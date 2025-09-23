2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Ripple’s RLUSD Now Available for Redemption in BlackRock and VanEck Funds

Ripple’s RLUSD Now Available for Redemption in BlackRock and VanEck Funds

TLDR Ripple integrates RLUSD into BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL. Tokenized fund holders can redeem shares for RLUSD anytime. Ripple strengthens RLUSD’s liquidity and enterprise-level applications. Ripple expands RLUSD support across Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche. Ripple has partnered with Securitize to bring its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), to two prominent tokenized funds: BlackRock’s BUIDL and [...] The post Ripple’s RLUSD Now Available for Redemption in BlackRock and VanEck Funds appeared first on Blockonomi.
FUND
FUND$0.022+22.22%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00554-1.77%
Del
Blockonomi2025/09/24 00:43
Del
Morgan Stanley to Unlock $1.3T Crypto Trading via E-Trade in 2026

Morgan Stanley to Unlock $1.3T Crypto Trading via E-Trade in 2026

Morgan Stanley is preparing to bring cryptocurrency trading for E-Trade clients in the first half of 2026, a move that could open access to as much as $1.3 trillion in trading volume. The Wall Street giant is partnering with crypto infrastructure provider Zerohash to support liquidity, custody, and settlement, marking one of the most significant steps yet by a major U.S. bank into digital assets. Morgan Stanley Opens Phase One of Digital Asset Platform With Direct Coin Trading According to Bloomberg, the offering will begin with Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana, with plans to expand to a broader range of services. The service will begin with spot trading for the three largest cryptocurrencies by market value, but Morgan Stanley executives have indicated that the offering is only the first step. Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, described the rollout as “phase one,” noting that the bank is also developing a wallet that would allow clients to hold and manage digital assets directly alongside their traditional portfolios. “The underlying technology has been proven and blockchain-based infrastructure is obviously here to stay,” Finn said, emphasizing the goal of integrating both traditional and digitized assets within the same ecosystem. Morgan Stanley, which generates nearly half of its revenue from wealth management, is positioning itself at the intersection of traditional finance and emerging digital markets. The launch is expected to draw more institutional and retail investors into cryptocurrencies while also giving the bank a competitive edge over rivals. The initiative comes at a time when competitors such as Charles Schwab are also exploring digital asset offerings, while Robinhood has already established a strong presence, generating $626 million from crypto trading last year. Notably, JPMorgan had earlier this year partnered with Coinbase to improve crypto purchases for customers. For Morgan Stanley, direct crypto trading will replace earlier exposure strategies, where clients accessed digital assets through external managers like Galaxy Digital. The new model allows the bank to cut third-party fees and provide clients with direct ownership of coins, though this also comes with higher risks. Zerohash, Morgan Stanley’s chosen infrastructure partner, recently raised $104 million in a Series D round led by Interactive Brokers and is now valued at $1 billion. Morgan Stanley participated in the funding, reinforcing its commitment to the collaboration. Zerohash’s role will be central in ensuring that the platform can manage large-scale trading while meeting regulatory standards for custody and settlement. Morgan Stanley’s strategy extends beyond simple crypto trading. Finn said the bank is preparing an asset allocation framework that could assign a small percentage of client portfolios to cryptocurrencies, depending on risk tolerance and investment goals. The firm is also exploring tokenization as a long-term play, with potential applications in streamlining settlement, clearing, and even creating tokenized substitutes for cash and traditional assets. “The way we interact with money becomes significantly different if you fast-forward this to its logical extreme,” Finn said, suggesting that tokenization could reshape how wealth management firms operate. Major Banks Step Into Crypto With Stablecoin Talks and Service Expansions U.S. banking giants are edging deeper into digital assets after years of hesitation. Notably, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are exploring a joint stablecoin project through entities such as Early Warning Services, the operator of Zelle, and the Clearing House. The discussions remain preliminary but signal a shift as traditional institutions consider consortium-backed digital currency. Other U.S. banks are also moving forward. In July, PNC Bank announced a partnership with Coinbase to integrate its Crypto-as-a-Service platform, allowing customers to buy, hold, and sell crypto directly. CEO William S. Demchak said the collaboration reflects rising demand for secure digital asset access on regulated platforms. Meanwhile, fintech leader FIS has teamed up with Circle to integrate USDC into its Money Movement Hub, giving banks streamlined access to one of the world’s largest regulated stablecoins. The service combines real-time payments with blockchain infrastructure, aiming to lower costs and expand payment options. Stablecoins processed $27.6 trillion in transactions during the first quarter of 2025, more than double Visa’s 2023 settlement volume. The trend extends beyond the U.S. In Germany, the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe plans to offer Bitcoin and Ether trading to 50 million customers by 2026, reversing its previous opposition. Other German lenders, including DZ Bank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, are also expanding custody and trading services
1
1$0.013799-4.00%
Octavia
VIA$0.0151-0.65%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10057-1.87%
Del
CryptoNews2025/09/24 00:31
Del
Lamina1 and Linea Bring Creator-Controlled Digital Media to Ethereum

Lamina1 and Linea Bring Creator-Controlled Digital Media to Ethereum

TLDR Lamina1 partners with Linea to bring creator-controlled media to Ethereum. Artefact, a post-AI role-playing game, is the first project on Linea. Linea’s zkEVM technology enables fast, low-fee, secure content creation. Verax platform ensures secure, verifiable IP protection for creators on Linea. Lamina1, a blockchain-based content platform founded by cyberpunk author Neal Stephenson, has teamed [...] The post Lamina1 and Linea Bring Creator-Controlled Digital Media to Ethereum appeared first on Blockonomi.
LINEA
LINEA$0.0302+2.68%
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.0314+4.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125+0.32%
Del
Blockonomi2025/09/24 00:12
Del
OSL Group Secures Crypto Trading License with Acquisition of Koinsayang

OSL Group Secures Crypto Trading License with Acquisition of Koinsayang

TLDR OSL Group acquires Koinsayang to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia and secure crypto trading licenses. The acquisition allows OSL to tap into Indonesia’s $500M RWA market, the third largest globally. OSL plans to launch innovative financial products using Koinsayang’s brand and local market knowledge. The move strengthens OSL’s position in Asia, focusing on [...] The post OSL Group Secures Crypto Trading License with Acquisition of Koinsayang appeared first on CoinCentral.
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.37-1.85%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+1.81%
Allo
RWA$0.008045+5.66%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/24 00:07
Del
ETH Price Faces $4,000 Breakdown as Top Holders Cut Stakes

ETH Price Faces $4,000 Breakdown as Top Holders Cut Stakes

The post ETH Price Faces $4,000 Breakdown as Top Holders Cut Stakes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading altcoin Ethereum has struggled over the past week, shedding nearly 10% of its value as bearish sentiment grips the market.  On-chain data shows that the top investors have reduced their holdings as the coin battles a lackluster performance. With this trend, ETH faces mounting headwinds that could drag its price below the critical $4,000 level. Sponsored Sponsored Top Investors Dump ETH, Raising Short-Term Breakdown Fears Data from Nansen shows that the ETH balance of the top 100 largest wallets has dipped by 10% in the past week.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Top 100 Addresses ETH Holdings. Source: Nansen According to the blockchain analytics platform, this metric tracks the token balances of the 100 largest crypto wallets. These holders control a significant share of an asset’s circulating supply, so changes in their balances are usually markers of sentiment shift among big players. The 10% decline in ETH’s top wallet balance confirms that these holders have been offloading the coin into the market over the past week. Such a move is a strong bearish signal, adding downward pressure on ETH’s price. Furthermore, according to the on-chain data provider, ETH’s whale activity has also declined, exacerbating the likelihood of a dip below $4,000.  Sponsored Sponsored Over the past week, whale wallets with coins worth more than $1 million have reduced their ETH holdings by over 200%.  As of this writing, this cohort of ETH investors holds 19,577 coins valued at $66.20 million at current market prices.  A decline in whale holdings like this usually ripples into broader market sentiment. Retail traders closely track whale activity as a signal of confidence. So, when large investors begin to offload their assets, smaller holders may follow suit out…
1
1$0.013799-4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-0.46%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004424-3.15%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 00:05
Del
KIKI’s 14 Billion View AI Empire Rises – Bitcoin Domination Slips as ASTER Soars 200% Igniting The Altcoin Season

KIKI’s 14 Billion View AI Empire Rises – Bitcoin Domination Slips as ASTER Soars 200% Igniting The Altcoin Season

Bitcoin dominance crashed to 56.3% as $300 billion flows into altcoins this quarter. ASTER exploded 200% after CZ’s tweet, hitting $1.67 with $2.26 billion volume as +500k wallets joined the frenzy. But smart money discovers the real opportunity while others chase celebrity endorsements. KIKICat sits at $0.00040 with a $400k market cap during peak altcoin […]
1
1$0.013799-4.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.06293+4.11%
KIKICat
KIKI$0.0003481-11.24%
Del
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 23:51
Del
Ripple President Sheds Light on RLUSD Milestones

Ripple President Sheds Light on RLUSD Milestones

Ripple President Monica Long reacts to game-changing partnerships impacting RLUSD
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.0314+4.06%
Light
LIGHT$0.01589-5.19%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:41
Del
$1.3 Trillion Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin Trading in Months

$1.3 Trillion Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin Trading in Months

Morgan Stanley has inked partnership that will see it launch Bitcoin trading service next year
1
1$0.013799-4.00%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:36
Del
İki FED Üyesi Faiz İndirimleri Hakkında Konuştu! Sonraki Toplantılarda Ne Karar Çıkacak?

İki FED Üyesi Faiz İndirimleri Hakkında Konuştu! Sonraki Toplantılarda Ne Karar Çıkacak?

FED geçtiğimiz hafta beklentiler dahilinde 25 baz puanlık bir indirim yaptı. Enflasyon endişeleri nedeniyle faiz indirim beklentileri azalıyor. FED üyeleri faiz indirimleri konusunda farklı düşüncelere sahip bulunurken iki FED üyesinden sıcak açıklamalar geldi. Buna göre FED Denetimden Sorumlu Başkan Yardımcısı Michelle Bowman, faiz indirimleri konusunda kararlı adımlar atmanın zamanının geldiğini belirtti. Kentucky Bankacılar Birliği Yıllık […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+3.24%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:30
Del
Experts Say Avalanche (AVAX) Price Is Ready for a Multi-Year Breakout – Here’s Why

Experts Say Avalanche (AVAX) Price Is Ready for a Multi-Year Breakout – Here’s Why

Avalanche price just pulled off a move that’s hard to ignore. According to analyst Gordon, the token not only recovered from yesterday’s sharp drop but also pushed beyond where it stood before the pullback.  He points out that this kind of swift reversal isn’t typical of a bear market. Instead, it’s the kind of price
Threshold
T$0.01562+0.90%
KIND
KIND$0.002707-6.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+1.81%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:29
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns