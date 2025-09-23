Ethereum Hits Losing Streak: How Massive Liquidations Impact ETH Price

Ethereum has entered a sharp losing streak, with cascading liquidations and technical weakness fueling volatility across the market. A wave of $1.8 billion in long liquidations on September 23 wiped out more than 370,000 traders, leaving Ethereum (ETH) particularly exposed. This market update is powered by Outset PR, the first data-driven crypto PR agency that equips blockchain projects with precise, effective strategies to boost visibility. $1.8B Liquidations Trigger ETH Sell-Off The crypto market’s heavy reliance on leverage has once again backfired. ETH futures accounted for over $500 million of the $1.8 billion long liquidation, underscoring Ethereum’s vulnerability to sudden drawdowns. Leverage risk: With the average funding rate at +0.0029%, traders were heavily overexposed. Domino effect: When ETH broke below $4,150, stop-losses and margin calls triggered a cascading sell-off. Open interest: ETH derivatives open interest surged 19% in 24h, showing volatility was amplified by excessive speculation. The high-leverage environment created a fragile setup where a single breakdown sparked a chain reaction of forced selling. Technical Weakness Adds Pressure ETH also faces mounting technical headwinds after failing to hold critical levels. Pivot breakdown: ETH slipped below its 24h pivot point at $4,250. Resistance: The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $4,624 now serves as resistance. Beyond that, MACD histogram at -33.17 signals clear bearish momentum, while the RSI at 40.46 is weak but not oversold, leaving room for further downside. Price targets: Short-term traders are eyeing $4,092 (September 23 low) as the next support.Long-term structure remains intact as long as ETH holds above the 200-day EMA ($3,403), suggesting investors aren’t panic-selling yet. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect. Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create. While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics. Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine. Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field. Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets. Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. Outlook Ethereum’s latest slump highlights the double-edged sword of leverage. Excessive positioning fueled sharp liquidations, while technical weakness reinforced the bearish momentum. Yet, with the 200-day EMA still holding firm, long-term holders remain calm for now. This analysis was brought to you by Outset PR, the first data-driven crypto PR agency. Just as Ethereum’s market path hinges on reclaiming key levels, Outset PR helps projects reclaim visibility and momentum with strategies grounded in data and measurable results. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.io Telegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.