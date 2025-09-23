2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
SEC plans to introduce innovation exemption for crypto firms by EOY

SEC plans to introduce innovation exemption for crypto firms by EOY

The post SEC plans to introduce innovation exemption for crypto firms by EOY appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC plans to introduce an ‘innovation exemption’ for crypto firms by the end of 2025 to encourage industry growth. The initiative represents a move away from enforcement-focused regulation towards more innovation-friendly policies. The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to introduce an innovation exemption for crypto firms by the end of 2025, according to Bloomberg. The proposal would provide relief from burdensome rules, giving crypto firms more freedom to launch innovative products. This represents a shift from the SEC’s more enforcement-heavy approach in previous years, when crypto firms faced lawsuits over unregistered securities. Recent agendas indicate a focus on innovation-friendly policies. The exemption aligns with President Trump’s goal of positioning the U.S. as a global leader in cryptocurrency. The framework aims to reduce barriers for compliant firms while providing legal clarity as new comprehensive rules are developed. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-innovation-exemption-crypto-2025/
Union
U$0.00985-8.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.7+0.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-0.40%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 22:41
Del
Dogecoin giảm 17%, meme coin mới huy động 27 triệu USD

Dogecoin giảm 17%, meme coin mới huy động 27 triệu USD

The post Dogecoin giảm 17%, meme coin mới huy động 27 triệu USD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin giảm 17%, meme coin mới huy động 27 triệu USD Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-drops-17-memecoin-raises-27-million-vn/
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001538-4.47%
Choise.com
CHO$0.00474+10.48%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00173+0.28%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 22:34
Del
SEC To Introduce ‘Innovation Exemption’ Rules to Ease Crypto Product Launches

SEC To Introduce ‘Innovation Exemption’ Rules to Ease Crypto Product Launches

The post SEC To Introduce ‘Innovation Exemption’ Rules to Ease Crypto Product Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed plans to introduce new rules that will facilitate the launch of new products by crypto firms in the U.S. This initiative comes as the crypto regulator seeks to create a regulatory-friendly environment for the crypto industry, even before Congress passes the crypto market structure bill. SEC Chair Announces Proposed Innovation Exemption Rules For Crypto Firms According to a Bloomberg report, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said that he wants a new “innovation exemption” by the end of the year to let crypto firms immediately launch products. He also revealed that they would be working to draft new rules for the crypto industry in the coming months. This development comes ahead of the SEC-CFTC roundtable, which will take place on September 29. Both parties plan to harmonize their regulatory frameworks for the industry. It is worth mentioning that the SEC chair had previously floated the idea of this innovative exemption during the launch of ‘Project Crypto’ in July earlier this year. Back then, he admitted that some current regulations do not accommodate crypto innovations and that he had asked the SEC staff to explore creating exemptions for crypto firms seeking to launch novel products. This may include the launch of the ‘super app’, which Atkins has previously mentioned, a platform that enables the trading of multiple assets, including stocks and cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, the SEC had released its rule list for Spring 2025 earlier this month, which included plans to propose rules that relate to the offer and sale of crypto assets, potentially including certain exemptions and safe harbors. During his interview, Paul Atkins further explained that they are trying to provide the marketplace with a stable platform upon which to introduce their products. The SEC Chair is also seeking to increase the number…
Union
U$0.00985-8.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005+3.25%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3891+0.56%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 22:25
Del
Cloudburst Raises $7M Series A to Scale Off-Chain Crypto Intelligence Platform

Cloudburst Raises $7M Series A to Scale Off-Chain Crypto Intelligence Platform

The post Cloudburst Raises $7M Series A to Scale Off-Chain Crypto Intelligence Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cloudburst Technologies said it closed a $7 million Series A funding round to develop its platform for off-chain crypto intelligence. Unlike most blockchain analytics firms that concentrate on on-chain activity, New York-based Cloudburst specializes in analyzing data sources such as chatrooms and regulatory filings to monitor fraud networks, illicit actors, scams and social sentiment. The round, which brings total funding since its 2022 founding to $11 million, was led by Borderless Capital. Additional backing came from Strategic Cyber Ventures, CoinFund, Coinbase Ventures, Bloccelerate VC and In-Q-Tel, according to a Tuesday announcement. The company says its tools are designed to provide real-time intelligence and predictive insights to regulators, law enforcement agencies, exchanges, investors and other market participants. CEO Evan Kohlmann said the goal is to give institutions visibility into risks and narratives shaping the digital asset ecosystem beyond the blockchain. The company’s platform ingests millions of off-chain data points ranging from Telegram groups and niche forums to regulatory filings and news sources, applying proprietary AI models to identify emerging threats and patterns. The funding will go toward expanding Cloudburst’s AI and data science teams, accelerating product development and broadening its market reach to financial institutions, regulators and crypto-native firms. Cloudburst is already working with major crypto exchanges, compliance teams and government agencies. The company said it intends to scale its platform globally and establish itself as a standard in off-chain crypto intelligence. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/23/cloudburst-raises-usd7m-series-a-to-scale-off-chain-crypto-intelligence-platform
Quack AI
Q$0.027118+11.42%
RealLink
REAL$0.06283+4.02%
Telcoin
TEL$0.004294+1.68%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 22:04
Del
Coinbase: Two Factors Could Trigger Parabolic Move on Crypto Market

Coinbase: Two Factors Could Trigger Parabolic Move on Crypto Market

The post Coinbase: Two Factors Could Trigger Parabolic Move on Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent conversation, David Duong, Global Head of Investment Research at Coinbase Institutional, shared catalysts that could lead to a parabolic move in crypto. Duong highlighted the role institutions, Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) and the recent Fed cuts could play in near-term crypto market behavior, contributing to a parabolic move. In a tweet, Coinbase indicated that the Fed’s 25 bps cut, in addition to guidance for further easing amid current market conditions, favors a risk-on approach. Last week, the Federal Reserve approved a quarter-point rate cut, which could be just the start, with the central bank signaling the possibility of two more interest rate reductions in 2025. In a push for key interest rate cuts, on Monday, Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran outlined the reasons why he thinks the central bank’s benchmark interest rate is far too high and should be lowered aggressively. With the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, industry analysts expect inflows into the markets even if crypto treasuries slow their purchases. ETH still has momentum The crypto market saw more than $1.7 billion in liquidations on Monday, triggering a sharp sell-off that sent Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies plunging. Ethereum fell nearly 10% to a low of $4,058, with nearly $500 million leveraged long positions liquidated, according to CoinGlass data. ETH currently trades at $4,213, down 7% on the week. Despite the fall, Coinbase analysts believe ETH might still have momentum, with demand for ETH rising while available supply is tightening. With ETF flows net-positive and stablecoin supply on Ethereum accelerating, this could indicate the presence of new buying power. Also, 30-day exchange net flows are extremely negative, reducing near-term sell pressure. The MVRV indicator, which compares ETH’s market value to its on-chain “cost basis,” suggests that holders are in profit, but the reading is still…
NEAR
NEAR$3.073+2.02%
1
1$0.013804-3.99%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03929+1.91%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 22:01
Del
JPMorgan To Appear At Ripple Swell: What We Know So Far

JPMorgan To Appear At Ripple Swell: What We Know So Far

The XRP community’s rumor mill just met hard evidence: Ripple’s official Swell speaker roster now lists Scott Lucas, Head of Markets Digital Assets at JP Morgan, among this year’s presenters. Swell 2025 will take place in New York City on November 4–5 (welcome reception on November 3) at Convene Hudson Yards, with Ripple billing it […]
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9616-0.02%
Swell Network
SWELL$0.009422+1.93%
XRP
XRP$2.8792+0.72%
Del
Bitcoinist2025/09/23 22:00
Del
Morgan Stanley plans to offer crypto trading though E-Trade next year

Morgan Stanley plans to offer crypto trading though E-Trade next year

The post Morgan Stanley plans to offer crypto trading though E-Trade next year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this photo illustration, the logo for E-Trade, the online trading platform owned by Morgan Stanley, is shown on the company’s website on May 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.  Scott Olson | Getty Images Morgan Stanley is months away from offering crypto trading to retail customers through its E-Trade division as the Wall Street giant embraces what it called a transformative moment for the wealth management industry. The firm is working with the startup Zerohash — which Morgan Stanley also took an investment stake in — for liquidity, custody and settlement around crypto trading, according to a memo obtained by CNBC. “We are well underway in preparing to offer crypto trading through a partner model to E-Trade clients in the first half of 2026,” Jed Finn, head of wealth management at Morgan Stanley, said in the memo. Morgan Stanley is preparing for a future in which wealthy clients expect to see traditional and digital assets managed in the same environment, he said. The bank is working on a “robust wallet infrastructure” that will allow it to be the custodian of digital assets for it clients, a key part of its strategy, Finn said. “Offering clients the ability to trade crypto is the tip of the iceberg,” he said. The bank expects to custody not just crypto, but tokenized versions of traditional financial assets, according to the memo. Tokenization — or creating a digital representation of assets including cash, stocks, bonds and real estate on a blockchain — will “significantly disrupt” the wealth management industry, Finn said. “Tokenized substitutes for cash begin paying interest as soon as it hits the wallet,” Finn said. “The rest of the asset classes will follow suit in seeking this efficiency.” “We see immense power in the cryptocurrency space, not just with crypto as an investment…
RealLink
REAL$0.06283+4.02%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.055+3.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005+3.25%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 21:48
Del
Shibarium Exploiter Dumps 2,057B $BAD for $13.7K in ETH Swap

Shibarium Exploiter Dumps 2,057B $BAD for $13.7K in ETH Swap

The Shibarium Bridge exploiter has sold the remaining of their $BAD tokens in a significant event in the history of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The relocation was verified when blockchain data showed a swap of over 2,057 billion BAD which is worth about $13,759 to about 3.19 ETH worth about $13,407.The sale occurred on September 22, 2025, at 02:36 UTC, signaling the complete clearance of the attacker’s BAD stash. Mr. Lightspeed and President of Lightspeed Crypto Services, drew attention to this decisive transaction. Shortly after liquidating the BAD tokens, the exploiter moved all 3.2 ETH gained from the sale into the wallet address 0x45b…0DF2a. This address has been central to the systematic sell-off activity since the September 12 breach.Shibarium Hack: Wallet Liquidations and Asset HoldingsThe Shibarium Bridge hack, carried out on September 12, led to losses exceeding $4 million in stolen assets. These included SHIB, ETH, ROAR, and BAD tokens. Since the exploit, the attacker has been offloading assets in phases through MetaMask transactions, according to both on-chain data and statements from Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya.On September 20, the wallet liquidated 1.01 billion SHIB for 2.90 ETH, valued at about $12,107. The following day, another 3 billion SHIB was swapped for 8.64 ETH. The exploiter also sold 1,000 LEASH tokens for 3.46 ETH, further demonstrating an ongoing liquidation strategy.At press time, the primary wallet, 0x45b…0DF2a, holds about 51.16 ETH, worth roughly $213,515, and 4,746 LEASH tokens, valued at $52,255. A second linked wallet, 0x3B7…511A8, retains around 3,630 LEASH tokens, worth nearly $40,075. Additional assets are spread across other addresses controlled by the attackers.Shiba Inu’s Response and Security PushShiba Inu team has not been idle. In an attempt to recover funds, the developers offered a 5 ETH bounty, worth around $23,000, with a 30-day deadline. However, the attackers declined the reward and continued selling their stolen tokens for ETH.Security firms Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield have joined internal developers in the investigation. Their focus is to uncover vulnerabilities, restore network stability, and secure user assets. As part of immediate containment, the Shibarium Bridge has been suspended until further notice.According to lead developer Dhairya, the project remains committed to protecting the ecosystem. He stressed that safeguarding user funds and strengthening network security remain the top priorities moving forward.
1
1$0.013804-3.99%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000122--%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05921-11.16%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:35
Del
Breaking: SEC To Introduce ‘Innovation Exemption’ Rules to Ease Crypto Product Launches

Breaking: SEC To Introduce ‘Innovation Exemption’ Rules to Ease Crypto Product Launches

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005+3.25%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:31
Del
Circle mints 250 mln USDC on Solana: But can it beat Tether?

Circle mints 250 mln USDC on Solana: But can it beat Tether?

Will this make or break Solana's future against Ethereum and rival chains?
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
Melon
MLN$7.399+1.16%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12154-10.46%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:30
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns