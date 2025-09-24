2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Ripple’s RLUSD Integrates With BlackRock and VanEck

Ripple’s RLUSD Integrates With BlackRock and VanEck

The post Ripple’s RLUSD Integrates With BlackRock and VanEck appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ripple’s RLUSD Integrates With BlackRock and VanEck appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple and Securitize have rolled out smart contracts that let investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL instantly convert tokenized fund shares into RLUSD, boosting on‑chain liquidity and automation. The upgrade makes RLUSD an institutional off‑ramp within Securitize’s tokenization stack as RWA funds scale in assets under management. VBILL, launched in May 2025 across multiple chains, delivers Treasury‑backed, tokenized cash management for qualified investors. Together, these integrations advance practical, compliant digital‑asset workflows for modern portfolios. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/ripples-rlusd-integrates-with-blackrock-and-vaneck/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:40
UCITS boom and challenge to the giants

UCITS boom and challenge to the giants

The post UCITS boom and challenge to the giants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European record for ARK Invest: the assets managed in Europe with UCITS vehicles have surpassed one billion dollars, demonstrating a rare acceleration in thematic asset management. The announcement, recently made in London and confirmed by ARK Invest Europe, follows the jump from 446 million dollars recorded at the beginning of the year and has been fueled by flows concentrated on artificial intelligence, robotics, and environmental impact. In this context, data processed from Bloomberg highlights the momentum of thematic strategies within the UCITS perimeter in Europe. The signal for the market is clear. According to the data collected by our research team on UCITS flows in Europe, the acceleration was particularly evident between February and July 2025, with a concentration of subscriptions on a few core ETFs. The market analysts we consulted note how the combination of launching new funds in Europe and institutional marketing activities has increased retail penetration in the main markets (London, Xetra, Amsterdam). Why the milestone matters for the European market The surpassing of the symbolic threshold indicates an increasing demand for scalable thematic exposures in UCITS format, with daily liquidity and European regulatory requirements. That said, the movement reignites the challenge with historical thematic equity managers, bringing high-volatility niches with structural growth potential back into focus. For multi-asset portfolios, the expansion of AUM can translate into higher volumes, more stable spreads, and more efficient tracking on thematic ETFs; however, a risk analysis regarding sector concentration and rate sensitivity remains necessary. Overall, as AUM increases, market depth tends to improve. What the UCITS Offering by ARK in Europe Includes ARK Invest Europe, available at europe.ark-funds.com, oversees two distinct lines: the ARK line, with active management focused on technological innovations, and the Rize by ARK Invest line, which offers indexed solutions focused on impact and sustainability. In this…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:29
Fed Chief Powell says stock prices appear ‘fairly highly valued’

Fed Chief Powell says stock prices appear ‘fairly highly valued’

The post Fed Chief Powell says stock prices appear ‘fairly highly valued’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following the issuance of the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement on interest rate policy, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 17, 2025. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday noted that asset prices, a category that typically includes stocks and other risk instruments, are at elevated levels. During a speech in Providence, Rhode Island, the central bank leader was asked how much emphasis he and his colleagues place on market prices and whether they have a higher tolerance for higher values. “We do look at overall financial conditions, and we ask ourselves whether our policies are affecting financial conditions in a way that is what we’re trying to achieve,” Powell said. “But you’re right, by many measures, for example, equity prices are fairly highly valued.” In the run-up to last week’s policy meetings, stocks and other assets rallied strongly as conviction grew that that the Federal Open Market Committee would be lowering its benchmark overnight borrowing rate. Stocks have continued to climb, setting a succession of record highs for major averages, since the decision Wednesday to cut by a quarter percentage point. “Markets listen to us and follow and they make an estimation of where they think rates are going. And so they’ll price things in,” Powell said in part of the conversation dealing with mortgage rates. Though Powell noted the lofty equity values, he said this is “not a time of elevated financial stability risks.” Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/fed-powell-stock-prices-appear-fairly-highly-valued.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:21
Tylenol Maker Kenvue Shares Rebound After Trump Links Drug To Autism

Tylenol Maker Kenvue Shares Rebound After Trump Links Drug To Autism

The post Tylenol Maker Kenvue Shares Rebound After Trump Links Drug To Autism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of Tylenol-maker Kenvue jumped more than 6% as trading opened Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump linked the use of the drug’s active ingredient during pregnancy to increased risk for autism, despite lacking scientific evidence. Economists saw “limited” risk to the pharmaceutical firm’s stock, despite some expected impact on Tylenol consumption. Getty Images Key Facts Kenvue shares rose about 6.2% to around $18 as trading opened Tuesday, following an earlier rally in premarket while rebounding from a 7.4% drop on Monday as the stock hit a record low of $16.89. Trump on Monday urged Americans to “fight like hell” not to take Tylenol and suggested children should not use the pain reliever, and Kenvue has disputed the claim, arguing, “We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that acetaminophen does not cause autism.” Analysts from Citi wrote in a note on Monday a lack of scientific evidence supporting the Trump administration’s link presents a “limited judicial risk,” with “some impact on Tylenol consumption due to negative headlines,” while Susan Anderson, an analyst for Canaccord Genuity, wrote, “The current risk for Tylenol centers around public opinion on the brand.” Keonhee Kim, a Morningstar analyst, wrote earlier this month a proposed link between Kenvue’s medication and autism could pose a “noticeable impact on the firm’s earnings power.” Big Number 23%. That’s the estimated percentage of adults in the U.S.—roughly 52 million people—who consume a medicine with acetaminophen each week, according to the nonprofit Consumer Healthcare Products Association. Key Background Tylenol, owned by Kenvue’s subsidiary McNeil Consumer Healthcare, has been studied in recent years for a possible link with use during pregnancy and autism. A study in 2024 found no risk associated with the drug, after a look into 24 million children born in Sweden between 1995 and 2019 found that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:18
Revolutionary BSC Fee Cut: Unlocking Faster, Cheaper Transactions

Revolutionary BSC Fee Cut: Unlocking Faster, Cheaper Transactions

The post Revolutionary BSC Fee Cut: Unlocking Faster, Cheaper Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary BSC Fee Cut: Unlocking Faster, Cheaper Transactions Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary BSC Fee Cut: Unlocking Faster, Cheaper Transactions Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bsc-fee-cut-faster/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:17
Tokenization Is Finance’s Next ETF Moment, And Wall Street Isn’t Ready

Tokenization Is Finance’s Next ETF Moment, And Wall Street Isn’t Ready

The post Tokenization Is Finance’s Next ETF Moment, And Wall Street Isn’t Ready appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 1993, the first exchange traded fund was launched. At the time, most of Wall Street shrugged. Mutual funds dominated, brokers reigned supreme, and the idea that investors would flock to a new wrapper for index exposure seemed far-fetched. Three decades later, ETFs have reshaped the way the world invests. 15,000 ETFs hold more than $17 trillion in assets globally, power countless retirement portfolios, and are at the very core of financial markets. What began as an experiment is now the default. Today, we are on the cusp of another revolution of likely greater magnitude. Tokenization of real world assets (RWA) on blockchain rails is not a futuristic thought experiment. It is happening right now. The core idea is simple: take traditional financial instruments — bonds, equities, credit portfolios — and represent them digitally on public blockchains. This makes them programmable, portable, and instantly transferable. In other words, it allows investors to move a US Treasury bond as easily as sending an email. At Janus Henderson, we didn’t wait on the sidelines. Last year we partnered with infrastructure provider Centrifuge to launch a liquid Treasury fund issued directly onchain. In just a few months it grew to more than $400 million in assets under management, as investors sought solutions to bring traditional investments on-chain. Building on that success, we expanded with our flagship JAAA strategy, which has already scaled to $750 million. This is no longer theory: it is live investor capital flowing through new rails. Of course, skepticism remains in large swaths of traditional finance where arguments focus on regulation, entrenched legacy systems, or lack of investor comfort. But we heard similar doubts about ETFs even as recently as the last ten years when the trend was already fully apparent. And while the arguments shift, skepticism is the leading…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:04
Is the Bitcoin dream dead in Argentina?

Is the Bitcoin dream dead in Argentina?

