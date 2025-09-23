2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
ZEX PR WIRE Empowers Blockchain Startups with PR Distribution at TOKEN2049 Singapore

ZEX PR WIRE Empowers Blockchain Startups with PR Distribution at TOKEN2049 Singapore

Singapore, September 2025,, a globally trusted press release distribution service for blockchain, crypto, and Web3 projects, is set to participate in the highly anticipated TOKEN2049 Singapore Edition, taking place on October 1st and 2nd, 2025 at Marina Bay Sands. Known for its unparalleled ability to amplify stories worldwide, ZEX PR WIRE will use this platform [...] The post ZEX PR WIRE Empowers Blockchain Startups with PR Distribution at TOKEN2049 Singapore appeared first on Blockonomi.
Zeta
ZEX$0.12106--%
Del
Blockonomi2025/09/23 23:43
Del
5 coin có thể đạt vốn hóa 10 tỷ USD trong bull run 2025

5 coin có thể đạt vốn hóa 10 tỷ USD trong bull run 2025

The post 5 coin có thể đạt vốn hóa 10 tỷ USD trong bull run 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 5 coin có thể đạt vốn hóa 10 tỷ USD trong bull run 2025 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/5-coins-to-reach-10billion-market-cap-2025-vn/
Capverse
CAP$0.11743-0.83%
Choise.com
CHO$0.00472+10.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001738+0.75%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 23:34
Del
Analyst Sees Strong Buy Opportunity for SEI After Indicator Flip

Analyst Sees Strong Buy Opportunity for SEI After Indicator Flip

The token, which had faced a steady decline earlier this month, is now drawing attention as technical indicators show mixed […] The post Analyst Sees Strong Buy Opportunity for SEI After Indicator Flip appeared first on Coindoo.
SEI
SEI$0.294+0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225+0.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553-1.95%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/23 23:17
Del
MSP Miner strengthens focus on passive income solutions

MSP Miner strengthens focus on passive income solutions

The Fed’s rate cut sparked a surge in XRP inflows, and MSP Miner is offering investors a way to turn those gains into daily returns through cloud mining. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.8811+0.69%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10829+1.42%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02378+0.89%
Del
Crypto.news2025/09/23 23:11
Del
Crypto Millionaires Witness Astonishing 40% Surge To 241,700 Globally

Crypto Millionaires Witness Astonishing 40% Surge To 241,700 Globally

The post Crypto Millionaires Witness Astonishing 40% Surge To 241,700 Globally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Millionaires Witness Astonishing 40% Surge To 241,700 Globally Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Millionaires Witness Astonishing 40% Surge to 241,700 Globally Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-millionaires-surge-report/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005+3.23%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 23:08
Del
Tether to Follow GENIUS Act Rules for USDT and USAT, Says Bo Hines

Tether to Follow GENIUS Act Rules for USDT and USAT, Says Bo Hines

TLDR Tether will align both its USDT and USAT stablecoins with the US GENIUS Act regulations. Bo Hines confirmed that Tether’s stablecoins will meet compliance standards set by the GENIUS Act. The new GENIUS Act regulatory framework is designed for stablecoins in the United States. Tether believes the GENIUS Act’s reciprocity clause will allow global [...] The post Tether to Follow GENIUS Act Rules for USDT and USAT, Says Bo Hines appeared first on CoinCentral.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03419+0.91%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/23 23:07
Del
Nebius Group N.V. ($NBIS) Stock: Hits All-Time High as $1.15B Offering Closes

Nebius Group N.V. ($NBIS) Stock: Hits All-Time High as $1.15B Offering Closes

TLDR Nebius Group (NBIS) closed at $106.60 on September 22, 2025, up 7.34% after hitting $108.58 intraday. Underwriters exercised their option, boosting its Class A share offering to $1.15 billion. Combined proceeds from Class A shares and convertible notes reached $4.3 billion. NBIS stock delivered a 646% one-year return, vastly outperforming the S&P 500. Valuation [...] The post Nebius Group N.V. ($NBIS) Stock: Hits All-Time High as $1.15B Offering Closes appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.013802-3.97%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/23 22:53
Del
Ripple President Praises Integration of RLUSD into BlackRock and VanEck Funds

Ripple President Praises Integration of RLUSD into BlackRock and VanEck Funds

TLDR Ripple President Monica Long applauds RLUSD integration with BlackRock and VanEck funds. Investors can redeem tokenized fund shares for RLUSD, enhancing liquidity and flexibility. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin offers real-time settlement, supporting institutional adoption. The integration strengthens the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain technology. Ripple President Monica Long has broken her silence on the [...] The post Ripple President Praises Integration of RLUSD into BlackRock and VanEck Funds appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.06286+4.00%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05982-10.23%
FUND
FUND$0.022+22.22%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/23 22:47
Del
BlackRock’s Crypto ETFs Reach $260 Million Annual Revenue

