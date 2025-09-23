2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can’t Keep Up With This New Meme Coin, Tipped to Rise 10553% in 72 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can’t Keep Up With This New Meme Coin, Tipped to Rise 10553% in 72 Days

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can’t Keep Up With This New Meme Coin, Tipped to Rise 10553% in 72 Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is fast emerging as a serious rival to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Unlike many meme tokens that rely only on community hype, the project combines viral energy with blockchain innovation. Analysts now predict the coin could surge by 10,553% within 72 days, making it one of the most promising opportunities in the market this year. Little Pepe’s Layer-2 Chain Powers Speed and Security The project has its own Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain. This provides Little Pepe with higher transaction speeds, reduced charges, and scalability over traditional meme coins. Blockchain is completely compatible with Ethereum wallets and smart contract tools so that users and developers can easily interact. In order to be fair, the network is also endowed with anti-sniper bot protection, which minimizes risks of price manipulation when launching. Little Pepe is not merely a token of meme-culture interest. It has also opened a kind of Meme Launchpad, which is intended to enable the launch of tokens and decentralized applications by new projects. Some security measures offered by the platform include liquidity locking and anti-rug pull. The objectives of these safeguards are to ensure the existence of the investors and promote innovation in the ecosystem. With utility and a sense of community, Little Pepe presents itself as a long-term growth project. LILPEPE Presale Stage 12 Hits 99% Completion With $25M Raised Right now, the LILPEPE presale is in its twelfth stage and already 99.34% complete. Tokens are priced at $0.0021, which is a 110% increase from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. So far, the LILPEPE presale campaign has raised more than $25.25 million of its $25.475 million goal, with about $218,200 still to be raised. Over 15.64 billion tokens have been sold out of 15.75 billion available, leaving around 103 million tokens remaining. Once…
1
1$0.0138-4.00%
Threshold
T$0.01562+0.90%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.14531+9.71%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 00:40
Del
Crypto News Today: SEC Chair Reveals Plan for Crypto Product Exemptions by December

Crypto News Today: SEC Chair Reveals Plan for Crypto Product Exemptions by December

The post Crypto News Today: SEC Chair Reveals Plan for Crypto Product Exemptions by December appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced plans for innovation exemptions allowing crypto firms to launch products by December 2025 as crypto news today seemed like a breath of fresh air. Atkins confirmed the agency would write new crypto rules in the coming months as part of a regulatory pivot. The move follows SEC approval of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs and a broader shift away from an enforcement-heavy approach. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced plans for innovation exemptions designed to help crypto firms launch products by December 2025. The Wall Street regulator outlined the timeline during a Sept. 23 interview on Fox Business, marking the latest indication of the agency’s shift toward more crypto-friendly policies. Atkins said the SEC aimed to provide the marketplace with a stable platform for introducing crypto products. The chairman confirmed the agency would work to draft new rules for digital assets in the coming months while pursuing exemptions to remove regulatory barriers for crypto businesses. The innovation exemption concept originated from Atkins’ July proposal, which aimed to enable businesses to enter new markets with innovative technologies quickly. The exemption would allow crypto firms to launch products without complying with what Atkins described as incompatible or burdensome regulatory requirements. SEC Stance Shift The SEC underwent a dramatic shift since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025. The agency dropped multiple enforcement cases initiated under Gary Gensler, the Biden-era chairman, and established a crypto task force to develop new approaches to digital asset regulation. Atkins criticized the previous administration’s enforcement-heavy strategy during his tenure. The chairman condemned what he called a “shoot-first-and-ask-questions-later” regime that treated innovation like a threat rather than an opportunity. The SEC’s new approach emphasized collaboration over confrontation. Atkins directed staff to engage transparently with the cryptocurrency industry and authorized the…
FOX Token
FOX$0.02569-0.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.724+0.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-0.45%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 00:33
Del
Top 9 Viral Crypto Tokens To Watch

Top 9 Viral Crypto Tokens To Watch

The post Top 9 Viral Crypto Tokens To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Selecting the right meme coin in today’s shifting crypto landscape has become more than just a gamble. The market is saturated with projects that capture attention through community hype and viral culture, yet only a handful will secure long-term momentum. With new meme coin launches arriving rapidly, investors face one crucial challenge: identifying tokens that deliver not only excitement but also rewards, exclusivity, and strong ecosystems. Missing the next breakthrough could mean sitting on the sidelines while others ride explosive gains. This year, one project has captured the spotlight with its bold entry: MoonBull ($MOBU). Alongside established names such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE), Useless Coin (USELESS), Notcoin (NOT), Official Melania (MELANIA), ANDY (ANDY), and Tutorial (TUT), MoonBull stands out by offering early backers exclusive staking rewards, secret token drops, and presale benefits. As excitement builds around its whitelist, the new coin launch in 2025 positions MoonBull as the must-watch opportunity for meme coin enthusiasts aiming to secure an early edge in the upcoming crypto wave. 1.MoonBull ($MOBU) MoonBull ($MOBU) has quickly ignited excitement with its presale launch. Built on Ethereum, it combines the reliability of smart contracts with the viral power of meme culture. Designed for degens and meme coin enthusiasts, MoonBull offers unique features that differentiate it from other upcoming meme coin projects in 2025. Whitelist members hold a significant edge. This first-come, first-served opportunity is limited, ensuring only early registrants enjoy its benefits. Once spots are gone, they will never reopen. By joining the whitelist, participants secure the lowest entry price, unlock bonus allocations, and gain exclusive insights into MoonBull’s roadmap before public release. MoonBull isn’t just another meme token. Its whitelist offers: Entry at the lowest price before the public sale. Secret staking rewards for whitelisted members. Bonus token allocations are unavailable elsewhere.…
1
1$0.0138-4.00%
Threshold
T$0.01562+0.90%
holoride
RIDE$0.000873-2.45%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 00:14
Del
Silo Pharma stock jumps 22% as Fireblocks joins crypto treasury pivot

Silo Pharma stock jumps 22% as Fireblocks joins crypto treasury pivot

Silo Pharma secured a key pillar of its digital asset strategy, partnering with institutional custodian Fireblocks and triggering a 22% stock surge.
Silo Finance
SILO$0.01964-1.50%
Del
Crypto.news2025/09/24 00:13
Del
Chainlink Whales Go on a Buying Spree After Price Dip

Chainlink Whales Go on a Buying Spree After Price Dip

Market analyst Ali highlighted the move, noting that addresses holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK significantly increased their balances […] The post Chainlink Whales Go on a Buying Spree After Price Dip appeared first on Coindoo.
1
1$0.0138-4.00%
Movement
MOVE$0.118+1.72%
Chainlink
LINK$21.68-0.59%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/24 00:00
Del
As HYPE Stalls, $TAP Presale Smashes $150k as Visa Card Demand Explodes

As HYPE Stalls, $TAP Presale Smashes $150k as Visa Card Demand Explodes

As HYPE loses steam, Digitap surges past $150K in presale, fueled by demand for its Visa-backed card offering borderless crypto spending and privacy-first tools.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.35-4.92%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.37-1.85%
Del
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 23:55
Del
Stablecoins Could Fuel $4T in Payments Yearly – Best Wallet Token to Ride the Surge

Stablecoins Could Fuel $4T in Payments Yearly – Best Wallet Token to Ride the Surge

Stablecoins are setting the stage for the next big shift in payments. Some of the newest ones vying for dominance include Metamask’s $mUSD, the digital euro, and Hong Kong’s $AxCNH.
holoride
RIDE$0.000873-2.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01227+1.23%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00586+3.35%
Del
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 23:46
Del
Margex Adds New One-Click Feature For Simplified Copy Trading

Margex Adds New One-Click Feature For Simplified Copy Trading

Margex, one of the top crypto derivatives exchanges, has upgraded its copy trading platform with a new one-click trading feature. Now, users can automatically follow top traders and start earning from their winning trades seamlessly.For beginners, busy crypto traders, and anyone else who can benefit from copy trading, Margex’s one-click follow feature allows copy traders […] The post Margex Adds New One-Click Feature For Simplified Copy Trading appeared first on Cryptonews.
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4021-0.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553-1.95%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:44
Del
Unmasking Crypto Scams: Bubblemaps’ Amazing 30M BMT Airdrop Rewards Vigilant Users

Unmasking Crypto Scams: Bubblemaps’ Amazing 30M BMT Airdrop Rewards Vigilant Users

