2025-09-24 Wednesday

Y Combinator, Base, and Coinbase Ventures Launch Fintech 3.0 Startup Call

PANews reported on September 23rd that Y Combinator announced in its official blog that it has partnered with Base and Coinbase Ventures to launch the "Fintech 3.0 Startup Call," inviting founders to build new on-chain financial systems. Y Combinator will reportedly focus on three areas: stablecoins, tokenization and trading, and applications and AI agents.
PANews2025/09/23 23:30
Morgan Stanley partners with Zerohash to offer crypto trading to E*Trade clients

The post Morgan Stanley partners with Zerohash to offer crypto trading to E*Trade clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Morgan Stanley is partnering with Zerohash to offer cryptocurrency trading services to E*Trade clients. E*Trade users will be able to trade digital assets via Zerohash’s crypto infrastructure, including stablecoins. Morgan Stanley, the investment banking giant, has partnered with Zerohash, a Chicago-based crypto infrastructure startup, to offer cryptocurrency services to clients of its E*Trade brokerage platform. The collaboration will enable E*Trade users to trade digital assets. Morgan Stanley acquired the online brokerage in 2020. ZeroHash raised $104 million in funding from investors including Morgan Stanley in 2025, reflecting growing investments in crypto backend technologies that bridge traditional finance and blockchain services. The move aligns with Morgan Stanley’s gradual expansion into crypto, which included pitching Bitcoin ETF products to clients in 2024. The bank joins a broader trend of institutional adoption following regulatory approvals for spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/morgan-stanley-zerohash-etrade-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 23:29
Trump: US ready to impose tariffs if Russia doesn't reach deal

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Jinshi, Trump stated at the UN General Assembly that the United States is ready to impose tariffs if Russia is unwilling to reach an agreement. US President Trump stated at a UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday that "if Russia is not prepared to reach an agreement to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of tariffs." He also stated that Europe must immediately halt all energy purchases from Russia and stated that for the tariffs to be effective, Europe needs to take exactly the same measures. He also called on the United Nations to join the United States in taking anti-Russian oil measures.
PANews2025/09/23 23:22
MSP Miner launches new cloud mining contract for XRP holders

MSP Miner offers XRP-based cloud mining with massive payouts, enabling users to earn up passive income from crypto holdings. The Federal Reserve’s announcement of a 0.25 percentage point interest rate cut triggered a global rebound in risk assets. XRP attracted…
Crypto.news2025/09/23 23:20
Bubblemaps to Airdrop 30 Million BMT Tokens to Users Exposing Crypto Scams

PANews reported on September 23rd that blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps has launched a new platform, Intel Desk, which rewards users with BMT tokens for identifying scams and suspicious activity. Bubblemaps founder and CEO Nicolas Vaiman stated that the program will distribute approximately 3% of the BMT supply, or approximately 30 million tokens, through seasonal airdrops in the first year. At current prices, this represents a reward of nearly $2 million. BMT rewards don't just come from Bubblemaps' funding pool. Vaiman stated that fees collected from users who create or vote on cases will also be shared with contributors. In the long term, the platform will introduce a bounty mechanism: anyone can fund an investigation using BMT, and these bounties will be distributed to contributing detectives.
PANews2025/09/23 23:04
Best Altcoins to Invest in Before October 2025

Ripple’s XRP has long been at the top of the altcoins, with strong use cases in cross-border payments and ongoing institutional demand. As much as it remains a safe bet among investors seeking exposure to proven projects, however, its upside potential may be more limited compared to emerging token Mutuum Finance. Currently presale for $0.035, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 23:00
Morgan Stanley to Offer Crypto Trading on E-Trade in First Half of 2026

TLDR Morgan Stanley will offer crypto trading through E-Trade, starting with Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana. The bank collaborates with Zerohash for liquidity, custody, and settlement solutions. Morgan Stanley aims to create a full digital wallet for crypto and tokenized assets. Tokenization of assets is a key part of Morgan Stanley’s strategy for future wealth management. [...] The post Morgan Stanley to Offer Crypto Trading on E-Trade in First Half of 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 22:55
China’s CAC summons ByteDance’s Toutiao and Alibaba’s UCWeb for “content violations”

China just hauled in ByteDance and Alibaba for a serious talk. On Tuesday, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) summoned ByteDance’s news platform, Toutiao, and Alibaba’s UCWeb browser unit over content violations. The agency said both platforms had been punished for distributing material that “disrupted the online ecosystem order.” CAC said it imposed strict disciplinary […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 22:54
Historic Scilex Bitcoin Deal: Nasdaq Firm Swaps $200M Stock for Crypto

