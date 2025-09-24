MEXC-handelsplattformen
FTX Trust Sues Genesis To Recover $1 Billion Allegedly Misappropriated By SBF
An FTX trust has initiated legal action against Genesis Digital Assets, seeking to recover $1.15 billion that it alleges was fraudulently transferred by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the co-founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange. The lawsuit, filed in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, targets Genesis Digital, its affiliates, and co-founders Rashit Makhat […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/24 01:45
Fnality secures $136M to expand settlement network
The post Fnality secures $136M to expand settlement network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fnality, a London-based operator of regulated blockchain payment systems, announced today that it has raised $136 million in a Series C funding round. The round was led by WisdomTree, Bank of America, Citi, KBC Group, Temasek, and Tradeweb, with participation from existing backers including Santander, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and UBS. The fresh capital will support the expansion of Fnality’s DLT-enabled settlement systems across major currencies and markets. Fnality launched the Sterling Fnality Payment System (£FnPS) in the UK in December 2023, marking the world’s first regulated wholesale payment system to settle in digital cash backed by central bank funds. In December 2024, the UK government granted the £FnPS settlement finality designation, cementing its systemic importance. Its systems allow real-time settlement of tokenized securities, foreign exchange, and repo transactions, offering delivery-versus-payment and payment-versus-payment functionality. These services are designed to reduce counterparty risk and increase efficiency in institutional markets. CEO Michelle Neal said the funding reflects “a shared conviction that the future of money demands a new foundation, one with Fnality at its core.” Industry investors, including Bank of America and Citi, emphasized that regulated DLT infrastructure could reshape wholesale markets by providing faster, interoperable, and more resilient settlement solutions. Fnality’s progress aligns with broader industry moves toward tokenized assets and blockchain-based market infrastructure. Projects such as JPMorgan’s Onyx and Euroclear’s tokenization pilots highlight a growing institutional push into digital settlement rails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/fnality-expand-settlement-network
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:44
United States Redbook Index (YoY) fell from previous 6.3% to 5.7% in September 19
The post United States Redbook Index (YoY) fell from previous 6.3% to 5.7% in September 19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:30
Eli Lilly plans $6.5 billion Texas manufacturing plant for obesity pill
The post Eli Lilly plans $6.5 billion Texas manufacturing plant for obesity pill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A rendering of Eli Lilly’s manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. Courtesy: Eli Lilly Eli Lilly on Tuesday said it will spend $6.5 billion to build a manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, to boost production of the company’s pipeline of so-called small molecule drugs, including its closely watched experimental obesity pill. It is the second in a string of new planned U.S. investments by the drugmaker. Eli Lilly announced in February that it would spend at least $27 billion to build four new domestic manufacturing plants, adding to $23 billion in previous investments since 2020. Eli Lilly said it will announce the two remaining U.S. sites this year. The company expects to begin making medicines at all four facilities within five years. That added production capacity for Eli Lilly’s obesity pill, orforglipron, is crucial as the company races to bring it to market and tries to maintain its dominance in the booming market for GLP-1s. Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have previously faced supply constraints with their existing weekly injections, as demand skyrocketed in the U.S. “Our new Houston site will enhance Lilly’s ability to manufacture orforglipron at scale and, if approved, help fulfill the medicine’s potential as an obesity and type 2 diabetes treatment for tens of millions of people worldwide who prefer the ease of a pill that can be taken without food and water restrictions,” Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks said in the release. Drugmakers have been scrambling to boost their production in the U.S. as President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals imported into the U.S. Trump has said those levies will encourage companies to re-shore production after domestic drug manufacturing shrank dramatically over the past decade. In a release Tuesday, Eli Lilly said the new Houston plant will focus on manufacturing orforglipron and the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:06
Ethereum Founder Buterin Defends Coinbase Amid Fierce Debate: Here’s Why
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has waded directly into a fast-escalating dispute over the role and risk profile of Coinbase’s Layer-2 (L2) network, Base, arguing that critics are conflating core concepts and overlooking concrete guarantees that protect users on modern L2s. “Base is doing things the right way: an L2 on top of Ethereum, that uses […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/24 01:00
Trump’s ally Michelle Bowman says Fed is behind the curve, urges swift rate cuts
The post Trump’s ally Michelle Bowman says Fed is behind the curve, urges swift rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said the Fed is already late to fix the problem and needs to move fast. Speaking at the Kentucky Bankers Association’s 2025 convention, Michelle warned that after months of clear job market weakness, the central bank should not wait any longer to lower interest rates. She said: “Now that we have seen many months of deteriorating labor market conditions, it is time for the committee to act decisively and proactively.” This statement, according to a detailed report originally published by Bloomberg, puts Michelle directly at odds with more cautious voices on the committee. She said recent revisions in employment numbers point to deeper problems. “The recent data, including the estimated payroll employment benchmark revisions, show that we are at serious risk of already being behind the curve in addressing deteriorating labor market conditions,” she told the crowd. She was appointed to the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump, who’s now back in the White House. Michelle is also the Fed’s lead bank regulator. Her message to the Federal Open Market Committee was:- do more, and do it faster. She also said, “Should these conditions continue, I am concerned that we will need to adjust policy at a faster pace and to a larger degree going forward.” Bowman calls out Fed’s delay and pushes for faster cuts Last Wednesday, Michelle joined the majority of her Fed colleagues to support a 25 basis point cut to the benchmark rate, as Cryptopolitan reported. That vote followed months of public and private pressure from the Trump administration. The committee now expects two more similar cuts before the year ends. But Michelle said that’s still not enough. She reminded the audience that since June, she’s been telling other policymakers that they should’ve already started cutting. Back in August, she said…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:54
Revolutionary New Regulation for Cryptocurrencies Coming from the SEC in the US! Here’s Everything You Need to Know…
The post Revolutionary New Regulation for Cryptocurrencies Coming from the SEC in the US! Here’s Everything You Need to Know… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Bloomberg, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is working on a new regulation called the “innovation exemption” for crypto companies. Accordingly, this exemption aims to provide a more flexible environment for cryptocurrency companies wishing to operate in the United States. According to the report, the SEC aims to implement this practice by the end of the year. This move means that cryptocurrency companies will be exempt from certain regulations and innovative projects can be implemented more easily. With this move, a softer, more encouraging step is being taken towards the cryptocurrency sector in the US. Under normal circumstances, cryptocurrency companies in the US must comply with strict securities laws. This slows down the development of new projects and causes many startups to shift abroad. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/revolutionary-new-regulation-for-cryptocurrencies-coming-from-the-sec-in-the-us-heres-everything-you-need-to-know/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:52
Powell says slowing labor market prompted rate cut, sees ‘challenging situation’ ahead
The post Powell says slowing labor market prompted rate cut, sees ‘challenging situation’ ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference, following the issuance of the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement on interest rate policy, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Sept. 17, 2025. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that weakness in the labor market is outweighing concerns about stubborn inflation, leading to a decision he backed to lower the central bank’s key interest rate last week. The Federal Open Market Committee’s first cut of the year came amid signs that both supply and demand of workers is waning at the same time that near-term impact from tariffs has pushed inflation higher. At such times, Powell said, during a speech to business leaders in Providence, R.I., the Fed’s job is to “balance both sides of our dual mandate” for stable prices and low unemployment. “Near-term risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside — a challenging situation,” he said. “Two-sided risks mean that there is no risk-free path.” The conditions Powell described in the speech are consistent with stagflation, in which growth slows and inflation is high. While the current situation is far less severe than what the U.S. encountered in the 1970s and early ’80s, it nonetheless has presented a policy challenge for the Fed. Powell, however, said he is comfortable with the central bank’s current policy path though he indicated the possibility of additional cuts should the FOMC see the need to be more accommodative. “The increased downside risks to employment have shifted the balance of risks to achieving our goals,” he said. “This policy stance, which I see as still modestly restrictive, leaves us well positioned to respond to potential economic developments.” Stocks reacted little to Powell’s comments though Treasury yields edged lower. Watching jobs, inflation…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:51
BREAKING: FED Chair Jerome Powell Makes Critical Statements on Interest Rate Cuts and the Economy
FED Chairman Jerome Powell made his first statement after the press conference following the interest rate decision. Continue Reading: BREAKING: FED Chair Jerome Powell Makes Critical Statements on Interest Rate Cuts and the Economy
Coinstats
2025/09/24 00:43
SON DAKİKA: FED Başkanı Jerome Powell, Faiz İndirimleri ve Ekonomi Hakkında Kritik Açıklamalar Yapıyor!
FED Başkanı Jerome Powell, planlı gerçekleşen konuşmasında faiz indirimleri ve ABD ekonomisi hakkında kritik açıklamalar yapıyor. İşte Powell’ın konuşmasının tüm detayları: İstihdam artışı, işsizlik oranını sabit tutmak için çok zayıf görünüyor. Politika çok sıkı olursa, işgücü piyasasını gereksiz yere etkileyebilir. İşletmeler, “belirsizliğin görünümlerini olumsuz etkilediğini” söylüyor. Gümrük vergileri kaynaklı fiyat baskıları “kısa süreli” olabilir ve […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/24 00:42
