Liquidium launches native liquid staking framework for Bitcoin Runes protocol tokens

The post Liquidium launches native liquid staking framework for Bitcoin Runes protocol tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Liquidium Foundation has released a liquid staking framework for Rune-based tokens operating on Bitcoin’s layer-1 network.  The protocol enables users to stake tokens while maintaining their native Bitcoin format, using Internet Computer’s chain fusion technology for wallet security. The framework initially supports staking of Liquidium’s LIQ tokens, which follow the Runes standard developed for Bitcoin.  Users receive liquid sLIQ tokens representing their staked positions, allowing them to continue trading while earning rewards. The open-source protocol design permits third-party developers to integrate additional Runes-based assets. Staking rewards derive from protocol revenue rather than token inflation. Liquidium allocates 30% of daily revenue from its lending platforms to purchase LIQ tokens, which are then redistributed to stakers.  The company reserves 70% of revenue for operational expenses. This mechanism aims to create token scarcity while generating sustainable yields. The Runes protocol, introduced as a Bitcoin-native token standard, enables the creation of fungible tokens directly on the BTC blockchain. Technical implementation The staking system operates through a decentralized Bitcoin wallet secured by Internet Computer’s chain fusion technology.  The wallet operates independently, executing only predefined staking contract logic without requiring third-party control. All transactions occur directly on Bitcoin’s mainnet without requiring wrapped assets or off-chain custody. Robin Obermaier, Liquidium’s co-founder and CEO, stated the framework connects to the company’s existing products.  LiquidiumWTF, the platform’s peer-to-peer lending protocol, generates revenue through Bitcoin-collateralized loans. LiquidiumFi, scheduled to launch later this year, will enable cross-chain lending across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana networks. The staking framework integrates with Liquidium’s existing operations on Bitcoin Layer 1. Since launch, the platform has processed over 102,000 loans, generating $8 million in lender interest and facilitating $450 million in borrowing volume.  The protocol supports Ordinals, Runes, and BRC-20 tokens as collateral through Partially Signed Bitcoin Transactions (PSBTs) and multi-signature Discreet Log Contracts for…
ETFs Set Price Target For Gold and Bitcoin

The post ETFs Set Price Target For Gold and Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how markets are moving this September. From ETF (exchange-traded fund) flows to sudden liquidations, gold and Bitcoin (BTC) are shaping very different stories as investors search for stability and opportunity. Crypto News of the Day: Gold Outshines Bitcoin as ETF Inflows Signal Shifting Market Trends September has been marked by surging ETF inflows into both gold and Bitcoin. However, gold is stealing the spotlight. Sponsored Sponsored On a 30-day rolling basis, inflows into gold funds are outpacing Bitcoin ETFs, with gold nearing its strongest yearly gain. Experts highlight the growing demand for hard assets like gold and Bitcoin, noting that the trend could continue as the Federal Reserve signals more rate cuts ahead. “Gold is outpacing Bitcoin…close to its strongest surge of the year, fueling a run of new highs…with the Fed signaling more rate cuts ahead, the trend is likely to continue,” wrote ecoinometrics, a popular account on X. It aligns with a recent US Crypto News publication that indicated that Fed rate cuts could push Bitcoin to $145,000. Amid the optimism, Deutsche Bank sees Bitcoin joining gold on central bank balance sheets by 2030, as indicated in the previous US Crypto News publication. The yellow metal has repeatedly set fresh highs, reflecting a sharp rise in investor demand for hard assets as the Federal Reserve signals more rate cuts. Meanwhile, experts also note the divergence between the two inflation hedges. While Bitcoin’s momentum has cooled after a wave of liquidations, gold’s rally has accelerated. Sponsored Sponsored Gold as Collateral in a Shaken Crypto Market However, not everyone sees this as positive for crypto. Gold advocate Peter Schiff argued that gold’s recent outperformance…
Market Rotates Back to Bitcoin After Major $1.7 Billion Wipeout

The post Market Rotates Back to Bitcoin After Major $1.7 Billion Wipeout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets steadied after $1.7 billion in liquidations rattled traders, with bitcoin holding above $112K and ether near $4,200. While altcoins lost momentum, institutional inflows and seasonal trends could position BTC for a breakout in October. Crypto Recovers After Liquidation Shock, Eyes October Tailwinds Crypto markets are regaining balance after one of the year’s largest […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/market-rotates-back-to-bitcoin-after-major-1-7-billion-wipeout/
CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan

The post CleanSpark Secures $100M Bitcoin-Backed Loan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark rallied 5% in after-hours trading after announcing on Monday that it had secured a $100M financing deal with institutional investor-focused Coinbase Prime. The deal sees CleanSpark secure further credit from Coinbase Prime by using a portion of its 13,000 total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings as collateral. It will utilize the capital to scale up its Bitcoin mining ventures, high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities and energy portfolio.  CleanSpark (CLSK) shares closed Sept. 22 at $13.74, and the price has since gained around 5% to hit $14.44 in after-hours trading following the announcement. CleanSpark gained over 5% in after-hours trading. Source: Google Finance CleanSpark scaling up both Bitcoin mining and computing A host of major Bitcoin mining firms have announced their pivot to AI over the past few years. When asked how much of a focus CleanSpark is putting into scaling its HPC and energy-focused ventures in comparison to Bitcoin mining, CleanSpark chief business officer Harry Sudock told Cointelegraph that the company isn’t necessarily looking at things in that kind of way.  “We’re not really thinking about it in terms of a ratio across the portfolio. What we’re really looking to do is maximize the value of every asset. And so that’s going to start with a comprehensive review of every power contract plot of land and energy relationship that we have contracted today,” he said.  Sudock emphasized that versatility was important for CleanSpark, arguing that this would be the best and most sustainable way for the company to move forward and compete over the coming years.  “There are portions of our power pipeline that might not be a good fit for Bitcoin mining, but would be a phenomenal fit for high-performance computing. As we get both capabilities well within our skill set, we’re going to be able to have…
5 Players You Should Look At For Week 4

