buyback of 50 Million ZRO Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24812+3.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01222+0.82%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-0.64%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/23 22:22
Del
Fed officials' differences deepen: Bowman says to accelerate rate cuts, Goolsbee urges caution

Fed officials' differences deepen: Bowman says to accelerate rate cuts, Goolsbee urges caution

PANews reported on September 23 that according to Jinshi, the differences among Federal Reserve officials on whether to cut interest rates have intensified. Trump official Bowman is worried that the Fed may have been lagging behind in its actions and said that if employment deteriorates, more aggressive interest rate cuts will be needed; Goolsbee said that inflation has exceeded the target and is showing an upward trend, so radical easing is not appropriate. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision, Bowman, said the Fed may have lagged in supporting the labor market. If demand weakens and businesses begin laying off workers, the Fed may need to accelerate its rate cuts. On the same day, Chicago Fed President Goolsbee said the Fed should be cautious about further rate cuts given that inflation is above target and trending upward. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak later on Tuesday. On Monday, several officials said they remained cautious about further rate cuts given inflation remains nearly 1 percentage point above target, while Milan said he would be aggressive in cutting rates given that the Trump administration's policies are changing demographics, trade and inflation dynamics.
1
1$0.013804-3.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.7+0.26%
Vice
VICE$0.03543-2.12%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 22:12
Del
Struggling to Hit $5,000? This Crypto Trading Hack Could Change That

Struggling to Hit $5,000? This Crypto Trading Hack Could Change That

Image Breaking the $5,000 mark in your trading account is more than a number — it’s a psychological breakthrough. For many crypto traders, $5K represents the first real taste of financial independence. It’s not life-changing wealth, but it is proof that your strategy works, that your discipline holds under pressure, and that you can build capital from your own skill rather than sheer&nbsp;luck. This article isn’t about chasing 100x meme coins or betting your rent on high-leverage trades. It’s about a repeatable “hack”: a disciplined method of compounding small, consistent wins while protecting your capital. Below, every section is unpacked in depth so you can follow it as a blueprint. 1. Understanding the Real Roadblock: It’s Not the&nbsp;Market Most traders blame volatility, exchange manipulation, or “whales” for stagnant account growth. But your greatest challenge is internal. Mindset Traps in&nbsp;Detail Impatience: Markets often move in bursts, followed by dull sideways stretches. Impatient traders enter during low-probability times just to “do something,” eroding capital with small&nbsp;losses. FOMO: Seeing a coin pump 20% in an hour triggers panic buying at the top. Without a plan, you’re the exit liquidity. Revenge Trading: After a loss, many double position size to “win it back,” breaking risk rules and compounding losses. The Math of Drawdowns A 30% loss on a $2,000 account leaves you with $1,400. To get back to $2,000, you need a 43% gain. That asymmetry is why discipline beats&nbsp;heroics. 2. The Core Hack: Compounded Micro-Wins The strategy is simple but powerful: Why it&nbsp;works: Compounding allows steady equity growth without large winning&nbsp;trades. Small risk keeps emotions stable, reducing bad decisions. Compounding Example Start: $2,000 Average weekly gain: 3% Duration: 24 weeks (~6 months) Formula: 2000 × (1.03)²⁴ ≈ $4,130 Push to 4% weekly: ≈&nbsp;$5,100 Consistency — not huge wins — gets you&nbsp;there. 3. Building the Framework Step by&nbsp;Step Step 1: Identify a Verified&nbsp;Edge Narrow Your Focus: Choose 1–3 liquid coins (e.g., BTC, ETH, a favorite mid-cap). Depth brings intuition. Choose a Backtestable Setup: Examples include moving-average trend following, support/resistance range trading, or momentum breakouts. Backtest Thoroughly: At least 6–12 months of historical data. Document entry, exit, win rate, and risk-reward ratio. Step 2: Codify Risk Management Risk 1–2% of equity per trade — never&nbsp;more. Place hard stop-loss orders immediately. Daily max drawdown: 4% of account. Hit it, stop trading for the day. These numbers protect capital so compounding can&nbsp;work. Step 3: Weekly Compounding Protocol Adjust position sizes each weekend based on new&nbsp;balance. Keep risk percentage constant. Resist the urge to withdraw until you cross&nbsp;$5K. 4. Essential Tools and Resources TradingView: Advanced charting, alerts, and paper trading for backtesting. Volume/Volatility Screeners: Messari, CoinGecko, or CoinMarketCap filters. Automation: Simple bots or conditional orders to enforce stops and targets without emotional interference. Trading Journal: Edgewonk or a custom spreadsheet to log setups, screenshots, emotional state, and outcomes. A meticulous journal is the difference between random activity and measurable improvement. 5. Reading Market Conditions Not all environments suit all strategies. Trending Phases: Use breakout systems when Bitcoin trades above its 200-day moving&nbsp;average. Range-Bound Phases: Switch to mean-reversion tactics — buying near support, selling near resistance. Track overall crypto market cap and funding rates to gauge risk appetite. Learning when not to trade is an advanced skill that protects&nbsp;gains. 6. Advanced Tactics to Accelerate Growth Once you’re consistently profitable, you can carefully scale. Volatility-Based Position&nbsp;Sizing Use Average True Range (ATR) to set stops beyond normal noise, preventing premature exits. Scaling In and&nbsp;Out Enter in partial positions as confirmation builds, and take profits in stages to capture trend legs without panic&nbsp;selling. Optimal Trading&nbsp;Hours Trade during peak liquidity (e.g., London–New York overlap) to reduce slippage and spread&nbsp;costs. 7. Common Pitfalls and How to Avoid&nbsp;Them Overtrading: Set a hard maximum of trades per day or week to avoid boredom&nbsp;trades. Hype Coins: Tempting but often a fast path to inconsistent results. Fees and Taxes: High turnover means high fees; track every trade for tax reporting to avoid nasty surprises. 8. Mastering the Trader’s&nbsp;Mindset Your mental state governs execution. Pre-Market Routine: Quick meditation or journaling to center&nbsp;focus. Post-Trade Review: Grade trades on process quality, not only&nbsp;profit. Accountability Partner: Weekly check-ins with another trader improve discipline. Treat trading like professional athletics: training, reviewing, and constant refinement. 9. Taking Profits and Scaling Beyond&nbsp;$5K Reaching $5K is proof of concept, not the finish&nbsp;line. Options after hitting the&nbsp;target: Withdraw Seed Capital: Trade with profits only, lowering psychological pressure. Diversify: Allocate a portion to long-term investments or stablecoins. Reassess Strategy: Market conditions evolve; backtest and&nbsp;adapt. 10. Case Study: $1,500 to $5,200 in Six Months (Illustrative) Capital: $1,500 Method: 4-hour trend following on BTC and&nbsp;ETH Risk: 1.5% per&nbsp;trade Average Weekly Gain:&nbsp;3.8% Key observations: Most weeks yielded modest 1–2%&nbsp;growth. Two big trend trades provided 40% of total&nbsp;profit. The trader’s greatest edge was not chasing&nbsp;losses. This demonstrates that boring, methodical execution outperforms high-risk heroics. 11. FAQ Can I use leverage? Low leverage (1–2x) can be acceptable if you fully understand liquidation risk. High leverage undermines consistency. What if I start with only $500? Same percentages apply. Timeline lengthens, but compounding works regardless of starting&nbsp;balance. Is this financial advice? No. This guide is for educational purposes. Always conduct independent research and consider professional advice. Conclusion Breaking the $5,000 barrier is not about a hidden coin or insider signal. It’s&nbsp;about: A tested, repeatable edge Ironclad risk management Patient compounding of small, steady&nbsp;gains Most traders chase excitement and ignore process. Your advantage is embracing the “boring” grind that others&nbsp;avoid. Start today: pick one high-probability setup, write down your risk rules, and commit to journaling every trade. Let compounding do the heavy lifting — your $5,000 milestone will&nbsp;follow. — Liked this story? Hit follow and join me for more firsthand lessons from the wild world of&nbsp;crypto. Struggling to Hit $5,000? This Crypto Trading Hack Could Change That was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0017141-2.62%
Del
Medium2025/09/23 22:03
Del
Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Now Available on Plume

