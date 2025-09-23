2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Arthur Hayes forecasts bold $3.4 million Bitcoin bet for 2028

The post Arthur Hayes forecasts bold $3.4 million Bitcoin bet for 2028 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Maelstrom Chief Investment Officer Arthur Hayes made one of his boldest forecasts for Bitcoin, projecting that the asset could reach $3.4 million within three years. In a Sept. 23 note, he stressed that his prediction rests on the possibility of Donald Trump’s administration embracing aggressive monetary expansion through yield curve control. According to him: “Between now and 2028, the Treasury must issue new debt to pay back old debt and to fund the government deficit.” Hayes explained that US fiscal pressures are set to intensify, with annual deficits of roughly $2 trillion expected through 2028. That shortfall, combined with the need to refinance maturing debt, could drive new Treasury issuance above $15 trillion during the period. Meanwhile, Hayes expects the Fed to step in as the primary buyer of these debts. Hayes pointed out that the US authorities had absorbed about 40% of government borrowing to stabilize markets during the COVID-19 crisis. He expects the same scenario to occur now as overseas investors become less willing to finance US obligations. According to him: “I believe the Fed will purchase 50% or more of debt issued, because today even fewer foreign central banks will buy treasury debt because they know Trump will issue a fuck ton of it.” He estimated that combined credit creation by the Fed and the banking sector could swell significantly if that occurs. Considering this, Hayes linked this liquidity flow directly to Bitcoin’s valuation, estimating a slope of 0.19 for BTC’s price appreciation per dollar of credit growth. The implication, he said, is that every trillion printed brings the top crypto meaningfully closer to the multi-million dollar range and his prediction of $3.4 million. Despite the bold projection, Hayes tempered expectations by admitting that Bitcoin price may not reach the $3.4 million mark. Instead, he emphasized that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 00:11
A Reality Check Pi Holders Might Not Want to Hear

The post A Reality Check Pi Holders Might Not Want to Hear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 17:10 Recent Pi Network price predictions are disheartening. Once praised as a mobile-driven crypto revolution, Pi Network has left many holders with significant losses, with prices still over 65% below their peak. Growing doubts about its viability stem from its limited utility. As uncertainty about Pi Network’s future increases, traders are turning their attention to presale opportunities with actual potential, such as Layer Brett ($LBRETT), which is gaining momentum. Pi Network Price Predictions Point to a Possible Setback The Pi Network price prediction has been a topic of intense discussion among crypto enthusiasts. Recent analyses suggest that the token is poised for a correction, challenging the optimistic outlooks held by many holders. Experts say that by October 22, 2025, Pi Network’s price will drop by about 25%, to $0.259345. Another negative Pi Network price prediction suggests the price will drop to $0.2597 in 2025 and then slowly rise to $0.4939 in 2026. Based on these predictions, investors would have to deal with a time of no growth and possibly losses. Source: CoinMarketcap Some long-term estimates are still positive, saying that prices might reach $2.09 by 2030, but the near future is not certain. Pi Network’s growth potential is still limited by the fact that it hasn’t been widely adopted or used in the real world. Investors should be careful because recent Pi Network price predictions show there is a chance that prices will drop again soon. How Layer Brett Breaks the Mold Layer Brett stands out for several key reasons. Currently in presale at just $0.0058, having already raised over $3.9 million, it offers far more than Pi Network ever did. Staking is live, boasting an impressive 660%+ APY, though this yield decreases as more wallets join, creating an inherent sense of urgency. Unlike…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 23:51
ECB Executive Member: Digital Euro may be launched in mid-2029

PANews reported on September 23 that according to Bloomberg, Piero Cipollone, a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board, said that with the intensification of efforts to promote the implementation of the digital euro project, the digital euro is expected to become a reality in 2029. Last week, the eurozone finance ministers reached an agreement on setting limits on customer holdings. Cipollone considered this a "major breakthrough" and saw momentum for development. On Tuesday, he said at the Bloomberg Financial Future event that discussions at the member state level were going smoothly and that mid-2029 might be a reasonable launch date. The biggest obstacle at present is that the European Parliament needs legislative support. After submitting a progress report on October 24, members will have six weeks to propose amendments and another five months for discussion. The parliament's position may be known by early May. Cipollone also said that an overall guideline, that is, an agreement between member states, should be reached before the end of the year.
PANews2025/09/23 23:42
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$347 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $347 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $129 million in long positions and $218 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $42.06 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $54.0036 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,017.99+0.13%
Ethereum
ETH$4,169.27-0.53%
PANews2025/09/23 23:30
Mira CEO: Mira is building a verifiable AI infrastructure based on Base

PANews reported on September 23rd that Mira Network co-founder and CEO Karan announced on the X platform that Mira is building a verifiable AI infrastructure based on Base. Karan stated, "Mira aims to verify every piece of AI-generated content through a consensus mechanism and record the truth on the blockchain. To achieve this, we need an infrastructure that can support billions of interactions and has built-in cryptographic security, which is exactly where Base comes in."
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251+0.24%
PANews2025/09/23 23:21
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Fintel’s Strategic $100M SOL Investment: What It Means for Crypto