The post 5 Players You Should Look At For Week 4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. We’re only three weeks into the NFL season, but injuries have significantly changed the fantasy landscape. Some of the biggest names to go down in Week 3 were CeeDee Lamb (ankle), James Conner (foot) and Mike Evans (hamstring). As we try to help you patch together your fantasy squads, here are some sleepers to consider adding off the waiver wire heading into Week 4. All players are available in at least 50% of Yahoo leagues. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Tre Tucker #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown past Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Getty Images Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos Franklin didn’t do much against the Chargers on Sunday, catching two of four targets for just eight yards. It was a major disappointment, given that he caught eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 versus the Colts. The key was, he was targeted nine times in that game. In Week 1, he caught four of six targets for 44 yards against the Titans. For the season, he has accounted for 21.1% of the Broncos’ targets, while being targeted on 33.9% of his routes run. The Broncos will face the Bengals in Week 4, making Franklin an intriguing waiver wire option. The Bengals have given up the eighth-most passing yards per game in the league this season, which comes on the heels of them allowing the 12th-most passing yards per game last year. If Franklin can finish with around six targets again, he can provide value in PPR formats. Darnell Mooney, WR, Atlanta Falcons Mooney missed Week 1 with a shoulder injury. He made his return in Week 2, catching…
Stripe and Visa back Fold’s bitcoin rewards credit card

The post Stripe and Visa back Fold’s bitcoin rewards credit card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold Holdings announced that it will launch a bitcoin rewards credit card in partnership with Stripe and Visa. The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will issue rewards exclusively in bitcoin, offering up to 3.5% back on purchases, including an unlimited 2% base rate and additional bonuses through Fold’s checking account and merchant partnerships. The card will be powered by Stripe Issuing and run on Visa’s global network, combining bitcoin rewards with established financial infrastructure. Fold, which has distributed more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards to date, has processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume across its debit card, exchange, and gift card products. The new credit card extends its ecosystem by offering what CEO Will Reeves described as “simple and transparent access to real bitcoin” without requiring users to stake tokens or maintain exchange accounts. Stripe executives framed the launch as a milestone for its consumer issuing tools, while Visa highlighted the card’s ability to provide security and global acceptance. The collaboration comes after a string of moves by Visa to expand into digital asset payments and loyalty. Visa has been piloting Web3-based rewards programs with major brands, while Stripe has leaned on its Issuing platform to power everything from corporate spend tools to stablecoin-linked cards. By bringing Fold into that mix, both companies are extending their reach into crypto-native consumer finance. For Fold, the new card represents the culmination of years spent building a bitcoin-first financial ecosystem. Its earlier debit and gift card programs, also developed with Visa, helped the company distribute more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/fold-bitcoin-credit-card
Fold Taps Stripe And Visa In Launch Of First Bitcoin-Only Credit Card

The post Fold Taps Stripe And Visa In Launch Of First Bitcoin-Only Credit Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold, a Bitcoin-first financial services company, announced today that it is tapping Stripe and Visa to power its forthcoming Fold Bitcoin Credit Card™, a product designed to make Bitcoin accumulation as simple as swiping a card.  The partnership pairs Stripe’s infrastructure with Visa’s global payments network, combining scale, reliability, and security with a rewards system denominated entirely in Bitcoin. A ‘Bitcoin-only’ rewards card The card, which is set to launch later this year, offers up to 3.5% back in Bitcoin on every purchase, with a flat 2% back instantly and an additional 1.5% for users who pay off their balance through a Fold Checking Account. In addition, cardholders can earn up to 10% back at top retail brands such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, and Uber through the Fold rewards network. Unlike many crypto-linked rewards cards that juggle tokens, staking tiers, or exchange accounts, Fold is positioning its product as ‘Bitcoin-only, simple, and transparent.’ Fold first announced its credit card developments back in February of 2025.  From a consumer perspective, the Fold card could make Bitcoin accumulation easier and less intimidating. Instead of navigating exchanges, wallets, and private keys, users earn Bitcoin passively as they spend on ordinary purchases.  This “earn first, learn later” approach has already proven effective in onboarding newcomers to Bitcoin, and the card’s simplicity may further expand adoption. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, CEO and founder of Fold. “It’s simple enough for someone new to Bitcoin, but built with the transparency and control early adopters expect.” For Fold, the move represents a culmination of years of work integrating Bitcoin into everyday finance. The company first gained traction with its Bitcoin rewards debit card, gift card, and shopping app.  Now, with Stripe and…
Trump’s Remarks Rattle Bitcoin Markets

The post Trump’s Remarks Rattle Bitcoin Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a bold address at the United Nations General Assembly, Donald Trump delivered statements that sent shockwaves through multiple sectors, notably influencing the cryptocurrency market. His assertive comments appeared to contribute to a decline in Bitcoin‘s value, unsettling investors in the process. Continue Reading:Trump’s Remarks Rattle Bitcoin Markets Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/trumps-remarks-rattle-bitcoin-markets
BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD has confirmed it has a full backup strategy in case China blocks its access to Nvidia’s vehicle chips. This came directly from Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, in a live interview on Tuesday.  Li said, “Everybody has a backup. BYD has [a] backup.” No official order has been given from Beijing yet, […]
Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Fed members Michelle Bowman and Austan Goolsbee made important statements regarding interest rate cuts. Here are the details... Continue Reading: Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?
