Sui’s Storage Fund: Driving Deflation and Sustainability in Blockchain

The post Sui’s Storage Fund: Driving Deflation and Sustainability in Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 23, 2025 01:49 Sui’s storage fund strategically reduces SUI supply, enhancing scarcity and sustainability through permanent and temporary removal of tokens, aligning network growth with long-term value. Sui’s storage fund is a pivotal component of its blockchain network, transforming every transaction into a catalyst for both sustainability and scarcity, according to Sui Foundation. This mechanism is designed to permanently remove tokens from circulation, while also covering the long-term costs of onchain data storage. Understanding Sui’s Storage Fund The storage fund is a reserve of SUI tokens that subsidizes the long-term storage of data on the Sui network. It is distributed across active validators in proportion to their stake, generating rewards that alleviate the storage burden. This system ensures that the cost of maintaining data is borne by those who need it, thus bolstering the sustainability of Sui’s infrastructure. When users create or modify objects, they pay a storage fee comprising two parts: a refundable deposit, which is returned if the object is deleted or reduced in size, and a non-refundable fee, which is permanently absorbed by the storage fund, removing that portion of SUI from circulation indefinitely. The Deflationary Impact The design of Sui’s storage fund is a robust deflationary mechanism. Non-refundable storage fees ensure that part of every transaction’s payment is permanently held in the fund, while mutable and immutable object deposits keep significant amounts of SUI locked away. The immutable deposits, in particular, mean that the fees and deposits for these objects are never returned, effectively removing them from active circulation. Moreover, as the decentralized storage network Walrus gains traction, each stored blob creates a mutable object on Sui, further drawing SUI into the storage fund. This dynamic creates additional deflationary pressure as the adoption of both…
Verifying Intelligence in Singapore! – AMBCrypto

The post Verifying Intelligence in Singapore! – AMBCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 23, 2025 House of ZK and Boundless, in partnership with Google Cloud, today announced Verifying Intelligence – a focused program on verifiable AI: proof-carrying inference, accountable data pipelines, audited agents, and privacy-preserving computation. The event, to be held on September 29th during TOKEN2049 week in Singapore, will convene prominent builders and policy leaders to define minimal verification standards for high-impact AI systems and to examine their societal externalities. Sponsors include Veridise, Ontology, 0G Labs, Laz AI, Gorka AI, and Altlayer. Verifying Intelligence addresses a simple requirement: powerful systems must be provable. If model behavior, data lineage, and policy constraints cannot be demonstrated with evidence, the system should not be deployed. The program pairs concrete technical work – proof systems, attestations, and verification tooling – with discussion on real-world failure modes: misaligned optimization, synthetic media risk, power concentration, and the erosion of user agency. “Verifiable AI should be viewed as an essential safety baseline,” said Ben Wynn, Chief Media Officer at House of ZK. “Our goal is to ultimately align builders on practical standards that any team can implement and any user can verify.”This edition follows the recent launch of The Verifier (hozk.io/the-verifier), House of ZK’s flagship editorial that examines the motive and consequence of technology.“In a time defined by exponential advances in cryptography, AI, and automated coordination, much of the conversation revolves around speed, scale, and market value. What’s missing is scrutiny of motive – the human layer underneath all this technology.The Verifier is not a source of final answers. It’s intended as a tool for asking better questions – about the systems we’re building, and why they exist.” – An excerpt from The VerifierVerifying Intelligence follows the ZK/AI Summit co-organized by House of ZK and Lagrange at TOKEN2049 Dubai (April 28th), which drew 3,000+ registrants, 500+…
Best Crypto Presales to Buy: How Best Wallet Is Transforming Crypto Storage

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
$SUI Struggles at $4, $TAP Presale Smashes $150K

The post $SUI Struggles at $4, $TAP Presale Smashes $150K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every cycle brings winners and laggards, and right now a project finds itself on the wrong side of that divide. Sui has slowed down near $4 as it struggles to keep the energy that pushed it higher earlier in the year. Traders now wonder if momentum has run out.  At the same time, a new project is starting to grab attention. Digitap ($TAP) has been named one of the best altcoins to watch after its presale crossed $150,000 in early funding. This is why many see it as a fresh alternative to older, slower-moving tokens. Strong Tech, Weak Momentum Sui came into the market with big expectations. It runs on the Move programming language and promises fast settlement. Its network is designed for gaming, NFTs, and DeFi, with a system that can process many transactions at the same time. The technology works well on paper. Sui’s unique consensus model delivers finality in seconds and aims to solve the scaling problems that slowed older chains. Developers like the flexibility, and the project has built a reputation for speed. Yet the token has struggled to hold value. The total supply of 10 billion tokens, combined with regular unlocks, keeps many traders cautious. Investors worry that new tokens entering the market could weigh on price for a long time. That is why many traders are looking at smaller projects with stronger upside potential.  Digitap Brings Privacy and Utility Together Digitap is a platform that combines crypto and cash in one app. Their mission is to make money easy to spend, send, and save without borders. What sets it apart is its emphasis on privacy and practical application in the real world. The project offers a Visa card that works worldwide with no mandatory KYC. A user can set up a virtual card in…
Zerohash hits $1B valuation with Interactive Brokers-led raise

The post Zerohash hits $1B valuation with Interactive Brokers-led raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zerohash, a U.S.-based provider of crypto and stablecoin infrastructure, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $104 million in a Series D-2 funding round led by Interactive Brokers. The round also included first-time crypto investments from institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Apollo-managed funds, and SoFi, alongside Jump Crypto, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and Liberty City Ventures. Existing backers including PEAK6 and Nyca Partners also participated. The raise brings Zerohash’s total funding to $275 million and values the company at $1 billion. Founded in 2017, Zerohash builds application programming interfaces (APIs) and compliance-ready infrastructure that allow businesses to integrate trading, stablecoin payments, tokenization, and settlement into their platforms. The company says its infrastructure has already enabled more than five million users across 190 countries through partners such as Stripe, DraftKings, Franklin Templeton and BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund. Zerohash executives positioned the firm as the “AWS of on-chain infrastructure,” citing demand from traditional banks and brokerages seeking to expand into stablecoins and tokenized assets.Morgan Stanley’s investment in Zerohash appears directly aligned with its digital asset strategy. The bank recently disclosed plans to roll out crypto trading for E-Trade clients in early 2026, relying on Zerohash for liquidity, custody, and settlement, according to an internal memo reported by CNBC. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/zerohash-hits-1b-valuation
Bitcoin Faces Key Support Test Around $112K Amid Short-Term Holder Capitulation

Bitcoin short-term holders (STHs) are currently experiencing one of the toughest capitulations in the recent months as the asset price hovers around $112 mark.
the new AI-based ultrasound devices and Web3 EHR in healthcare

The post the new AI-based ultrasound devices and Web3 EHR in healthcare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samsung and Galeon announce their strategic partnership to launch AI-based ultrasound devices and the Electronic Health Record (EHR) in healthcare. Hardware and software that will debut in women’s health, useful for doctors to acquire and interpret imaging data.  Samsung and Galeon: AI enters healthcare with ultrasound devices and Web3 EHR Samsung has announced its new collaboration with Galeon, a pioneer in decentralized science (DeSci) and artificial intelligence (AI).  In practice, it seems that Samsung’s AI-based ultrasound devices will be combined with Galeon’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) software, already implemented in 18 European hospitals. Specifically, by connecting Samsung’s hardware ecosystem with Galeon’s software and data infrastructure, doctors can acquire and interpret structured imaging data in real-time, while maintaining a privacy-focused approach.  The architecture of Galeon is based on decentralized principles to ensure patient privacy and reduce administrative burdens, giving back valuable time to healthcare providers and supporting better and faster decisions at the point of care. The debut of the new partnership signed by Samsung and Galeon will be in the women’s health sector, with an integration between devices and EHR that brings AI imaging data directly into consolidated clinical workflows.  In this regard, Benjamin Tarter, head of women’s health at Samsung France, stated: “We are incredibly proud of this partnership and ready to revolutionize the healthcare market together.” Samsung and Galeon: AI to revolutionize the healthcare market together As anticipated, Galeon is already present in the healthcare world. Galeon’s Blockchain Swarm Learning allows hospitals to train medical AI on decentralized and anonymized datasets.  In this way, each institution maintains full ownership and control of its own patient data. The structured and standard-based records of Galeon thus become the engine of a safer and more accurate medical AI.  Regarding the collaboration with Samsung, Dr. Loïc Brotons, CEO of Galeon, said: “Samsung’s…
Ripple taps Securitize to add stablecoin off-ramp for BlackRock, VanEck

Ripple is integrating with RWA tokenization platform Securitize to add Ripple USD as an off ramp for BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds.
Voiply Enhances Operations with ElevenLabs AI-Powered Agents

The post Voiply Enhances Operations with ElevenLabs AI-Powered Agents appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Sep 23, 2025 01:10 Voiply leverages ElevenLabs’ AI agents to streamline sales and support, managing over 10,000 calls monthly and reducing customer wait times significantly. Voiply, a cloud-based business phone provider, has partnered with ElevenLabs to enhance its customer service and sales operations using AI-powered conversational agents. This strategic move aims to improve customer experience and operational efficiency, according to ElevenLabs. Integration of AI Agents The integration of AI agents into Voiply’s telephony and CRM systems allows for seamless management of inbound and outbound calls. These AI agents handle approximately 200 daily inbound sales calls and thousands of support interactions monthly, freeing human agents to focus on complex cases and priority leads. This integration ensures comprehensive logging of calls and transcripts for tracking and follow-up. Operational Impact Voiply’s AI-powered system manages over 10,000 calls per month, significantly reducing customer hold times and increasing efficiency. The AI sales agents handle the majority of inbound sales calls, contributing to team productivity. On the support front, 40% of calls are resolved without human intervention, with the remainder generating CRM tickets for further action. This system has enhanced Voiply’s ability to generate sales orders and focus human resources on high-value tasks. Shea Georgetti, CEO of Voiply, stated, “We chose ElevenLabs for their best-in-class Conversational AI voice agents and seamless integration. This partnership has transformed our ability to deliver an enhanced customer experience while scaling our operations effectively.” Future Prospects Building on the success of inbound call management, Voiply has expanded its AI capabilities to include outbound engagement. The AI agents now support payment inquiries, account setup, and basic technical support, creating an always-available engagement layer. This expansion demonstrates the potential of integrating conversational AI into core business workflows to improve customer service and…
Ethereum Hits Losing Streak: How Massive Liquidations Impact ETH Price

Ethereum has entered a sharp losing streak, with cascading liquidations and technical weakness fueling volatility across the market. A wave of $1.8 billion in long liquidations on September 23 wiped out more than 370,000 traders, leaving Ethereum (ETH) particularly exposed. This market update is powered by Outset PR, the first data-driven crypto PR agency that equips blockchain projects with precise, effective strategies to boost visibility.  $1.8B Liquidations Trigger ETH Sell-Off The crypto market’s heavy reliance on leverage has once again backfired. ETH futures accounted for over $500 million of the $1.8 billion long liquidation, underscoring Ethereum’s vulnerability to sudden drawdowns. Leverage risk: With the average funding rate at +0.0029%, traders were heavily overexposed. Domino effect: When ETH broke below $4,150, stop-losses and margin calls triggered a cascading sell-off. Open interest: ETH derivatives open interest surged 19% in 24h, showing volatility was amplified by excessive speculation. The high-leverage environment created a fragile setup where a single breakdown sparked a chain reaction of forced selling. Technical Weakness Adds Pressure ETH also faces mounting technical headwinds after failing to hold critical levels. Pivot breakdown: ETH slipped below its 24h pivot point at $4,250. Resistance: The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $4,624 now serves as resistance. Beyond that, MACD histogram at -33.17 signals clear bearish momentum, while the RSI at 40.46 is weak but not oversold, leaving room for further downside. Price targets: Short-term traders are eyeing $4,092 (September 23 low) as the next support.Long-term structure remains intact as long as ETH holds above the 200-day EMA ($3,403), suggesting investors aren’t panic-selling yet. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results  If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect.  Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create.  While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics.  Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine.   Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field.  Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets. Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. Outlook Ethereum’s latest slump highlights the double-edged sword of leverage. Excessive positioning fueled sharp liquidations, while technical weakness reinforced the bearish momentum. Yet, with the 200-day EMA still holding firm, long-term holders remain calm for now. This analysis was brought to you by Outset PR, the first data-driven crypto PR agency. Just as Ethereum’s market path hinges on reclaiming key levels, Outset PR helps projects reclaim visibility and momentum with strategies grounded in data and measurable results. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.io Telegram: t.me/outsetpr  X: x.com/OutsetPR    Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
