Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading for Retail Clients by 2026

TLDR Morgan Stanley partners with ZeroHash for crypto trading in 2026. Retail clients can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana on E-Trade. Firm plans to develop a robust wallet infrastructure for digital assets. Morgan Stanley eyes tokenized equities, bonds, and real estate services. Morgan Stanley, one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S., has announced [...] The post Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading for Retail Clients by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 00:34
Shiba Inu Technicals Point Toward 138% Upside, But Analysts Believe Pepeto Is The Next 100x Play For Memes

Increasingly, attention is turning to Pepeto (PEPETO), which some are calling the next 100x meme coin. With strong momentum in […] The post Shiba Inu Technicals Point Toward 138% Upside, But Analysts Believe Pepeto Is The Next 100x Play For Memes appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 00:31
Shibarium Bridge Hacker Offloads All BAD Tokens, Swaps for ETH

TLDR The Shibarium Bridge hacker has sold off all stolen BAD tokens and converted them into Ethereum. A total of 2,057.39 BAD tokens were swapped for 3.2 ETH on September 22, 2025. The final batch of BAD tokens was transferred using the MetaMask wallet. The attacker moved 3.2 ETH to a new wallet, valued at [...] The post Shibarium Bridge Hacker Offloads All BAD Tokens, Swaps for ETH appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 00:22
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Taps Coinbase for $100M Credit Line

The U.S. mining company has expanded its credit line with Coinbase Prime by $100 million, giving it fresh capital to […] The post Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Taps Coinbase for $100M Credit Line appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 00:15
Buy the Dip? ETH Hits Key Support as Q4 Rally Looms

Ethereum (ETH) trades near $4,200 after a 20% drop, with analysts pointing to key patterns and Q4 strength for a potential breakout.
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 00:10
Why XRP Outperforms Bitcoin, Gold, and Stocks in Thailand’s Market

TLDR XRP has been ranked as the top-performing asset in Thailand for nine consecutive months. XRP saw a remarkable 390% growth over the past year, despite a slight 9.41% decline last month. Bitcoin, with an 85% increase, ranks second, trailing far behind XRP’s performance. Ethereum’s 17.21% growth in August helped it enter the top three [...] The post Why XRP Outperforms Bitcoin, Gold, and Stocks in Thailand’s Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/24 00:08
Smart Digital Group unveils plan for diversified cryptocurrency asset pool

The post Smart Digital Group unveils plan for diversified cryptocurrency asset pool appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Smart Digital Group is launching a cryptocurrency asset pool. The diversification strategy focuses on established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Smart Digital Group today unveiled plans for a diversified cryptocurrency asset pool tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum, marking the company’s entry into institutional-grade digital asset management. The pool is designed to enhance portfolio diversification, a strategy increasingly adopted by institutional investors. Global crypto fund assets under management have grown substantially by mid-2025, driven by institutions seeking to hedge against market fluctuations through diversified approaches. Diversified pools typically include major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which together account for about 69% of the total crypto market capitalization reaching $3.9 trillion as of mid-2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/smart-digital-group-diversified-crypto-asset-pool/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 00:08
Ripple (XRP) ETF Speculation Pushes Price Target to $9, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shoots for 87x Growth

Institutional catalysts are transforming the crypto industry in September 2025, affecting Ripple (XRP) and meme innovators like Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  XRP has risen beyond $3.00 due to ETF clearance and MiCA-driven custodial growth, and experts are targeting a $9 price objective if momentum continues.  In the same breath, LILPEPE, one of the fastest-growing meme tokens, [...] The post Ripple (XRP) ETF Speculation Pushes Price Target to $9, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shoots for 87x Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/24 00:00
SEC plans “innovation exemption” to ease crypto rules by year-end

The SEC is flipping the table on crypto regulation. Chairman Paul Atkins said on Fox Business that the agency wants to roll out a new “innovation exemption” by the end of this year. This rule would let crypto firms launch products straight into the market without having to follow rules that don’t match the technology. The decisions follow months of legal cleanup, as Atkins confirmed the SEC has already dropped several crypto enforcement actions filed under former Chair Gary Gensler, saying those cases were “burdensome” and didn’t make sense anymore. According to the Mornings with Maria interview, this exemption is part of a broader effort to give the crypto industry a stable regulatory floor to build from. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce their products,” Paul said. The SEC has also created a new crypto task force to help structure what he called a “new approach” to crypto oversight. Paul floated the innovation exemption idea back in July, but this is the first time he’s committed to a deadline. Since Donald Trump’s return to the Oval, the vibe at the SEC has clearly changed. Paul made it clear that crypto firms should not have to “comply with incompatible or burdensome prescriptive regulatory requirements.” Paul calls for fewer reports, more IPOs, and tighter rulemaking with CFTC Paul also wants to cut down on how often companies report earnings. He told Maria Bartiromo the current quarterly system is outdated, and backed Trump’s suggestion that companies should report just twice a year. Paul pointed out that before 1970, U.S. public companies didn’t report every quarter. “Foreign companies listed in the U.S. only report every six months,” he said, arguing it’s time to review whether the current structure still makes sense. He also noted that there are half as many public companies now as there were 30 years ago. That’s why he said, “I want to make IPOs great again.” Paul blamed a long list of problems—litigation threats, overwhelming compliance costs, and even what he called “weaponization of corporate governance”—for why going public has become a nightmare for most startups. He said companies like Apple and Microsoft used to go public early to raise capital. Now, most of them stay private for as long as possible. Paul stressed the SEC is working closely with the CFTC on crypto oversight, and confirmed they’ll be holding a joint roundtable this week. He said years of staff-level turf wars have killed products like single-stock futures and portfolio margining. “The field is littered with bodies of would-be products,” Paul said, blaming the lack of coordination between agencies. He wants joint rulemaking with the CFTC to remove that uncertainty once and for all. SEC prepares new rules for crypto access, ETFs, and investor protection Paul also addressed the Senate delay on crypto market structure legislation. He said the SEC is providing technical help to both chambers of Congress as they rewrite the rules. Paul supports the Genius Act, recently passed by Congress and signed by Trump, which officially recognized stablecoins in U.S. law for the first time. He called the legislation “a huge step forward” and wants to follow it up with permanent joint rulemaking so future regulators can’t undo it. On the ETF front, Paul said the SEC approved the first U.S. multi-crypto ETF and will soon finalize rules for generic listing standards to prevent future delays. “It’s not just an ad hoc type of approach,” he said. Paul also touched on plans to expand retail investor access to private companies, including 401(k) access to crypto and tech funds. He said retail investors deserve access, not just the ultra-wealthy. But he added the SEC will work with the Department of Labor to build in guardrails, like stronger disclosures, better liquidity options, and advisor accountability. “We’ll put protections in to make sure we guard against bad outcomes,” said Paul. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:44
Archetype raises over $100 million for latest crypto venture fund

Previously, Archetype has invested in blockchain firms like Privy, Monad, Hut 8, Farcaster, Ritual and Relay.
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:28