The post Is the Bitcoin dream dead in Argentina? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s been a difficult few months for Javier Milei, La Libertad Avanza (the ultraconservative political party he’s affiliated with), and Argentina as a whole, as the country slides back into its perennial issues of overwhelming inflation and a stagnant stock market. Milei, who took Argentina’s presidential reins in 2023, has been pushing austerity measures and was, briefly, seen as a hero who managed to cut monthly inflation to 1.5% and create a growing economy. But the love affair with Milei and his citizenry is beginning to sour as he takes emergency measures to ensure Argentina doesn’t once again become a punchline to economics and inflation jokes. The turnaround from the world’s loudest proponent of austerity measures and lowering public debt to the world’s biggest debt-glutton has been intense. In April, Milei accepted tens of billions of dollars from the International Monetary Fund (according to IMF data, Argentina now owes more than Ukraine, El Salvador, Ecuador, Pakistan, Kenya, the Ivory Coast, and Angola combined) and is now also hoping for a handout from the US. This sudden economic faltering hasn’t exactly been impossible to predict. Argentina’s former Minister of Finance, Martín Guzmán, suggested that carry trade speculators were causing capital flight and putting inflationary pressures on the peso. He ends the article by stating, “For Argentina, the future seems clear: at some point, it will become apparent that a new IMF loan will not fix the current-account dynamic — and even less so if the loan is again used to finance capital flight. “Exchange-rate pressures will be even larger than if the IMF had not abetted the government, and this will prove very costly to the people of Argentina — and to the IMF itself.” Read more: How Argentina could impeach Javier Milei for pumping LIBRA The US is ready to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:02
Canada New Housing Price Index (YoY) dipped from previous -1.4% to -1.7% in August

Canada New Housing Price Index (YoY) dipped from previous -1.4% to -1.7% in August

The post Canada New Housing Price Index (YoY) dipped from previous -1.4% to -1.7% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:00
New Data From CrowdIQ Quantifies Behaviors Of Female Sports Fans

New Data From CrowdIQ Quantifies Behaviors Of Female Sports Fans

The post New Data From CrowdIQ Quantifies Behaviors Of Female Sports Fans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BROOKLYN, NY – September 8: New York Liberty mascot Ellie poses for photos with fans during a game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on September 8, 2024. (Photo by Peter Fisher for The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images For decades, women have been treated as an afterthought in the sports industry. Women’s sports have been dismissed as a “sideshow,” while men’s sports remain the “main show.” Beyond that, general experiences, merchandise, and marketing in sports have overwhelmingly been designed with male fans in mind. However, an influx of female fans is shifting the landscape of consumer behavior in sports and challenging sports business decision makers to think and act differently. In 2023, Nielsen noted, “The most distinctive shift in sports in the last 50 years has been the rapid rise in the importance, influence, and value of female fans.” Today, women’s sports represent the fastest-growing segment of the global sports economy, and female fans are flocking to arenas and stadiums at record rates. Helping quantify this transformation is CrowdIQ, a global leader in capturing live event data through high-resolution gigapixel photography. By combining advanced crowd imaging with computer vision, CrowdIQ reveals who is actually in the audience and how they engage. From demographics to arrival times, merchandise adoption to content interaction, the company provides leagues, venues, and sponsors with a more complete picture of fandom by analyzing bird’s-eye view data that traditional ticketing systems simply can’t capture. Filling A Critical Data Gap CrowdIQ’s latest report, “Quantifying the Female Fan Advantage,” uses advanced crowd analytics to measure beyond ticket sales and attendance and examines in-venue fan behaviors of female fans across both men’s and women’s sporting events. “Ticketing data is fantastic data, but it tells part of the story,” said Rachel Goodger, Chief…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 00:48
GBP/USD turns fragile after weak PMI data [Video]

GBP/USD turns fragile after weak PMI data [Video]

The post GBP/USD turns fragile after weak PMI data [Video] appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns fragile after weak PMI data GBP/USD finds it difficult to keep its footing following Monday’s recovery and trades marginally lower on the day at around 1.3500. The technical outlook suggests that the pair remains bearish in the short term. Following a quiet Asian session, GBP/USD lost its traction as the disappointing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data weighed on Pound Sterling. Read more… GBP/USD London continuation trade [Video] In this forex trading video we cover the entry,exit reasons and management for our forex trade today on the GBP/USD and how you can trade the forex structure on daily, four, hourly, and 15 minute charts and how you can target the next support/resistance. In the last few videos we covered the steps to find and trade structure. In this video you will learn how we traded the GBP/USD structure today using the trading charts and price action. Read more… GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling remains below key technical resistance levels After touching its highest level since early July above 1.3720 last Wednesday, GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn and suffered large losses in the second half of the week to close in negative territory. The pair holds its ground early Monday and clings to small gains at around 1.3500. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious tone on further policy easing supported the US Dollar (USD), while the Bank of England’s (BoE) expected decision to maintain the status quo failed to help Pound Sterling find demand, causing GBP/USD to remain under bearish pressure. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-turns-fragile-after-weak-pmi-data-video-202509231207
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 00:45