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Now Available on Plume

PANews reported on September 23rd that Circle announced on its X platform that USDC and the cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 are now available on Plume. Institutions, developers, and businesses can now use the stablecoin USDC on the Plume platform and seamlessly transfer USDC across supported blockchains. With Plume, USDC now supports 27 blockchains and can be securely transferred between 16 of them using CCTP V2.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24812+3.00%
Plume Network
PLUME$0.10356+1.33%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 21:57
Del
peaq picks Hong Kong as site for 'world’s first' tokenized robo-farm

peaq picks Hong Kong as site for 'world’s first' tokenized robo-farm

peaq, the blockchain network powering the so-called Machine Economy, has announced the launch of the world’s first tokenized robo-farm. The initiative combines blockchain tokenization, artificial intelligence, and robotics to create a semi-autonomous vertical farming system. According to a press statement shared with Cryptopolitan, the project is a collaboration between peaq, a tokenization platform, DualMint, and […]
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.98+1.65%
peaq network
PEAQ$0.11187-5.19%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01122-0.70%
Del
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 21:46
Del
Revolutionary RLUSD Conversion: Ripple and Securitize Empower BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds

Revolutionary RLUSD Conversion: Ripple and Securitize Empower BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary RLUSD Conversion: Ripple and Securitize Empower BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds The world of finance is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development is set to redefine how investors interact with traditional assets. Get ready to explore the exciting potential of RLUSD conversion as Ripple and Securitize join forces to streamline the process for major institutional players. What is This Groundbreaking RLUSD Conversion All About? Imagine being able to easily transform shares from leading investment funds into a digital, blockchain-native asset. That’s precisely what’s happening. Ripple, a prominent blockchain and crypto solutions provider, along with Securitize, a leading platform for real-world asset (RWA) and security tokenization, are enabling investors to convert shares in tokenized funds from financial giants BlackRock and VanEck into RLUSD. This significant move, as reported by Cointelegraph, allows holders of BlackRock’s BUILD and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to leverage a smart contract mechanism. This smart contract, developed jointly by Ripple and Securitize, facilitates a seamless RLUSD conversion, making these traditional assets more accessible and interoperable within the digital asset ecosystem. Why Does This RLUSD Conversion Matter for Investors? This initiative isn’t just a technical upgrade; it represents a powerful step towards bridging the gap between conventional finance and the burgeoning world of blockchain. For investors, the ability to perform an RLUSD conversion offers several compelling advantages: Enhanced Liquidity: Tokenized assets, by their nature, can offer greater liquidity compared to their traditional counterparts, allowing for easier buying and selling. Greater Interoperability: Converting fund shares into RLUSD means these assets can potentially be used across various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and other blockchain platforms. Reduced Friction: Smart contracts automate the conversion process, potentially reducing administrative overheads and transaction times that are common in traditional finance. Accessibility: It opens up opportunities for a broader range of investors to engage with institutional-grade funds through a more modern, digital interface. Ultimately, this move by Ripple and Securitize empowers investors with more control and flexibility over their holdings. Understanding RLUSD and Its Role in Tokenization At the heart of this innovation is RLUSD. But what exactly is it? RLUSD is a new stablecoin, representing the US dollar on the XRP Ledger. Its primary purpose is to provide a reliable and efficient medium for transactions and value transfer within the digital asset space, particularly for real-world assets. The introduction of RLUSD is a strategic move by Ripple to further expand the utility of the XRP Ledger for institutional use cases. The tokenization of real-world assets, or RWA, is a rapidly growing trend. It involves representing ownership of tangible assets like real estate, art, or even shares in a fund, as digital tokens on a blockchain. This process brings numerous benefits, including fractional ownership, increased transparency, and global accessibility. The RLUSD conversion mechanism acts as a crucial on-ramp for these tokenized assets, providing a standardized digital representation. What’s the Future for Real-World Asset Tokenization? This collaboration between Ripple, Securitize, BlackRock, and VanEck is a powerful indicator of the growing institutional interest in blockchain technology. It signals a future where traditional financial products are seamlessly integrated into the digital economy. As more financial institutions explore tokenization, we can expect: Increased adoption of stablecoins like RLUSD for settlements and transfers. A wider array of tokenized assets becoming available to investors. Further innovation in smart contract functionality to automate complex financial processes. While the benefits are clear, it’s also important to acknowledge that the regulatory landscape for tokenized assets is still evolving. Navigating these regulations will be key to widespread adoption and ensuring investor protection. A Glimpse into Tomorrow’s Finance The partnership between Ripple and Securitize to facilitate the RLUSD conversion of BlackRock and VanEck funds marks a pivotal moment. It underscores the tangible progress being made in bridging traditional finance with the efficiency and transparency of blockchain technology. This initiative is not just about converting assets; it’s about unlocking new possibilities for investors and paving the way for a more integrated, digital financial future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is RLUSD? A1: RLUSD is a new stablecoin launched by Ripple, pegged to the US dollar, designed to facilitate efficient transactions and value transfer on the XRP Ledger, especially for real-world assets. Q2: Which funds are involved in this conversion? A2: The initiative supports the conversion of shares in tokenized funds from BlackRock (BUILD) and VanEck (VBILL) into RLUSD. Q3: How does the conversion process work? A3: Investors can convert their tokenized fund shares to RLUSD through a smart contract jointly launched by Ripple and Securitize, automating the process on the blockchain. Q4: What are the main benefits of converting assets to RLUSD? A4: Benefits include enhanced liquidity, greater interoperability with the broader digital asset ecosystem, reduced transaction friction, and increased accessibility for investors. Q5: What is real-world asset (RWA) tokenization? A5: RWA tokenization is the process of representing ownership of tangible assets, like real estate, art, or fund shares, as digital tokens on a blockchain, offering benefits like fractional ownership and transparency. Q6: What does this mean for the future of finance? A6: This collaboration signals a growing institutional embrace of blockchain, paving the way for more integrated financial systems where traditional assets are seamlessly traded and managed within the digital economy. Found this article insightful? Share it with your network and join the conversation about the future of finance and real-world asset tokenization! Your thoughts and shares help us spread valuable information. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the digital asset space and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary RLUSD Conversion: Ripple and Securitize Empower BlackRock and VanEck Tokenized Funds first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01559+0.64%
RealLink
REAL$0.06283+4.02%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01467-0.67%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:40
Del
Weekly Wins: How to Leverage WSOT Mini Leaderboards for Maximum Rewards

Weekly Wins: How to Leverage WSOT Mini Leaderboards for Maximum Rewards

Weekly leaderboards on the World Series of Trading (WSOT) are designed to keep momentum alive throughout the competition by offering traders short-term milestones and meaningful rewards. Leaderboards also provide participants with an opportunity to earn rewards along the way, measure progress in the short term, and maintain high motivation levels. These weekly resets matter more […] The post Weekly Wins: How to Leverage WSOT Mini Leaderboards for Maximum Rewards appeared first on Cryptonews.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-0.40%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:32
Del
From Peak to Plunge: Bitcoin Knots Loses Nearly a Third of Its Nodes Since Sept. 14

From Peak to Plunge: Bitcoin Knots Loses Nearly a Third of Its Nodes Since Sept. 14

Bitcoin Knots just hit a nosedive. After peaking eight days ago, Coin Dance data shows the node count slid 32.38%, chopping nearly a third off its all-time high. Node Wars: Bitcoin Knots Falls to 4,806 as Bitcoin Core Holds 79% Dominance Bitcoin Knots has been stealing the spotlight in recent months, Coin Dance figures show, […]
NODE
NODE$0.06497+2.50%
Core DAO
CORE$0.407-0.09%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:30
Del
Blockchain networks will stop crypto deepfake scams

Blockchain networks will stop crypto deepfake scams

Centralized deepfake detectors are failing against crypto scams. Blockchain-based detection networks offer the only scalable defense against AI fraud. Opinion by: Ken Miyachi, founder of BitMindCentralized deepfake detectors are structurally misaligned, brittle and falling behind. The crypto industry needs a crypto-native defense — decentralized detection networks that reward many independent model providers for catching real-world fakes and record those judgments onchain. The result: Transparency and composable use across exchanges, wallets and decentralized finance (DeFi).Read more
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08665-3.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.06283+4.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-0.40%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:30
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns