CleanSpark Secures $100M Credit Line for Bitcoin Mining

CleanSpark Secures $100M Credit Line for Bitcoin Mining

The post CleanSpark Secures $100M Credit Line for Bitcoin Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights CleanSpark secures $100M Bitcoin-backed credit line from Coinbase Prime Funds to expand energy portfolio, scale mining operations, and invest in HPC CleanSpark holds 12,703 BTC, ranking among top corporate holders CleanSpark Expands Operations with $100M Credit Line CleanSpark, a leading U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, announced a strategic partnership with Coinbase Prime to secure a $100 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility. This capital will be used to expand CleanSpark’s energy portfolio, scale mining operations, and invest in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities. The funds support CleanSpark’s “Infrastructure First” strategy, focusing on sustainable energy solutions and efficient mining operations. The company plans to deploy this capital into accretive assets across its portfolio, enhancing shareholder value and positioning itself for long-term growth. As of September 2025, CleanSpark holds 12,703 BTC, making it one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin globally. This represents a significant increase from early 2025 and underscores the company’s strong growth trajectory. Source: Bitbo In early January 2025, the company reported an increase in Bitcoin reserves to 10,097 BTC, an increase of 236% compared with the previous year. In February, the company added another 624 BTC, raising its balance to 11,177 BTC and reaching 40.7 EH/s of operational hashrate. Coinbase Prime praised CleanSpark for its innovative approach to capital strategy. Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional, said,“We see this move as an important milestone in the development of the crypto ecosystem through targeted capital allocation.” CleanSpark’s Chief Executive Matt Schultz stated,“We’re proud to expand our partnership with Coinbase Prime as we continue adding megawatts to our portfolio and exploring alternative uses for our data centers.” Looking ahead, CleanSpark is positioned to continue its growth trajectory, leveraging the $100 million credit line to enhance mining operations and energy infrastructure. The company’s commitment to sustainable and efficient mining practices underscores its…
Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on interest rates and the economy

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on interest rates and the economy

The post Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on interest rates and the economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [The stream is slated to start at 12:35 p.m. ET. CNBC Television will start the stream when the event begins. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.] Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday to the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon. This is Powell’s first speech since the Federal Open Market Committee lowered the central bank’s key borrowing rate a quarter percentage point to a range of 4%-4.25%, the first cut of the year. In his post-meeting news conference, Powell characterized the reduction as “risk management” as officials become more concerned with weakness in the labor market than the threat from inflation. Meeting participants indicated a likelihood of two more cuts this year followed by additional reductions in the next two years. Read more:Chicago Fed President Goolsbee says officials have to be careful not to get too aggressive with rate cutsSt. Louis Fed President Musalem sees ‘limited room’ for more interest rate cutsFed Governor Stephen Miran pushes case for central bank to slash key interest rateThe Fed’s rate cut masked large internal differences about where policy is going Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.  Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/watch-fed-chair-jerome-powell-speak-live-on-interest-rates-and-the-economy.html
‘Telecommunications Threat’ Found and Dismantled Near UN General Assembly

‘Telecommunications Threat’ Found and Dismantled Near UN General Assembly

The post ‘Telecommunications Threat’ Found and Dismantled Near UN General Assembly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Secret Service, the agency in charge of security for the United Nations General Assembly, discovered a threatening network of over 300 servers and 10,000 SIM cards across the New York tri-state area capable of facilitating anonymous communications, disrupting cell towers, and shutting down the city’s cellular network. The Secret Service said the network posed an “imminent threat” to the agency’s operation protecting the UN General Assembly. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Key Facts The network could have “disabled cell phone towers and potentially shut down the cellular network in New York City,” Matt McCool, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s New York field office. The network could also facilitate dedicated domain of service attacks, which shut down servers with Internet traffic, and could send up to 30 million text messages per minute, McCool told the Associated Press. All of the devices were found within 35 miles of the United Nations headquarters in Midtown Manhattan. The Secret Service moved quickly to dismantle the network, which no longer poses a threat to the New York City area, McCool said. The investigation into the devices is ongoing, the Secret Service said, but early forensic analysis indicates it was used for communications between “foreign actors” and people already known to federal law enforcement. No arrests have been announced, and investigators are still searching through the equivalent of 100,000 cell phones worth of data. This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/23/secret-service-dismantles-telecommunications-threat-near-un-general-assembly/
CZ-Backed YZi Labs Teases Opening $10B War Chest to Outside Backers: FT

