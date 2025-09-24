2025-09-24 Wednesday

Credit Card Giants Visa and Stripe Team Up With Fold to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card – Wall Street Coming to Crypto?

Fold Holdings, the Bitcoin financial services company, has announced a major collaboration with Visa and Stripe to launch the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card. The new product, revealed in a Tuesday press release, is designed to make earning Bitcoin from everyday purchases accessible to mainstream consumers by integrating with Visa’s global payments network and Stripe’s issuing infrastructure. New Fold Bitcoin Credit Card Pays Up to 10% Back at Top Retailers According to the company, the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card offers up to 3.5% back on purchases, with an unlimited 2% paid instantly in Bitcoin. Cardholders would also be able to earn an additional 1.5% when repaying purchases through Fold’s checking account and up to 10% back at partner merchants such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Uber, Starbucks, and hundreds of others. Unlike other reward programs, Fold’s system is reported to be entirely Bitcoin-based, without token lock-ins, staking requirements, or complex redemption processes. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “With Stripe’s infrastructure and Visa’s global reach, we can finally deliver it at scale.” Stripe’s head of money management, Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan, described the partnership as a demonstration of Stripe Issuing’s ability to help firms bring financial products to market without managing programs directly. Visa’s Head of Crypto, Cuy Sheffield, emphasized that combining Visa’s scale with Fold’s Bitcoin rewards provides a safe and simple way for consumers to earn Bitcoin while shopping. Notably, the credit card builds on Fold’s existing ecosystem, which includes a Bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program. In May, Fold announced its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card as a “convenient” way for consumers to purchase and share BTC. The company said the card is built with Fold’s proprietary technology and provides a straightforward method for buying and gifting Bitcoin. The company has already processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume and distributed more than $83 million in Bitcoin rewards. The firm had also earlier filed an S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2024 and celebrated its listing with a Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony in May. Visa and Stripe Bet on Stablecoins as Market Heads Toward $2 Trillion Visa and Stripe are accelerating their push into crypto payments as stablecoins surge in adoption. Visa’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, said the company sees stablecoins as complementary to its business, not a threat. The market has grown 62% in the past year to $269 billion and could expand to $2 trillion within three years, he noted. Notably, Visa has processed more than $200 million in stablecoin settlements and is working with banks and fintechs on token issuance. Its Visa Tokenized Asset Platform, launched in 2024, allows institutions to issue and manage blockchain-based tokens, with BBVA among the first to explore stablecoin products on Ethereum. Stripe, meanwhile, has formally launched Tempo, a payments-focused Layer 1 blockchain built with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm. Initially incubated in stealth, Tempo seeks to handle more than 100,000 transactions per second, far beyond existing blockchain capacity, and uses fiat-denominated fees rather than native tokens to reduce friction for institutions. Visa, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered are among its early design partners, alongside technology firms like OpenAI and Shopify. With Tempo, Stripe aims to integrate stablecoins directly into its payment infrastructure, extending beyond wallets and settlement services to full blockchain processing
CryptoNews 2025/09/24 01:27
Shibarium Exploiter Sells Final $BAD Tokens Worth $13.7K

The post Shibarium Exploiter Sells Final $BAD Tokens Worth $13.7K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shibarium Bridge exploiter has sold the remaining of their $BAD tokens in a significant event in the history of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The relocation was verified when blockchain data showed a swap of over 2,057 billion BAD which is worth about $13,759 to about 3.19 ETH worth about $13,407. The sale occurred on September 22, 2025, at 02:36 UTC, signaling the complete clearance of the attacker’s BAD stash. Mr. Lightspeed and President of Lightspeed Crypto Services, drew attention to this decisive transaction. Shortly after liquidating the BAD tokens, the exploiter moved all 3.2 ETH gained from the sale into the wallet address 0x45b…0DF2a. This address has been central to the systematic sell-off activity since the September 12 breach. Shibarium Hack: Wallet Liquidations and Asset Holdings The Shibarium Bridge hack, carried out on September 12, led to losses exceeding $4 million in stolen assets. These included SHIB, ETH, ROAR, and BAD tokens. Since the exploit, the attacker has been offloading assets in phases through MetaMask transactions, according to both on-chain data and statements from Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya. On September 20, the wallet liquidated 1.01 billion SHIB for 2.90 ETH, valued at about $12,107. The following day, another 3 billion SHIB was swapped for 8.64 ETH. The exploiter also sold 1,000 LEASH tokens for 3.46 ETH, further demonstrating an ongoing liquidation strategy. At press time, the primary wallet, 0x45b…0DF2a, holds about 51.16 ETH, worth roughly $213,515, and 4,746 LEASH tokens, valued at $52,255. A second linked wallet, 0x3B7…511A8, retains around 3,630 LEASH tokens, worth nearly $40,075. Additional assets are spread across other addresses controlled by the attackers. Shiba Inu’s Response and Security Push Shiba Inu team has not been idle. In an attempt to recover funds, the developers offered a 5 ETH bounty, worth around $23,000, with a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 01:26
Kazakhstan launches Evo stablecoin built with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan is launching a homegrown stablecoin backed by Solana, Mastercard, and one of the country’s largest banks.
Crypto.news 2025/09/24 01:18
REXShares Solana Staking ETF adds $27M, lifting AUM to $306M

The post REXShares Solana Staking ETF adds $27M, lifting AUM to $306M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REXShares’ Solana staking ETF ($SSK) added $27 million in a day, bringing its assets under management to $306 million. The ETF offers exposure to Solana with staking rewards, eliminating the need for investors to directly manage digital assets. REXShares’ Solana staking ETF ($SSK) added $27 million today, bringing its assets under management to $306 million as investor interest in crypto ETFs continues to grow. The fund allows investors to gain exposure to Solana, a high-performance blockchain platform, while earning staking rewards without directly managing digital assets. Staking yields on Solana’s network typically range from 5-7% annually. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rexshares-solana-staking-etf-aum-growth-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 00:53
Coinbase, Cloudflare unveil x402 Foundation to advance AI-driven payments

U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase is partnering with technology security firm Cloudflare to launch x402 Foundation, an entity that will champion the adoption of artificial intelligence driven payments.
Crypto.news 2025/09/24 00:49
Tether deals with $4.8M electric debt with Uruguay

The post Tether deals with $4.8M electric debt with Uruguay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is committed to negotiating an electric debt of $4.8 million with Uruguay after the supply was interrupted in May 2025 due to a bill of approximately $2 million, with additional liabilities related to other initiatives amounting to about $2.8 million. The company, which denies rumors of an exit from the country, confirms that negotiations are underway with local authorities to define a sustainable path. In this context, the priority is to avoid prolonged interruptions and reestablish a clear framework of relations. According to data collected by industry analysts and available official communications, payment delays were documented between April and May 2025 and have generated technical disputes over the calculation of consumption. Analysts note that the case is representative of structural issues in the management of supply contracts for high-energy-intensity projects. These observations are based on internal reports and public statements from the parties involved. The incident, recently reported by local media such as Búsqueda and Telemundo, highlights the difficulties in the mining sector, with investment plans estimated at $500 million, and reopens the debate on Uruguay’s energy competitiveness. It must be said that the issue of costs remains central to attracting and maintaining capital-intensive projects. What Happened: Breakdowns and Key Figures Local reports indicated that the state utility UTE would cut off supply to mining facilities following a May 2025 bill of around $2 million. According to the same sources, the total debt would amount to $4.8 million, of which $2.8 million relates to other initiatives in the area. That said, the situation remains fluid: ongoing negotiations include defining sustainable rates and conditions to restore continuity. Indeed, the structure of contracts and the predictability of supplies are at the heart of the negotiation. The official response from Tether Tether has responded to Cointelegraph denying the rumors of an exit…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24 00:47
Senate CLARITY Act Markup Delayed Amid Looming U.S. Government Shutdown

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 00:45
Raiku raises $13.5 million to bring 'guaranteed' transactions on Solana

Raiku has raised $13.5 million across seed and pre-seed rounds from investors including Pantera Capital, Jump Crypto, and Lightspeed Faction.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 00:35
Morgan Stanley Adopts Cryptocurrency Solutions

Morgan Stanley, a leading figure in the U.S. banking sector, is turning a new page in its financial services by launching cryptocurrency offerings.Continue Reading:Morgan Stanley Adopts Cryptocurrency Solutions
Coinstats 2025/09/24 00:32
SwissBorg Boost Crypto Trading with BORG Cashback System

SwissBorg launches a revolutionary cashback system allowing up to 90% savings on crypto trading fees. L’article SwissBorg Boost Crypto Trading with BORG Cashback System est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats 2025/09/24 00:30
