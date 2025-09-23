2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Fed cuts rates, markets cheer — Bitcoin hedges the uncertainty

Bitcoin more than doubled in price aince March 2021 — and unlike equities, Bitcoin’s appeal is anchored precisely in being outside the Fed orbit.
Crypto.news2025/09/23 23:27
Deutsche Bank Predicts ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Deutsche Bank Predicts ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Deutsche Bank research analysts forecast that gold and the world’s largest digital currency, Bitcoin (BTC), could both co-exist on central bank balance sheets by 2030. The research note published on Monday by the top German lender argues that gold and Bitcoin, which are often pitted against each other, can actually serve as complementary hedge assets. Bitcoin Volatility To Decline As Regulatory Uncertainty Lifts Deutsche Bank pundits compared the historical arc of gold adoption to what is currently happening with Bitcoin. “History appears to be repeating itself. Like Bitcoin, gold was once subject to skepticism, suspicion, and demand speculation,” they said in the report. However, as BTC matures and regulatory uncertainty in key markets, such as the United States and the UK, subsides amid a wave of adoption among traditional investors and financial institutions, the premier cryptocurrency’s volatility, long seen as an obstacle to reserve status, is declining, the bank’s analysts posited.   To support their argument, they highlighted Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility dropping to historic lows in August, even as the price smashed its all-time record high — an indication that the cryptocurrency is decoupling from its speculative past. Advertisement &nbsp “This combination suggests we may be witnessing the start of a gradual decoupling between Bitcoin’s spot prices and volatility as the crypto’s integration into portfolios is maturing,” the Deutsche analysts explained. Bitcoin On Track To Join Gold As A  Recognized Reserve Asset The Deutsche Bank researchers further noted that both Bitcoin and gold should be able to coexist on central bank balance sheets by 2030 as complementary hedges against inflation and geopolitical risk, owing to their scarcity and low correlation to other assets. As investors continue searching for alternatives to traditional assets, Bitcoin could evolve from a speculative bet into a legitimate pillar of the global…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 22:31
Gold breaks records above $3,830, up 10% in September

Gold blew past $3,830 an ounce today, its highest price ever, and it’s already up over 10% in September alone. The spike came as China ramped up its ambition to be the new home for sovereign gold reserves, moving deeper into the global bullion market. Beijing has spent months trying to convince friendly central banks […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 22:24
Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock: Rallies on $5B Nvidia Deal and $2B SoftBank Backing

TLDRs; Intel stock has risen 46% in 2025, driven by $5B from Nvidia, $2B from SoftBank, and U.S. backing. Nvidia’s $5B investment focuses on product collaboration while maintaining reliance on TSMC for chip production. SoftBank’s $2B stake signals confidence in Intel despite its $13B foundry losses in the past year. U.S. government invested $5.7B for [...] The post Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock: Rallies on $5B Nvidia Deal and $2B SoftBank Backing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 22:23
Fnality raises $136m to scale regulated DLT-based payment system

Fnality secured a massive vote of confidence for the financial system’s plumbing. The $136 million Series C, led by Wall Street and European heavyweights, fuels its mission to build a regulated settlement layer that connects traditional finance (TradFi) markets with…
Crypto.news2025/09/23 22:15
Alphabet Inc. ($GOOG) Stock: Hits Record Highs as Analysts Boost Targets

TLDR Alphabet (GOOG) closed at $252.88 on September 22, 2025, with pre-market at $253.53. Stock hit $242.13 earlier this month, lifting its market cap to $2.92 trillion. DOJ ruling eased regulatory pressure, with analysts lifting price targets to $285. Google Cloud, ads, and AI remain major growth drivers, fueling revenue and margins. Shares delivered a [...] The post Alphabet Inc. ($GOOG) Stock: Hits Record Highs as Analysts Boost Targets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 22:11
Chainlink Co-Founder Explains How Chainlink Standards Cut Transaction Complexity by 90%

The post Chainlink Co-Founder Explains How Chainlink Standards Cut Transaction Complexity by 90% appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov recently explained how standards are the foundation of all blockchain and DeFi transactions. By creating a unified framework, Chainlink’s goal is to reduce complexity, improve reliability, and connect DeFi with the broader financial system.  Read on to see how these standards are transforming the future of finance. How Blockchain Transactions Have …
CoinPedia2025/09/23 21:57
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction if ETH Hits $7,500 vs. $10,000

The post Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction if ETH Hits $7,500 vs. $10,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* What stands out about Ethereum is its smart contracts, NFTs, and decentralized finance. Ethereum is still leading the pack in terms of blockchain advancement. Predictions have the price scaling as high as $10,000 depending on the market dynamics. Some analysts even predict the price would bottom out at $7,500. Ethereum is still a good buy on its own, but investors are starting to pay more attention to ecosystem tokens that can give better returns throughout the same time frame. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an Ethereum-based meme coin built on a specific Layer-2 solution, is gaining traction. Ethereum (ETH) Price Targets for 2025 There are several solid reasons to believe Ethereum will do well in 2025. Standard Chartered has set a year-end goal of $7,500, saying that Ethereum ETFs, more institutions using it, and scaling upgrades would all work together to make this happen. Some analysts are even more optimistic, saying that ETH might reach $10,000 if the Pectra upgrade goes well and makes the network more efficient and scalable. Anticipated inflows into Ethereum ETFs and the burgeoning DeFi and Layer-2 ecosystem will likely fuel significant demand. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Coin Meets Layer-2 Utility While Ethereum provides the groundwork, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as the breakout star of its ecosystem. Currently priced at $0.0022 at Stage 13 of its presale, with each presale stage selling out swiftly. This kind of movement implies great investor confidence in its prospects. Little Pepe is being created as the native token of a dedicated Ethereum Layer-2, explicitly designed to support meme ecosystems. Key features include minimum gas expenses, near-instant transactions, staking incentives, a meme launchpad, and security against bot-driven attacks. By combining meme-driven community power with technical infrastructure, Little Pepe stands out as a unique mix in the crypto business that appeals…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 21:53
Fed Voices Weigh Heavily on Economic Outlook

Crypto enthusiasts are keenly observing the latest economic influences, with attention riveted on U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve statements.Continue Reading:Fed Voices Weigh Heavily on Economic Outlook
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:40
Key Fed Data This Friday Adds More Uncertainty After $1.8B Crypto Crash – Bitcoin $107K or $130K?

Key Federal Reserve data this week, including speeches from Chair Jerome Powell and Friday's critical PCE inflation figures, are shaping up as important crypto market drivers after Monday's $1.8 billion liquidation event that saw over 407,000 traders liquidated as Bitcoin tumbled to $111,800.
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:31
