2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
BNB Chain validators propose to reduce the minimum gas price to 0.05 Gwei and speed up the block interval to 450 milliseconds

BNB Chain validators propose to reduce the minimum gas price to 0.05 Gwei and speed up the block interval to 450 milliseconds

PANews reported on September 23rd that BNB Chain disclosed on the X platform that validators are proposing to reduce the minimum gas price of BNB Smart Chain (BSC) from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei, while speeding up the block interval from 750 milliseconds to 450 milliseconds to maintain competitiveness with the fastest blockchains in the cryptocurrency field.
1
1$0.013799-3.99%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,013.35-0.47%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004976+2.45%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 23:25
Del
What’s Next For Robinhood Crypto? Increased Token Offerings and AI, Says Johann Kerbrat

What’s Next For Robinhood Crypto? Increased Token Offerings and AI, Says Johann Kerbrat

Robinhood Markets Inc. (ticker HOOD) has been making news lately. On June 30, Robinhood announced a number of game-changing products and services for its retail users in the United States and the European Union. Now, the trading platform is planning to widen access to privately held companies in the U.S. On September 15, the company announced the launch of Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI), a closed-end fund that filed an initial registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Once approved, the fund—which would be managed by Robinhood Ventures DE LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary—will offer retail investors exposure to private firms in technology sectors while they are still privately held. Robinhood’s recent offerings seek to provide retail investors access to investment opportunities once reserved for the elite. Johann Kerbrat, GM and SVP of Crypto at Robinhood, told Cryptonews during an exclusive interview in San Francisco that the platform has additional plans to make this a reality. Cryptonews: What is your main goal for Robinhood Crypto currently, and why? Johann Kerbrat: We recently launched a number of new crypto tokens in the U.S. with the goal being to really increase our offerings. This will provide U.S. users additional access to new offerings. We have also made this all available through Robinhood Legend, our new platform for advanced traders. Legend lets users trade crypto, futures, and equities in a single tool. People using Legend are also able to use smart exchange routing to route orders to exchanges rather than through market makers. CN: Robinhood has also recently introduced artificial intelligence (AI) features. Can you please explain these? JK: Sure. Robinhood Gold customers can now access Cortex Digests. This is basically a new AI agent that works for our users, so every time a user opens a crypto or stock page, they will get a summary of what is happening in the market. News summaries are also made available for those assets to help users better understand why assets are moving up or down. We launched this feature because we noticed Robinhood customers would typically receive a price notification that Bitcoin, for instance, went up. However, they wouldn’t understand why this is the case and would often look on social media platforms like X or Reddit to understand. The goal here is to look at market news and bundle that with reasoning to provide customers with an understanding of different markets. CN: It has been a few months since Robinhood launched U.S. stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) tokens for EU users. Robinhood also launched staking services to eligible US users. How has the progress been so far? JK: Overall, staking has been doing very well, and we have seen impressive adoption. People are not only excited to get rewards by staking, but are also happy to contribute to the network. We have also seen people use staking for the first time and then continue to do this because of the excitement around it. Other projects, like our stock tokens, are also doing well. We only had 200 asset offerings, and we are now at 400, so we have doubled this. The stock tokens provide exposure to the U.S.-equivalent assets, and we are now seeing a variety of assets increase. For instance, Robinhood’s IPO is now available in stock tokens. CN: How is the progress coming along on Robinhood’s Layer-2 (L2) blockchain? JK: We are still very excited to build an L2 that integrates both tools and compliance. Stock tokens will be the first thing that the L2 supports. The L2 will be built on the Arbitrum stack. There is currently no release date set, but we are actively working on this
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225+0.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249+0.08%
Del
CryptoNews2025/09/23 23:05
Del
Solana Gears Up for a Massive Rally – Analysts Target $320

Solana Gears Up for a Massive Rally – Analysts Target $320

At press time, SOL is trading near $218, slightly down on the day after dipping as low as $212. Despite […] The post Solana Gears Up for a Massive Rally – Analysts Target $320 appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
NEAR$3.069+1.79%
Solana
SOL$212.5-3.41%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/23 23:02
Del
The Easiest Way to Turn $1,000 into $20,000 using AI in 2025

The Easiest Way to Turn $1,000 into $20,000 using AI in 2025

It can be hard to know who to trust when it comes to new crypto token launches.
1
1$0.013799-3.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000464-1.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225+0.90%
Del
The Cryptonomist2025/09/23 22:55
Del
5 Things Driving Bitcoin This Week After a Record $1B Liquidation

5 Things Driving Bitcoin This Week After a Record $1B Liquidation

Bitcoin slid to $112,000 with $1.7 billion liquidated, mostly from overexposed long positions. Speculation over US political news and Fed rate cuts adds weight to market uncertainty. Bitcoin began the week under pressure after a sudden weekend drop pushed the price to $112,000. The fall of nearly $3,000 erased confidence and led traders to face [...]]]>
1
1$0.013799-3.99%
Del
Crypto News Flash2025/09/23 22:53
Del
Cardano Foundation Updates Roadmap: Promoting Stablecoins and DeFi

Cardano Foundation Updates Roadmap: Promoting Stablecoins and DeFi

PANews reported on September 23rd that the Cardano Foundation announced the next phase of its Cardano application roadmap: 1. It will provide up to eight figures of ADA liquidity to the Cardano stablecoin project. 2. It will also support DeFi adoption and liquidity through initiatives such as the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget. 3. It will delegate 220 million ADA tokens to new DReps. 4. It will launch a Real World Asset (RWA) project with a scale exceeding $10 million. 5. It will allocate 2 million ADA tokens to the Venture Hub. 6. It will comprehensively expand promotional activities and application deployment.
1
1$0.013799-3.99%
RealLink
REAL$0.06286+4.00%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001738+0.75%
Del
PANews2025/09/23 22:48
Del
EU targets Apple, Google, Microsoft over online fraud controls

EU targets Apple, Google, Microsoft over online fraud controls

The European Union has taken upon itself the responsibility to hold Apple, Google, and Microsoft accountable in their effort to prevent the proliferation of online scams. According to reports, EU regulators have officially asked the three US tech companies to provide information about how they are fighting financial fraud. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said, […]
Del
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 22:36
Del
Crypto Investors Eye QuidMiner Cloud Mining as ETFs Boost Interest in XRP, ETH, and BTC for Passive Income

Crypto Investors Eye QuidMiner Cloud Mining as ETFs Boost Interest in XRP, ETH, and BTC for Passive Income

The cryptocurrency market has recently entered another period of volatility. Although Bitcoin (BTC) has seen significant inflows via ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds), its price continues to fluctuate wildly. Ethereum (ETH) has seen increased trading volume following an upgrade, but high transaction fees (gas fees) have sparked controversy. Ripple (XRP), on the other hand, has seen its [...] The post Crypto Investors Eye QuidMiner Cloud Mining as ETFs Boost Interest in XRP, ETH, and BTC for Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,996.74+0.12%
XRP
XRP$2.8802+0.66%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10829+1.42%
Del
Blockonomi2025/09/23 22:30
Del
Ontario, 13 years for kidnapping with Bitcoin ransom and torture

Ontario, 13 years for kidnapping with Bitcoin ransom and torture

Keyron Moore has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a kidnapping accompanied by ransom demands in Bitcoin and aggravated violence.
Del
The Cryptonomist2025/09/23 22:13
Del
Tether deals with $4.8M electric debt with Uruguay: $500 million plans at risk

Tether deals with $4.8M electric debt with Uruguay: $500 million plans at risk

Tether is committed to negotiating a $4.8 million electric debt with Uruguay after the supply was interrupted in May 2025.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0010891-8.40%
MAY
MAY$0.03994-0.44%
Del
The Cryptonomist2025/09/23 20:28
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns