Top Altcoins to Watch as SEC Considers Retirement Plan Access
US lawmakers have sent a letter urging the SEC to enforce President Trump’s August executive order, which directs regulators to […] The post Top Altcoins to Watch as SEC Considers Retirement Plan Access appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/24 00:24
Huawei Bets on Domestic AI With New Supernode Computing Clusters
TLDRs; Huawei launched new Atlas 950 and 960 AI superclusters with up to 1 million NPUs by 2027. The move positions Huawei as a domestic alternative to Nvidia amid U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports. SuperPoD Interconnect technology enables massive chip clustering, similar to Nvidia’s NVLink system. Huawei’s cloud restructuring shows its strategic pivot to [...] The post Huawei Bets on Domestic AI With New Supernode Computing Clusters appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/24 00:23
Sources: US Senate Republicans originally planned to review the revised agenda of the market structure bill on September 30, but the agenda may be postponed
PANews reported on September 24th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that multiple sources on Capitol Hill agreed that the September 30th deadline for Senate Banking Committee Republicans to revise the Market Structure Act is now effectively impossible. Democrats have yet to provide feedback on the bill, stating they want to first agree on a process before beginning negotiations on the details. The impending government shutdown is also reportedly making a meeting on the 30th virtually impossible. A possible new target date is the week of October 20, but this has not yet been determined. It is understood that since the Senate Agriculture Committee also plans to amend its bill related to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in October, theoretically, this delay should not affect the possibility of submitting the bill to the Senate for consideration before the end of the year.
PANews
2025/09/24 00:13
Crypto Firm Proposes Cutting HYPE Supply by 45%
The post Crypto Firm Proposes Cutting HYPE Supply by 45% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto asset management firm that holds HYPE — the token behind decentralized derivatives exchange Hyperliquid — has proposed cutting the total supply of HYPE by 45% to make its tokenomics more attractive to investors. In a post to X on Monday, DBA Asset Management investment manager Jon Charbonneau outlined three changes to Hyperliquid’s economic model: Revoking authorization for all unminted HYPE tokens for future emissions and community rewards (FECR), burning all HYPE in Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund (AF), and removing HYPE’s 1 billion supply cap. His proposal was co-authored by pseudonymous crypto researcher Hasu. While the plan would need to be voted on and passed through Hyperliquid’s governance structure, DBA would be a major participant, given that it actively stakes HYPE and holds a material position in the token. Source: Jon Charbonneau The DBA executive said the proposed change would seek to correct the market’s misvaluation of HYPE, which he said is distorted by the fully diluted valuation metric that includes unissued tokens. “This is problematic because the market penalizes this excess supply in valuing the protocol, and pre-allocating these tokens may unduly bias future capital allocation decisions,” he said, adding that the change would make HYPE even more appealing to investors and stakers, while preserving the protocol’s ability to fund initiatives through new issuances. The proposal — which would see 421 million HYPE from the future emissions and community rewards category and 21 million from the assistance fund slashed — comes amid a recent uptick in investor interest in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Within a week of revealing its new US dollar stablecoin, USDH, Hyperliquid opened a vote to decide who would issue the stablecoin, drawing interest from Paxos, Frax, Sky, Agora and Native Markets, which came out victorious last week. Hyperliquid handled $330 billion in trading volume in July…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:07
Ethereum (ETH) Price to 2x Before the End of 2025, But Traders Are Looking at This Penny Coin for the Next 100x Windfall
Ethereum (ETH) remains the backbone of decentralized finance, and experts are forecasting the token price to double by the end of 2025 as network upgrades and institutional demand keep driving demand. But while ETH is bringing stability and settled market supremacy, investors seeking much bigger returns are going for Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The platform is […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 00:00
Antitrust lawyer flags risks in $100B Nvidia–OpenAI partnership
Antitrust lawyer Andre Barlow said that the $100B partnership between Nvidia and OpenAI raises significant antitrust concerns.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 23:53
Deep Dive: How BNBCapital’s 726 Users Trust $400K to an Ownerless Smart Contract
With 400.05 BNB ($402,050) locked in an completely ownerless smart contract, BNBCapital presents a fascinating case study in trustless DeFi architecture. The protocol has processed 862.97 BNB ($867,284) in total deposits from 726 users, all without any administrative control or governance mechanism – a radical departure from traditional DeFi protocols. The smart contract architecture eliminates […] The post Deep Dive: How BNBCapital’s 726 Users Trust $400K to an Ownerless Smart Contract appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 23:52
Paxos mints 150 million new PYUSD on Ethereum
PANews reported on September 23 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Paxos has just minted 150 million new PYUSD on Ethereum.
PANews
2025/09/23 23:52
Will Crypto Firms Survive New SEC Plans?
The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies in the United States has experienced a profound shift during President Biden’s administration, contrasting with the approach of former President Trump. Under Biden, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has actively engaged in dialogues with cryptocurrency enterprises, signaling significant regulatory changes.Continue Reading:Will Crypto Firms Survive New SEC Plans?
TRUMP
$7.722
+0.57%
Coinstats
2025/09/23 23:35
Kazakhstan Launched Its National Stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard Backing
Key HighlightsKazakhstan launches a new stablecoin pegged to the tengeEvo KZTE links crypto with traditional financeMastercard supports cross-border stablecoin adoptionKazakhstan Launches Evo KZTE Stablecoin to Bridge Crypto and Traditional FinanceKazakhstan has unveiled a pilot version of its national digital currency, Evo (KZTE), pegged to the local currency, the tenge. The stablecoin is issued through a partnership between crypto exchange Intebix and Eurasian Bank, supported by Mastercard and built on the Solana blockchain. The launch marks a major step in integrating cryptocurrencies into the country’s financial ecosystem.How Evo KZTE Aims to Transform FinanceKZTE was immediately launched within the central bank's regulatory sandbox, a controlled environment that allows innovation while ensuring compliance. Intebix founder Talgat Dossanov highlighted that Mastercard plans to link KZTE with global stablecoin networks, enhancing cross-border usability.The project is designed to act as a bridge between the crypto market and traditional finance. Key applications include:Crypto-fiat transactions for seamless tradingPurchase and exchange of cryptocurrenciesPayments using crypto cards for everyday transactionsThe National Bank of Kazakhstan sees the stablecoin as a cornerstone of the country’s digital transformation, reinforcing its ambition to build a robust national digital asset ecosystem.Strategic Moves for Kazakhstan’s Crypto FuturePresident Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has previously ordered the creation of a state digital asset fund, aiming to establish a strategic crypto reserve of the most stable and widely used cryptocurrencies. The fund will be based at the National Bank's Investment Corporation and is expected to strengthen the country’s financial resilience while promoting innovation.Kazakhstan’s move could make it one of the leading nations in the integration of regulated crypto solutions into mainstream finance.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 23:31
