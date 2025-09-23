2025-09-24 Wednesday

Can S&P 500 ETFs rally further?

The post Can S&P 500 ETFs rally further? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve recently cut rates by 25 bps and indicated that two more reductions are likely by the year-end. Chair Jerome Powell outlined the move as a “risk-management” step to protect a softening labor market. The decision has strengthened Wall Street’s belief that the current market rally still has legs. Below we highlight a few reasons that could boost S&P 500 ETFs ahead. Note that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY – Free Report) has gained about 17% over the past year and 14% so far this year. Corporate earnings strength For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up 5.1% from the same period last year on 6.0% higher revenues. Unlike other recent periods, the revisions trend has been positive, with estimates for Q3 modestly up since the quarter got underway, per the Earnings Trends issued on Sept. 17, 2025. For the whole calendar year, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by 9.3% in 2025, with the growth pace improving to 10.4% when the Energy sector drag is excluded.  A total of 10 sectors are expected to produce positive earnings growth in 2025. The “Magnificent 7” companies are currently expected to bring in 25% of total S&P 500 earnings in 2025 and account for 34.3% of the index’s total market capitalization. AI boom to keep powering S&P 500 Big Tech or the Mag 7 stocks that are pioneering the AI boom (NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Tesla) make up about 35% of the S&P 500 market cap. For the Mag 7 group, Q3 earnings are expected to be up 12.2% from the same period last year on 14.6% higher revenues, which would follow the group’s 26.4% earnings growth on 15.5% revenue growth in the preceding period, per the Earnings Trends. For the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 23:42
Ripple partners with Securitize for asset-backed minting of RLUSD

The post Ripple partners with Securitize for asset-backed minting of RLUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple announced a partnership with Securitize, the leading platform for tokenized real-world assets. A new smart contract will allow BUIDL token holders to mint RLUSD, Ripple’s native stablecoin.  Ripple has partnered with Securitize, building a new mechanism to mint the native stablecoin, RLUSD. A new smart contract will allow the holders of BUIDL and VBILL tokens to exchange their assets for RLUSD. The smart contract essentially serves as an off-ramp for the tokens of BlackRock and VanEck, which wrap short-term treasury funds.  The new smart contract allows BUIDL and VBILL holders to swap the tokens instantly in a 24-hour market. Currently, the tokens are spread to a limited number of wallets and are mostly used as DeFi collateral or reserves.  Both BUIDL and VBILL have a nominal price of $1 and a limited number of holders. BUIDL is only held by 55 wallets, and VBILL is found on four Ethereum addresses, as the assets are growing more conservatively. However, so far, the tokens had no other selling option, especially for a crypto-native stablecoin. ‘Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,’ said Jack McDonald, SVP of stablecoins at Ripple.  ‘RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases.’ The announcement arrived soon after Ripple revealed its plans to focus on RWA and stablecoins as its main growth factors, as recently reported by Cryptopolitan. The new move will integrate RLUSD into the Securitize platform, with additional use cases and assets in the future.  Securutize to expand the influence of the XRP Ledger Currently, RLUSD exists in its native form on the XRP ledger,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 23:36
Fold, Stripe, Visa Launching Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card With up to 3.5% Back

The post Fold, Stripe, Visa Launching Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card With up to 3.5% Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin adoption is going mainstream fast as Fold teams up with Stripe and Visa to launch a no-hassle credit card delivering real bitcoin rewards on everyday purchases. Fold, Visa, and Stripe Simplify Crypto Access Through New Bitcoin Credit Card The adoption of cryptocurrency-linked consumer products continues to gain momentum as traditional payment networks and fintech […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fold-launches-bitcoin-rewards-credit-card-with-visa-and-stripe-partnership/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 23:22
BREAKING: Morgan Stanley to Offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Trading in 2026

The post BREAKING: Morgan Stanley to Offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Trading in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Morgan Stanley partners with ZeroHash to offer crypto trading to retail investors in 2026. The financial giant plans to begin with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana trading offering via E-Trade. Zerohash raised $104 million at a $1 billion valuation from companies including Interactive Brokers, Jump Crypto and Morgan Stanley. $1.3 trillion financial giant Morgan Stanley on Tuesday said it has partnered with crypto and stablecoin infrastructure company ZeroHash to offer crypto trading to retail investors through its brokerage and trading platform E-Trade. Morgan Stanley plans to start with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana trading, expanding its crypto trading offerings gradually. Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Trading Next Year Morgan Stanley is partnering with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Zerohash to let E-Trade clients trade crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). The firm expects to launch crypto trading in the first half of 2026. Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, claimed the firm will begin with major cryptocurrencies. In addition, the financial giant prepares to build a full wallet solution for its clients next amid a clear crypto regulatory environment and guidelines under the Trump administration. This marks a groundbreaking development that can boost crypto adoption in other institutional investors. Notably, TradFi companies are getting increasingly interested in DeFi to bring stocks, bonds, and treasuries on-chain. The bank claimed it will help clients hold not just crypto, but also tokenized versions of traditional financial assets. Solana is among the leading networks for tokenization, with a total value of $671 million at the time of writing. Zerohash Raises $104 Million Zerohash has completed raising $104 million at a $1 billion valuation in the Series D-2 round from financial giants. Morgan Stanley also participated in the fundraising round. It was led by Interactive Brokers as stablecoins, crypto trading, and tokenization adoption…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 23:18
Protect Our Winters And 11th Hour Racing Launch New Water Alliance

The post Protect Our Winters And 11th Hour Racing Launch New Water Alliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. POW and 11th Hour Racing are launching a Water Alliance to raise awareness about the link between land and water, and to add water communities to the wider Outdoor State. Photo by Donny O’Neill (Courtesy of POW) Protect Our Winters (POW) and 11th Hour Racing are launching a new “Water Alliance” that aims to turn climate passion in water-based communities into climate action. The POW Water Alliance will make its official debut on Tuesday, September 23rd, during New York City Climate Week. The new initiative “further expands and unites athletes, creatives, scientists, and community leaders from water-based sports and regions to take action at the intersection of climate, land, and water.” Since its creation in 2007, POW has used athlete storytelling and brand alliances to advocate for smarter climate and environmental policies that help protect the great American outdoors. Despite the controversy around climate politics (not the science, that much is crystal clear), the Colorado-based nonprofit is making a concerted effort to advocate alongside a greater number of communities across the country, this time with a focus on water. Together with 11th Hour Racing, they have created the Water Alliance to raise awareness about water-related issues, engage local leaders, increase the social will for climate action in water communities, and advocate for stronger environmental protections. The end goal is to empower water-based communities with the tools and resources necessary to create the local solutions they require. “Snow is the aquifer of our country,” says POW founder Jeremy Jones. Snowmelt fills U.S. rivers and lakes, and provides much of the freshwater needed to grow our crops, from California’s Central Valley through the breadbaskets of the Great Plains. If snowmelt fails, our ability to produce food will falter, and as ocean salinity, temperatures, and water levels increase, the livability of coastal communities…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 23:12
American economist says ‘U.S. stocks are in a historic bear market’

The post American economist says ‘U.S. stocks are in a historic bear market’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite U.S. stocks hitting new highs, American economist Peter Schiff has suggested that equities remain in a historic bear market when measured against gold. According to Schiff, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, priced in gold, has fallen more than 24% in 2025, extending to about 33% since the end of 2023 and nearly 70% from levels seen in 2000, he said in an  X post on September 23. U.S. stocks are in a historic bear market that is far from over. Priced in gold (real money), the Dow Jones is down over 24% so far in 2025, 33% since the end of 2023, and 70% since 2000. The “bull” market is merely an illusion created by inflation. Gold exposes that illusion. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 23, 2025 Schiff’s perspective challenges the prevailing narrative of a thriving bull market. While indices such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq continue to climb in dollar terms, the economist contends that inflation distorts the picture, making gains appear stronger than they are in real terms.  Gold, he argued, exposes the underlying weakness of U.S. stocks. Notably, the warning reflects concerns among hard-money advocates who view inflation and loose monetary policy as drivers of illusory wealth rather than lasting economic strength. Gold record rally  Meanwhile, gold has surged to new record highs near $3,800, representing an almost 44% year-to-date gain. This momentum has reinforced the metal’s role as a safe-haven asset amid inflationary pressures and Federal Reserve easing. Gold one-day price chart. Source: TradingView For years, Schiff has cautioned that excessive government spending, ballooning debt, and loose monetary policy would weaken the U.S. dollar and erode the real value of equities.  With stock gains appearing strong only in nominal terms, he argues that investors who ignore gold risk overlooking the depth of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 23:06
Silver (XAG) Surges to Highest Since 2011 as Precious Metals Steal Bitcoin’s (BTC) Thunder

The post Silver (XAG) Surges to Highest Since 2011 as Precious Metals Steal Bitcoin’s (BTC) Thunder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold (XAU) has had a remarkable run this year, standing out among major assets, including bitcoin BTC$112,727.65. But it’s not just gold – its precious counterparts silver, platinum, and palladium have also enjoyed strong gains, outperforming BTC. While gold’s price has surged by 44% to a record $3,784, silver has gained 53% to $44.32 per troy ounce, according to data source TradingView. If that’s not enough, platinum has gained 60% to $1,452, while palladium has risen 33% to $1,207. Meanwhile, bitcoin, often touted as digital gold, has failed to keep pace with the precious metals, rising just over 20% to $113,000. The verdict is clear when considering the year-to-date performance: precious metals, led by gold, remain the go-to safe havens and inflation hedges amid a deteriorating fiscal outlook for advanced economies, rising threat to the Fed’s independence and President Donald Trump’s trade war. Moreover, central banks diversifying into gold have provided a major tailwind for the metal and its precious counterparts. Global central banks cumulatively hold around 36,000 metric tons of gold, according to a European Central Bank study. Their buying spree kicked off in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and accelerated further after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, both events injecting inflationary pressures into the global economy. Over the past three years, they’ve added more than 1,000 metric tons annually, a record pace that’s more than twice the average of the previous decade. Bitcoin, however, has yet to earn a place on central banks’ balance sheets, limiting its role as a reserve asset. Additionally, the cryptocurrency’s gains may have been capped by continued liquidations/distributions by old wallets above $110,000. These flows have reportedly offset ETF inflows. Read more: Here Are the 3 Make-Or-Break Bitcoin Price Floors as BTC Sell-off Gathers Steam Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/23/not-just-gold-silver-platinum-and-other-precious-metals-are-all-stealing-bitcoin-s-thunder-in-2025
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 23:04
Pioneer Hash builds a reliable mining platform

The post Pioneer Hash builds a reliable mining platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, amidst the evolving cryptocurrency industry, cloud mining is becoming a new engine driving average user participation in the blockchain economy. Within this trend, Pioneer Hash, an innovative platform focused on technology and built on transparency and security, is establishing a new path for crypto asset appreciation trusted by users worldwide. Reshaping the mining experience with technology: from complexity to simplicity Traditionally, mining involves high equipment costs, specialized technical maintenance, and complex energy management. However, the emergence of Pioneer Hash is fundamentally changing this landscape. Leveraging distributed data center deployments, industrial-grade mining equipment, and an automated revenue settlement system, Pioneer Hash has successfully lowered the barrier to entry to mining. Users simply register an account on the platform and select a suitable hash rate contract to easily begin mining—no need to purchase mining equipment or master blockchain technology. This technologically integrated operational process not only improves mining efficiency, but also makes it possible to “generate sustainable returns from digital assets.” How to quickly get started with Pioneer Hash Visit the official website: https://pioneerhash.com/ and register to receive a $15 new user bonus.  Select a suitable mining contract Contract Type Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue Experience Contract $100 2 $3 $100 + $6 Primary Hash RateⅠ $500 5 $7.00 $500 + $35 Primary Hash RateⅡ $1,500 12 $20.40 $1500+ $224.80 Primary Hash RateⅢ $3,100 23 $43.71 $3100+ $1005.33 Intermediate Hash RateⅠ $5,000 30 $76.00 $5000+ $2280 Intermediate Hash RateⅡ $8,200 38 $131.20 8200+ $4985.60 （Understand contract details） Deposit (USDT, BTC, and ETH supported) 5. Wait for daily earnings to be automatically deposited into your  Multi-currency support drives portfolio asset growth. Following the current market diversification trend, Pioneer Hash provides cloud computing mining services covering multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, and LTC. Users can flexibly configure…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 22:48
Brazil’s Central Bank Eyes Tight Control on eFX Industry

The Central Bank of Brazil aims to control electronic currency exchange, and this casts doubt on the forex and crypto industries. The period of openness to public consultation is until Nov 2025. The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) has initiated a public consultation that seeks to open up electronic currency exchange (eFX) services to regulation.  […] The post Brazil’s Central Bank Eyes Tight Control on eFX Industry appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/23 22:30
Ripple, Securitize team up to mint RLUSD from BUIDL and VBILL

Ripple partnered with Securitize, setting up a smart contract to swap BUIDL and VBILL tokens for its native stablecoin, RLUSD. This will be the first stablecoin off-ramp for the RWA tokens by BlackRock and VanEck.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/23 22:17