CZ-Backed YZi Labs Teases Opening $10B War Chest to Outside Backers: FT

The post CZ-Backed YZi Labs Teases Opening $10B War Chest to Outside Backers: FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent Financial Times (FT) report published by Nikou Asgari, the Changpeng “CZ” Zhao-backed global investment firm, YZi Labs, says it may open its $10 billion portfolio to outside investors—but only after it beefs up in artificial intelligence (AI) and biotech. YZi Labs may eventually open its $10 billion portfolio to outside investors, according […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cz-backed-yzi-labs-teases-opening-10b-war-chest-to-outside-backers-ft/
Who Will Win & Why $BEST Stands to Gain

Who Will Win & Why $BEST Stands to Gain

The post Who Will Win & Why $BEST Stands to Gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins are setting the stage for the next big shift in payments. Some of the newest ones vying for dominance include Metamask’s $mUSD, the digital euro, and Hong Kong’s $AxCNH. Given this large amount of capital, safe crypto wallets that support stablecoins – like Best Wallet – are all the more critical. $USDT & $USDC Dominate the Stablecoin Market By market cap, dollar-pegged tokens lead in the stablecoin race: In first place is $USDT at $172B, followed by $USDC at $74B. Source: CoinGecko MetaMask’s $mUSD, launched on Ethereum and Linea in September 2025, is also backed 1:1 with US dollars. However, it’s issued directly inside the MetaMask wallet via Stripe’s Bridge. Doing so streamlines settlements, spending, and on/off-ramps into a single interface. Better yet, $mUSD is supported by the US GENIUS Act, which requires liquid reserves and monthly disclosures. The US has the most credible path toward the first trillion-dollar stablecoin. And it’s all thanks to its distribution through wallets, bank-grade licensing, and integration into existing merchant networks. So, this could work in $mUSD’s favor. Then there’s Europe, advocating for legislation of a digital euro in 2026. It’ll serve as central-bank-issued electronic cash. Already, German banks are all for it, with the help of MiCA steering merchants toward euro-based payments. And in Asia, Hong Kong sets its sights on $AxCNH, an offshore yuan-pegged token. It’s part of China’s ploy to boost its financial influence. Across these regions, the race to the first trillion stablecoin is shaping up as an East-West financial contest. Dollar rails like $USDT and $USDC still hold the lead. Naturally, they shine a light on Best Wallet, as the mobile app’s a great way to buy, sell, manage, and swap these stablecoins, plus 1K+ other digital assets. Best Wallet Simplifies Stablecoin & Crypto Management Best Wallet is…
NZD/USD bounces up from lows, remains capped below 0.5870

NZD/USD bounces up from lows, remains capped below 0.5870

The post NZD/USD bounces up from lows, remains capped below 0.5870 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Zealand Dollar waves within range against the USD, with support at 0.5845 holding bears. The Greenback pared recent gains with investors positioning for US flash PMIs and Fed Powell’s speech. In New Zealand, downbeat macroeconomic figures are feeding speculation of further RBNZ easing. The New Zealand Dollar is experiencing an “inside day” against the US Dollar during a choppy trading session on Tuesday. The pair bounced from lows of 0.5845 in the early European session but remains capped below Monday’s highs at 0.5671. Market movements have been tentative on Tuesday with all eyes on September’s preliminary US PMI figures, and a speech on the economic outlook by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who might provide further clues about the bank’s next monetary policy steps.. US flash PMIs are expected to show that business activity slowed down in both the manufacturing and the services sectors, although still at levels revealing moderate growth. Investors, however, are holding their breath, wary of further signs that the trade tariffs are starting to bite into economic activity. In New Zealand, data released last week showed a larger-than-expected contraction in Q2 Gross Domestic Product and a widening trade deficit. These figures have boosted speculation of further RBNZ rate cuts and are keeping Kiwi’s upside attempts limited. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-bounces-up-from-lows-remains-capped-below-05870-202509231146
Stripe and Visa Boost Bitcoin Access

