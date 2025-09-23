SEC To Introduce ‘Innovation Exemption’ Rules to Ease Crypto Product Launches

The post SEC To Introduce ‘Innovation Exemption’ Rules to Ease Crypto Product Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed plans to introduce new rules that will facilitate the launch of new products by crypto firms in the U.S. This initiative comes as the crypto regulator seeks to create a regulatory-friendly environment for the crypto industry, even before Congress passes the crypto market structure bill. SEC Chair Announces Proposed Innovation Exemption Rules For Crypto Firms According to a Bloomberg report, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said that he wants a new “innovation exemption” by the end of the year to let crypto firms immediately launch products. He also revealed that they would be working to draft new rules for the crypto industry in the coming months. This development comes ahead of the SEC-CFTC roundtable, which will take place on September 29. Both parties plan to harmonize their regulatory frameworks for the industry. It is worth mentioning that the SEC chair had previously floated the idea of this innovative exemption during the launch of ‘Project Crypto’ in July earlier this year. Back then, he admitted that some current regulations do not accommodate crypto innovations and that he had asked the SEC staff to explore creating exemptions for crypto firms seeking to launch novel products. This may include the launch of the ‘super app’, which Atkins has previously mentioned, a platform that enables the trading of multiple assets, including stocks and cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, the SEC had released its rule list for Spring 2025 earlier this month, which included plans to propose rules that relate to the offer and sale of crypto assets, potentially including certain exemptions and safe harbors. During his interview, Paul Atkins further explained that they are trying to provide the marketplace with a stable platform upon which to introduce their products. The SEC Chair is also seeking to increase the number…