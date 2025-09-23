Lee Young-Ae And Kim Young-Kwang Try ‘Walking On Thin Ice’

The post Lee Young-Ae And Kim Young-Kwang Try ‘Walking On Thin Ice’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The characters played by Lee Young-ae and Kim Young-kwang must run from danger in ‘Walking On Thin Ice.’ KOCOWA Things are pretty grim for Eun-soo, played by Lee Young-ae, in the k-drama Walking On Thin Ice. She never wanted more out of life, but she’s about to lose what she has. Her house is in foreclosure, through no fault of her own, and the debt she’s facing is more than she can make in a year. Her situation takes a turn that’s both comic and terrifying when she finds a bag full of designer meth hidden in her home. She’s not sure where the drugs came from, but, thanks to TV newscasts, she knows the pills are worth a lot of money, enough money to save her home, pay her husband’s medical bills and keep her daughter in school. So, she engages a mysterious dealer, who strangely also happens to be her daughter’s art teacher. Lee Kyeong, played by Kim Young-kwang, seems to exist in two worlds, supplying drugs for wealthy clients under the name James and tutoring girls after school. It’s a great role for Kim and his subtly ironic expressions make him a very intriguing character. Yeah, drug sales enable him to live a good life and to paint, even if he never sells a painting, but there’s more to it. He seems to be interested in selling to particular clients. He has a plan that he keeps to himself. Eun-soo reluctantly makes a deal with James to dispose of the drugs she found in her house. However, it’s not without risk. Lots of people are looking for those drugs. As well as the police, there are the big name dealers planning to kill whoever took their stash. Is it worth the risk? After one night of dealing…