Stripe and Visa Boost Bitcoin Access

The post Stripe and Visa Boost Bitcoin Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold has initiated a groundbreaking partnership with Stripe and Visa, introducing a Fold Bitcoin Credit Card aimed at fusing cryptocurrency with everyday spending. Utilizing the expansive Visa network alongside Stripe Issuing infrastructure, Fold ambitiously rewards users with bitcoin for regular purchases, thereby making virtual currency increasingly accessible. Continue Reading:Stripe and Visa Boost Bitcoin Access Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/stripe-and-visa-boost-bitcoin-access
20-day EMA continues to act as key barrier for US Dollar bulls

20-day EMA continues to act as key barrier for US Dollar bulls

The post 20-day EMA continues to act as key barrier for US Dollar bulls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF trades cautiously around 0.7925 ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech. The Fed lowered interest rates last week amid growing US labor market concerns. Investors expect the SNB to hold interest rates steady at 0% on Thursday. The USD/CHF pair trades subduedly around 0.7925 during the late European trading session on Tuesday. The Swiss Franc pair trades with caution as the US Dollar (USD) demonstrates sluggishness ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell at 16:35 GMT. Investors will pay close attention to Fed Powell’s speech to get fresh more cues on the monetary policy outlook. Market participants would like to know about whether the Fed will continue reducing interest rates even as inflationary pressures remain well above the central bank’s target of 2%. Last week, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25% and signaled more amid slowing United States (US) labor market. In Tuesday’s session, investors will also focus on the preliminary US S&P Global PMI data for September. This week, the major trigger for the Swiss Franc (CHF) will be the Swiss National Bank’s interest rate decision on Thursday. The SNB is expected to hold interest rates steady at zero level. USD/CHF continues to face selling pressure near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.7964. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) wobbles inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sharp volatility contraction. The pair could witness a fresh downside move towards 0.7800, if it breaks below the September 17 low of 0.7829. In an alternate scenario, a recovery move by the pair above the August 1 high of 0.8170 will open the room for more upside towards the June 19 high of 0.8215, followed by the June 6 high of 0.8248. USD/CHF daily chart Economic Indicator Fed’s Chair…
The Revolutionary AI Audio App Transforming News And Research

The Revolutionary AI Audio App Transforming News And Research

The post The Revolutionary AI Audio App Transforming News And Research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Huxe: The Revolutionary AI Audio App Transforming News And Research Skip to content Home AI News Huxe: The Revolutionary AI Audio App Transforming News and Research Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/huxe-ai-audio-app/
Gold makes new all-time high of $3,830 as China keeps stacking

Gold makes new all-time high of $3,830 as China keeps stacking

The post Gold makes new all-time high of $3,830 as China keeps stacking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold blew past $3,830 an ounce today, its highest price ever, and it’s already up over 10% in September alone. The spike came as China ramped up its ambition to be the new home for sovereign gold reserves, moving deeper into the global bullion market. Beijing has spent months trying to convince friendly central banks to store new gold purchases inside China. At least one country in Southeast Asia is already said to be interested. The effort is being coordinated by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) through the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE). The SGE’s International Board, which the central bank launched in 2014, is being positioned to hold the bullion in custodian warehouses. The gold would be newly acquired, not shifted from old reserves, and would count toward the countries’ official holdings while staying inside Chinese territory. The PBOC wants to give these nations a physical alternative to Western vaults, one that’s not dependent on the U.S., U.K., or Switzerland. China expands gold play while the West tries to hold ground The plan plays right into Beijing’s larger push to weaken the global grip of the dollar and push the yuan as an international currency. As more countries load up on gold to hedge against geopolitical shocks, China is offering to physically hold that gold. That’s not a small deal. Custody of national assets builds trust, influence, and leverage. But China isn’t the global gold landlord just yet. The Bank of England still leads in volume, sitting on over 5,000 tons of reserves — nearly $600 billion worth. London remains the most active global marketplace. China, by comparison, is still ranked fifth in central bank holdings, based on numbers from the World Gold Council. Still, it leads the world in domestic demand, whether through jewelry or investment bars. Beijing…