BitcoinWorld Historic Scilex Bitcoin Deal: Nasdaq Firm Swaps $200M Stock for Crypto The world of traditional finance is witnessing a seismic shift, and a recent announcement from Nasdaq-listed Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) highlights this trend perfectly. This pharmaceutical firm has made a truly groundbreaking move, agreeing to exchange a staggering $200 million worth of stock in its subsidiary, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for Bitcoin. This significant Scilex Bitcoin deal underscores a growing confidence in digital assets among established corporations. The news, reported by GlobeNewswire, marks a notable moment for Bitcoin’s journey into mainstream corporate finance. While the counterparty to this transaction remains undisclosed, the very nature of the agreement speaks volumes about the evolving perception of cryptocurrencies. It’s not just tech giants or crypto-native firms making these moves anymore; traditional sectors are now actively exploring Bitcoin as a strategic asset. What Does This Scilex Bitcoin Deal Mean for Corporate Treasuries? For many companies, managing corporate treasury traditionally involves holding cash, bonds, or other low-risk assets. However, persistent inflation and a search for alternative value stores are prompting a re-evaluation. The Scilex Bitcoin deal suggests a calculated decision to diversify and potentially hedge against economic uncertainties. Diversification: Bitcoin offers a non-correlated asset class, potentially reducing overall portfolio risk. Inflation Hedge: Its fixed supply makes it attractive to some as a store of value against fiat currency devaluation. Potential Upside: While volatile, Bitcoin has shown significant long-term growth potential, attracting firms seeking higher returns than traditional assets. This move isn’t without its challenges, of course. Bitcoin’s price volatility is well-known, and regulatory clarity is still evolving in many jurisdictions. Despite these hurdles, Scilex’s decision signals a growing appetite among public companies to navigate these complexities for potential strategic advantages. This Scilex Bitcoin deal could set a precedent for others in the pharmaceutical sector and beyond. How Does the Scilex Bitcoin Deal Impact Institutional Adoption? Every time a publicly traded company like Scilex makes a significant move into Bitcoin, it adds another layer of legitimacy to the cryptocurrency. This isn’t just a speculative investment; it’s a strategic treasury management decision. Such actions gradually chip away at the skepticism that once surrounded digital assets. Consider these points: Increased Credibility: When a Nasdaq-listed entity embraces Bitcoin, it sends a powerful message to other corporations and institutional investors. Market Maturation: These deals contribute to the overall maturation of the crypto market, attracting more sophisticated financial services and infrastructure. Broader Acceptance: It helps normalize Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class, moving it further away from niche speculation towards mainstream financial integration. Companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla have previously made headlines with their substantial Bitcoin holdings. The Scilex Bitcoin deal adds another prominent name to this expanding list, demonstrating that institutional interest is far from a fleeting trend. Instead, it appears to be a steadily growing movement. Are More Companies Following Scilex’s Lead in Bitcoin Investment? The question on many minds is whether Scilex’s bold move will trigger a domino effect. As more companies witness the perceived benefits of holding Bitcoin, and as regulatory frameworks become clearer, it’s plausible that we will see an increasing number of similar transactions. The competitive landscape might even drive some firms to explore crypto assets to maintain an political and economic edge. The landscape for corporate Bitcoin adoption is still developing, but the trend is undeniable. From payment processing giants to tech innovators, the conversation around integrating Bitcoin into corporate balance sheets is gaining momentum. The Scilex Bitcoin deal serves as a strong indicator of this evolving corporate strategy, pushing the boundaries of traditional finance. In conclusion, Scilex Holding Company’s decision to swap $200 million in subsidiary stock for Bitcoin is more than just a financial transaction; it’s a powerful statement. It reflects a growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a viable asset and highlights the ongoing convergence of traditional and decentralized finance. This landmark Scilex Bitcoin deal will undoubtedly be watched closely by market participants and corporate strategists alike, potentially paving the way for further corporate adoption of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the significance of Scilex swapping stock for Bitcoin? A1: This signifies a growing trend of Nasdaq-listed companies integrating Bitcoin into their treasury strategies, adding legitimacy to crypto as a corporate asset and potentially inspiring other traditional firms to consider similar moves. Q2: Why would a company like Scilex choose Bitcoin over traditional assets? A2: Companies might choose Bitcoin for diversification, as a potential hedge against inflation, and for its long-term growth potential, despite its inherent volatility. Q3: Is Scilex the first Nasdaq-listed company to make such a move? A3: While not the first (MicroStrategy and Tesla are notable examples), Scilex’s move from the pharmaceutical sector broadens the scope of industries showing interest in Bitcoin, reinforcing its institutional appeal. Q4: What are the potential risks associated with this Scilex Bitcoin deal? A4: Key risks include Bitcoin’s price volatility, which can impact the value of the investment, and the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding cryptocurrencies. Q5: Will this deal encourage more institutional adoption of Bitcoin? A5: It is highly probable. Such high-profile transactions by established companies tend to lower barriers for others, increasing confidence and accelerating the broader institutional adoption of Bitcoin. If you found this insight into the Scilex Bitcoin deal valuable, please share it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments at the intersection of traditional finance and cryptocurrency by sharing this article on your social media platforms. To learn more about the latest Scilex Bitcoin deal trends and broader Bitcoin institutional adoption, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin corporate treasury strategies. This post Historic Scilex Bitcoin Deal: Nasdaq Firm Swaps $200M Stock for Crypto first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 22:45
Trump's Altcoin WLFI Advisor Opens Long Position in a Surprise Altcoin! Here's His Trade!

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) advisor Ogle opened a large long position in Avalanche (AVAX) with 10x leverage. Continue Reading: Trump's Altcoin WLFI Advisor Opens Long Position in a Surprise Altcoin! Here's His Trade!
Coinstats2025/09/23 22:31