BlackRock’s Crypto ETFs Reach $260 Million Annual Revenue

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blackrock-crypto-etfs-annual-revenue/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005+3.23%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 22:40
Del
JPMorgan CEO Says Inflation Limits Fed Rate Cuts, Stablecoins Pose No Threat

JPMorgan CEO Says Inflation Limits Fed Rate Cuts, Stablecoins Pose No Threat

Highlights: JPMorgan CEO says Fed can’t cut rates much unless inflation drops significantly soon. Dimon believes stablecoins are safe and won’t threaten traditional bank deposits. Stablecoins offer cheaper, faster payments, attracting big companies and growing investor interest rapidly. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. Federal Reserve can’t lower interest rates much unless inflation falls, and he isn’t concerned that stablecoins are a risk to banks. He said in a CNBC-TV18 interview that if inflation stays high, the Federal Reserve will struggle to cut interest rates.  He noted that inflation appears stuck near 3% and could even rise, though he hopes for steady economic growth and a rate cut driven by strength in the economy rather than by a recession. Dimon’s comments have made people less sure the Fed will cut rates many times, even though some still hope for up to five cuts in the next year. Lower rates often help crypto because borrowing gets cheaper and investors take more risks.  The Fed already cut rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, the first cut of 2025, which pushed Bitcoin from about $113,000 to over $117,500, its highest in more than a month. Markets now expect another small cut in late October and one more in early December. BREAKING: FED President Raphael Bostic expects no further rate cuts this year after the September rate cut. pic.twitter.com/SH1zT9kxuK — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) September 22, 2025 New Fed Governor Stephen Miran, chosen by President Trump, wants big rate cuts totaling 1.25 percentage points during the rest of 2025. He said tariffs, limits on immigration, and tax changes have lowered the neutral interest rate, so current rates are about 2 points too high and could cause unnecessary job losses. But other Fed officials disagreed. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem warned that more cuts could make policy too loose, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said inflation is still too high to ease rates much. Dimon Backs Stablecoins Despite Bank Deposit Fears Dimon warned that prices could stay high because of big government spending, more military buildup, changes in global trade, and fewer people moving to the U.S. He said these factors could raise wages and keep prices high, making it harder for the Fed to keep prices stable and jobs strong. Dimon also said he isn’t worried that stablecoins will hurt bank deposits. He believes blockchain technology is useful but sees a difference between real uses and risky crypto trading. Dimon’s relaxed view on stablecoins is very different from big U.S. banking groups that want tougher rules to stop digital dollars from competing with banks. Five major banking trade groups have asked Congress to tighten the GENIUS Act, and warned that stablecoins paying interest could cause huge amounts of money to leave bank accounts. A report from the U.S. Treasury Department estimates that yield-paying stablecoins could pull about $6.6 trillion out of banks, changing how banks get their funding. In digital asset market structure legislation, it is important that the requirements in the GENIUS Act prohibiting the payment of interest and yield on stablecoins are not evaded. The latest from BPI, @ABABankers, @ConsumerBankers, @FSForum and @ICBA: https://t.co/YOta4d4UDA — Bank Policy Institute (@bankpolicy) August 12, 2025 Meanwhile, Coinbase and other crypto firms still offer stablecoin yields, saying the bans only apply to issuers, not to platforms like theirs.  Payments Becoming Faster and Cheaper Stablecoins let people send payments up to 13 times cheaper and settle instantly. The stablecoin market itself has grown fast from $4 billion in 2020 to more than $285 billion today and could reach $1 trillion in yearly payment volume by 2030. Coinbase research shows stablecoin use hasn’t caused deposits to leave community banks in the past five years, challenging industry warnings. Big companies like Amazon and Walmart are looking at stablecoins to cut payment costs. U.S. savings accounts pay about 0.6% interest, while stablecoins can offer up to 5%, putting pressure on banks. Dimon believes stablecoins will grow as a real payment method. He emphasized that JPMorgan is exploring stablecoins, and the banking sector is considering a consortium to launch a token. “I’m not sure central banks need to use it among themselves, so it’ll develop over time,” he said. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
NEAR
NEAR$3.078+2.08%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.087-3.15%
1
1$0.013802-3.97%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 22:32
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns