MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
DIY Bitcoin Mining: What You Need to Build a Profitable Rig at Home
The idea of building a Bitcoin mining rig at home in 2025 is more appealing than ever. With cryptocurrencies continuing to grow in adoption, miners worldwide are looking for ways The post DIY Bitcoin Mining: What You Need to Build a Profitable Rig at Home appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
MORE
$0.08543
-0.43%
GROW
$0.0295
+13.02%
EVER
$0.017
-0.87%
Del
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/24 01:25
Del
Google is launching an AI assistant that gives live coaching during Android games
Google is adding a new artificial intelligence assistant to Android that will coach players live while they’re playing mobile games. The feature will go live inside select titles over the next few months, according to a statement released Tuesday. This is part of Google’s larger effort to get people spending more time inside Android games […]
GET
$0.005569
-6.48%
MORE
$0.08543
-0.43%
MOBILE
$0.0003078
-1.53%
Del
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 01:07
Del
Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Break $400 by 2025 – or Is BlockchainFX the Smarter Bet?
Solana price predictions target $350–$450 by 2025, but BlockchainFX’s presale may deliver far greater upside. Here’s why BFX could outshine SOL.
SOL
$212.95
-3.19%
HERE
$0.000275
+10.00%
MAY
$0.03994
-0.44%
Del
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 01:06
Del
4 Top Crypto Gainers of 2025 You Can’t Simply Afford to Miss: Hedera, Litecoin, BONK, and BlockDAG!
As the crypto market heats up in 2025, investors are chasing the top crypto gainers with the potential to deliver explosive returns. From Layer-1 powerhouses like Hedera (HBAR) to long-standing blue chips like Litecoin (LTC) and emerging meme tokens like BONK, momentum is shifting fast. Yet, one presale project stands apart from the crowd: BlockDAG [...] The post 4 Top Crypto Gainers of 2025 You Can’t Simply Afford to Miss: Hedera, Litecoin, BONK, and BlockDAG! appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
$0.013802
-3.98%
T
$0.01561
+0.83%
BONK
$0.0000206
-1.24%
Del
Blockonomi
2025/09/24 01:00
Del
Pepenode Trends, Magacoin Finance Crosses $13.5M, but BlockDAG Raises Nearly $410M: $0.0013 Entry Expires in 24 Hrs
Read how Pepenode brings gamified mining, Magacoin Finance secures $13.5M, but BlockDAG’s nearly $410M raise, 3M miners, and 3,746% ROI potential make it the best presale crypto of 2025.
Del
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 01:00
Del
Analyst Hints Spot Ether ETF Outflow to ETH Sale by BlackRock
The post Analyst Hints Spot Ether ETF Outflow to ETH Sale by BlackRock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Pillows has highlighted that Spot Ether ETF recorded an outflow of $76 million on September 22, 2025. ETH sale worth $15.1 million by BlackRock contributed to the total outflow. ETH price is seen attempting a recovery from recent declines. Ted Pillows has underlined a massive outflow from Spot Ether ETF. He has drawn an association with the ETH sale by BlackRock. Meanwhile, ETF price is attempting a recovery after heavy declines. The token has lost the closest resistance margin but is estimated to reverse the ongoing trend. Outflow from Spot Ether ETF After ETH Sale by BlackRock Ted Pillows, a noted analyst & opinion leader, has highlighted that the Spot Ether ETF recorded an outflow of $76 million yesterday. He said that a part of it happened after BlackRock sold $15.1 million in Ethereum. Others who reported outflow on September 22, 2025, are Fidelity, Bitwise, and Grayscale. Grayscale noted the least amount of outflow for $5.5 million, just behind BlackRock. Fidelity recorded the highest amount of fund outflow, followed by Bitwise for $33.1 million and $22.3 million, respectively. The cumulative total inflow for Spot Ether ETF stands at $13.86 billion as of September 22, 2025. Spot Ether ETF in the Previous Week Spot Ether ETF mostly recorded positive flows last week. It only noted outflows on September 16-17, 2025. Fidelity led the outward movements of funds on both days while, BlackRock contributed a negative only on September 16, 2025, for $20.3 million. Fidelity’s outflows were $48.1 million and $29.2 million, applicable in the same sequence. Another day could see an outflow for Spot Ether ETF. Ted Pillows has reported the sale of ETH worth $12.53 million. While it is not known if it will actually have an impact on Spot Ether ETF, the post itself has set signals for…
1
$0.013802
-3.98%
TOKEN
$0.01227
+1.23%
COM
$0.01701
+3.24%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:56
Del
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers His Speech – Crypto on Edge
Powell reflected on the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis, noting both left lasting marks on […] The post Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers His Speech – Crypto on Edge appeared first on Coindoo.
EDGE
$0.30484
-6.13%
Del
Coindoo
2025/09/24 00:52
Del
Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now: BlockchainFX Blasts Past $7.7M While Little Pepe and Snorter Trail
BlockchainFX presale rockets past $7.7M with 10,000+ buyers at $0.024, eyeing 500x–1000x upside. Little Pepe and Snorter trail as BFX dominates 2025 picks.
PEPE
$0.00000971
--%
NOW
$0.00554
-1.77%
Del
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 00:49
Del
Hyperliquid and Chainlink Shake 2025 Crypto Landscape as BullZilla Joins the Next 100x Crypto Presale Wave
The crypto market is entering a new era where projects no longer survive on empty hype, but on innovation, tokenomics, […] The post Hyperliquid and Chainlink Shake 2025 Crypto Landscape as BullZilla Joins the Next 100x Crypto Presale Wave appeared first on Coindoo.
HYPE
$45.4
-4.82%
ERA
$0.6061
+1.78%
Del
Coindoo
2025/09/24 00:45
Del
Senate Banking Committee Faces Delayed Crypto Bill Revision
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/senate-banking-committee-crypto-delay/
COM
$0.01701
+3.24%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/24 00:41
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era
Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run
Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats