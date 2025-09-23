MEXC-handelsplattformen
Corporate America Races Ahead On Net Zero As White House Steps Back
The post Corporate America Races Ahead On Net Zero As White House Steps Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GILLETTE, WY – JUNE 13: Heavy vehicles stop moving as a timed detonation brings down a wide coal face at the Buckskin Coal Mine, on June 13, 2006 in Gillette, Wyoming. The open pit Buckskin Mine is a medium size operation owned and operated by Kiewit Mining Group. The mine produces 20 million tons of low sulfur and low BTU coal per year. Wyoming’s Powder River Basin coal sells for on average $6.50 per ton compared with high sulfur, high BTU Appalachian coal, now at over $60 per ton. The coal is transported by rail east to St. Louis, Detroit, Chicago and eventually the eastern US or by barge down the Mississippi River for power generation. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images) Getty Images While the U.S. government has scaled back its formal net-zero ambitions, Corporate America is pressing forward. More than half of the largest U.S. firms now have plans to become carbon neutral, according to the 2025 Net Zero Tracker, which analyzes nations that are parties to the UNFCCC. The Tracker shows that net zero is no longer just about cutting emissions—it’s now a matter of global competitiveness. Economic incentives match or exceed environmental and reputational ones. While Main Street companies are pushing forward on net zero, financial institutions are largely holding back, with major banks retreating from collective climate commitments. The study highlights eBay, Merck, and Goodyear as companies making a strong effort to eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions. “U.S. companies know they need to keep pace with the EU, China, and other regions where climate policy is increasingly shaping competitiveness. Net zero is less a political battleground and more a race to secure future markets, investment, and jobs,” said Thomas Hale, professor of global public policy at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University, in a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:33
El Salvador Moves $678M in Bitcoin to 14 Wallets Amid Quantum Fears
TLDR El Salvador transferred $678 million worth of Bitcoin into 14 separate wallets to enhance security. The move involved approximately 6,274 BTC, with each wallet capped at 500 BTC. The decision was made to mitigate potential risks posed by future quantum computing advancements. The National Bitcoin Office confirmed that the redistribution aims to protect Bitcoin [...] The post El Salvador Moves $678M in Bitcoin to 14 Wallets Amid Quantum Fears appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/23 23:30
Nexstar-owned ABC affiliates won’t show Kimmel’s return Tuesday, joining Sinclair in preempting program
The post Nexstar-owned ABC affiliates won’t show Kimmel’s return Tuesday, joining Sinclair in preempting program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People gather outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre where the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show is performed in Hollywood on Sept. 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images Nexstar Media Group, one of the largest owners of broadcast TV stations, said it would not air the return of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday. The company joins Sinclair, which said Monday it didn’t plan to air the late night show, and instead would show other programming. This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/kimmel-abc-nexstar-sinclair-fcc.html
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:15
USD/JPY wobbles around 147.70 ahead of flash US PMI, Fed Powell’s speech
The post USD/JPY wobbles around 147.70 ahead of flash US PMI, Fed Powell’s speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY trades sideways around 147.70 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech at 16:35 GMT. The Fed reduced interest rates last week and signaled more cuts this year. Economists expect Tokyo CPI to have grown at a faster pace in September. The USD/JPY pair trades in a tight range around 147.70 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The pair consolidates as investors await the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell at 16:35 GMT. Investors will pay close attention to Fed Powell’s speech to get cues about the current status of the United States (US) labor market and the pace at which the central bank will reduce interest rates. In the policy meeting last week, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25% amid sowing US job market, even as inflationary pressures remain well above the central bank’s 2% target. The Fed signaled through its dot plot that the Federal Fund Rate could decline to 3.6% by the year-end. On Monday, a slew of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members stated that the rate cut move was precautionary to boost labor demand, but the Fed should remain cautious about reducing interest rates further. In the North American session, investors will also focus on the preliminary US S&P Global PMI data for September. The Composite PMI is expected to have remained steady at 54.6. This week, the major trigger for the Japanese Yen (JPY) will be the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which will be released on Friday. Tokyo CPI ex. Fresh Food is estimated to have risen at a faster pace of 2.8% on year, against 2.5% in August. Signs of price pressures accelerating would prompt expectations of more interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). US Dollar FAQs The US…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:09
Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands Into Spain With New Madrid Hub
The post Boerse Stuttgart Digital Expands Into Spain With New Madrid Hub appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points Boerse Stuttgart Digital launches Madrid hub, expanding to eight European offices overall Firm offers MiCAR-compliant crypto trading and custody for Spanish financial institutions Spanish crypto adoption projected to surpass 50% by 2025, boosting institutional demand Boerse Stuttgart Digital has entered Spain with a new hub in Madrid, extending its European network to eight international offices. The move underscores its expansion strategy after securing the first Europe-wide MiCAR license earlier this year from Germany’s BaFin regulator. The firm now provides Spanish banks, brokers, and asset managers with MiCAR-compliant trading and custody services for cryptocurrencies. By integrating its modular platform, institutions can offer secure retail access to crypto while remaining fully regulated under EU standards. Spanish Market Growth Aligns With Institutional Demand for Crypto Rising digital asset adoption in Spain is creating opportunities for financial institutions to meet retail demand for secure crypto exposure. Market studies project adoption could surpass 50% by 2025, reinforcing the importance of regulated infrastructure providers. Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group, said the company has built the largest crypto infrastructure business among European exchange groups. “Spain with its high performing, innovative banks is a core market for us, and we are already engaged in advanced collaboration discussions with key players,” he stated [Boerse Stuttgart Digital, Sep 23, 2025]. Joaquín Sastre Ibáñez, Chief Revenue Officer and Country Manager Spain, added that demand from major financial institutions is increasing rapidly. “We have the right momentum to support them at every stage of the crypto value chain, providing reliable, fully regulated, and secure solutions for crypto trading and custody.” With Spain’s banks actively exploring digital asset integration, Boerse Stuttgart Digital is positioning itself as the preferred partner for institutional crypto services. The expansion reflects both rising market interest and the company’s aim to serve as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:05
Cardano Tokenizes First Reinsurance Fund
The post Cardano Tokenizes First Reinsurance Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Cardano, alongside top Layer-1 chains, is now a pioneer of MembersCap’s tokenization reinsurance fund. The new offering is called MCM Fund I with backing from Cardano Foundation. Cardano price shows signs of a rebound, trading around $0.8233 with growing market capitalization. Cardano ADA $0.82 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $30.09 B Vol. 24h: $1.57 B is in the spotlight after it joined MembersCap as one of the pioneers for its tokenization reinsurance fund. Dubbed “MCM Fund I,” this is the first-of-its-kind institutional-grade offering in the industry. It is supported by several blockchains, including Aptos APT $4.33 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $3.04 B Vol. 24h: $616.25 M , Base, and Solana SOL $219.6 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $119.29 B Vol. 24h: $8.91 B . Cardano Foundation Backing MembersCap’s MCM Fund I On September 22, it was announced that MembersCap has become the first fund to launch and record a transaction on London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) DMI platform. It had first established its tokenization reinsurance fund in collaboration with the Cardano Foundation and Archax. Other supporters of the project are Coinbase, Apex Group, Hannover Re, Envelop Risk, and Northern Trust. The institutional-grade reinsurance fund came with both a tokenized and traditional offering. This positions MembersCap at the forefront of financial product innovation. It also makes it a leader in the next generation of alternative fund managers that are pushing the boundaries of access to historically restricted asset classes. According to EMURGO on X, these achievements are significant indicators of the evolution of blockchain, pushing beyond experimentation to enter institutional-grade adoption. 👏🏻 We congratulate @Cardano_CF for its role as an anchor investor in MCM Fund I by @Members_Cap: the first tokenized institutional-grade reinsurance fund. This fund opens reinsurance to qualified investors using crypto on @Cardano, @Solana, @Aptos, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:02
Will Trump’s Economic Vision Influence the Fed?
The post Will Trump’s Economic Vision Influence the Fed? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump remains optimistic that inflation trends will reverse with the implementation of reduced interest rates. Recent appointee to the Federal Reserve, Miran, is entrusted with demystifying Trump’s economic perspective and advocating for these strategic rate cuts to fellow board members, reflecting the administration’s broader fiscal goals. Continue Reading:Will Trump’s Economic Vision Influence the Fed? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-trumps-economic-vision-influence-the-fed
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 22:58
Lee Young-Ae And Kim Young-Kwang Try ‘Walking On Thin Ice’
The post Lee Young-Ae And Kim Young-Kwang Try ‘Walking On Thin Ice’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The characters played by Lee Young-ae and Kim Young-kwang must run from danger in ‘Walking On Thin Ice.’ KOCOWA Things are pretty grim for Eun-soo, played by Lee Young-ae, in the k-drama Walking On Thin Ice. She never wanted more out of life, but she’s about to lose what she has. Her house is in foreclosure, through no fault of her own, and the debt she’s facing is more than she can make in a year. Her situation takes a turn that’s both comic and terrifying when she finds a bag full of designer meth hidden in her home. She’s not sure where the drugs came from, but, thanks to TV newscasts, she knows the pills are worth a lot of money, enough money to save her home, pay her husband’s medical bills and keep her daughter in school. So, she engages a mysterious dealer, who strangely also happens to be her daughter’s art teacher. Lee Kyeong, played by Kim Young-kwang, seems to exist in two worlds, supplying drugs for wealthy clients under the name James and tutoring girls after school. It’s a great role for Kim and his subtly ironic expressions make him a very intriguing character. Yeah, drug sales enable him to live a good life and to paint, even if he never sells a painting, but there’s more to it. He seems to be interested in selling to particular clients. He has a plan that he keeps to himself. Eun-soo reluctantly makes a deal with James to dispose of the drugs she found in her house. However, it’s not without risk. Lots of people are looking for those drugs. As well as the police, there are the big name dealers planning to kill whoever took their stash. Is it worth the risk? After one night of dealing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 22:54
xMoney Expands Global Payment Capabilities on Sui Network
The post xMoney Expands Global Payment Capabilities on Sui Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Sep 23, 2025 00:34 xMoney partners with Sui to enhance global payments using XMN, aiming to revolutionize cross-border transactions with fast and cost-effective solutions. xMoney is set to revolutionize the landscape of global payments by leveraging the Sui network’s capabilities, according to a recent announcement from the company. This strategic expansion aims to offer merchants and users an efficient and seamless way to conduct transactions worldwide. Driving Cross-Border Payment Innovation For years, xMoney has been a pioneer in bridging traditional finance with Web3 technology. The company’s recent decision to expand its operations to the Sui network signifies a major step forward. This move introduces the XMN token, designed to power xMoney’s global financial platform and facilitate a wide array of financial activities. The deployment of XMN on Sui is expected to enhance the payment infrastructure by offering merchant incentives and user benefits. Features include tiered fee reductions, referral bonuses, loyalty rewards, and governance participation, all aimed at increasing platform adoption. Choosing Sui for Scalability xMoney’s decision to build on the Sui network is influenced by Sui’s advanced architecture, which supports near-instant transaction finality and low, stable fees. These features are crucial for handling high-volume payments efficiently, allowing merchants to scale operations globally. Furthermore, Sui’s zkLogin innovation facilitates seamless user onboarding by enabling blockchain interactions using familiar credentials like Google or Apple. Greg Siourounis, Co-Founder and CEO of xMoney, highlighted these advantages in a recent X Spaces session with Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and CPO of Mysten Labs. They discussed how Sui’s infrastructure aligns with xMoney’s vision of accessible, borderless payments. Strengthening the Sui Ecosystem xMoney’s integration with Sui is not its first foray into the ecosystem. The company’s technology already underpins the xPortal, which launched the first-ever payment card on Sui.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 22:46
BNC wil grootste BNB treasury ter wereld bouwen met $750M strategie
CEA Industries, genoteerd op Nasdaq als BNC, zet vol in op BNB. Het bedrijf heeft een registratieverklaring ingediend voor een PIPE financiering van $500 miljoen en een mogelijke warrant transactie van nog eens $750 miljoen. De opbrengst wordt ingezet om het BNB aandeel in de bedrijfsreserves verder te vergroten en... Het bericht BNC wil grootste BNB treasury ter wereld bouwen met $750M strategie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 22:31
