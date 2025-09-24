New Data From CrowdIQ Quantifies Behaviors Of Female Sports Fans
The post New Data From CrowdIQ Quantifies Behaviors Of Female Sports Fans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BROOKLYN, NY – September 8: New York Liberty mascot Ellie poses for photos with fans during a game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on September 8, 2024. (Photo by Peter Fisher for The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images For decades, women have been treated as an afterthought in the sports industry. Women’s sports have been dismissed as a “sideshow,” while men’s sports remain the “main show.” Beyond that, general experiences, merchandise, and marketing in sports have overwhelmingly been designed with male fans in mind. However, an influx of female fans is shifting the landscape of consumer behavior in sports and challenging sports business decision makers to think and act differently. In 2023, Nielsen noted, “The most distinctive shift in sports in the last 50 years has been the rapid rise in the importance, influence, and value of female fans.” Today, women’s sports represent the fastest-growing segment of the global sports economy, and female fans are flocking to arenas and stadiums at record rates. Helping quantify this transformation is CrowdIQ, a global leader in capturing live event data through high-resolution gigapixel photography. By combining advanced crowd imaging with computer vision, CrowdIQ reveals who is actually in the audience and how they engage. From demographics to arrival times, merchandise adoption to content interaction, the company provides leagues, venues, and sponsors with a more complete picture of fandom by analyzing bird’s-eye view data that traditional ticketing systems simply can’t capture. Filling A Critical Data Gap CrowdIQ’s latest report, “Quantifying the Female Fan Advantage,” uses advanced crowd analytics to measure beyond ticket sales and attendance and examines in-venue fan behaviors of female fans across both men’s and women’s sporting events. “Ticketing data is fantastic data, but it tells part of the story,” said Rachel Goodger, Chief…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 00:48