2025-09-24 Wednesday

Securitize enables Ripple RLUSD in BlackRock and VanEck funds

The post Securitize enables Ripple RLUSD in BlackRock and VanEck funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Securitize, the regulated tokenization platform, has activated Ripple’s new RLUSD stablecoin smart contract within its marketplace, enabling the asset to function across BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds. The development, disclosed on Tuesday, is designed to expand interoperability in tokenized financial products while highlighting the growing use of blockchain-based settlements in traditional fund structures. Securitize operates Securitize Markets, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. The firm is authorized to facilitate trading of digital asset securities through its Alternative Trading System (ATS). According to FINRA BrokerCheck, Securitize Markets is in good standing, though the platform stresses that its offerings are speculative, often illiquid, and carry heightened market, liquidity, and regulatory risks. The integration of Ripple’s RLUSD—Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin launched earlier in 2025—into tokenized fund products represents a step toward practical adoption of blockchain-based cash equivalents in capital markets. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund tokenizes short-term U.S. Treasury instruments, while VanEck’s VBILL follows a similar model with Treasury bills, both offering yield exposure through blockchain rails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/securitize-ripple-blackrock-vaneck
2025/09/23 23:35
Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Funds

The post Ripple, Securitize Bring RLUSD to BlackRock and VanEck Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring Ripple USD (RLUSD) to two of the largest tokenized funds in the market. Holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL can now instantly redeem their shares for RLUSD, allowing access to their funds at any time of the day. Ripple’s RLUSD Integration Gives Tokenized Fund Holders Easy Access to Fiat According to a company blog post, this integration marks the first time RLUSD has been added to Securitize’s tokenization platform. Investors holding tokenized shares in these funds are now able to switch into RLUSD whenever they choose. Thus, they enjoy flexibility and real-time settlement without waiting for traditional redemption processes. Ripple confirmed that support for BUIDL is already live, while VBILL will follow in the coming days. BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, known as BUIDL, and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, named VBILL, are both tokenized short-term treasury funds. They are among the first products from major asset managers to be issued directly on public blockchains. With this move, the link between traditional finance and digital assets is strengthened. It gives institutions another trusted and direct way for investors to switch their fund shares into RLUSD stablecoins. The move is part of a broader strategy for tokenization and stablecoins within the Ripple ecosystem, as seen in the XRPL DeFi roadmap. Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, said VBILL manages $74 million in assets. He explained that the fund is now expanding to let investors mint and redeem RLUSD on Ethereum. He also hinted that support across other networks like Solana, Avalanche, and BNB is in the pipeline. Ripple, Securitize Executives Hail RLUSD as a ‘Breakthrough’ for Institutional Tokenized Finance According to Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple this move represents the next logical step for RLUSD. He clarified…
2025/09/23 23:25
ASTER Explodes 40% Daily as ‘Perp DEX Meta’ Runs Wild

Aster DEX’s native coin - ASTER, built on top of the BNB Chain is today’s top gainer among Top 100 cryptos by market cap by far.
2025/09/23 23:00
Bitcoin Futures Slip in Open Interest as Price Plunges to $113K

The Bitcoin $BTC perpetual futures contracts have seen a considerable plunge from $44.8B to $42.8B amid the drop in the spot price of Bitcoin to $113K.
2025/09/23 23:00
Coinbase and Cloudflare form x402 Foundation for web payments

The post Coinbase and Cloudflare form x402 Foundation for web payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Cloudflare announced the creation of the x402 Foundation on Tuesday, calling it a new governance body designed to advance payment integration directly into the internet’s core protocols. The initiative builds on the HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code, historically unused, to enable the x402 protocol—an approach embedding payments into web interactions. The move is intended to reduce friction in digital transactions and lay the groundwork for agent-driven commerce across AI systems, APIs, and applications. The x402 protocol is gaining momentum among developers and enterprises experimenting with pay-per-use models. Early pilots include per-request access to artificial intelligence models, on-demand data streams, micropayments for creators, and pay-as-you-go storage and content delivery. By standardizing these interactions, x402 could allow machine-to-machine transactions—sometimes described as “agentic commerce”—to scale in ways that legacy payment rails have struggled to support. The x402 Foundation aims to ensure the standard remains open and neutral. Its governance model is expected to encourage contributions across the ecosystem, preventing fragmentation as adoption widens. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinbase-cloudflare-x402
2025/09/23 22:53
HYPE’s $11.9B Unlocks Show Why Presales Offer Safer Ground for Early Investors

HYPE faces $11.9B token unlocks and supply pressure. Discover why presales like MAGAX, priced at $0.000293, offer early investors safer ground and massive upside potential
2025/09/23 22:52
XAU/USD, at fresh record highs, approaching $3,800

The post XAU/USD, at fresh record highs, approaching $3,800 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gols approaches fresh all-time highs $3,800, as the US Dollar drifts lower. Investors keep pricing in two further rate cuts in 2025, which keeps US Dollar rallies limited. Later today US flash PMI and Fed Powell might provide further clues about the US central bank’s rate path. Gold continues to march higher on Tuesday, reaching fresh all-time highs and nearing $3,800 after appreciating more than $140 over the last three trading days. The US Dollar’s pullback ahead of the US PMI and Fed Powell’s speech has provided further support to the precious metals. Investors’ expectations of further Fed rate cuts, on one side, and growing geopolitical concerns, namely the frictions between Russia and its NATO neighbours, have boosted demand for the safe-haven gold this week. On Tuesday, a range of Fed speakers offered diverse opinions about the bank’s rate path, but futures markets continued to price in a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in November and a 70% chance of another one in December. Against this backdrop, the US Dollar’s upside attempts are likely to remain subdued. Technical Analysis: Gold is shouting for a bearish correction The technical picture shows an overextended rally from mid-August lows. Bullion has appreciated nearly 15% ever since, and these performances, sooner than later, lead to corrections. The RSI is overbought at most timeframes, supporting that view. On the upside, the psychological level at $3,800 might be a plausible target ahead of a healthy correction. Further up, the 261.8% Fibonacci retracement of the mid-September pullback, at $3,828, emerges as a potential target. To the downside, immediate support is at the intraday low of $3,738 ahead of the previous record high, in the area of $3,700. Further down, the September 15 and 19 lows, around $36,30 would come into focus. (This story was corrected on…
2025/09/23 22:51
Bitcoin struggles at $113K as Fed's Bowman hints at faster rate cuts

Bitcoin traders revealed new BTC price bottom targets as BTC price action wobbles, while a dovish Fed speech offered bulls little relief. Key points:Bitcoin faces problems recovering from its dip to $112,000 as traders agree on the odds of a fresh dip.Nasdaq Performance is on the radar as overheated RSI conditions raise concerns over a crypto knock-on effect. Read more
2025/09/23 22:35
UXLink hacker wordt gephisht tijdens hack: UXLINK token crasht 90%

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   UXLink, een AI platform, zag haar cryptotoken met meer dan 90% dalen. Dit kwam nadat een hacker miljarden tokens heeft gecreeërd zonder toestemming. Toch heeft dit verhaal een bijzondere twist, aangezien de hacker gephisht werd tijdens de aanval.  Maar wat is er precies gebeurd? En wat betekent het voor de toekomst van UXLink? UXLink gehackt UXLink, een door AI-gestuurd Web3 social platform en infrastructuur, is gehackt. In een bericht op X deelde het project dat hun wallet was gehackt: Urgent Security Notice We have identified a security breach involving our multi-signature wallet, resulting in a significant amount of cryptocurrency being illicitly transferred to both CEXs and DEXs. Our team is working around the clock with both internal and external security… — UXLINK (@UXLINKofficial) September 22, 2025 Hierin meldde het bedrijf dat een grote hoeveelheid crypto zonder toestemming werd overgemaakt naar gecentraliseerde en gedecentraliseerde exchanges. Ze zeggen contact opgenomen te hebben met de exchanges om verdachte stortingen te bevriezen. Ook is het incident gemeld bij de politie. Later deelde UXLink een update dat een deel van de tokens met behulp van de exchanges is bevroren. Maar wat is er precies gebeurd? De hacker die in de wallet van UXLink is gekomen, heeft ongeautoriseerd tokens gemint. Blockchainbeveiligingsbedrijf PeckShield liet weten dat de hacker oorspronkelijk 1 miljard tokens had aangemaakt. Ook waarschuwde het bedrijf gebruikers om geen interactie met de tokens te hebben. Na de eerste mint heeft de hacker nogmaals 1 miljard UXLINK gemint. Deze mints waren het begin van een grote mint. Analisten schatten dat de hacker ongeveer 10 biljoen tokens had aangemaakt. Toch heeft de hacker slechts 16 Ethereum (ETH), ter waarde van $67.000 weten te bemachtigen. Wel zijn de totale verliezen door Hacken geschat op $30 miljoen. Hacker geraakt door phishing aanval Wat bijzonder aan dit verhaal is, is dat de aanvaller tijdens het minten van de tokens meer dan 500 miljard UXLINK tokens kwijtraakte door phishing. Dit betekent dat de hacker tijdens de hack in een scam is getrapt, wat hem enorm veel tokens heeft gekost. Lookonchain deelde dit op X: Interestingly, the hacker who attacked $UXLINK was targeted by a phishing attack and lost 542M $UXLINK($48M).https://t.co/Cp9QNHPE8Xhttps://t.co/M8tbPYAdiq pic.twitter.com/PxadIIfkDi — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 23, 2025 Lees meer over de gevaren van crypto! Wat betekent het voor UXLINK? Voor de token van UXLINK heeft het grote gevolgen gehad. Volgens gegevens van CoinGecko is de coin met ruim 90% gedaald door de hack. Inmiddels is de token herstel aan het inzetten. Daarbij zien we dat de token nu een daling van 54,6% ziet in de afgelopen 24 uur. Bij goed nieuws kunnen we nog verder herstel zien. Het bericht UXLink hacker wordt gephisht tijdens hack: UXLINK token crasht 90% is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/09/23 22:31
ARK Invest Europe surpasses 1 billion USD: UCITS boom and challenge to the giants

European record for ARK Invest: assets managed in Europe with UCITS vehicles have surpassed one billion dollars.
2025/09/23 20:45