BitcoinWorld Fintel’s Strategic $100M SOL Investment: What It Means for Crypto The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news: Nasdaq-listed Fintel Corporation (FTEL) has secured a substantial $100 million financing facility. This isn’t just any corporate financing; the company plans to use these funds for strategic purchases of SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain. This Fintel SOL investment marks a notable move, highlighting growing institutional interest in the digital asset space. What does this bold step mean for Fintel, Solana, and the broader crypto market? Let’s dive in. What Does Fintel’s $100M SOL Investment Entail? Fintel Corporation, known for its data analytics and financial technology services, is making a definitive push into the crypto arena. GlobeNewswire reported that the $100 million financing facility is earmarked specifically for acquiring SOL tokens. This move signifies more than just a treasury allocation; it represents a deliberate strategy to engage with and potentially benefit from the burgeoning Solana ecosystem. Such an explicit Fintel SOL investment from a Nasdaq-listed entity provides a strong signal to the market. Company: Nasdaq-listed Fintel Corporation (FTEL) Funding: $100 million financing facility Purpose: Strategic purchases of SOL (Solana) Source: GlobeNewswire report This action by Fintel demonstrates a clear belief in the long-term value and potential of Solana. It positions Fintel not just as a technology provider but also as a direct participant in the digital asset economy. Why Solana? The Strategic Rationale Behind This Fintel SOL Investment Solana has emerged as a prominent blockchain, celebrated for its high transaction speeds and low costs. These technical advantages make it an attractive platform for various decentralized applications (dApps), NFTs, and DeFi projects. Fintel’s decision to specifically target SOL for its investment reflects a calculated assessment of Solana’s ecosystem and future prospects. Scalability: Capable of processing thousands of transactions per second. Cost-Effectiveness: Extremely low transaction fees. Developer Activity: A growing and vibrant developer community. Ecosystem Growth: Rapid expansion of DeFi, NFT, and Web3 projects. This strategic Fintel SOL investment suggests that the corporation sees Solana as a key player in the evolving digital infrastructure. It’s not merely buying a digital asset; it’s investing in a foundational technology. What Are the Broader Implications of Fintel’s Strategic Move? An institutional Fintel SOL investment of this magnitude carries significant weight for the entire cryptocurrency market. It could potentially: Boost Solana’s Credibility: A Nasdaq-listed company’s backing adds a layer of legitimacy and institutional validation to Solana. Attract More Institutional Capital: Other traditional finance entities might view Fintel’s move as a precedent, encouraging their own exploration of crypto investments. Influence Market Sentiment: Positive news from a publicly traded company can create a ripple effect, potentially driving up demand and price for SOL. Diversify Corporate Portfolios: It highlights a growing trend among corporations to consider digital assets as part of their treasury management or strategic growth initiatives. This development underscores a shift in how mainstream finance perceives cryptocurrencies, moving beyond speculative trading to strategic asset allocation. Potential Challenges and Opportunities for Fintel’s SOL Investment While the Fintel SOL investment presents exciting opportunities, it also comes with inherent challenges. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility, and regulatory landscapes are still evolving. Opportunities: Capital Appreciation: Potential for significant returns if Solana’s value increases. Ecosystem Integration: Fintel could explore integrating its financial data services with the Solana blockchain. Innovation: Position itself at the forefront of digital asset adoption. Challenges: Market Volatility: SOL’s price can experience rapid fluctuations, impacting the investment’s value. Regulatory Uncertainty: The evolving legal framework for cryptocurrencies poses risks. Technological Risks: Potential for network outages or security vulnerabilities, though Solana has improved. Fintel’s leadership will undoubtedly navigate these factors, aiming to maximize the benefits while mitigating the risks associated with such a substantial digital asset holding. Looking Ahead: The Future of Fintel’s SOL Investment This initial $100 million Fintel SOL investment could be just the beginning. Depending on market performance and strategic objectives, Fintel might choose to expand its holdings or integrate Solana more deeply into its business operations. This bold move positions Fintel as an early institutional adopter of a major blockchain, potentially paving the way for future innovations in the intersection of traditional finance and decentralized technology. It will be fascinating to observe how this investment unfolds and what strategic partnerships or product developments might emerge from it. Conclusion: Fintel Corporation’s $100 million financing facility dedicated to purchasing SOL is a landmark event. It not only demonstrates a strong belief in Solana’s potential but also signifies a broader trend of institutional confidence in the cryptocurrency market. This strategic Fintel SOL investment highlights the ongoing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets, promising exciting developments for investors and the wider crypto community. As Fintel embarks on this new chapter, the industry will be watching closely to see the long-term impact of this significant institutional embrace of Solana. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Fintel Corporation? Fintel Corporation (FTEL) is a Nasdaq-listed company specializing in financial technology and data analytics, providing insights and tools for investors and financial professionals. 2. Why is Fintel investing in SOL? Fintel is making a strategic Fintel SOL investment due to Solana’s high transaction speeds, low costs, and growing ecosystem, which they believe offers significant long-term value and potential for integration with their services. 3. What is Solana (SOL)? Solana is a high-performance blockchain platform designed for decentralized applications and crypto projects, known for its scalability and efficiency. SOL is its native cryptocurrency, used for transactions and network governance. 4. How does this investment impact the broader crypto market? An institutional Fintel SOL investment of this scale can boost Solana’s credibility, attract more institutional capital to the crypto space, and positively influence overall market sentiment by demonstrating mainstream corporate adoption of digital assets. 5. Are there risks associated with Fintel’s SOL investment? Yes, like all cryptocurrency investments, it carries risks such as market volatility, potential regulatory changes, and technological vulnerabilities inherent in blockchain platforms. Fintel will need to manage these risks carefully. If you found this insight into Fintel’s strategic move illuminating, share this article with your network! Help us spread the word about significant institutional shifts in the cryptocurrency landscape and spark further discussions on the future of digital assets. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption of digital assets. This post Fintel’s Strategic $100M SOL Investment: What It Means for Crypto first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 22:40
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2026: XRP to Peak Above $10 This Cycle, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is Set to Touch $1 from Under $0.0025

The cryptocurrency market is preparing for a bull cycle, analysts believe may be one of the biggest.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/23 22:04
Samsung and Galeon: the new AI-based ultrasound devices and Web3 EHR in healthcare

The new partnership will debut in women's health to acquire and interpret imaging data.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/23 20:23