BitcoinWorld Unmasking Crypto Scams: Bubblemaps’ Amazing 30M BMT Airdrop Rewards Vigilant Users Get ready, crypto community! A groundbreaking initiative is here to turn the tide against prevalent crypto scams. Bubblemaps, the renowned blockchain analytics platform, is launching an incredible airdrop, distributing a staggering 30 million BMT tokens. This generous reward is specifically for users who actively detect and expose fraudulent activities within the cryptocurrency space. This move signifies a powerful step towards a safer digital asset ecosystem, empowering individuals to become frontline defenders against illicit schemes. Unmasking Crypto Scams: How Bubblemaps’ Intel Desk Works Bubblemaps is stepping up its game with the introduction of its new platform, Intel Desk. This innovative hub is designed to centralize efforts in identifying and reporting suspicious activities. Essentially, it creates a structured environment where community members can submit their findings related to potential fraud. Once a user identifies a potential crypto scam, they can submit their detailed findings to Intel Desk. The platform then facilitates a verification process, ensuring the reported scam is legitimate and well-researched. This collaborative approach leverages the collective intelligence of the crypto community, making it harder for bad actors to operate unnoticed. The 30 million BMT tokens are earmarked as a reward for these diligent users. By directly incentivizing scam detection, Bubblemaps aims to foster a proactive defense mechanism, transforming passive observers into active participants in safeguarding the blockchain. What Are the Benefits of Joining the Fight Against Crypto Scams? Participating in Bubblemaps’ initiative offers several compelling advantages, extending beyond just the financial reward: Direct Financial Incentive: Users stand to earn a share of the 30 million BMT token airdrop, providing tangible compensation for their efforts. Enhanced Community Safety: Your contributions directly help protect other investors from falling victim to costly crypto scams, fostering a more secure environment for everyone. Building Reputation: Active participation can establish you as a trusted and vigilant member of the crypto community, known for your commitment to security. Empowerment: This program empowers individual users, giving them a direct role in shaping the integrity and trustworthiness of the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Ultimately, this initiative encourages a culture of collective vigilance, which is crucial in an evolving landscape often targeted by sophisticated fraudsters. By working together, the community can significantly reduce the impact of malicious activities. Beyond the Airdrop: The Future of Fighting Crypto Scams While the initial airdrop is an exciting launchpad, Bubblemaps has even more ambitious plans for the long term. The platform intends to introduce a robust bounty system. This future development will allow anyone, from individuals to organizations, to post bounties for specific investigations. Imagine a scenario where a project suspects a particular exploit or a community member wants a deeper dive into a suspicious wallet. They could post a bounty on Intel Desk, inviting skilled detectives to undertake the investigation. This decentralized approach to security analysis promises to: Spur Targeted Investigations: Specific and complex crypto scams can receive dedicated attention from experts. Increase Efficiency: Bounties can attract specialized talent, leading to quicker and more thorough resolutions. Foster Innovation: The system encourages new methods and tools for blockchain forensics. This vision positions Bubblemaps not just as a detector, but as a central hub for collaborative blockchain security, continually adapting to new threats. A Unified Front Against Fraud: Making Crypto Safer In conclusion, Bubblemaps’ innovative BMT airdrop and the Intel Desk platform represent a significant leap forward in combating crypto scams. By directly incentivizing community participation, they are cultivating a powerful, decentralized network of vigilant users dedicated to identifying and exposing fraudulent activities. This proactive approach not only rewards those who contribute but also builds a stronger, more secure foundation for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. As the platform evolves with its planned bounty system, it promises to further empower the community, making the digital asset space a much safer place for all participants. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency landscape’s future security measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Bubblemaps’ BMT airdrop? A1: Bubblemaps is airdropping 30 million BMT tokens to users who successfully detect and report cryptocurrency scams through their new Intel Desk platform. It’s a reward system to incentivize community-driven fraud detection. Q2: How can I participate in detecting crypto scams for the airdrop? A2: You can participate by using Bubblemaps’ newly launched Intel Desk platform. If you identify a potential crypto scam, you can submit your detailed findings for verification, and if confirmed, you will be eligible for BMT token rewards. Q3: What is the Intel Desk platform? A3: Intel Desk is Bubblemaps’ dedicated platform designed to centralize and streamline the process of reporting and verifying cryptocurrency scams. It serves as the hub for community members to submit their findings and contribute to blockchain security. Q4: What are Bubblemaps’ long-term plans for combating crypto scams? A4: In the long term, Bubblemaps plans to introduce a bounty system on Intel Desk. This will allow anyone to post bounties for specific investigations into suspicious activities, further decentralizing and empowering the community’s efforts against fraud. Q5: Is there a limit to how many BMT tokens I can earn through this initiative? A5: While the total airdrop pool is 30 million BMT, the specific distribution per user will likely depend on the quality and impact of their detected scams, as well as the overall participation. Details on individual earning limits would typically be provided by Bubblemaps directly. Share Your Thoughts and Join the Conversation! Did you find this article insightful? Are you ready to join Bubblemaps in the crucial fight against crypto scams? Share this article with your friends, fellow investors, and on your social media platforms to spread awareness about this exciting initiative. Let’s work together to make the cryptocurrency world a safer and more transparent place for everyone! This post Unmasking Crypto Scams: Bubblemaps’ Amazing 30M BMT Airdrop Rewards Vigilant Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.06795+4.97%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01466-0.81%
GET
GET$0.005569-6.48%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:30
Del
Top Analyst Declares Shiba Inu (SHIB) ‘Dead’: But There’s a Catch

Top Analyst Declares Shiba Inu (SHIB) ‘Dead’: But There’s a Catch

Shiba Inu has had its fair share of ups and downs. SHIB price touched $0.000025 earlier this year, then slid by more than 50%. It now trades close to $0.000012. This long decline could be  frustrating to many holders. TheCryptoBasic shared comments from market watcher MMBTtrader, who did not hold back. The analyst bluntly called
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222+0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-0.45%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:30
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns