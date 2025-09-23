2025-09-24 Wednesday

Crypto Indexes Down ~5%: BTC, ETH Lose Momentum, Many Mid-Caps & Meme Coins Implode, RWA Tokens Hold Steady

The post Crypto Indexes Down ~5%: BTC, ETH Lose Momentum, Many Mid-Caps & Meme Coins Implode, RWA Tokens Hold Steady appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Major crypto indexes retreated by roughly five percent during the latest trading cycle, erasing gains built over the past week. Flagship assets Bitcoin and Ether both shifted lower, losing the momentum that had pushed them toward recent resistance levels. The pullback intensified across mid-cap tokens and meme-branded coins, many of which recorded double-digit percentage drops …
CoinPedia2025/09/23 22:37
SEC Eyes Game-Changing Crypto Exemption to Boost Innovation – USA to Become Crypto Hub?

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to introduce what could be one of the most significant shifts in crypto oversight to date. Chairman Paul Atkins confirmed that by year-end the agency intends to roll out an “innovation exemption” designed to let crypto firms bring new products to market without immediately facing what he described as burdensome or incompatible regulatory requirements. SEC Chair Paul Atkins Signals Crypto-Friendly Pivot With Innovation Exemption Plan Speaking on Fox Business, Atkins said the goal is to provide “a stable platform upon which [firms] can introduce their products,” signaling a decisive pivot toward a friendlier stance on digital assets under the Trump administration. Since President Donald Trump took office, the SEC has dropped several enforcement cases initiated during Gary Gensler’s tenure as chair, while forming a dedicated crypto task force to chart a new regulatory path. The proposed exemption, still under development, would allow both registrants and non-registrants to quickly deploy blockchain-based services under conditional relief. Atkins has repeatedly suggested that this measure could accelerate the rollout of on-chain financial products while the SEC works on broader, fit-for-purpose rules for digital assets. During a roundtable at SEC headquarters in June, the chairman said the agency is considering a “blockchain relief framework” that would make it easier for innovators to experiment under regulatory oversight. He framed the effort as part of President Donald Trump’s wider ambition to position the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the planet.” The exemption, he said, is aimed at encouraging developers and entrepreneurs to innovate domestically rather than moving operations overseas. Atkins also linked the initiative to broader goals for U.S. capital markets. On Tuesday, he noted that the number of publicly traded companies in the country has halved over the past three decades, adding that he wants to “make IPOs great again.” He suggested that crypto-friendly reforms could help reinvigorate public markets by fostering a new wave of tokenized securities. In July, Atkins told reporters that the SEC staff was evaluating frameworks to promote tokenization, including new trading methods and targeted relief for firms building tokenized securities ecosystems. “If it can be tokenized, it will be tokenized,” he said, emphasizing that while the outcomes remain uncertain, the movement of assets on-chain is “inevitable.” While acknowledging uncertainties, he has expressed optimism that the exemption and forthcoming rules will encourage developers and firms to innovate within the United States rather than abroad. Lawmakers, Regulators Accelerate U.S. Bid to Become Global Crypto Hub The SEC is accelerating efforts to define a regulatory framework for digital assets, signaling a break from its historic enforcement-first approach. The move follows months of coordination with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which in August launched a “crypto sprint” to advance President Donald Trump’s call to make America the “crypto capital of the world.” The CFTC has already cleared 24/7 trading and perpetual derivatives on registered markets while hosting its first-ever Crypto CEO Forum. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has echoed this acceleration through “Project Crypto,” an initiative to modernize securities laws and establish clearer rules for token classification, custody, and trading. Atkins has framed the exemption as a way to prevent innovation from drifting offshore. Speaking at the America First Policy Institute in early August, he declared, “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant.” The exemption would create limited regulatory relief for emerging projects, allowing experimentation under defined conditions while ensuring consumer protections. The initiative builds on momentum from Congress. In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a law viewed as a landmark step toward crypto clarity. Atkins later described its passage as a “seminal moment” for lawmakers, paving the way for streamlined compliance and reduced legal uncertainty. Meanwhile, the SEC’s “Crypto Task Force” has been traveling nationwide, holding roundtables in Chicago, Dallas, Boston, and Berkeley to gather feedback from startups and underrepresented voices. Commissioner Hester Peirce, who spearheads the effort, said the goal is to create rules that balance innovation with accountability. Lawmakers are also pressing the SEC to implement Trump’s order opening retirement markets to crypto, further underscoring Washington’s new appetite for digital asset integration
CryptoNews2025/09/23 22:32
Bitcoin’s Biggest Limitations Explained: Speed, Fees, and Scalability

But Bitcoin is not flawless. Even though its design decisions are groundbreaking, they also put serious limits on how it […] The post Bitcoin’s Biggest Limitations Explained: Speed, Fees, and Scalability appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/23 22:31
BlackRock generates $260 million in annual revenue from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Cointelegraph, Leon Waidmann, head of research at the nonprofit Onchain Foundation, shared data on Tuesday showing that BlackRock's Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have generated a combined annualized revenue of $260 million, with the Bitcoin ETF contributing $218 million and the Ethereum product $42 million. Waidmann stated that the profitability of BlackRock's cryptocurrency-themed ETFs may encourage more investment giants in traditional finance (TradFi) to launch regulated cryptocurrency trading products. BlackRock's cryptocurrency ETFs have become a benchmark for institutional and traditional pension funds. Meanwhile, according to Dune's blockchain data, BlackRock's total assets under management (AUM) have reached nearly $85 billion, accounting for 57.5% of the US spot Bitcoin ETF market share, firmly in first place. In contrast, Fidelity's ETF holds only $22.8 billion in assets, ranking second among US spot Bitcoin ETFs with a market share of 15.4%.
PANews2025/09/23 22:29
Tether Clarifies It Is Not Abandoning $500M Bitcoin Mining Operations in Uruguay

TLDR Tether denies reports it left Uruguay, confirming its commitment to a $500M Bitcoin mining project. Tether’s mining operations face a $4.8M debt dispute with Uruguay’s state-owned electricity company Uruguay’s high electricity costs remain a challenge for crypto mining ventures in the country. Tether continues to evaluate its strategy in Uruguay while supporting local efforts [...] The post Tether Clarifies It Is Not Abandoning $500M Bitcoin Mining Operations in Uruguay appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 22:07
Archetype secures $100 million for third crypto venture fund

The post Archetype secures $100 million for third crypto venture fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Archetype, a New York-based crypto venture capital firm, has raised over $100 million for its third fund. The company announced that the fund, known as Archetype III, will target early-stage startups developing decentralized infrastructure and applications, reinforcing the firm’s strategy of supporting projects that power the “onchain economy.” The round drew commitments from existing backers as well as new institutional investors, including pensions, sovereign wealth funds and endowments. Founded in 2021, Archetype has positioned itself as one of New York’s leading crypto venture firms, with investments across social networks, stablecoins, payments, crypto AI, modular protocols, and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). Its existing portfolio includes Privy, Monad, Hut 8, Farcaster, Ritual and Relay. While Archetype III has already deployed capital into several projects, those investments have not yet been disclosed. General partner Ash Egan said the firm’s mission is to back founders developing real-world use cases for blockchain that can reach billions of users. Institutional supporters cited Archetype’s concentrated, conviction-driven approach as a differentiating factor in a competitive venture market. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/archetype-third-crypto-venture-fund
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 22:05
Aster surpasses Hyperliquid in revenue in the past 24 hours

PANews reported on September 23 that Deflama data showed that Aster's revenue in the past 24 hours reached US$4.02 million, surpassing Hyperliquid's US$2.88 million.
PANews2025/09/23 21:54
Revolut to invest $13 billion over five years to support international expansion

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Barrons, British fintech company Revolut said on Tuesday it will invest $13 billion over five years to support its international expansion, aiming to compete with traditional global banks. The company said it plans to create 10,000 jobs and enter more than 30 new markets by 2030.
PANews2025/09/23 21:50
Huang Licheng closed his long position in ASTER 50 minutes ago, making a profit of $7,659.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, "Brother Machi" Huang Liben used a blitzkrieg strategy in this operation and closed his ASTER long position 50 minutes ago, making a profit of US$7,659.
PANews2025/09/23 21:48
CleanSpark Secures $100M Credit Line to Accelerate Bitcoin Mining Expansion

Key HighlightsCleanSpark secures $100M Bitcoin-backed credit line from Coinbase PrimeFunds to expand energy portfolio, scale mining operations, and invest in HPCCleanSpark holds 12,703 BTC, ranking among top corporate holdersCleanSpark Expands Operations with $100M Credit LineCleanSpark, a leading U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, announced a strategic partnership with Coinbase Prime to secure a $100 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility. This capital will be used to expand CleanSpark's energy portfolio, scale mining operations, and invest in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities.The funds support CleanSpark's ”Infrastructure First” strategy, focusing on sustainable energy solutions and efficient mining operations. The company plans to deploy this capital into accretive assets across its portfolio, enhancing shareholder value and positioning itself for long-term growth.As of September 2025, CleanSpark holds 12,703 BTC, making it one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin globally. This represents a significant increase from early 2025 and underscores the company's strong growth trajectory.In early January 2025, the company reported an increase in Bitcoin reserves to 10,097 BTC, an increase of 236% compared with the previous year.In February, the company added another 624 BTC, raising its balance to 11,177 BTC and reaching 40.7 EH/s of operational hashrate.Coinbase Prime praised CleanSpark for its innovative approach to capital strategy. Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional, said,”We see this move as an important milestone in the development of the crypto ecosystem through targeted capital allocation.”CleanSpark’s Chief Executive Matt Schultz stated,”We're proud to expand our partnership with Coinbase Prime as we continue adding megawatts to our portfolio and exploring alternative uses for our data centers.”Looking ahead, CleanSpark is positioned to continue its growth trajectory, leveraging the $100 million credit line to enhance mining operations and energy infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainable and efficient mining practices underscores its leadership role in the Bitcoin mining industry.
Coinstats2025/09/23 21:31
