Gold makes new all-time high of $3,830 as China keeps stacking

Gold blew past $3,830 an ounce today, its highest price ever, and it's already up over 10% in September alone. The spike came as China ramped up its ambition to be the new home for sovereign gold reserves, moving deeper into the global bullion market. Beijing has spent months trying to convince friendly central banks to store new gold purchases inside China. At least one country in Southeast Asia is already said to be interested. The effort is being coordinated by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) through the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE). The SGE's International Board, which the central bank launched in 2014, is being positioned to hold the bullion in custodian warehouses. The gold would be newly acquired, not shifted from old reserves, and would count toward the countries' official holdings while staying inside Chinese territory. The PBOC wants to give these nations a physical alternative to Western vaults, one that's not dependent on the U.S., U.K., or Switzerland. China expands gold play while the West tries to hold ground The plan plays right into Beijing's larger push to weaken the global grip of the dollar and push the yuan as an international currency. As more countries load up on gold to hedge against geopolitical shocks, China is offering to physically hold that gold. That's not a small deal. Custody of national assets builds trust, influence, and leverage. But China isn't the global gold landlord just yet. The Bank of England still leads in volume, sitting on over 5,000 tons of reserves — nearly $600 billion worth. London remains the most active global marketplace. China, by comparison, is still ranked fifth in central bank holdings, based on numbers from the World Gold Council. Still, it leads the world in domestic demand, whether through jewelry or investment bars. Beijing…