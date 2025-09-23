5 Players You Should Look At For Week 4

The post 5 Players You Should Look At For Week 4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. We’re only three weeks into the NFL season, but injuries have significantly changed the fantasy landscape. Some of the biggest names to go down in Week 3 were CeeDee Lamb (ankle), James Conner (foot) and Mike Evans (hamstring). As we try to help you patch together your fantasy squads, here are some sleepers to consider adding off the waiver wire heading into Week 4. All players are available in at least 50% of Yahoo leagues. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Tre Tucker #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown past Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Getty Images Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos Franklin didn’t do much against the Chargers on Sunday, catching two of four targets for just eight yards. It was a major disappointment, given that he caught eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 versus the Colts. The key was, he was targeted nine times in that game. In Week 1, he caught four of six targets for 44 yards against the Titans. For the season, he has accounted for 21.1% of the Broncos’ targets, while being targeted on 33.9% of his routes run. The Broncos will face the Bengals in Week 4, making Franklin an intriguing waiver wire option. The Bengals have given up the eighth-most passing yards per game in the league this season, which comes on the heels of them allowing the 12th-most passing yards per game last year. If Franklin can finish with around six targets again, he can provide value in PPR formats. Darnell Mooney, WR, Atlanta Falcons Mooney missed Week 1 with a shoulder injury. He made his return in Week 2, catching…